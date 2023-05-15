A map showing the location of The Watermark Vicksburg 1415 Washington StView gallery

The Watermark Vicksburg 1415 Washington St

1415 Washington St

Vicksburg, MS 39180

Main Menu

Mains

The Dirty Bird

$14.00

Deep-fried chicken tenderloins served over jumbo biscuits with egg & cheese and covered in a Cajun gravy

Shrimp & Grits

$23.00

Jumbo shrimp, caramelized sausage, blistered tomatoes, and scallions served over yellow gritz with a Cajun cream sauce, served with a honey butter biscuit

Mama's Pork Chops

$16.00

Two grilled or deep-fried, center-cut pork chops - it's your choice! Served with 2 eggs your way and of your choice of gritz or our hash brown casserole. Served with a honey butter biscuit

Bacon Benny

$15.00

English muffin topped with Canadian bacon, smoked bacon, and poached eggs with a Cajun hollandaise sauce with peppers and onions. Served with your choice of gritz or hash brown casserole

Cajun Salmon & Gritz

$25.00

Grilled or deep-fried salmon served over cheesy gritz with our signature Cajun cream sauce, tomatoes, and scallions served with a honey butter biscuit

Jerk Lamb Chops

$30.00

Marinated using Caribbean spices grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of gritz or Cajun rice

Oxtails & Gritz

$28.00

Perfectly marinated oxtails, slow cooked for deep flavor in a Caribbean cognac reduction, smoked turkey, collard greens, served on top of our gourmet yellow gritz

Steak & Eggs

$30.00

10 oz ribeye served with 2 eggs (your way) and your choice of gritz or hash brown casserole, served with a honey butter biscuit

CC's Breakfast

$15.00

Your choice of bacon, chicken sausage, or smoked sausage served with 2 eggs (your way) and your choice of gritz or hashbrown casserole served with a honey butter biscuit

Grown-Up French Toast

$15.00

This dish takes French toast to a whole new level. Brioche bread flavorful French toast topped with; drunken berries soaked in cognac and powdered sugar

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

3 Southern-style deep-fried whole wings, served with your choice of our buttery Belgian or red velvet waffle with warm syrup and vanilla butter

Salmon Benedict

$16.00

English muffin topped with Canadian bacon, smoked bacon, and poached eggs with a Cajun hollandaise sauce with peppers and onions. Served with your choice of gritz or hash brown casserole

Bananas Foster French Toast

$15.00

Strawberry Shortcake Waffle

$17.00

Add-Ons

Catfish Filet

$6.00

Belgium Waffle

$7.00

French Toast

$7.00

Side Pieces

Hash Brown Casserole

$5.00

Hickory Smoked Bacon

$5.00

Gouda Gritz

$4.00

Smoked Sausage

$5.00

Kick 'In Collards

$5.00

Chicken Sausage

$4.00

Cajun Rice

$5.00

Dessert

Pineapple Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce

$6.00

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Kids' Menu

2 Tenders & ½ Waffle

$7.99

2 Tenders & ½ Order of French Toast

$7.99

Drink Menu

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Cranberry

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Mocktails

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
