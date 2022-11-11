The Warehouse Cuisine and Cocktails 9010 Bellaire Bay Drive
9010 Bellaire Bay Drive
Naples, FL 34120
Appetizers/Sides
Beer Cheese Soup
Stella Artois, Tillamook Cheddar, Pretzel Roll
Deviled Eggs
Crispy Shallots, Fried Capers, Smoked Paprika Aioli
Chili-Lime Pork Tostadas
Braised Pork, Roasted Corn Pico de Gallo, Avocado Coulis, Queso Fresco
Lobster "Escargot"
Maine Lobster, Garlic and Herb Compound Butter, Toasted Baguette
PEI Mussels
Full Pound, Garlic Wine Cream or House Marinara, Grape Tomatoes, Toasted Baguette
Warehouse Fries
Round Cut, Garlic Aioli, House-Made Chipotle Ketchup
Warehouse Potatoes
Wedge Cut, Smoked Paprika Aioli, Grilled Lemon
Baby Bellas
Butter and Garlic Roasted Baby Portabella Mushrooms
Shaved Brussel Sprouts
Sauteed
Bacon Creamed Corn
Queso Fresco
Vietnamese Bahn Mi Meatball Stack
Pork and Beef Meatballs, Fried Wonton, Pickled Carrot and Daikon, Sambal Aioli, Fresh Cilantro, Thinly Sliced Fresh Jalapenos
Salads
Watermelon Feta
Baby Arugula, Watermelon, Sheep's Milk Feta, Roasted Walnuts, Aged Balsamic Vinaigrette
The Chopped
Bibb Lettuce, Heirloom Tomatoes, Watermelon Radish, Spanish Olives, Avocado, Hardboiled Egg, Green Goddess Dressing
The Brutus
Romaine, Shaved Pecorino, Garlic Crostini, Creamy Caesar, Black Pepper, Calabria Chili
Warehouse Wedge
Iceberg, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Danish Bleu Cheese, Grape Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, White and Aged Balsamic Vinaigrette
Raviolis
Four Cheese Ravioli
Whole Milk Ricotta, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Asiago, Marinara, Toasted Baguette
Lasagna Ravioli
Four Cheese and Italian Beef, Bechamel, Marinara, Seasoned Mozzarella, Toasted Baguette
Lobster Thermador Ravioli
Maine Lobster, Whole Milk Ricotta, Wild Mushrooms, Cognac, Toasted Baguette
Spinach Ravioli
Spinach, Garlic, Whole Milk Ricotta, Pecorino, Puttanesca Sauce, Toasted Baguette
Quesobirria Ravioli
Slow Braised Pork, Mozzarella, Consomme, Fresh Yellow Onion, Fresh Cilantro
Flatbreads
Margharita
Garlic Oil, Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Reduced Balsamic Glaze
Rootbeer Pulled Pork
House BBQ Sauce, Pickled Red Onion, Tillamook Cheddar, Cilantro
Philly Cheesesteak
Alfredo Cream, Shaved Sirloin, Sauteed Onions, Shredded Mozzarella and Provolone
Chicken Piccata
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lemon Butter, Fried Capers, Shredded Mozzarella and Pecorino, Fresh Parsley
Lamb Gyro
Spiced Ground Lamb, Sundried Tomato and Basil Hummus, Pickled Red Onion, Fresh Tomato, Feta and Mozzarella, Tzatziki Drizzle
Entrees
Pan Seared Black Grouper
Bamboo Rice, Sauteed Snap Peas, Onions and Peppers, Yellow Curry, Toasted Coconut
USDA Prime Filet Mignon
Hand-Cut to 8 oz., Parsnip and Potato Puree, Roasted Tri-Color Carrots, Red Wine Demi-Glace
Salmon Ragu
Wild Caught Norwegian Salmon, Bed of New Potatoes, Garlic, Wild Mushrooms, Castlevatrano Olives, Cream, and Broccolini
Tomahawk Pork Chop
Heritage Berkshire Pork, Hand-Cut and Marinated, Bacon Creamed Corn, Garlic Roasted Baby Bellas
House Made Linguini
Tiger Shrimp, Pancetta, Exotic Mushrooms, Butternut, White Wine Cream, Toasted Baguette
USDA Prime Skirt Steak
Hand-Cut to 8 oz., Crispy Fingerling Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts, Sauce Diane
Chicken Fried Cauliflower "Rice"
Soy and Ginger Marinated Chicken Breast, Cauliflower Fried "Rice", Grilled Bok Choy, Pickled Carrot and Daikon
Steak Sandwich
USDA Prime Skirt Steak, Olive, Bell Pepper and Onion Relish, Provolone, Horesradish and Garlic Aioli, Ciabatta Loaf, Dressed Mixed Greens
Grilled Shrimp Wrap
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, Garlic Pesto Wrap, Dressed Mixed Greens
Desserts
Grandma's Chocolate Cream Pie
Cinnamon Graham Cracker Crust, Chocolate Cream, Ganache, Raspberries
Blueberry Cobbler Cheesecake
Butter Streusel, Blueberry Coulis
Panna Cotta
Vanilla Bean, Amarena Cherry Compote, Fresh Mint
Cinnamon French Toast Bread Pudding
Boubon Caramel Glaze, Chocolate Chips, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Ice Cream
Bar Menu (Not HH)
Fried Pickles
House Made, Horseradish Aioli
House Potato Chips
Jalapeno Aioli Dip
Crab Cake Sliders
Caper & Dill Cream, Arugula, Challah Slider Buns
Warehouse Burger
Chuck, Short Rib, Brisket, Tillamook Cheddar, Bacon, Sweet & Spicy Pickles, Onion Ring, Chipotle Ketchup, Brioche, Dressed Mixed Greens
Lobster Grilled Cheese
Maine Lobster, Lemon Aioli, Swiss, Provolone, Chives, Challah Bread, Dressed Mixed Greens
Grilled Shrimp Wrap
Eggplant Stack
Breaded and Fried Eggplant, House Made Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil
PEI Mussels (BM)
Half Pound, Garlic Wine Cream or House Marinara, Grape Tomatoes, Toasted Baguette
Four Cheese Ravioli (BM)
Half Order, Whole Milk Ricotta, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Asiago, Marinara