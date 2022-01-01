The Violet Hour
3,331 Reviews
$$
1520 N. Damen Ave.
Chicago, IL 60622
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
ABSINTHE
BREVENS HR GIGER
DEAD DROP LOUCHIFER
DUPLAIS BLANCHE
DUPLAIS VERTE
HENRI BARDOUIN
HERBSAINT
JADE 1901
JADE NOUVELLE- ORLEANS
KUBLER
LA FEE
LA MUSE VERTE
NAIN ROUGE
PERNOD
ST. GEORGE VERTE
AGAVE
BANHEZ
BANHEZ PECHUGA
DERRUMBES BLUE WEBER ZACATECAS
DERRUMBES SAN LUIS POTOSI
DM CHICHICAPA
DM CREMA DE MEZCAL
DM LAS MILPAS
DM MINERO
DM SAN LUIS DEL RIO
DM SANTA DOMINGO ALBARRADAS
DM TOBALA WILD MOUNTAIN
DM VIDA
LA LUNA BRUTO
LA LUNA CHINO
LA LUNA CUPREATA
LA LUNA MANSO SAHUAYO
LOS VECINOS
MEZCAL UNION 'EL VIEJO'
MEZCAL VAGO 'ELOTE'
SIETE MISTERIOS JOVEN MEXICANO
ARTE NOM 1146 Añejo
ARTE NOM 1414 REPO
ARTE NOM 1579 BLANCO
CORAZON BLANCO
CORAZON REPO
ESPOLON BLANCO
FORTALEZA ANEJO
FORTALEZA BLANCO
FORTALEZA REPOSADO
SIETE LEGUAS ANEJO
SIETE LEGUAS BLANCO
SIETE LEGUAS REPOSADO
CLANDE JOVEN (YELLOW)
CLANDE ENSEMBLE (GREEN)
MESH & BONE
MEXICAT RAICILLA
AMARI & FORTIFIEDS
ABANO
AMONTILLADO
APEROL
AVERNA
BESK
BRANCA MENTA
BRAULIO
CAMPARI
CARPANO ANTICA
CIO CIARO
COCCHI AMERICANO
CYNAR
DOLIN DRY
ELISIR NOVASALUS
FERNET ANGELICO
FERNET BRANCA
FERNET VALLET
GORKI LIST
JEPPSON'S MALORT
LIMONCELLO
LUCANO
LUXARDO BITTER
MANZANILLA
MELETTI 1870
MELETTI AMARO
MELETTI FERNET
MONTENEGRO
NARDINI
NONINO
OLOROSO
PX SHERRY
RAMAZZOTTI
SALERS
SFUMATO
SIBILLA
ZUCCA
ZWACK
CAP CORSE BLANC
BRANDY
BERTOUX
BLUME MARILLEN APRICOT
CHAUF COEUR CALVADOS HORS D'AGE
CHAUF COEUR CALVADOS VSOP
DELORD 25YR
FUMUS PUMILIA
LAIRDS 12YR
LAIRDS 7.5YR
LAIRDS APPLE BRANDY
MARIE DUFFAU BAS ARMAGNAC HORS D'AGE
PERE MAGLOIRE
PF 1840
PF AMBRE
SINGANI 63
NARDINI BASSANO
MONASTERY TVRDOS (BOSNIA)
AQUA PERFECTA BASIL
ST GEORGE PEAR
RHINE HALL APPLE
SLIVOVITZ
Claque Pepin Calvados
ETNO QUINCE BRANDY
PAUL BEAU VS
PAUL BEAU VSOP
PF RENEGADE
SACRED BOND
ST GEORGE RASPBERRY
GIN
BEEFEATER
BOLS GENEVER
CH
Nolets Gin
DRY TOWN GIN
Roku
HAYMAN'S ROYAL DOCK
HAYMANS LONDON DRY
HAYMANS OLD TOM
HAYMAS SLOE GIN
HENDRICKS
KOVAL CRANBERRY
KYRO KOSKUE
KYRO NAPUE
LETHERBEE
MAHON
MARTIN MILL WESTBOURNE
MONKEY 47
NORTH SHORE NO.11
NORTH SHORE NO.6
OLD RAJ
Gwendolin
Brokers
SIPSMITH VJOP
ST GEORGE TERROIR
ST. GEORGE DRY RYE
ST. GEORGE DRY RYE REPO
ST. GEORGE BOTANIVORE
JUNIPERO
Bombay Saphire
LIQUEUR
RUM
BARBANCOURT 15 yr.
