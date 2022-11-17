Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Waffle Bus Heights

1835 N. Shepherd Dr. Suite A

Houston, TX 77008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Thunder Fries
HOT MESS Fries
Swirl Milk Shakes

Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Chicken and Waffle Sandwich

Fried Chicken and Waffle Sandwich

$10.99

With your choice of sauce We recommend Thunder Sauce - WB famous special sauce which consists of spicy mayo and ancho chile honey butter

Chicken Sandwich (Brioche Bun)

Chicken Sandwich (Brioche Bun)

$9.99

buttermilk fried chicken, pickles, brioche bun, choice of sauce

Hot Chicken Sandwich (Brioche Bun)

Hot Chicken Sandwich (Brioche Bun)

$10.99

spicy buttermilk fried chicken, pickles, thunder sauce, brioche bun Thunder Sauce - WB famous special sauce which consists of spicy mayo and ancho chile honey butter

Hot Chicken Sandwich (Waffle)

Hot Chicken Sandwich (Waffle)

$11.99

spicy buttermilk fried chicken, pickles, thunder sauce, waffle Thunder Sauce - WB famous special sauce which consists of spicy mayo and ancho chile honey butter

Hot Chicken Sandwich (Biscuit)

Hot Chicken Sandwich (Biscuit)

$11.99

Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich with pickles and Thunder Sauce on a Hot Flakey Buttered Biscuit Thunder Sauce - WB famous special sauce which consists of spicy mayo and ancho chile honey butter

Nashville HOT Fried Chicken Sandwich (Brioche)

Nashville HOT Fried Chicken Sandwich (Brioche)

$11.49

spicy buttermilk fried chicken, housemade coleslaw, pickles, thunder sauce, brioche bun. Thunder Sauce - WB famous special sauce which consists of spicy mayo and ancho chile honey butter

Nashville HOT Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Brioche)

Nashville HOT Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Brioche)

$11.49

spicy grilled chicken, housemade coleslaw, pickles, thunder sauce, brioche bun. Thunder Sauce - WB famous special sauce which consists of spicy mayo and ancho chile honey butter

MacDaddy (Brioche Bun)

MacDaddy (Brioche Bun)

$11.99

spicy buttermilk fried chicken, white cheddar mac and cheese, thunder sauce, brioche bun Thunder Sauce - WB famous special sauce which consists of spicy mayo and ancho chile honey butter

MacDaddy (Waffle)

MacDaddy (Waffle)

$12.99

spicy buttermilk fried chicken, white cheddar mac and cheese, thunder sauce, waffle Thunder Sauce - WB famous special sauce which consists of spicy mayo and ancho chile honey butter

MacDaddy (Biscuit)

MacDaddy (Biscuit)

$12.99

spicy buttermilk fried chicken, white cheddar mac and cheese, thunder sauce, biscuit Thunder Sauce - WB famous special sauce which consists of spicy mayo and ancho chile honey butter

Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit

Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit

$12.99

buttermilk fried chicken, bacon, egg*, biscuit, thunder sauce

Smashburgers

Smashburger (Brioche Bun)

Smashburger (Brioche Bun)

$7.49

angus beef, american cheese, grilled onions, pickles, stormy sauce, brioche bun stormy sauce - savory and tangy house special spread for burgers mixed with diced onion relish

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$8.49

angus beef, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickles, stormy sauce stormy sauce - savory and tangy house special spread for burgers mixed with diced onion relish

HOTTIE Melt

HOTTIE Melt

$9.49

habanero spiced angus beef, american cheese, grilled onions, jalapenos, stormy sauce, toasted brioche stormy sauce - savory and tangy house special spread for burgers mixed with diced onion relish

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

angus beef, american cheese, bacon, stormy sauce stormy sauce - savory and tangy house special spread for burgers mixed with diced onion relish

Brunchburger

Brunchburger

$10.49

angus beef, fried egg, american cheese, bacon, stormy sauce, brioche bun stormy sauce - savory and tangy house special spread for burgers mixed with diced onion relish

Big Cheezy (Brioche Bun)

Big Cheezy (Brioche Bun)

$10.99

angus beef, bacon, stormy sauce. white cheddar mac and cheese, brioche bun stormy sauce - savory and tangy house special spread for burgers mixed with diced onion relish

Wings & Things

Wings & Waffles

Wings & Waffles

$11.99

(4) Battered Bone-in Buttermilk Fried Chicken Wings & Waffle topped with strawberries and powdered sugar w/ syrup, hurriCANE sauce, and thunder sauce on the side

Wings & Waffle Fries

Wings & Waffle Fries

$11.99

(4) Battered Bone-in Buttermilk Fried Chicken Wings w/ Seasoned Waffle Fries with thunder sauce and hurriCANE sauce on the side

Hot Wings and Waffle

Hot Wings and Waffle

$12.99

(4) Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Wings and a Fresh Made Waffle with Thunder Sauce, HurriCANE Sauce, and Syrup on the side

Hot Wings and Waffle Fries

Hot Wings and Waffle Fries

$12.99

(4) Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Wings and Seasoned Waffle Fries with Thunder Sauce and HurriCANE Sauce on the side

