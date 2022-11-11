  • Home
The Warehouse Cuisine and Cocktails 9010 Bellaire Bay Drive

No reviews yet

9010 Bellaire Bay Drive

Naples, FL 34120

Order Again

Appetizers/Sides

Beer Cheese Soup

$10.00

Stella Artois, Tillamook Cheddar, Pretzel Roll

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Crispy Shallots, Fried Capers, Smoked Paprika Aioli

Chili-Lime Pork Tostadas

$13.50

Braised Pork, Roasted Corn Pico de Gallo, Avocado Coulis, Queso Fresco

Lobster "Escargot"

$23.00

Maine Lobster, Garlic and Herb Compound Butter, Toasted Baguette

PEI Mussels

$20.00

Full Pound, Garlic Wine Cream or House Marinara, Grape Tomatoes, Toasted Baguette

Warehouse Fries

$7.50

Round Cut, Garlic Aioli, House-Made Chipotle Ketchup

Warehouse Potatoes

$8.50

Wedge Cut, Smoked Paprika Aioli, Grilled Lemon

Baby Bellas

$9.00

Butter and Garlic Roasted Baby Portabella Mushrooms

Shaved Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Sauteed

Bacon Creamed Corn

$9.00

Queso Fresco

Vietnamese Bahn Mi Meatball Stack

$15.00Out of stock

Pork and Beef Meatballs, Fried Wonton, Pickled Carrot and Daikon, Sambal Aioli, Fresh Cilantro, Thinly Sliced Fresh Jalapenos

Salads

Watermelon Feta

$14.50

Baby Arugula, Watermelon, Sheep's Milk Feta, Roasted Walnuts, Aged Balsamic Vinaigrette

The Chopped

$14.50Out of stock

Bibb Lettuce, Heirloom Tomatoes, Watermelon Radish, Spanish Olives, Avocado, Hardboiled Egg, Green Goddess Dressing

The Brutus

$12.50

Romaine, Shaved Pecorino, Garlic Crostini, Creamy Caesar, Black Pepper, Calabria Chili

Warehouse Wedge

$13.50

Iceberg, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Danish Bleu Cheese, Grape Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, White and Aged Balsamic Vinaigrette

Raviolis

Four Cheese Ravioli

$21.00

Whole Milk Ricotta, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Asiago, Marinara, Toasted Baguette

Lasagna Ravioli

$23.00

Four Cheese and Italian Beef, Bechamel, Marinara, Seasoned Mozzarella, Toasted Baguette

Lobster Thermador Ravioli

$29.00

Maine Lobster, Whole Milk Ricotta, Wild Mushrooms, Cognac, Toasted Baguette

Spinach Ravioli

$22.00

Spinach, Garlic, Whole Milk Ricotta, Pecorino, Puttanesca Sauce, Toasted Baguette

Quesobirria Ravioli

$24.00

Slow Braised Pork, Mozzarella, Consomme, Fresh Yellow Onion, Fresh Cilantro

Flatbreads

Margharita

$16.50

Garlic Oil, Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Reduced Balsamic Glaze

Rootbeer Pulled Pork

$18.50

House BBQ Sauce, Pickled Red Onion, Tillamook Cheddar, Cilantro

Philly Cheesesteak

$19.50

Alfredo Cream, Shaved Sirloin, Sauteed Onions, Shredded Mozzarella and Provolone

Chicken Piccata

$19.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Lemon Butter, Fried Capers, Shredded Mozzarella and Pecorino, Fresh Parsley

Lamb Gyro

$19.00

Spiced Ground Lamb, Sundried Tomato and Basil Hummus, Pickled Red Onion, Fresh Tomato, Feta and Mozzarella, Tzatziki Drizzle

Entrees

Pan Seared Black Grouper

$39.00

Bamboo Rice, Sauteed Snap Peas, Onions and Peppers, Yellow Curry, Toasted Coconut

USDA Prime Filet Mignon

$50.00Out of stock

Hand-Cut to 8 oz., Parsnip and Potato Puree, Roasted Tri-Color Carrots, Red Wine Demi-Glace

Salmon Ragu

$38.00

Wild Caught Norwegian Salmon, Bed of New Potatoes, Garlic, Wild Mushrooms, Castlevatrano Olives, Cream, and Broccolini

Tomahawk Pork Chop

$39.00

Heritage Berkshire Pork, Hand-Cut and Marinated, Bacon Creamed Corn, Garlic Roasted Baby Bellas

House Made Linguini

$31.00

Tiger Shrimp, Pancetta, Exotic Mushrooms, Butternut, White Wine Cream, Toasted Baguette