BATAVIA ARRACK
Clairin Casimir
Clairin Le Rocher
Clairin Sajous
Clairin Vaval
Cruzan BlackStrap
El Dorado 12
El Dorado 15
El Dorado 21
Hamilton 151 Overproof Rum
Hamilton Jamaican Pot Still Gold Rum
La Favorite Ambre
La Favorite Blanc
La Favorite Vieux
Matusalem Clasico
Neisson Rhum Agricole Blanc
Neisson Rhum Agricole L'Esprit
Neisson Rhum Reserve Speciale
Novo Fogo Cachaca
Novo Fogo Chameleon
Plantation 3 Star
Plantation fiji
Plantation 5
Plantation OFTD
Plantation Pineapple
Plantation Xaymaca
Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum
Smith & Cross Traditional Jamaican Rum
Wray & Nephew
Duquesne Rhum Agricole
Cihuatan Jade
Real McCoy
Banks 5
Hamilton Zombie
Neisson Rhum Ambre
WHISKEY
1792 SINGLE BARREL
Barton 1792 Distillery 98.6 proof In order to create this unique bourbon, the finest barrels are selected and tasted from the best aging warehouses. Only those barrels deemed "exceptional" are then bottled individually, one by one. The 1792 Single Barrel Single Bourbon has a unique flair derived from its high-rye composition, limited-edition single-barrel production, and being a straight bourbon (at least two years old, aged in a new oak barrel)
1792 SMALL FULL PROOF
BAKER'S SINGLE BARREL
Jim Beam distillery 107 proof Mashbill: 77% Corn, 13% Rye, 10% Malted Barley aker’s Bourbon 7 Year Single Barrel is the next evolution of the Baker’s brand. Since the brand was first introduced, it was always marked as a batched product, consisting of around 200 barrels or less before bottling. This allowed the brand to produce a consistent flavor profile. While it wasn’t the most popular of the Small Batch Collection, it was an above-average consistent pour and helped fill a proof range that no other bottle in the Small Batch Collection did.
BAKERS 7 YR.
Jim Beam Distillery 107 proof Kentucky - Named after Baker Beam, grand nephew of the legendary Jim Beam. This barrel strength bourbon is aged for 7 years to create the perfect balance of subtle vanilla, spice, and caramel flavors. A nice bourbon showcasing sweet and heat.
Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke
BLANTONS
Buffalo Trace Distillery 93 proof Introduced in 1984, Blanton’s namesake bourbon was the first ever Single Barrel Bourbon sold commercially. The Single Barrel Bourbon is the first of its kind.
BOOKERS SMALL BATCH
BOWMAN BROTHERS RESERVE
A. Smith Bowman Distillery, Virginia 90 proof John J., Abraham, Joseph, and Isaac Bowman were Virginia militia officers in the American Revolutionary War. This hand-crafted bourbon whiskey is a tribute to their heroism. Our Bowman Brothers Small Batch Bourbon is distilled three times using the finest corn, rye, and malted barley, producing distinct hints of vanilla, spice, and oak.
BOWMAN BROTHERS SMALL BATCH
A. Smith Bowman Distillery, Virginia 90 proof John J., Abraham, Joseph, and Isaac Bowman were Virginia militia officers in the American Revolutionary War. This hand-crafted bourbon whiskey is a tribute to their heroism. Our Bowman Brothers Small Batch Bourbon is distilled three times using the finest corn, rye, and malted barley, producing distinct hints of vanilla, spice, and oak.
BUFFALO TRACE
Buffalo Trace Distillery 90 proof Buffalo Trace Distillery doesn’t disclose the exact mashbill for their flagship brand, but we do know it’s low on rye (10% or less) and that George T. Stagg, Eagle Rare, and E.H. Taylor Small Batch are made from the same recipe.
BUFFALO TRACE KOSHER BOURBON
Buffalo Trace Distillery 94 proof Aged 7 years Buffalo Trace Distillery produced this Wheat Recipe Bourbon in a partnership with the Chicago Rabbinical Council (cRc). Made with the same high quality grains as W.L. Weller Bourbon Whiskey, this Kosher spirit was aged in specifically designated Kosher barrels. In order to satisfy Passover requirements, these barrels were sold to a non-Jewish executive in a ceremony witnessed by a representative from the cRc.
