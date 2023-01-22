Restaurant header imageView gallery

The VIG - North Central

8729 N Central Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85020

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Genuine Cheeseburger
Kids Mac & Cheese
Rigatoni

Starters

Blistered Shishito Pepper

$12.00

Served with chili garlic soy sauce

Chef's Board

Chef's Board

$24.00

Parma prosciutto, Olli calabrese, Olli finocchiona, seahive cheddar, smoky bleu cheese, brie, french pickles, fruit paste, house mustard, apples, grapes, grilled Noble bread

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Choice of buffalo, sweet chili, or BBQ. Served with celery, carrots, and bleu cheese dressing

Crisp Calamari

Crisp Calamari

$16.00

Pickled onions, shishito peppers, chipotle aioli, charred lemon

Guac & Salsa

Guac & Salsa

$14.00

Served with warm tortilla chips

Hummus

Hummus

$16.00

Roasted tomato pesto, pine nuts, olives, black pepper feta, fresh vegetables, seeded lavosh

Nachos

$14.00
Noble Pretzel

Noble Pretzel

$11.00

Served with queso and house mustard

Onion Rings

$12.00

Crispy red onions served with white BBQ sauce

Shrimp & Crab Ceviche

$19.00

Lime poached shrimp, blue crab, cucumber, red onion, radish, avocado, pepitas, pomegranate seeds, and corn chips

Smoked Queso

$12.00

Served with warm tortilla chips

Spicy Cauliflower

Spicy Cauliflower

$14.00

Chili-crunch, chili aioli, smoky bleu cheese

Soup & Greens

Small Pozole

$7.00
Pozole

Pozole

$15.00

Red chili spiced Mexican soup with pork, hominy, cilantro, avocado, radish, red onions, cabbage

Small Arugula Salad

$8.00

Arugula, frisee, cherry tomatoes, oranges, pistachios, fried capers, citrus vinaigrette, parmesan

Large Arugula Salad

Large Arugula Salad

$14.00

Arugula, frisee, cherry tomatoes, oranges, pistachios, fried capers, citrus vinaigrette, parmesan

Brussels Sprouts Salad

Brussels Sprouts Salad

$15.00

Roasted sprouts, baby kale, house bacon, roasted squash, candied pecans, roasted shallot vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Chopped

Grilled Chicken Chopped

$19.00

Romaine lettuce, black beans, roasted corn, watermelon radish, cherry tomatoes, cotija cheese, pepitas, tortilla strips, avocado, avocado ranch

Blackened Tuna Salad

$22.00

Romaine, pickled onions, green beans, cherry tomatoes, potatoes, olives, hard boiled egg, chili lime vinaigrette

Chopped Salad

$15.00

Entrees

Crab & Shrimp Enchiladas

Crab & Shrimp Enchiladas

$27.00

Crab, shrimp, spinach, pepper jack cheese, blue corn tortilla, guacamole, green chili cream, and black beans

Herb Roasted Chicken Breast

$25.00

Fried potatoes, carrots, green beans, cipollini onions, lemon herb butter

Smoked Mac & Cheese

Smoked Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Cavatappi pasta, smoked cheddar cheese sauce, roasted green chilis

Grilled Hangar Steak

Grilled Hangar Steak

$29.00

Marinated hangar steak, chimichurri, fried potatoes, grilled jalapeno, onions

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$27.00

Cauliflower puree, roasted squash, brussels sprouts, quinoa, pomegranate red wine sauce

Rigatoni

$23.00

Grilled chicken, chipotle cream, basil, roasted peppers, cherry tomatoes, and garlic

Sandwiches

Served with choice of fries or salad
Genuine Cheeseburger

Genuine Cheeseburger

$19.00

Rovey Dairy wagyu beef, cheddar cheese, pickles, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, Vig sauce

Grilled Mahi Mahi

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$21.00

Tartar sauce, vinegar slaw, avocado, ciabatta roll

Hot Honey Chicken

Hot Honey Chicken

$19.00

Spicy honey, cheddar cheese, pickles, vinegar slaw, white BBQ sauce

Beef Dip

Beef Dip

$20.00

Toasted country bread, cheddar, pepper jack cheese, roasted green chili, sauteed onions, chili broth

Tacos

3 tacos with local tortillas, cabbage, pickled onions, crema & cotija. Served with black beans.
Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$20.00

Served with habanero salsa

Pork Tacos

$17.00

Served with green chili salsa

Fish Tacos

$19.00

Served with Mahi Mahi and tomatillo avocado salsa

Caulflower Tacos

$15.00

Served with habanero salsa

Kids

Kids Sliders & Fries

$10.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$10.00

Breaded and served with french fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Salad

$10.00

Dessert

Hot Fudge Sundae

$10.00

Vanilla gelato, peanuts, whipped cream

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Vanilla gelato & caramel sauce

