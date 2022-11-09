Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Valley Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

801 West Brasher Road

Roswell, NM 88203

Popular Items

Cobb Salad
Creamy Green Chile Chicken Soup
Kids Breakfast Burrito

FEATURES

Green Chile Patty Melt

$12.00

Angus Chuck Patty, Bacon, Grilled Onions, Hatch Green Chile, and Swiss Cheese. Served on toasted sourdough bread.

Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Swiss, Jalapeno Poppers, and Roasted Garlic Mayo. Served on toasted sourdough bread.

Hot Cocoa

$2.00

Topped with whipped cream. Chocolate or Caramel Drizzle - 0.50 extra.

DRINKS

Water

$1.00

Coffee

$2.00

Bubly Bellini Bliss

$2.00

Bubly Bounce Triple Berry

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Pepsi Zero

$2.00

Wild Cherry Pepsi

$2.00

Wild Cherry Pepsi Zero

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Peach Tea

$2.00

Fruit Shoot Strawberry Raspberry

$2.00

Fruit Shoot Berry Burst

$2.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Bang

$3.00

Nitrogen Infused Pepsi

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

SNACKS

Basket French Fries

$4.00

Basket of fries. Served with ranch dressing.

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Basket Tater Tots

$5.00

Basket of mini hash browns. Served with maple dijon sauce.

Basket Onion Rings

Basket Onion Rings

$6.00

Thick cut panko crusted onion rings. Served with honey jalapeno bacon BBQ Sauce.

Fried Avocados App

$7.00

Fried panko crusted avocado wedges. Served with ranch dressing.

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

Stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon. Served with ranch dressing.

BREAKFAST

Potato/Cheese

$5.50

Served with oven roasted salsa.

Egg/Potato/Cheese

$6.00

Served with oven roasted salsa.

Sausage/Egg/Potato/Cheese

$7.00

Served with oven roasted salsa.

Bacon/Egg/Potato/Cheese

$7.00

Served with oven roasted salsa.

Sausage/Bacon/Egg/Potato/Cheese

Sausage/Bacon/Egg/Potato/Cheese

$8.00

Served with oven roasted salsa.

Breakfast Plate

$9.50

Bacon Strips, Sausage Patty, Fried Potatoes, Eggs topped with shredded cheese, and Sourdough Toast.

Breakwich

Breakwich

$9.50

Sausage, crispy bacon, egg, pepper jack cheese and maple dijon spread. Served on toasted sourdough.

Half Breakwich

$6.00

Sausage, crispy bacon, egg, pepper jack cheese and maple dijon spread. Served on toasted sourdough.

SANDWICHES

Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Swiss, Jalapeno Poppers, and Roasted Garlic Mayo. Served on toasted sourdough bread.

Southwest Turkey Melt

Southwest Turkey Melt

$10.00

Thinly sliced turkey, crispy bacon, Hatch green chile, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepper jack cheese, and roasted garlic mayo. Served on toasted sourdough bread.

Half Southwest Turkey Melt

$6.50

Thinly sliced turkey, crispy bacon, Hatch green chile, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepper jack cheese, and roasted garlic mayo. Served on toasted sourdough bread.

Chicken BLT

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, and roasted garlic mayo. Served on toasted sourdough.

Half Chicken BLT

$6.50

Grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, and roasted garlic mayo. Served on toasted sourdough.

Ham Torta

$10.00

Thinly sliced black forest ham, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, fresh avocado, fresh jalapeno, cheddar, pepper jack cheese and roasted garlic mayo. Served on toasted bolillo bread.

Half Ham Torta

$6.50

Thinly sliced black forest ham, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, fresh avocado, fresh jalapeno, cheddar, pepper jack cheese and roasted garlic mayo. Served on toasted bolillo bread.

Breakwich

Breakwich

$9.50

Sausage, crispy bacon, egg, pepper jack cheese and maple dijon spread. Served on toasted sourdough.

Half Breakwich

$6.00

Sausage, crispy bacon, egg, pepper jack cheese and maple dijon spread. Served on toasted sourdough.

Jamwich

Jamwich

$10.00

Thinly sliced ham, grilled onions, roasted jalapeno slices, bacon, Swiss cheese and our signature jalapeno pineapple jam. Served on a bolillo bun. Served with fries, mini hash browns, or onion rings.

Half Jamwich

$6.50

Thinly sliced ham, grilled onions, roasted jalapeno slices, bacon, Swiss cheese and our signature jalapeno pineapple jam. Served on a bolillo bun. Served with fries, mini hash browns, or onion rings.

BLT

$9.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and roasted garlic mayo. Served on sourdough bread.