COL E.H. TAYLOR BARREL PROOF
COL E.H. TAYLOR SINGLE BARREL
Buffalo Trace Distillery 100 proof "As founding father of the bourbon industry, Colonel Edmund Haynes Taylor, Jr. left an indelible legacy. His dedication to distilling began at the close of the Civil War when he purchased O.F C. Distillery. There, he developed innovative techniques that are still in use today. Made by hand, this Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey has been aged inside century old warehouses constructed by E.H. Taylor, Jr. Barrels are evaluated and selected to create a perfect blend of distinctive character that is like no other. This bourbon is a true sipping bourbon that honors the uncompromising legacy of E.H. Taylor, Jr."
COL E.H. TAYLOR SMALL BATCH
Buffalo Trace Distillery 100 proof "As founding father of the bourbon industry, Colonel Edmund Haynes Taylor, Jr. left an indelible legacy. His dedication to distilling began at the close of the Civil War when he purchased O.F C. Distillery. There, he developed innovative techniques that are still in use today. Made by hand, this Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey has been aged inside century old warehouses constructed by E.H. Taylor, Jr. Barrels are evaluated and selected to create a perfect blend of distinctive character that is like no other. This bourbon is a true sipping bourbon that honors the uncompromising legacy of E.H. Taylor, Jr."
DAVID NICOLSON 1843
Lux Row Distillers 100 proof A ‘wheated’ bourbon that provides an exceptionally smooth flavor and finish.
DICKEL NO 12
DIVINE RITE
DIVINE RITE BARREL AGED MALT
3 Floyds Distillery, Indiana 103 proof Aged for 17 months in new oak. Medium toast, heavy char. Burnt sugar, toffee, molasses, campfire, waffles, nutmeg, banana bread, bananas foster, toasted marshmallow.
EAGLE RARE 17
EAGLE RARE STRAIGHT BOURBON
Buffalo Trace 90 proof Eagle Rare 10 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey was matured for a minimum of ten years in new, American oak casks under the intense, Kentucky sun. As a result of its decade-long beauty rest, the bourbon has a golden honey color, along with an aroma of gentle toast, fresh tobacco, and bananas. The aroma gives way to notes of chocolate, almonds, melons, raisins and dried fruits on the palate, which are complemented by a subtle vanilla undertone. The finish is long and fierce, with hints of roasted nuts and corn.
ELIJAH CRAIG 18
Heaven Hill Distillery 132.8 proof Uncut, straight from the barrel without chill filtering, the nose, taste, and finish created by 12 years of aging are preserved in their simplest form. At full barrel proof, you can enjoy Elijah Craig much the same way our Master Distillers do when they sample straight from the barrel in our Kentucky rickhouses. Elijah Craig Barrel Proof is a bold and honest expression of what charred oak barrel aging can do for Bourbon, from the man who originated the process. Proof: Varies by Release Age: 12 Years Old
ELIJAH CRAIG BARREL PROOF
Heaven Hill Distillery 132.8 proof Uncut, straight from the barrel without chill filtering, the nose, taste, and finish created by 12 years of aging are preserved in their simplest form. At full barrel proof, you can enjoy Elijah Craig much the same way our Master Distillers do when they sample straight from the barrel in our Kentucky rickhouses. Elijah Craig Barrel Proof is a bold and honest expression of what charred oak barrel aging can do for Bourbon, from the man who originated the process. Proof: Varies by Release Age: 12 Years Old
ELIJAH CRAIG PRIVATE BARREL PROOF
Heaven Hill Distillery 132.8 proof Uncut, straight from the barrel without chill filtering, the nose, taste, and finish created by 12 years of aging are preserved in their simplest form. At full barrel proof, you can enjoy Elijah Craig much the same way our Master Distillers do when they sample straight from the barrel in our Kentucky rickhouses. Elijah Craig Barrel Proof is a bold and honest expression of what charred oak barrel aging can do for Bourbon, from the man who originated the process. Proof: Varies by Release Age: 12 Years Old
ELIJAH CRAIG SINGLE BARREL
ELIJAH CRAIG SMALL BATCH
Heaven Hill Distillery 132.8 proof Uncut, straight from the barrel without chill filtering, the nose, taste, and finish created by 12 years of aging are preserved in their simplest form. At full barrel proof, you can enjoy Elijah Craig much the same way our Master Distillers do when they sample straight from the barrel in our Kentucky rickhouses. Elijah Craig Barrel Proof is a bold and honest expression of what charred oak barrel aging can do for Bourbon, from the man who originated the process. Proof: Varies by Release Age: 12 Years Old
ELIJAH CRAIG TOASTED BARREL
Heaven Hill 94 proof Charred to start. Toasted to Finish. This unique expression takes fully aged, award-winning Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon and finishes it in a custom-toasted barrel for even more sweet oak complexity.
