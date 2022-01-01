Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Salad
Seafood

The Vault on First

3058 First Street

Wyandotte, MI 48192

Popular Items

1/2 LB Burger - Wagyu Entree
Steak Frites
Michigan Cherry Salad

Apps

Arancini

$16.00
Calamari

$16.00
Caprese Bruschetta

$13.00
Castelvetrano Olive

$16.00
Crab Cake App

$17.00
Southwestern Chicken Dip

$16.00
Thai Brussels

$16.00
Truffle Fries

$10.00

Salads

Steak Salad

$30.00Out of stock
Caesar Salad

$12.00Out of stock
Poached Pear Salad

$17.00
Michigan Cherry Salad

$17.00
Mediterranean Salad

$16.00

Handhelds & Burgers

Burger - Vegan

$15.00
Smoked Cubano

$18.00
Med Shrimp Wrap

$18.00
Roasted Turkey Wrap

$18.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00
California Reuben

$18.00

From The Grill

Filet Mignon Petite 6oz

$55.00
Filet Mignon 10oz Entree

$75.00
Scottish Salmon

$32.00
Chicken & Risotto

$26.00
Steak Frites

$25.00
Mushroom Bolognese (L)

$17.00

Lamb Ragu (L)

$22.00

Sides (L)

Truffle Sidewinder Fries

$12.00

Sidewinder Fries

$4.00

Polenta Fries

$4.00

Broccolini

$4.00

Jennie Potato

$4.00

Grilled Asparagus

$4.00

Veg Med

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Side Pear Salad

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Soup

$6.00

Upgraded Sides

Truffle Fries

$11.00

Soup

Soup Of The Day

$6.00

Premium Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Sauce & Extras

Side Bordelaise

$2.50

Side Herb Butter

$2.50

Side Marsala Fig

$2.50

Side Poultry Jus

$2.50

Extra Chicken Dip Chips

$2.00

Extra Cheese

Extra Dressing

$2.00

Side Zip Sauce

$2.50

Side Brown Butter Amandine

$2.50

Extra Brown Butter Amandine

$2.50

Seafood

Twin Tails Entree

$130.00
Surf & Turf Entree

$120.00
Dover Amandine

$54.00
Halibut Sitka Entree

$42.00
Crab Cakes

$40.00
Scottish Salmon Entree

$32.00
Walleye Denny

$32.00
Shrimp Denny

$32.00

Lobster Tail Add On

$65.00

Stockyard

1/2 LB Burger - Wagyu Entree

$16.00
Airline Chicken Breast

$30.00
Chicken & Risotto

$32.00
Cowboy Ribeye Entree

$85.00
Filet Mignon 10oz Entree

$75.00
Filet Mignon Petite 6oz Entree

$55.00
Lamb Loin Chops Entree

$40.00
New York Sirloin Entree

$65.00
Pork Chop Entree

$30.00
Steak Frites

$25.00
Tomahawk Ribeye Entree

$130.00

Pasta & Vegetarian

Mushroom Bolognese

$20.00
Stuffed Autumn Squash

$20.00
Lamb Ragu

$26.00

Soup

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Sides

Grilled Asparagus

$5.00

Broccolini

$5.00

Veg Med

$5.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

Jennie Potato

$5.00

Whipped Garlic Potatos

$5.00

Sidewinder Fries

$5.00

Polenta Fries

$5.00

Double Side

$5.00

No Side

Upgraded Side Salad

Haricot Verts

$5.00Out of stock

Upgraded Sides

Truffle Fries

$11.00
Loaded Baker

$7.00

Sauce & Extras

Extra Dressing

$2.00

Extra Cheese

Side Bordelaise

$2.50

Side Marsala Fig

$2.50

Side Poultry Jus

$2.50

Side Sitka Sauce

$2.50

Side Zip Sauce

$2.50

Side Herb Butter

$2.50

Extra Chicken Dip Chips

$2.00

Side Aus Jus

$2.50Out of stock

Side Brown Butter Amandine

$2.50

Extra Brown Butter Amandine

$2.50

Desserts

Turtle cheesecake

$12.00

Caramel Apple Cheesecake

$12.00
Pumpkin Cheesecake

$12.00
Bumpy Cake

$8.00
Vegan Carrot Cake

$10.00

Ice Cream 1&1

$5.00

Entrees

Kid's Breaded Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Breast

$8.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese w/ Bacon

$8.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Cheeseburger Slider

$8.00

Kid's Pasta (Marinara)

$8.00

Sides

Kid's Cheese Fries

$3.00

Kid's Sidewinder Fries

$3.00

Kid's Sauteed Veg

$3.00

Kid's Side Salad

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A new fine dining experience to downtown Wyandotte. High quality and fresh ingredients with a focus on allergy friendly. Please pickup & pay at the hostess stand.

Website

Location

3058 First Street, Wyandotte, MI 48192

Directions