USDA Prime Skirt Steak

$38.00

Hand-Cut to 8 oz., Crispy Fingerling Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts, Sauce Diane

Chicken Fried Cauliflower "Rice"

$31.00

Soy and Ginger Marinated Chicken Breast, Cauliflower Fried "Rice", Grilled Bok Choy, Pickled Carrot and Daikon

Steak Sandwich

$20.50

USDA Prime Skirt Steak, Olive, Bell Pepper and Onion Relish, Provolone, Horesradish and Garlic Aioli, Ciabatta Loaf, Dressed Mixed Greens

Grilled Shrimp Wrap

$17.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, Garlic Pesto Wrap, Dressed Mixed Greens

Desserts

Grandma's Chocolate Cream Pie

$8.50

Cinnamon Graham Cracker Crust, Chocolate Cream, Ganache, Raspberries

Blueberry Cobbler Cheesecake

$10.50

Butter Streusel, Blueberry Coulis

Panna Cotta

$8.50Out of stock

Vanilla Bean, Amarena Cherry Compote, Fresh Mint

Cinnamon French Toast Bread Pudding

$9.50

Boubon Caramel Glaze, Chocolate Chips, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Ice Cream

Bar Menu (Not HH)

Fried Pickles

$9.00

House Made, Horseradish Aioli

House Potato Chips

$8.50

Jalapeno Aioli Dip

Crab Cake Sliders

$17.00

Caper & Dill Cream, Arugula, Challah Slider Buns

Warehouse Burger

$19.00

Chuck, Short Rib, Brisket, Tillamook Cheddar, Bacon, Sweet & Spicy Pickles, Onion Ring, Chipotle Ketchup, Brioche, Dressed Mixed Greens

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$26.00

Maine Lobster, Lemon Aioli, Swiss, Provolone, Chives, Challah Bread, Dressed Mixed Greens

Grilled Shrimp Wrap

$17.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, Garlic Pesto Wrap, Dressed Mixed Greens

Eggplant Stack

$14.00

Breaded and Fried Eggplant, House Made Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

PEI Mussels (BM)

$12.00

Half Pound, Garlic Wine Cream or House Marinara, Grape Tomatoes, Toasted Baguette

Four Cheese Ravioli (BM)

$12.00

Half Order, Whole Milk Ricotta, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Asiago, Marinara

Kid's Menu

Kid Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kid Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Kid Ravioli

$8.00

Kid Linguini & Butter

$8.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid Cheese Flatbread

$8.00

Kid Ice Cream

Kids Drink

Liquor

Well Vodka

$8.00

Stoli

$10.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Titos

$12.00

Deep Eddy's Sweet Tea

$10.00

Deep Eddy's Grapefruit

$10.00

Deep Eddy's Lemon

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

3 Olives Espresso

$10.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Ketel One Grapefruit & Rose

$12.00

Ketel One Orange Blossom & Peach

$12.00

Stoli Razz

$10.00

Stoli Citrus

$10.00

Stoli Orange

$10.00

Stoli Cucumber

$10.00

Stoli Vanilla

$10.00

Well Vodka DBL

$11.00

Stoli DBL

$13.00

Belvedere DBL

$17.00

Titos DBL

$15.00

Deep Eddy's Sweet Tea DBL

$13.00

Deep Eddy's Grapefruit DBL

$13.00

Deep Eddy's Lemon DBL

$13.00

Grey Goose DBL

$15.00

3 Olives Espresso DBL

$13.00

Ketel One DBL

$15.00

Ketel One Grapefruit & Rose DBL

$15.00

Ketel One Orange Blossom & Peach DBL

$15.00

Stoli Razz DBL

$13.00

Stoli Citrus DBL

$13.00

Stoli Orange DBL

$13.00

Stoli Cucumber DBL

$13.00

Stoli Vanilla DBL

$13.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Ford's Gin

$12.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Well Gin DBL

$11.00

Beefeater DBL

$13.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$15.00

Bloom DBL

$15.00

Hendricks DBL

$17.00

Tanqueray DBL

$15.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Parrot Bay

$10.00

Bacardi Silver

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Meyers

$10.00

Mount Gay

$10.00

Well Rum DBL

$11.00

Parrot Bay DBL

$13.00

Bacardi Silver DBL

$13.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$13.00

Meyers DBL

$13.00

Mount Gay DBL

$13.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

1800 Tequila

$12.00

Casamigos Silver

$14.00

Cuervo Gold

$12.00

Cuervo Silver

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julie Reposado

$14.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

21 Seed Jalapeño Cucumber

$12.00

Well Tequila DBL

$11.00

1800 Tequila DBL

$15.00

Casamigos Silver DBL

$17.00

Cuervo Gold DBL

$13.00

Cuervo Silver DBL

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco DBL

$17.00

Don Julie Reposado DBL

$17.00

Patron Silver DBL

$15.00

Patron Reposado DBL

$17.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Well Bourbon

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$10.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$10.00