ELMER T LEE
Buffalo Trace Distillery 90 proof Sour Mash-(Sour mash is a process used in the distilling industry that uses material from an older batch of mash to start the fermentation of a new batch) Named after Master Distiller Emeritus Elmer T. Lee, this whiskey is hand selected and bottled to the taste and standards which were set forth by Elmer T. Lee himself. Perfectly balanced and rich, as declared by the man who knew how great bourbon should taste.
EZRA BROOKS 7 YR 117 PROOF
FOUR ROSES LIMITED EDITION SMALL BATCH
Four Roses distillery 111.4 proof From time to time, our Master Distiller hand selects a few exceptional barrels from our 10 Bourbon recipes for these special releases. Each is non-chill filtered and barrel strength, so you get to savor them exactly as they come out of the barrel.
FOUR ROSES SMALL BATCH
Four Roses Distillery 100 proof Mashbill: 60% Corn, 35% Rye, 5% Malted Barley Four Roses Distillery was founded by Paul Jones, Jr. in 1884. Legend has it that Jones came up with the name “Four Roses” as a result of a romantic interest. When Mr. Jones asked a young lady to the grand ball, the young lady advised Mr. Jones that he would know his answer if she wore a corsage of four roses to the ball. As it would turn out, the young lady did in fact accept Mr. Jones’ proposal, wore four roses, and the rest is history. He named the distillery after this memory.
FOXTROT & THE VIOLET HOUR
GREEN BRIER TENNESSEE
Green Brier Distillery, Tennessee 91 proof We’re proud to resurrect our remarkable family recipe, with the first bottling since 1909. Painstakingly filtered through a mellowing bed of sugar maple charcoal and aged in new charred oak barrels, it’s easy to taste why Charles Nelson's wheated mash bill recipe and meticulous process set the standard by which all future Tennessee Whiskeys are judged.
HEAVEN HILL 7YR BIB
HENRY MCKENNA 10 BIB
Heaven Hill 100 proof This high proof, Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon was named for Henry McKenna, the Irish immigrant who adapted his family's whiskey recipe to work with the grains he found in Kentucky. Henry McKenna is one of the longest aged Bottled-in-Bond whiskeys available today, resting in the barrel through 40 Kentucky seasons. Critics agree that this is perfectly balanced Bourbon.
ISAAC BOWMAN
A. Smith Bowman Distillery, Virginia 92 proof Port Barrel Finished Our Isaac Bowman Bourbon is aged in charred white oak barrels, then finished in port barrels, many of which come from Virginia wineries. This combination of finishing barrels produces flavors of jam with caramel and spice notes. Isaac Bowman is produced in a similar fashion to our Abraham Bowman port-finished bourbon, which won World’s Best Bourbon in 2016.
JOHN J. BOWMAN
A. Smith Bowman Distillery, Virginia 100 proof Our John. J. Bowman Bourbon commemorates the great, great uncle of Abram S. Bowman, who founded A. Smith Bowman Distillery. We hand select some of the oldest barrels in the warehouse to produce a single barrel bourbon with hints of toffee, leather, figs, and almonds. John. J. Bowman was awarded World’s Best Bourbon in 2017.
KENTUCKY OWL CONFISCATED
C.M. Dedman Distillery 96.4 According to Kentucky Owl, “Confiscated pays tribute to the barrels the government seized from Dixon's great-great grandfather, C.M. Dedman, just ahead of Prohibition. Those barrels were never seen or tasted again. More than a century later, Confiscated is the first offering from Kentucky Owl that will be available in all 50 U.S. states.” Kentucky Owl Bourbon was founded in 1879 by C.M. Dedman and is currently led by Dixon Dedman. He recommissioned the brand and released his first batch of bourbon in 2014 and first batch of rye in 2017.
KOVAL BOURBON
Makers
Heaven Hill Distillery 122.4 proof Larceny Barrel Proof offers a new opportunity to experience our acclaimed wheated Bourbon mashbill in its purest form: non-chill filtered and bottled at full barrel proof. Released three times per year in January, May, and September, each offering is a bold yet balanced special Small Batch Bourbon rich with depth and distinction. Much like Larceny Small Batch and Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond, Larceny Barrel Proof is a welcome reminder of just how good wheated Bourbons can be. Proof: Varies by Release Age: 6-8 Years Old
MICHTERS AMERICAN
MICHTERS SOUR MASH
MICHTERS TOASTED BARREL
Michters Small Batch Bourbom
Heaven Hill Distillery 100 proof Each spring and fall, a new edition to the Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond series is released. Inspired by an original 1950's Old Fitzgerald diamond decanter, the packaging and series honor both the history of the Old Fitzgerald brand and the historic Bottled-in-Bond designation. The Old Fitzgerald line is well-known for its distilling pedigree, as the brand was first registered in 1884 and was eventually sold to "Pappy" Van Winkle during Prohibition.
