The Ultimate Kitchen Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

4529 Old Spanish Trail Suite C

Houston, TX 77021

Order Again

Sides

Cajun Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Side Sauce

$1.00

Fries

$5.00

Waffle

$3.99

Grits

$2.99

Two Eggs

$2.99

Entrees

Cajun Fried Catfish

Cajun Fried Catfish

$15.00
Cajun Fried Shrimp

Cajun Fried Shrimp

$15.00
Cajun Fried Catfish & Shrimp

Cajun Fried Catfish & Shrimp

$20.00
Cajun Fried Boudin Balls

Cajun Fried Boudin Balls

$14.50
Cajun 3pc Chicken Tenders

Cajun 3pc Chicken Tenders

$14.50
Boudin Link

Boudin Link

$5.00

Nachos

$13.00Out of stock

Seafood Nachos

$17.00Out of stock

Spaghetti

$15.00Out of stock
Cajun Pasta

Cajun Pasta

$20.00

Wings

Cajun Fried Chicken Drumettes

$15.00

Ultimate Sauce Wings

$15.00

Burgers

Ultimate Burger

$14.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Dessert

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.50

Drinks

Ultimate Koolaid - Fruit Punch

$4.00Out of stock

Ultimate Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Bottle Water

$2.00

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Vodka

Deep Eddy's Lemon

$10.00

Deep Eddy's Peach

$10.00

Tito's

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

DBL Well Vodka

DBL Deep Eddy's Lemon

$15.00

DBL Deep Eddy's Peach

$15.00

DBL Tito's

$15.00

DBL Grey Goose

$18.00

Gin

Miles

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

DBL Miles

$10.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$14.00

Rum

Malibu Coconut

$10.00

Bacardi

$10.00

DBL Malibu Coconut

$15.00

DBL Bacardi

$15.00

Tequila

Jose Cuervo Silver

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$11.00

TWF Blanco

$11.00

TWF Repo

$12.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Silver

$15.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$18.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$20.00

DBL Patron Silver

$18.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Gold

$16.00

DBL TWF Blanco

$16.00

DBL TWF Repo

$18.00

Whiskey

Crown Royal

$12.00

Crown Peach

$12.00

Crown Apple

$12.00

Jack Daniels Black

$10.00

Crown Vanilla

$12.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$12.00

DBL Crown Royal

$18.00

DBL Crown Peach

$18.00

DBL Crown Apple

$18.00

DBL Jack Daniels Black

$15.00

DBL Crown Vanilla

$18.00

DBL Jameson Irish Whiskey

$18.00

Cognac

Nyak VS

$12.00

Hennesy VS

$15.00

Dusse VSOP

$16.00

Courvoisier VS

$12.00

DBL Nyak VS

$18.00

DBL Hennesy VS

$20.00

DBL Dusse VSOP

$21.00

DBL Courvoisier VS

$18.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Grand Gala

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

DBL Grand Gala

$15.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$18.00

Cocktails

Blue Ova Gray Mule

$12.00

A blueberry flavored infused Moscow Mule with a slightly kick of ginger beer

Da 288

$12.00

We took the components of a gin forward drink and remixed it to a dance slightly upon our customer tongues

Da Blvd

$13.00

Think of this as a Mimosa but on 20 but smooth, sweet, and bubbly

Frozen Sidecar

$12.00

Frozen Margarita

$12.00

Golden Lion

$13.00

We dumped everything we had peach into this drink, then topped it with sparkling water

Khalil's Breeze

$11.00

Bringing the Caribbean Islands to 3rd Ward with Pineapple Infused Rum Punch

Lemon Drop

$11.00

MOEmosa

$7.00

MOEmosa Flight

$22.00

MOEmosa Tower

$75.00

Moejito

$13.00

A classic Miami cocktail with a H Town twist. Made with Cognac and a tropical fruit syrup

Ms. Rowland

$12.00

This green apple forward flavored drink is a sneaky one that will have you try'n to hit high notes like the singer who is dedicated to after about 2

Bendin' Corners

$11.00

A simple OJ cocktail with a subtle umph to represent Houston

O.S.T. Rising

$11.00

Our play of the twirls tequila sunrise but with the H Town Skyline in the back

The Mac L.I.T.

$13.00

When I'm doubt, grabour Ultimate Long Island Iced Tea. Boozy yet well mixed cocktail topped with coke

The Ulimate Banger

$15.00

Tiger Walk

$12.00

The tart, sweet cocktail features cognac, fresh lemon juice and Mango flavoring

Tre Way

$12.00

A refreshing cocktail with fresh pureed strawberries, lemon juice, and vodka

Whose House

$14.00

A classic lime margarita added with an Ultimate floater

Ultimate Flight

$25.00

Green Tea Shots

$8.00

Vegas Bombs

$8.00

Starfcka

$8.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Margarita

$11.00

Mimosa Carafe

$25.00

Ultimate MOEmosa Tower

$85.00

Frisky Whiskey

$12.00

Take Whiskey, a lot of berries and something bubbly to top it off. Ya nightcap just got started early.

Pina Pina

$11.00

Granny's upside down pineapple cake in a glass

Blue Mf

$5.00

Beer

Blue Moon

$7.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Dos XX

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

By the Glass

GLS Stella Rosa - Peach

$10.00

GLS Stella Rosa - Pink Moscato

$10.00

GLS Wycliff

$8.00

Bottles

BTL Stella Rosa - Peach

$40.00

BTL Stella Rosa - Pink Moscato

$40.00

BTL Wycliff

$37.00

NA Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Can Coke - 12 Oz

$2.00

Can Diet Coke - 12 Oz

$2.00

Can Sprite - 12 Oz

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pinapple Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Kool Aid - Fruit Punch

$4.00

Green Apple Lemonade

$4.00

Red Bull - Regular

$4.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Oooh..That's Good

$7.00

Mango Tango

$7.00

Hookah

Hookah

$35.00

Hookah Refills

Hookah Refill

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come In and Enjoy Good Vibes & The Ultimate Experience!!!