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.99

sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, cheese, spicy mayo

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Garlic Butter Croutons, Chopped Hard Boiled Egg, and Bacon Bits with Honey Mustard or Ranch

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Garlic Butter Croutons, Chopped Hard Boiled Egg, and Bacon Bits with Honey Mustard or Ranch

4 Wings Only

$7.99

4 Hot Wings Only

$8.99

Fryders

Chicken and Waffle Fryders

Chicken and Waffle Fryders

$9.49

(4) Buttermilk Fried Chicken Fryders with Spicy Mayo

Cheeseburger Fryders

Cheeseburger Fryders

$9.49

(4) Cheeseburger Fryders with Spicy Mayo

Breakfast Fryders

Breakfast Fryders

$9.49

(4) Fryders w/ scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, cheese, and spicy mayo

Hot Chicken Fryders

Hot Chicken Fryders

$9.99

(4) Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sliders with pickles and Thunder Sauce on seasoned Waffle Fry Buns Thunder Sauce - WB famous special sauce which consists of spicy mayo and ancho chile honey butter

HOT Beef Fryder

HOT Beef Fryder

$9.99

(4) habanero spiced cheeseburger fryders with grilled onions, jalapenos, and stormy sauce stormy sauce - savory and tangy house special spread for burgers mixed with diced onion relish

Waffle Fries and Sides

Chicken Thunder Fries

Chicken Thunder Fries

$11.49

Seasoned Waffle Fries topped w/ buttermilk fried chicken bites, spicy mayo, ancho chile honey butter

Hot Chicken Thunder Fries

Hot Chicken Thunder Fries

$11.99

Seasoned Waffle Fries topped with Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Bites, Spicy Mayo, Ancho Chile Honey Butter, and Sriracha

HOT MESS Fries

HOT MESS Fries

$12.49

Seasoned Waffle Fries topped with Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Bites, White Cheddar Mac & Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Ancho Chile Honey Butter, and Sriracha

Thunder Fries

Thunder Fries

$5.49

medium seasoned waffle Fries topped w/ spicy mayo and ancho chile honey butter

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Medium Seasoned Waffle Fries with Melted Cheddar Cheese Sauce

Small Seasoned Waffle Fries

Small Seasoned Waffle Fries

$3.00
Medium Seasoned Waffle Fries

Medium Seasoned Waffle Fries

$5.00
Large Seasoned Waffle Fries

Large Seasoned Waffle Fries

$7.00
Waffle

Waffle

$4.99

topped strawberries and powdered sugar with syrup on the side

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$4.49
Housemade Coleslaw

Housemade Coleslaw

$3.49

Sweet Waffle Sandwiches

Nutella and Banana

Nutella and Banana

$8.99

Nutella, Bananas, and Sweet Cream topped with Powdered Sugar

Strawberry Irish Cream Creme Brulee

Strawberry Irish Cream Creme Brulee

$8.99

rich custard with caramelized sugar and sliced strawberries topped with powdered sugar

Smores

Smores

$8.99

Chocolate Ganache, Graham Cracker Crumbles, Toasted Marshmallow, topped with Powdered Sugar

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

$8.99

Strawberries topped with Chocolate Ganache, Whipped Cream, and Powdered Sugar

Strawberries & Cream

Strawberries & Cream

$8.99

Strawberries topped with sweet cream, caramel, whipped cream, and powdered sugar

CB & J

CB & J

$8.99

Cookie Butter and Strawberry Preserves topped with bananas and powdered sugar

Banana Cream Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$8.99

graham crackers, sweet cream, caramel, whip cream, bananas, powdered sugar

Milk & Cereal

Swirl Milk Shakes

Swirl Milk Shakes

$6.99

Choice of One Flavor

Milk & Cereal Ice Cream

Milk & Cereal Ice Cream

$6.99

Choice of One Flavor in a cup with waffle cone

Ice Cream Scoop

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Drinks

Soda

Soda

$2.99
Vietnamese Iced Caramel Latte

Vietnamese Iced Caramel Latte

$5.49
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Topo Chico Sparkling Water

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$3.00
Simply Orange Juice 11.5 oz

Simply Orange Juice 11.5 oz

$3.00
Kids Honest Organic Apple Juice 6.75 oz

Kids Honest Organic Apple Juice 6.75 oz

$3.00
Horizon Organic Lowfat Milk 8 oz

Horizon Organic Lowfat Milk 8 oz

$3.00
Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk 8 oz

Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk 8 oz

$3.00
Texas Tea

Texas Tea

$4.00
Joe Tea

Joe Tea

$4.00
Cup of Milk in to go cup (16oz)

Cup of Milk in to go cup (16oz)

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Everyday I’m Wafflin’! We’ve provided the Houston streets with award-winning waffle creations of all kinds for the last 10 years. From Food Truck to Brick and Mortar, The Heights is now the Home of Sweet and Savory Waffle Sandwiches! Voted 2014 Houston’s Favorite Food Truck by My Table Magazine Culinary Awards. Come see what everyone is talking about! Our Restaurant is NOW OPEN!

1835 N. Shepherd Dr. Suite A, Houston, TX 77008