OLD BARDSTOWN ESTATE
OLD BARDSTOWN KENTUCKY STRAIGHT 90 PROOF
OLD FITZ 11 YR.
OLD FITZ 14 YR.
Heaven Hill Distillery 100 proof Each spring and fall, a new edition to the Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond series is released. Inspired by an original 1950's Old Fitzgerald diamond decanter, the packaging and series honor both the history of the Old Fitzgerald brand and the historic Bottled-in-Bond designation. The Old Fitzgerald line is well-known for its distilling pedigree, as the brand was first registered in 1884 and was eventually sold to "Pappy" Van Winkle during Prohibition.
OLD FITZ 8 YR.
Heaven Hill Distillery 100 proof Spring '21 release Each spring and fall, a new edition to the Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond series is released. Inspired by an original 1950's Old Fitzgerald diamond decanter, the packaging and series honor both the history of the Old Fitzgerald brand and the historic Bottled-in-Bond designation. The Old Fitzgerald line is well-known for its distilling pedigree, as the brand was first registered in 1884 and was eventually sold to "Pappy" Van Winkle during Prohibition.
OLD FITZ 9 YR.
Heaven Hill Distillery 100 proof Spring 2020 release Each spring and fall, a new edition to the Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond series is released. Inspired by an original 1950's Old Fitzgerald diamond decanter, the packaging and series honor both the history of the Old Fitzgerald brand and the historic Bottled-in-Bond designation. The Old Fitzgerald line is well-known for its distilling pedigree, as the brand was first registered in 1884 and was eventually sold to "Pappy" Van Winkle during Prohibition.
OLD FORESTER
Old Forester Distillery 86 proof Created in 1870, Old Forester is the only bourbon continuously distilled and marketed by the founding family before, during and after Prohibition. At 86 proof, Old Forester delivers a genuine bourbon experience, with rich, full flavor and a smooth character that is ideal for sipping neat, on the rocks, with a splash of water or in a classic cocktail.
OLD FORESTER "1870"
Old Forester Distillery 90 proof In 1870 George Garvin Brown created Old Forester on Louisville, KY’s, famous Whiskey Row. In honor of that milestone year in bourbon history, we have crafted a tribute – Old Forester 1870 Original Batch – the first expression in the Old Forester Whiskey Row series.
OLD FORESTER "1897"
Old Forester Distillery 100 proof Old Forester 1897 Bottled in Bond is crafted to honor a watershed moment in bourbon history – the U.S. Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897. This expression follows the Bottled in Bond standards that whisky must be aged in a federally bonded warehouse for at least four years, the product of one distillation season, one distiller and from one distillery and bottled at 100 Proof. The concept behind these regulations – the idea of ‘sealed in quality’ – was something Old Forester introduced in 1870, as America’s First Bottled Bourbon.
OLD FORESTER "1920"
Old Forester Distillery 115 proof The Volstead Act of 1920 which initiated Prohibition in the USA granted permits to six distillers in Kentucky to continue to bottle bourbon for medicinal purposes. Through one of these permits, Old Forester continued to be produced as medicinal whiskey on Louisville’s famed Whiskey Row. It is the only bourbon continuously sold by the same company that has been available for sale before, during and after Prohibition. During this time, all whiskies had to be bottled at 100 Proof. With a barrel entry proof of 100, the “angel’s share” would have created a 115 proof whiskey after maturation. To pay homage to this era, Old Forester presents 1920 Prohibition Style Bourbon at 115 proof to represent the rich flavor profile this bourbon had nearly 100 years ago.
OLD GRAND DAD
Jim Beam distillery 114 proof Old Grand-Dad is named after Meredith Basil Hayden Sr., also honored by the Basil Hayden’s brand in Beam’s small batch portfolio. Basil was an emigre from Maryland in the 1780’s, who brought to Kentucky some prior knowledge of distillation, as well as a reputed preference for a high rye mash bill.
