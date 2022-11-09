The Village Door imageView gallery

The Village Door 136 Fisherman's Cove - Destin, FL









Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tender Basket
Fried Dill Pickles
Kid's Mac N Cheese

STARTERS

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$17.99

A half-pound of chilled shrimp dusted with our old bay seanoning.

Gator Bites

$18.99

A half-pound of breaded alligator pieces. Lightly fried and served withour signature TNT sauce

Rock and Roll Loaded Chips

$19.99

Freshly made thick cut potato chips layered with pulled pork, melted cheddar cheese, smoked applewood pacon pieces, baked beans, japlepnos, red onions, lettuce and tomatoes. Drizzled with our Sweet Georgia Brown and TNT sauce.

TNT Shrimp

$16.99

Hand Breaded popcorn shrimp tossed in our sweet and spicy TNT sauce. Served on a bed of mixed lettuce.

Fried Dill Pickles

$14.99

Crispy hand breaded crinkle cut dill pickles served with ranch dressing for dipping

Smoked Tuna Dip

$16.99

Freshly smoked yellow fin blended with carrots, celery, onion, and garlic aioli. Served with our bay chips

Crispy Fried Oyster Appetizer

$16.99

Half dozen lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with cocktail sauce and lemon wedge

Smoked Wings

$17.99

One pound of freshly smoked wings tossed in our Sweet Georgia Brown BBQ sauce

SOUP & SALAD

House Salad

$13.99

Chopped lettuce, bacon, cheddar cheese, red onion, tomato, and croutons

Wedge Salad

$15.99

A crisp iceberg lettuce wedge topped with bacon, diced tomatoes, red onion, crumbles, and blue cheese dressing.

Gumbo Bowl

$10.99

(Peoples Choice Winner at the Sandestin Gumbo Festival) Our made from scratch gumbo filled with chicken, sausage, okra, onions, and bell peppers. Seasoned with authentic creole seasoning and topped with rice

Gumbo Cup

$7.99

(Peoples Choice Winner at the Sandestin Gumbo Festival) Our made from scratch gumbo filled with chicken, sausage, okra, onions, and bell peppers. Seasoned with authentic creole seasoning and topped with rice

HAND-HELDS

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$18.99

Slow smoked sliced beef brisked and dill pickles served atop our toasted sweet Hawaiian sourdough bun.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.99

Juicy smoked pulled pork and dill pickles served atop our toasted sweet Hawaiian sourdough bun.

Blaze Sandwich

$19.99

Layers of pulled pork, sliced beef brisked, red onions and jalapeños smothered in pepper jack cheese and served atop our toasted sweet Hawaiian sourdough bun.

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$17.99Out of stock

Applewood bacon, cheddar cheese covering smoked turkey breast served on our toasted sweet Hawaiian sourdough bun

Blackened Grouper Sandwich

$24.99

Blackened grouper served on a Hawaiian sourdough bun with lettuce, tomato, and a side of tartar sauce.

Veggie Burger

$14.99

A blend of vegetables chalked full of protein, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and omegas. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served on a toasted sweet Hawaiian bun with a side of honey mustard sauce.

Bacon Disco Burger

$18.99

Two seasoned ¼ beef patties topped with Wisconsin cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red onion. Served on a toasted sweet Hawaiian sourdough bun.

Chicken Tender Basket

$16.99

Hand breaded gluten free jumbo chicken tenders served with a side of ranch dressing.

OYSTERS

Fried Oyster Basket

$28.99

A dozen breaded oysters fried to a golden brown. Served with a side of freshly made cocktail sauce and your choice of a side.

Roasted Smoked Oysters Full Dozen

$29.99

Oven roasted gulf oysters with garlic butter

Half Dozen Raw Oysters

$14.99

Fresh gulf oysters on the half shell. Served with horseradish, cocktail sauce, crackers, and lemon wedges.

Roasted Smoked Oysters Half Dozen

$16.99

Oven roasted gulf oysters with garlic butter

Dozen Raw

$24.99

Fresh gulf oysters on the half shell. Served with horseradish, cocktail sauce, crackers, and lemon wedges.

BBQ PLATTERS

Beef Brisket Platter

$22.99

Half pound of fresh seasoned beef brisket smoked for 14 hours.

Pulled Pork Platter

$20.99

Moist and juicy pulled pork slow smoked to perfection.

1/2 Smoked Ribs

$22.99

Half rack of ribs slow smoked over oak & pecan woods.

Full Smoked Ribs

$29.99

Full rack of ribs slow smoked over oak & pecan woods.

Turkey Platter

$20.99Out of stock

FROM THE OCEAN

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$20.99

Hand battered shrimp deep fried to perfection. Served with our freshly made cocktail sauce.

Shrimp Basket

$21.99

Eight butterflied shrimp hand-breaded and fried until golden brown. Served with our made fresh daily cocktail sauce.

Fish Basket

$22.99

Buttermilk soaked and lightly floured strips of white fish. Served with tartar sauce and your choice of a side.

Shrimp & Grits

$20.99

Blackened popcorn style shrimp set on a bed of our Gouda grits. Topped with diced tomato, red onions, bacon and jalapeños.

Snow Crab Boil

$54.99

Over a pound of snow crab served with shrimp, Conecuh sausage, two ears of corn and baby red potatoes.

KID'S MEALS

Kid's Popcorn Shrimp

$7.99

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Chicken Tender

$7.99

Kid's Burger

$7.99

Kid's Ribs

$8.99

SIDES/ADD-ONS

Smoke House Baked Beans

$6.00

Loaded Potato Salad

$6.00

Baked Gouda Grits

$6.00

Bay Chips

$6.00

Fries

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$6.00

No Side

Add-On Brisket

$9.49

Add-On Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Add-On Grouper

$13.99

Add-On Popcorn Shrimp

$7.99

Add-On Pulled Pork

$6.99

Add-On Smoked Turkey

$7.99

Add-On Tail on Shrimp

$11.99

Small Salad

$6.99

Snow Crab Cluster

$23.99

Add Bun

$0.99

Add Gluten-Free Bun

$1.99

Add Fried Fish

$7.99

Add On Fried Oyster

$9.99

Burger Patty

$2.99

Add Cheese

$1.99

Bacon

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
John Wehner's Village Door is known for it's world class live music, amazing slow smoked BBQ and fresh seafood by the bay!

136 Fisherman's Cove, Miramar Beach, FL 32550

The Village Door image