Cookie Skillet

$10.00

Chocolate chip cookie, salted caramel gelato, chocolate & caramel sauce

Apple Pie

$10.00

Vanilla gelato

1 Scoop Gelato

$3.00

2 Scoop Gelato

$6.00

Sides

Fries

$8.00

Sweet Fries

$8.00

1/2 Swt 1/2 Reg Fries

Fruit Side

$6.00

Onion Rings

$12.00Out of stock

Chips Side

$1.00

Guacamole Side

$5.00

Bread Side

$2.00

Tortilla Side

$1.00

Lavosh Side

$2.00

Side of Vig Sauce

Wonton Chips

$2.00

Soda

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull S/F

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Fiji

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Purezza Sparkling

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Coffee/Tea

Cult Cold Brew

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

SGL Mezcal

Alipus Ancestral

$22.00

Alipus Ensemble

$26.00

Alipus San Andres

$15.00

Alipus San Luis

$19.00

Alipus Santa Ana

$19.00

Boscal Damiana

$19.00

Boscal Joven

$18.00

Caballito Cerrero

$24.00

Carreno Cuishe

$29.00

Carreno Ensamble

$32.00

Carreno Espadin

$19.00

Carreno Tepeztate

$32.00

Carreno Tobala

$32.00

CUISH Espadin

$25.00

CUISH Largo

$45.00

Cuish Pichumetl

$35.00

Del Maguey Minero

$19.00

Del Maguey Tepeztate

$39.00

Del Maguey Tobala

$39.00

Del Maguey Wild Papalome

$39.00

Derrumbes Durango

$22.00

Derrumbes Michoacan

$26.00

Derrumbes Oaxaca

$19.00

Derrumbes San Luis Potosi

$26.00

Derrumbes Tamaulipas

$26.00

Derrumbes Zacatecas

$19.00

Don Amado Arroqueno

$29.00

Don Amado Pechuga

$29.00

Don Lorenzo Cuishe

$29.00

Don Lorenzo Espadin

$19.00

Don Lorenzo Mexicano

$32.00

Don Lorenzo Sierra Negra

$38.00

Don Lorenzo Tepeztate

$32.00

Don Lorenzo Tobala

$38.00

Don Mateo Cupreata

$22.00

Don Mateo Pechuga

$29.00

El Jolgorio Coyote

$59.00

El Jolgorio Cuixe

$42.00

El Jolgorio Madrecuixe

$42.00

El Jolgorio Mexicano

$42.00

El Jolgorio Pechuga

$42.00

El Jolgorio Tepeztate

$45.00

El Jolgorio Tobaziche

$49.00

Espiritu Lauro Arroqueno

$48.00

Espiritu Lauro Tepeztate

$48.00

Fidencio Clasico

$15.00

Fidencio Ensamble

$29.00

Fidencio Madrecuixe

$39.00

Fidencio Pechuga

$29.00

Fidencio Tepeztate

$29.00

Fidencio Tobala

$39.00

Ilegal Anejo

$29.00

Ilegal Reposado

$19.00

Ilegal Joven

$15.00

IZO Bacanora

$22.00

IZO Anejo

$49.00

IZO Joven

$19.00

IZO Reposado

$22.00

IZO Ensamble

$25.00

IZO Sotol

$22.00

Koch Coyote

$39.00

Koch Ensemble

$29.00

Koch Tobasiche

$34.00

La Luna Cupreata

$17.00

La Luna Tequilana

$27.00

Los Nahuales #1

$25.00

Los Nahuales #2

$25.00

Mayalen Borrego

$22.00

Mayalen Guerrero

$19.00

Mezcal Vago Ensamble en Barro

$32.00

Mezcal Vago Espadin en Barro

$32.00

Mezcal Vago Madrecuixe

$27.00

Mezcalosfera

$32.00

Nue. Soledad Ejutla

$19.00

Nue. Soleded Lachigui

$19.00

Nue. Soledad Matatlan

$19.00

Nue. Soledad San Baltazar

$19.00

Nue. Soledad San Luis Del Rio

$19.00

Nue. Soledad Zoquitlan

$19.00

Origen Raiz

$22.00

Puntagave Bacanora

$19.00

Puntagave Espadin

$19.00

Puntagave Raicilla

$19.00

Puntagave Sotol

$19.00

Rayu Ensamble

$19.00

Rayu Joven

$12.00

Real Minero Barril

$42.00

Real Minero Espadin

$32.00

Real Minero Largo

$37.00

Rey Campero Cuixe

$27.00

Rey Campero Jabali

$29.00

Rey Campero Mexicano

$27.00

Rey Campero Tepeztate

$34.00

Yuu Baal Anejo

$18.00

Yuu Baal Ensamble

$29.00

Yuu Baal Espadin

$12.00

Yuu Baal Jabali

$49.00

Yuu Baal Madrecuixe

$36.00

Yuu Baal Pechuga

$19.00

Yuu Baal Reposado

$15.00

Yuu Baal Tobala

$36.00

SGL Agave

Fabriquero Sotol

$19.00

La Higuera Cedrosanum

$16.00

La Higuera Wheeleri

$14.00

La Venenosa Costa

$33.00

La Venenosa Puntas

$48.00

La Venenosa Sierra Volcanas

$32.00

La Venenosa Sur

$32.00

La Venenosa Sierra

$22.00

La Venenosa Tabernas

$15.00

Mazot Anisado

$22.00

Mazot Uvalama

$22.00

Mazot Bacanora

$22.00

Mazot Palmilla

$22.00

Rancho Tepua Bacanora

$19.00

Santo Cuviso Bacanora

$26.00

Santo Cuviso Sotol

$17.00

Santo Pecado Bacanora

$17.00

Coyote Durango Sotol

$16.00

Sotol Coyote Vibora

$24.00

Sotol Por Siempre

$14.00

Sotol Senor

$15.00
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