OLD RIP VAN WINKLE 10
PAPPY 15 YR
PAPPY VAN WINKLE 12
PAPPY VAN WINKLE 15
PAPPY VAN WINKLE 20
PAPPY VAN WINKLE 23
PARKERS HERITAGE 10
Heaven Hill Distillery 110 proof Each year as part of the Parker's Heritage Collection, we select a special whiskey to be released in the name of our late Master Distiller Parker Beam. The 14th edition of Parker's Heritage Collection features Heaven Hill’s traditional rye Bourbon mashbill, aged in specialty barrels that were charred for a full minute and a half, as opposed to our traditional 40 seconds. These "Level 5" barrels were aged for a full 10 years, where the heavier char allowed the Bourbon to penetrate further into the barrel, bringing forth caramel and maple sweetness.
PARKERS HERITAGE 11
PARKERS HERITAGE 11 HEAVY CHAR
Heaven Hill Distillery 122 proof Each year as part of the Parker's Heritage Collection, we select a special whiskey to be released in the name of our late Master Distiller Parker Beam. The 14th edition of Parker's Heritage Collection features Heaven Hill’s traditional rye Bourbon mashbill, aged in specialty barrels that were charred for a full minute and a half, as opposed to our traditional 40 seconds. These "Level 5" barrels were aged for a full 10 years, where the heavier char allowed the Bourbon to penetrate further into the barrel, bringing forth caramel and maple sweetness.
ROCK HILL FARMS
RUSSELS 13 BARREL PROOF
RUSSELS RESERVE 10YR
Wild Turkey Distillery 90 proof "Master distillers and premier whiskey makers Jimmy and Eddie Russell have brought nearly 100 years of combined experience to artfully crafting Russell’s Reserve 10 Year Old Bourbon. Bottled at 90 proof, this hand selected small batch bourbon has a rich, caramel and vanilla taste and a uniquely smooth finish."
RUSSELS RESERVE SINGLE BARREL
Wild Turkey Distillery 110 proof "Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel Bourbon is matured in only the deepest No. 4 “alligator” char, American White Oak barrels handpicked by our master distillers. Individually bottled at 110 proof and non-chill filtered to guarantee maximum flavor, each barrel has its own unique personality yet still captures our signature rich, creamy toffee and vanilla taste."
SAZERAC 18 YR
SMOOTH AMBLER CONTRADICTION
ST GEORGE SINGLE MALT
VAN WINKLE 12 YR
VERY OLD BARTON 100 PROOF
WELLER 12
Buffalo Trace Distillery 90 proof As part of the wheated bourbon family, this twelve year old W.L. Weller is aged far longer than most wheated bourbons. This offering is a smooth, easy-going and balanced bourbon with a beautiful deep bronze color.
WELLER ANTIQUE 107
Buffalo Trace Distillery 107 proof A wheated bourbon with a full-bodied flavor and a balanced palate. Old Weller Antique is bottled at 107 proof, offering a complex taste and bold finish. It’s certainly a recognizable member of the Weller label, with its own unique characteristics to compliment the high proof.
WELLER SINGLE BARREL
WELLER SPECIAL RESERVE
Buffalo Trace Distillery 90 proof The Original Wheated Bourbon Whiskey features an exceptionally smooth taste, substituting wheat for rye grain. Bottled at 90 proof, this bourbon stands out with its burnt orange color. Its softer flavor notes make this bourbon great for sipping or making cocktails.
WILD TURKEY 101
Wild Turkey Distillery 101 proof "For more than 60 years, legendary Master Distiller Jimmy Russell has been crafting Wild Turkey 101 the right way. With a high rye content, this iconic bourbon is perfectly aged in American White Oak barrels with the deepest char for more character."
WILD TURKEY BIB
Wild Turkey Distillery 81 proof "Originally crafted by Kentucky Bourbon Hall-of-Famer Eddie Russell as “Wild Turkey 81”, Wild Turkey Bourbon is aged in American White Oak barrels with the deepest, No. 4 “alligator” char. With notes of sweet vanilla, pear, and hints of spice, this bourbon finishes with a flavor that is full and rich, whether enjoyed straight or with a mixer."
WILD TURKEY KENTUCKY SPIRIT
Wild Turkey Distillery 86.8 proof "At 17 years-old and hand-selected by Master Distiller Eddie Russell for its perfectly balanced flavor, Master’s Keep is the longest-aged whiskey released by Wild Turkey in the United States. Aged in both brick and wood rickhouses and at 86.8 proof, it starts out smooth and silky, transforms into a caramel, vanilla sweetness, and finishes with savory spiciness and oak."