BURGERS

Angus Chuck

$10.50

Angus chuck patty. Served on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles.

The Smothermon

The Smothermon

$11.00

Angus chuck patty wrapped in a flour tortilla. Smothered in green chile sauce. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes and sour cream.

Sweet & Spicy

Sweet & Spicy

$11.00

Angus chuck patty basted in honey jalapeno bacon BBQ sauce. Topped with jalapeno poppers, onion rings, and pepper jack cheese.

Fried Avocado Burger

$11.00

Angus chuck patty topped with bacon, fried avocados, and cheddar cheese.

Green Chile Patty Melt

$12.00

Angus Chuck Patty, Bacon, Grilled Onions, Hatch Green Chile, and Swiss Cheese. Served on toasted sourdough bread.

Slim Jim Burger

$12.00

Angus Chuck, Bacon, Fried Egg, and Cheddar Cheese. Served on a toasted sourdough bun. Choice of side.

Big Jim Burger

Big Jim Burger

$16.00

Double Angus Chuck, Bacon, Fried Egg, and Cheddar Cheese. Served on a toasted sourdough bun. Choice of side.

SOUPS

Creamy Green Chile Chicken Soup

$3.00+

Tender chicken breast, green chile, potaotes, and sweet corn. Served with oyster crackers.

Caldillo Soup

$3.00+

Angus ground beef, potatoes, Hatch green chile, herbs and spices. Served with a flour tortilla.

SALADS

Side Salad

$1.50

House Salad

$6.00

Fresh greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, black olives, pepperoncinis, and croutons.

Cobb Salad

$8.50

Fresh greens, tomato, cucumber, crispy bacon bits, shredded cheese, fresh avocado, hard boiled egg, and your choice of chicken, ham, or turkey.

Enchilada Ensalada

Enchilada Ensalada

$9.00

Fresh greens, tomato, red onion, black olives, fresh avocado, shredded cheese, chicken breast and green chile sauce. Topped with fried tortilla strips and sour cream.

BBQ Chicken Salad

$11.00

Fresh Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Roasted Jalapenos, Honey Jalapeno Bacon BBQ basted Chicken Breast. Topped with Fried Tortilla Strips Served with Ranch Dressing.

KIDS MENU

Macaroni & Cheese

$5.00

Macaroni pasta and cheese sauce. No Side

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

Two cheese quesadillas. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes. No Side

Kids Breakfast Burrito

$4.00

Potato, egg, cheese and choice of meat. No Side

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Cheddar cheese melted between toasted sourdough bread. Served with french fries or hashbrowns.

Kids Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

Egg, cheese and choice of meat. Served on toasted sourdough. Served with french fries or hash browns.

Kids Burger

$7.00

Angus chuck patty and cheddar cheese. Served on toasted sourdough. Served with french fries or hash browns.

DESSERTS

Orange Creamsicle Pie

Orange Creamsicle Pie

$6.00

Creamy vanilla orange pie in a graham cracker crust.

Coconut Cream Pie

$6.00

Whipped cream, coconut flakes, and Coco Lopez in a flaky graham cracker crust.

Brownie

Brownie

$4.50

Chewy gooey center stuffed with pecan pieces.

Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$4.00

Ice cream scoop rolled in cinnamon toast crunch crumbs.

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Scoop of vanilla ice cream.

ADD ONS

Hatch Green Chile

$0.75

Roasted Jalapenos

$0.75

Grilled Onions

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Pepper Jack

$0.75

Cheddar

$0.75

Swiss

$0.75

Shredded Cheese

$0.75

Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Oven Roasted Salsa

$0.75

Roasted Garlic Mayo

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Add Jalapeno Popper

$0.75

6 inch Tortilla

$0.75

12 inch Tortilla

$1.50

Maple Dijon Sauce

$1.00

Green Chile Sauce

$1.00

Honey Jalapeno Bacon BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Jalapeno Pineapple Jam

$1.00

Toast

$1.00

Bacon

$1.50

Sausage

$1.50

Fried Egg

$1.50

Avocado

$1.50

Fried Potatoes

$2.00

Diced Chicken

$2.50

Sliced Turkey

$5.00

Sliced Ham

$5.00

Chicken Breast

$5.00

ANGUS CHUCK PATTY

$5.00

SIDES

Side Salad

$1.50

Dole Fruit Cup

$1.50

Side French Fries

$2.75

Side Tater Tots

$2.75

Side Onion Rings

$2.75

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Service with a purpose!

Website

Location

801 West Brasher Road, Roswell, NM 88203

Directions

Gallery
The Valley Cafe image
The Valley Cafe image
BG pic
Main pic

