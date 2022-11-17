The Waffle Bus Heights

Restaurant info

Everyday I’m Wafflin’! We’ve provided the Houston streets with award-winning waffle creations of all kinds for the last 10 years. From Food Truck to Brick and Mortar, The Heights is now the Home of Sweet and Savory Waffle Sandwiches! Voted 2014 Houston’s Favorite Food Truck by My Table Magazine Culinary Awards. Come see what everyone is talking about! Our Restaurant is NOW OPEN!

Website