WILD TURKEY RARE BREED BOURBON
Rare Breed Barrel Proof 116.8 proof "Rare Breed is an uncompromised Kentucky bourbon with tones of sweet tobacco and hints of orange and mint, making it a remarkably smooth whiskey legend."
WILLET POT STILL RESERVE
Willet Distillery 94 proof tasting notes Nose is "vanilla lemon cake." The palate is a balance of caramel, vanilla, spices and citrus. I'm not sure if they made the opulent bottle to match the Whiskey or vice versa. Willett Pot Still Reserve was originally introduced as a single barrel beginning in 2008. Around 2015, it was quietly changed over to a small batch bourbon. While Willett Distillery resumed distillation after a lengthy hiatus starting in 2012, Willett Pot Still Reserve continues to be sourced from undisclosed distillery(ies) in Kentucky. Willett has not disclosed if, or when, their own distillate will be incorporated into Willett Pot Still Reserve.
WILLIAM LARUE WELLER
WOODFORD RESERVE
High West Mid Winter Nights Dram
ELIJAH CRAIG HOUSE BARREL
FOXTROT BARREL
Elijah Craig House Barrel BOTTLE
Foxtrot BOTTLE
Well Full Proof TVHxBS
Eagle Rare Tvh
REDBREAST 12YR
DUBLINER
JAMESON
YELLOW SPOT
NIKKA COFFEY GRAIN
NIKKA MIYAGIKYO
MATSUI SAKURA CASK
A MIDWINTER NIGHTS DRAM
BUFFALO TRACE KOSHER
DICKEL RYE
George A. Dickel & Co Tennessee Hollow Distillery 90 proof Mashbill: 95% Rye, 5% Malted Barley This rye is distilled by MGP that is chilled and filtered through charcoal made of sugar maple wood by George Dickel. It is aged in George Dickel warehouses in char #4 barrels with a #2 head. This is the same char level used for aging other Dickel whiskys.
E.H. TAYLOR STRAIGHT RYE
Buffalo Trace Distillery 100 proof Straight Rye Whiskey has experienced a strong resurgence in the American whiskey landscape, yet Colonel Edmund Haynes Taylor, Jr. was making this style more than 100 years ago. This small batch, Bottled-in-Bond 100 proof straight rye whiskey pays tribute to the former Distillery owner with a unique rye whiskey reminiscent of days long past.
JIM BEAM RYE
KENTUCKY OWL RYE 11YR.
C.M. Dedman Distillery 114 proof The nose on this rye has elements of sweet pine, honey, nougat, vanilla, cloves and lavender. Oaky undertones, subtle cedar saw dust or fresh split cedar. Rich in consistency and not forwardly spicy on the nose. It immediately coats the entire palate and nutmeg and cinnamon give way to pepper spice with vanilla on the front and anise across the middle. Subtle cinnamon spice clings to the finish.
KYRO MALT RYE NO.8
MICHTER'S STRAIGHT RYE
Michters Distillery 84.8 proof This distillery was resurrected in 1990, The standard rye whiskey release from Michter’s, this a great example of a well-made Kentucky rye. Albeit a touch dry it never overwhelms the palate with its spice-as many other rye whiskies tend to do. Instead there’s a near-perfect balance of rye’s green apple character, white pepper, a touch of tannins from the toasted barrel, and a modest proof.
OLD OVERHOLDT BIB
Jim Beam Distillery 100 proof Said to be America’s oldest continually maintained whiskey brand, Old Overholt celebrated its centenary in 1910 - a full decade before Prohibition. More than 100 years later, what is known and what is told about the brand’s history often blurs the lines of fact, speculation, and unsolved mystery. Born in Pennsylvania, then moved to KY.
OLD POTRERO
Anchor Distillling Company, California 97 proof This straight rye whiskey was aged in new handmade charred oak barrels. ... Crafted from a mash bill of 100% malted rye. Old Potrero is bottled at 97 proof (48.5% ABV) with no age statement. This single malt has playful notes of citrus, cinnamon, and sweet candied notes.
