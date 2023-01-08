THE TROJAN HORSE
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Quick service, family friendly restaurant. We offer Dayton style pizza, subs, fresh salads, wings, and more
Location
1469 South Market Street, Troy, OH 45373
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Moeller Brew Barn - Troy - 214 W Main Street
No Reviews
214 W Main Street Troy, OH 45373
View restaurant