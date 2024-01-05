The Wandering Sausage 171 Indian Cir
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Selling sausages and Philly steaks with a twist
Location
171 Indian Cir, Williamsburg, VA 23185
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Williamsburg
Second Street American Bistro Williamsburg
4.5 • 6,184
140 2nd St Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurant
More near Williamsburg