PIKESVILLE STRAIGHT RYE
Heaven Hill, Bernheim Distillery 110 proof Mashbill: 51% Rye, 39% Corn, 10% Malted Barley The fairest comparison to this rye is with its little brother, Rittenhouse Bottled-in-Bond. Many people theorize that Pikesville is Rittenhouse Bottled-in-Bond Rye that has been aged an extra two years and bottled at an additional 10 proof points. This would explain the slight similarity in fruitiness experienced in both, but that’s where the similarities end -Pikesville Rye holds the title as the last standing Maryland rye brand. Originally produced in Maryland by L. Winand & Brothers Distillery starting in 1895, the brand went through several changes of ownership, and was last produced in Maryland in 1972 by the Majestic Distilling Corporation. After Majestic Distilling closed, there were still enough whiskey stocks available to keep the brand going until 1982 when it was sold to Heaven Hill.
RITTENHOUSE
Heaven Hill Distillery 100 proof Rittenhouse Straight Rye Whisky has a storied past with a heritage that commemorates Philadelphia’s famous Rittenhouse Square. This award-winning whiskey carries a distinct, spicy flavor, and is produced in the tradition of the classic rye whiskeys that once dominated American whiskey.
RUSSELS RESERVE 6 YR SINGLE RYE
Wild Turkey Distillery 90 proof Mashbill: 51% Rye, 37% Corn, 12% Malted Barley Russell’s Reserve 6 Year Old Rye is part of Wild Turkey’s Russell’s Reserve line named in honor of Jimmy and Eddie Russell, the father-son master distiller team that have a combined tenure at Wild Turkey in excess of 100 years. Like all of Wild Turkey’s rye whiskeys, it’s made from their single rye mashbill. This is also the only standard rye release Wild Turkey produces with an age statement.
RUSSELS SINGLE BARREL RYE
Wild Turkey Distillery 104 proof "Russell’s Reserve has continuously produced some of the best rye whiskeys, and this non-chill filtered, 104 proof single barrel rye is no exception — delivering a balance of spicy pepper, vanilla and tobacco flavors."
SAZERAC 18 YR.
SAZERAC 6YR TVH SELECT
Buffalo Trace Distillery 90 proof While Buffalo Trace does not disclose mashbills, the mashbill used to make Sazerac Rye Whiskey is their low rye mashbill, which is believed to be comprised of approximately 51% rye, 39% corn, and 10% malted barley.
THE WOLVES PROJECT WITH WILLET
THOMAS H. HANDY BARREL PROOF
WILD TURKEY 101
WILD TURKEY RARE BREED RYE
Wild Turkey Distillery 112.2 proof Wild Turkey uses a single mashbill for all of their standard rye products, including Rare Breed Rye. This is the first ever barrel proof rye for the company. It’s also non-chilled filtered.
WILLET SMALL BATCH 4 YR.
The Willett Distillery 111.8 proof
WOODFORD RYE
ABERLOUR
BALVENIE CARRIBEAN CASK
CADENHEAD KNOCKDU
CADENHEAD SMALL BATCH
GLENROTHES SINGLE MALT VINTAGE
GORDON AND MACPHAIL CAOL ILA
GORDON AND MACPHAIL GLENTURRET
GREAT KINGS ST GLASGOW
HIGHLAND PARK 18
LAPHROIG 10
MACALLAN 12
NAKED GROUSE
OCTOMORE
PIGS NOSE
SPRINGBANK 10
SPRINGBANK 15
THE FAMOUS GROUSE
WED-SUN
Charcuterie Plate
Chicken Wings
Publican’s almost world famous pimento cheese (sharp cheddar, mayonnaise, roasted red peppers, tabasco, and lemon juice) served with a side of bread and butter pickles (cucumbers, cider vinegar, turmeric, mustard seed, salt, and sugar). Also served with seeded crackers from Publican Quality Bread.
Extra Bib Lettuce
Extra Chips
Extra Seeded Crackers
Frites
Hummus
Marcona almonds (a Spanish variety of almond) are roasted and tossed in a mix of sugar, salt, olive oil and ground dried lavender.
Marinated Olives
The olives, a french variety called picholine, are marinated in lemon olive oil, fresh rosemary, aleppo chili and lemon zest. They are combined with fresh french sheep’s milk feta cheese.
Mixed Nuts
Parmesean Souffle
Thai Shrimp
MON-TUE
BEER
WINE
Moet Chandon
RODON ROSE GLASS
RODON ROSE Bottle
Foucher Lebrun Sauv B
Foucher Lebrun Sauv B Bottle
Technique Pinot
Sunspell Bottle Cab
Sunspell Cab
CAVA GLASS
CAVA BOTTLE
SHERRY
Technique Pinot Noir Bottle
A Lebrun Champagne
Dr Loosen Riesling
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1520 N. Damen Ave., Chicago, IL 60622