The Wayward Onion

7635 Red Rock Cir

Larkspur, CO 80118

Large Mains (Serve 4-6)

Large Mac Bowl

$48.00

Large Mash Bowl

$48.00

Barbecue Sampler

$98.00

Includes Portobello Burnt Ends, Soy Chicken, and Impossible Ribs with House Made Pickles, Pickled Onions, Scallion Cream, Texas Toast, and Barbecue Sauce.

Gluten-Free Barbecue Sampler

$98.00

Includes Potato Salad, Corn, Corn Tortillas, and Mashed Potatoes with House Made Pickles, Picked Onions, Scallion Cream, and Barbecue Sauce.

Small Mains (Serves 1-2)

Small Mac Bowl

$18.00

Small Mash Bowl

$18.00

Sides (32 oz)

Corn

$14.00

Potato Salad

$18.00

Smoke House Beans

$16.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Based in Colorado Springs, serving up delicious vegan BBQ and classic midwestern sides to hungry folks all along the front range.

7635 Red Rock Cir, Larkspur, CO 80118

