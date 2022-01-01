Restaurant header imageView gallery
Soul Food

The Uncaged Chefs District Heights

1,026 Reviews

$$

6027 Marlboro Pike

District Heights, MD 20747

Popular Items

Honey butter fried chicken Platter - Choice of 2 sides ()
Jerk Shrimp Alfredo
Baked Mac and cheese

- TRAP TACOS

Jerk shrimp tacos

Jerk shrimp tacos

$17.00

Jerk shrimp tacos, lettuce, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese, cajun aioli

Jerk chicken Alfredo tacos

Jerk chicken Alfredo tacos

$18.00

Jerk chicken, spinach, peppers , cheese, Parmesan - with Alfredo dipping sauce

Chicken gumbo tacos with dipping sauce

Chicken gumbo tacos with dipping sauce

$20.00Out of stock
NEW EDITION- 1 chicken gumbo, 1 chicken Alfredo, 2 jerk shrimp taco ,

NEW EDITION- 1 chicken gumbo, 1 chicken Alfredo, 2 jerk shrimp taco ,

$30.00Out of stock

1 jerk chicken Alfredo tacos, 1 gumbo tacos, chicken , 2 jerk shrimp tacos , . Comes with two dipping sauces

- SPECIALS

Honey butter fried chicken Platter - Choice of 2 sides ()

Honey butter fried chicken Platter - Choice of 2 sides ()

$24.00

Two southern fried chicken thighs, drizzled with honey butter - sides

Fried Chicken & Cinnamon Toast Crunch French Toast Waffle

Fried Chicken & Cinnamon Toast Crunch French Toast Waffle

$18.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch chicken and French toast waffle

Sweet jerk salmon Platter -choice of 2 sides l

$24.00Out of stock

Sweet chili lemon pepper salmon 2 sides, garlic bread

crab cake gumbo Alfredo

crab cake gumbo Alfredo

$30.00Out of stock

Crab cake, pulled chicken, turkey sausage, peppers onions

- PASTA

Fried Chicken Alfredo

$19.99Out of stock

Garlic butter Alfredo, Southern Fried Chicken Thigh, Parmesan

Jerk Shrimp Alfredo

$22.00

Jerk Alfredo pasta, 8 jerk shrimp

Jerk Salmon Alfredo

Jerk Salmon Alfredo

$25.00
Jerk crab and shrimp pasta

Jerk crab and shrimp pasta

$30.00Out of stock

Jerk Alfredo pasta - 5 shrimp 1 crab cake

- Fries

Henny Mumbo Fried Chicken

Henny Mumbo Fried Chicken

$16.00

One piece of Fried Chicken Thighs, Fries, Topped with our signature Henny Mumbo Sauce

Cajun Crab Fries

$17.00

Buss down fries, smothered in crab dip, garnished +cajun aioli

- Ala Carté

2 Piece Fried Chicken (boneless)

$14.00

Two pieces of Southern-fried boneless chicken thighs

Crab Dip & Garlic Toast

$16.99Out of stock

8 oz of Crab dip w/ 2 pieces of buttery garlic toast

- SIDES

Buss Down Fries

$6.00

Fries seasoned with BBQ ranch #bussdownfries

Green beans

Green beans

$7.00
Baked Mac and cheese

Baked Mac and cheese

$8.00

Crab Mac and cheese

$14.00

- DRINKS

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry Lemonade

Kool aid

Kool aid

$5.00
Blueberry lemonade

Blueberry lemonade

$6.00Out of stock

Blue berry lemonade 32 oz

Half n half

Half n half

$6.00Out of stock

Half lemonade half tea

Wildberry Lemonade

$6.00Out of stock

Water

$2.00Out of stock

- SIDE SAUCE

Side Mumbo- 8oz

$5.00

Side Aioli- 2oz

$2.00

Side Uncaged Sauce- 2oz

$2.00

Side of Old Bay- 2oz

$0.50

Side of mumbo 2 oz

$1.00

- UNCAGED DESSERTS

Snickerdoodle Banana Pudding

Snickerdoodle Banana Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Snicker doodle banana pudding

Butterscotch pudding

Butterscotch pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Whipped cheese cake pudding, butterscotch, little Debbie cake

Strawberry shortcake cheese cake loaf

Strawberry shortcake cheese cake loaf

$10.00Out of stock
Reese cheese cake loaf

Reese cheese cake loaf

$10.00Out of stock
Upside down pineapple cinnamon bun

Upside down pineapple cinnamon bun

$10.00Out of stock

Carmel apple cake

$10.00Out of stock
Double chocolate Oreo cake

Double chocolate Oreo cake

$10.00Out of stock
Right side up pineapple cake

Right side up pineapple cake

$10.00
Cherry lovers cake

Cherry lovers cake

$10.00Out of stock
Chocolate cherry cake

Chocolate cherry cake

$10.00
Pine apple sweet potato cake

Pine apple sweet potato cake

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:13 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:13 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:13 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:13 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:13 pm
SaturdayClosed
closed on Mondays Trap tacos Tuesdays Open 6 DAYS A WEEK, 11:00 AM- 7:00PM• please call us if you have any questions 301-736-2727 during our hours of operations 11am - 8pm.

6027 Marlboro Pike, District Heights, MD 20747

