The Ware Mouth

1209 Franklin St

Columbia, SC 29201

Order Again

Popular Items

WM Chicken Bog
Smashed & Fried Potatoes
Duck Confit Poutine

Snacks

Deviled Eggs (2 pcs)

$3.00

better than your grandma's

Crispy Pork Belly

$6.00

cubed and fried. soft inside, crispy outside

Cheese Straws

$6.00

savory cheesy taste with a crumbly cookie texture

Field Pea Hummus

$8.00

Tilefish Rillettes

$12.00

w/fried saltines

Pork Rinds

$5.00

in the classic style

Fried Onion Petals

$7.00

w/fried lemon & basil, Parmesan, buttermilk ranch

Beef Jerky

$8.00Out of stock

Crab Dip

$12.00

w/fried saltines

Smoked & Spiced Pecans

$5.00

a little sweet, a little spicy, a little smoky.

Boards

Al's Cheese Board

$16.00

4 cheeses, honeycomb, pickles, assorted accoutrements

Charcuterie Board

$18.00

house-made & artisanal selections, pickles

Chef's Selections Board

$32.00

King Harold's favorite meats, cheeses, & pickles

Small Plates

Freshly Grown Farms Salad

$10.00

w/radish, blood orange, buttermilk farmers cheese, house-made red wine vinaigrette

Wild Foraged Chanterelle Tart

$12.00

w/clabber cream

Marinated Shrimp Skewers

$14.00

w/chili ginger sauce

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$11.00

served over Congaree Milling Co. red corn grits

Confit Chicken Wings

$12.00

6 wings slow cooked in duck fat, double fried, WM blue cheese dressing

Venison Sweetbreads

$15.00

w/purple sweet potatoes

Veal Massaman Curry

$14.00

w/spaghetti squash

Vegan Tomatillo Chilli

$10.00

Crawfish Beignets

$13.00

w/house made remoulade

Entrees

Carolina Heritage Farms BBQ

$20.00

w/smoked & pulled pork, coleslaw, pickles, fried pork skin, house BBQ sauce. choice of hash & rice, single order of ribs, BBQ chicken. extra protein choice +$5.

Wood Smoked Ribs

$8.00+

dry rubbed, smoked, wood grill finished. served with house BBQ sauce

WM Chicken Bog

$15.00

w/Carolina Gold rice, smoked chicken, house-made onion sausage, scallion, fresh cracked pepper

Wood Grilled Ribeye

$34.00

w/fingerling potatoes, sautéed veg, WM steak sauce

Fresh Fish

$30.00

w/rice pilaf, sauce vierge

CHF Pork Chop

$28.00

w/rainbow carrots, chanterelle marmalade, demiglace

BBQ Sliders

$10.00

3 sliders on King's Hawaiian, choice of pork or chicken. w/coleslaw & pickled red onion

Smoked Turkey Leg

$14.00

w/caul fat, salsa verde

Duck Confit Poutine

$18.00

duck fat fries, white cheddar curds, duck gravy, fried duck egg.

Sides

Smashed & Fried Potatoes

$7.50

w/pimento cheese, scallion

Baked Red Peas

$7.50

w/fatback, scallion

Bradford Collards

$7.50

w/pot liquor, ham hock Heads up, these are no longer vegan friendly.

Hopping John

$7.50

w/Carolina Gold rice, field peas, Kites Country Ham, scallion

Rice & Hash

$8.00

WM Coleslaw

$3.00

Squash Casserole

$7.50

Bradford candy roaster squash w/cheese straw topping, scallion

Green Beans

$7.50

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$7.50

w/shallot, garlic, spiced pecans, hot honey

Desserts

Bourbon Cream Pie

$7.00

Chocolate Ganache Tart

$7.00

Frozen Trio

$7.00

Red Velvet Sammy

$3.50

Purple Potato Pie

$7.00

Cant Be Beet Cake

$7.00

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

no side included

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

no side included

Sandwiches

WM Reuben - Dinner

$12.00

house-smoked corned beef, kraut, swiss, 1000 island dressing. on seeded rye

Duck Confit

$12.00

WM beer mustard, apple jam, Thomasville tomme. on a brioche bun.

WM Burger

$12.00

2 house-ground beef patties, bacon jam, onion, lettuce. on a brioche bun.

Merch

Hot Sauce

$12.00

BBQ Sauce

$10.00

Steak Sauce

$10.00

Pepper Mash Salt

$7.50

Pepper Mash Aioli

$10.00

Pimento Cheese

$10.00

WM T-shirt

$20.00

WM Hoodie

$50.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Celebrating the pleasure of the 803 area code.

1209 Franklin St, Columbia, SC 29201

