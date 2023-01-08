A map showing the location of THE TROJAN HORSEView gallery

THE TROJAN HORSE

review star

No reviews yet

1469 South Market Street

Troy, OH 45373

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheesy Bread Strips
Build Your Own 16" Pizza
The Old Courthouse

Build Your Own Pizza

Let your tastebuds guide you as you create your pizza. 9”, 12”, and 16” use our signature Dayton style dough. Or try our gluten free 10” cauliflower crust. We also have a 16” Sicilian crust as well

Build Your Own 9" Pizza

$9.00

Build your own pizza on our signature crust. You be the chef and pick your toppings $1.10 each

Build Your Own 10" Cauliflower Crust

$12.00

Build your own pizza with our delicious cauliflower crust. Each topping only $1.10

Build Your Own 12" Pizza

$12.00

Build your own 12" pizza on our signature crust. Toppings only $1.65 each

Build Your Own 16" Pizza

$16.00

Build your own 16" pizza on our signature crust. Toppings only $2.20 each

Build Your Own 16" Sicilian

$16.00

Build your own 16" Sicilian pizza. Toppings $2.20 each

Specialty Pizza

The County Fair

$15.99+

Cheese, grilled chicken, and bacon with your choice of ranch, bbq, or buffalo sauce and blue cheese crumbles

The Covered Bridge

The Covered Bridge

$15.99+

(All Meat) cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef, bacon

The Levee

$13.99+

(Veggie) cheese, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black or green olives, jalapenos, and mushrooms

The Old Courthouse

$14.99+

(Deluxe) Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, mushrooms

The Trojan Horse

The Trojan Horse

$16.99+

(Everything) cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, black or green olives, ground beef, ham, and bacon

The Trolley Car

The Trolley Car

$14.99+

(Philly Steak) Cheese, provolone cheese, philly steak, onion, green peppers, and mushrooms

Treasure Island

Treasure Island

$11.99+

(Hawaiian) cheese, ham, pineapple and cinnamon

Subs and Sandwiches

Big Ten

Big Ten

$6.49

Buckeye Blitz

$8.49

8'' Steak Hoagie with Provolone Cheese with Pizza Sauce or Mushroom Sauce

Hang on Sloopy

$8.49

Ham Salami Pepporoni Provolone Cheese & Italian Dressing

That State Up North

That State Up North

$8.49

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheese, with BBQ, Buffalo or Ranch sauce. Add blue cheese crumbles to make this sandwich perfection

The Horseshoe

$6.49

Ham & Provolone Cheese

Touchdown

Touchdown

$8.49

Philly cheese steak with onion, green pepper, mushrooms, and provolone cheese

Wide Reciever

Wide Reciever

$8.49

Chicken parmigiana sub with breaded chicken, marinara sauce, and cheese

All American

$7.99

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$4.99+

Wings

1/2 Pound Bone-in

$7.99

1 Pound Bone-in

$13.99

2 Pound Bone-in

$26.99

1/2 Pound Boneless

$6.99

1 Pound Boneless

$12.99

2 Pound Boneless

$25.99

Salads

Future Farmers Garden Salad

$2.99+

Tossed salad, tomato, cheddar cheese, and dressing

Hall of Fame Salad

$9.49

Ham, bacon, pepperoni, tomato, cheddar cheese, and dressing

O-H-I-O Salad

$9.49

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken, tomato, cheddar cheese, and dressing

Scarlet & Gray Salad

Scarlet & Gray Salad

$9.49

Italian sub meat, cheese, green or black olives, tomato, onion, banana peppers, and dressing

The Armchair Quarterback Salad

$9.49

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken, bacon, buffalo sauce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and blue cheese crumbles with your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$3.99+

Tossed greens with Caesar Salad dressing, croutons, Romano cheese, and Parmesan

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.49

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Tossed greens with grilled chicken, croutons, Caesar dressing, shredded Parmesan cheese

Sides

Cheesy Bread Strips

Cheesy Bread Strips

$4.79+

Garlic cheese bread strips with your choice of dipping sauce

Cinnamon Sugar Bread Strips

Cinnamon Sugar Bread Strips

$3.49+

Cinnamon Sugar Bread Strips with your choice of dipping sauce

Deep Fried Pickels

Deep Fried Pickels

$4.99+

Deep fried pickles basket with your choice of sauce

French Fries

French Fries

$3.79+

French fries basket

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99+

Fried Mushroom basket with your choice of dipping sauces

Garlic Bread Strips

Garlic Bread Strips

$3.75+

Garlic bread strips with your choice of dipping sauce

Jalapeno Popper Bread

$5.99+
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$5.99+

Mozzarella cheese stick basket with your choice of dipping sauce

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$5.99+

Pretzel Bites with your choice of dipping sauce

Extra Dipping Sauce

Extra Dipping Sauce

$0.75

Extra dipping sauce cups: Cheese, Garlic, Marinara, Pizza, Ranch, Icing

Comforting Cupcakes

Brownie

$3.00

Buckeye Fudge Round

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cream Pie

$4.00

Fudge Round

$4.00Out of stock

Fudge round by Comforting Cupcakes

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Oatmeal cream pie by Comforting Cupcakes

Peanut Butter Blossom Cookie Sandwiches

$4.00Out of stock

Peppermint Fudge Round

$4.00Out of stock

M&M Cookie Sandwiches

$4.00Out of stock

Buttercream Choc. Van.

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Buckeye Cupcake

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookiedough Cupcake

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Peppermint Cookies n Cream

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Peppermint Cupcake

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Seduction Cupcake

$3.00Out of stock

Cinnamon and Pumpkin Cupcakes

$3.00Out of stock

Cupcake Cones

$4.50Out of stock

German Chocolate Cupcake

$3.00Out of stock

Hot Chocolate Cupcake

$3.00Out of stock

Pumpkin and cinnamon Cupcake

$3.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cupcake

$3.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cheesecake Cupcake

$3.00Out of stock

Strawberry Crunch Cupcake

$3.00Out of stock

Vanilla Cupcake w/Chocolate & Kiss

$3.00Out of stock

Vanilla Peppermint Cupcakes

$3.00Out of stock

Vanilla w/Cookies n cream

$3.00Out of stock

White Chocolate Raspberry Cupcake

$3.00Out of stock

Sugar Cookies

$2.50Out of stock

Lemon Cupcakes

$3.00

Choc/Vanilla Blue Moon Cupcake

$3.00Out of stock

Carmel Chocolate Cupcakes

$3.00

Key Lime Cupcakes

$3.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink 20oz.

$2.79

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Diet Mountain Dew, Dr. Pepper, Root Beer, Sierra Mist, Lemonade, Sweet Tea, Unsweet Tea Free Refills for dine-in

Water

Water

2 Liters To Go

$3.49

Don't forget to grab a few 2 liter bottles to go. Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, and Dr. Pepper

Can Pop

$1.29

Energy Drinks

Monster Original

$2.99

Java Monster

$3.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Quick service, family friendly restaurant. We offer Dayton style pizza, subs, fresh salads, wings, and more

Location

1469 South Market Street, Troy, OH 45373

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