Bullit Rye

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Crown Royal Reserve

$14.00

Canadian Club

$10.00

Jameson

$12.00

Fireball

$10.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Old Forrester

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Woodford Rye

$12.00

Woodford Dbl Oaked

$14.00

Angel's Envy

$14.00

Highwest Prarie

$12.00

Highwest Rye

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$11.00

Well Bourbon DBL

$11.00

Southern Comfort DBL

$13.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$13.00

Jack Daniels Fire DBL

$13.00

Jack Daniels Honey DBL

$13.00

Bullit Rye DBL

$15.00

Crown Royal DBL

$15.00

Crown Royal Reserve DBL

$17.00

Canadian Club DBL

$13.00

Jameson DBL

$15.00

Fireball DBL

$13.00

Jim Beam DBL

$13.00

Old Forrester DBL

$13.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$15.00

Woodford Rye DBL

$15.00

Woodford Dbl Oaked DBL

$17.00

Angel's Envy DBL

$17.00

Highwest Prarie DBL

$15.00

Highwest Rye DBL

$15.00

Makers Mark DBL

$15.00

Well Scotch

$8.00

Glenmorangie 10

$14.00

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00

Dewars

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$45.00

Chivas Regal 12

$14.00

Glenlivet 15

$20.00Out of stock

Balvenie 12

$18.00

Balvenie 14

$20.00

Balvenie 15

$25.00

MacCallan 18

$35.00

MacCallan 12 Dbl Cask

$16.00

MacCallan 12 Tri Cask

$16.00

MacCallan 12 Sherry

$17.00

Glenfiddich 12

$14.00

Glenfiddich 14

$19.00

Glenfiddich 15

$20.00

Glenfiddich 21

$38.00

The Dalmore 12

$16.00

The Dalmore 15

$22.00

The Dalmore 18

$39.00

Well Scotch DBL

$11.00

Glenmorangie 10 DBL

$17.00

Monkey Shoulder DBL

$15.00

Dewars DBL

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Red DBL

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$17.00

Johnnie Walker Blue DBL

$58.00

Chivas Regal 12 DBL

$17.00

Glenlivet 15 DBL

$25.00

Balvenie 12 DBL

$22.00

Balvenie 14 DBL

$25.00

Balvenie 15 DBL

$31.00

MacCallan 18 DBL

$44.00

MacCallan 12 Dbl Cask DBL

$19.50

MacCallan 12 Tri Cask DBL

$19.50

MacCallan 12 Sherry DBL

$21.00

Glenfiddich 12 DBL

$17.00

Glenfiddich 14 DBL

$23.00

Glenfiddich 15 DBL

$25.00

Glenfiddich 21 DBL

$48.00

The Dalmore 12 DBL

$19.50

The Dalmore 15 DBL

$27.50

The Dalmore 18 DBL

$48.50

Courvoisier

$14.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Chambord

$10.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Cuban Coffee Liquer

$10.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Godiva Chocolate

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

B&B

$14.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Lemoncello

$10.00

E&J Brandy

$8.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Baileys

$10.00

RumChata

$12.00

Rumpleminz

$10.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Blackberry Brandy

$8.00

St. Germain

$10.00

PAMA

$10.00

Disarono

$12.00

Courvoisier DBL

$17.00

Aperol DBL

$13.00

Campari DBL

$13.00

Chambord DBL

$13.00

Cointreau DBL

$15.00

Cuban Coffee Liquer DBL

$13.00

Frangelico DBL

$15.00

Godiva Chocolate DBL

$13.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$15.00

B&B DBL

$17.00

Jagermeister DBL

$13.00

Kahlua DBL

$13.00

Lemoncello DBL

$13.00

E&J Brandy DBL

$11.00

Amaretto DBL

$11.00

Baileys DBL

$13.00

RumChata DBL

$15.00

Rumpleminz DBL

$13.00

Sambuca DBL

$13.00

Blackberry Brandy DBL

$11.00

St. Germain DBL

$13.00

PAMA DBL

$13.00

Cocktails

Bourbon Cucumber

$15.00

French Martini

$15.00

Grapefruit Basil

$15.00

Bourbon Martini

$15.00

Pomegranate

$15.00

Banana Bread

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$15.00

Mexican Martini

$15.00