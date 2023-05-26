Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Barbeque

The Well - Coffee House, Deli & BBQ

340 Reviews

$$

6949 Lancaster PIke

Hockessin, DE 19707

Popular Items

Fries

Fries

$4.90
Chicken Cheese Steak

Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.00+

Marinated chicken steak & cheese on a roll

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

6 mozzarella sticks with a side of marinara

Online Menu

Deli

Big D Club

Big D Club

$14.00

A triple decker club with homemade turkey, home made roast beef, ham, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island Dressing, bacon, lettuce, & tomato

BLT

BLT

$8.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato With Mayo On Your Choice of Bread

Cheese Sub

Cheese Sub

$10.00+

Provolone, American, Swiss, Pepper Jack, or a mix

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Marinated & grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, & Caesar dressing sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$11.50

Triple decker club with your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, bacon, and mayo

Cole & Beef Special

Cole & Beef Special

$10.00+

Homemade roast beef & coleslaw with Swiss cheese & 1000 island dressing

Corn Beef Sub

Corn Beef Sub

$10.00+

Corn beef & swiss

Corned Beef and Slaw

$10.00+

Corned Beef and Cole Slaw with Swiss Cheese and 1000 island dressing

Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.50

Egg Salad with Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, and onion on Your Choice of bread

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Domestic ham & provolone cheese on your choice of bread

Ham & Cheese Sub

Ham & Cheese Sub

$10.00+
Homemade Chicken Salad Sandwich

Homemade Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken breast cooked in a brine of onion, celery & spices; cubed and mixed with mayo

Homemade Chicken Salad Sub

Homemade Chicken Salad Sub

$10.00+

Chicken breast cooked in a brine or onion, celery & spices then cubed & mixed with mayo

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$10.00+

Genoa, Capicola, And Pepper Ham with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Oregano

Old World Italian

Old World Italian

$11.50+

Sharp provolone, genoa salami, capicola ham, black pepper ham, proscuitto, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & spices

Roast Beef Sandwich

Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.00

Homemade roast beef & provolone

Roast Beef Sub

Roast Beef Sub

$10.00+

Homemade roast beef & provolone

The Gobbler

The Gobbler

$10.00+

Homemade turkey, stuffing, cranberry & mayo

Tuna Sandwich

Tuna Sandwich

$10.00

White tuna & provolone

Tuna Sub

Tuna Sub

$10.00+

White tuna & provolone

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

Homemade turkey & provolone

Turkey Sub

Turkey Sub

$10.00+

Homemade turkey & provolone

Kitchen

Bacon Chicken Ranch Cheese Steak

Bacon Chicken Ranch Cheese Steak

$10.50+

Marinated chicken steak, cheese, bacon pieces & ranch on a roll

Big D's BBQ Burger

Big D's BBQ Burger

$11.00

Homemade burger on a burger bun with Lettuce, Fried Onion, Pickles, Bacon, and Our Sweet Heat Aioli

Boneless Bites

Boneless Bites

$6.50+
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.00+

Marinated chicken steak, cheese, buffalo sauce with your choice of blue cheese or ranch on a roll

Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$10.00

Build Your Own Burger

California Reuben

California Reuben

$10.00

Homemade turkey, Swiss cheese, coleslaw & 1000 island dressing on grilled rye bread

Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$10.00+

Marinated steak & cheese on a roll

Chicken Cheese Steak

Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.00+

Marinated chicken steak & cheese on a roll

Chicken Finger Meal

Chicken Finger Meal

$10.50
Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$7.50
Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$10.00+

Crispy breaded chicken breast topped with marinara, provolone cheese sprinkled with Parmesan on a roll

Chicken Steak Sandwich

Chicken Steak Sandwich

$9.50+

Marinated chicken steak on a roll

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$13.00

Fried Rock fish & pub fries served with a side of tartar sauce

Meatball Parm

Meatball Parm

$9.50+

Meatballs topped with provolone cheese & sprinkled with Parmesan toasted in the oven on a roll

Poboy Rockfish Sandwich

Poboy Rockfish Sandwich

$10.00

Fried Rock fish with Big D's homemade slaw & tangy BBQ sauce, tomato, & pickles on a steak roll

Reuben

Reuben

$10.00

Corn beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut grilled & 1000 island dressing on rye bread

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$9.50+

Marinated steak, chopped on a roll

BBQ

Homemade Mac & Cheese Topped with out Smoked Beef Brisket and brisket BBQ Sauce
Beef Brisket Sandwich

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$12.50

Smoked beef brisket on a Kaiser roll topped with Big D's original BBQ sauce.

Dirty Mac/Pulled Pork

Dirty Mac/Pulled Pork

$8.50

Homemade Mac & cheese topped with our smoked pulled pork and Big D's Carolina BBQ sauce.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.50

Pulled smoked pork on a Kaiser roll topped with Big D's Carolina BBQ sauce.

Dirty Mac/Brisket

Dirty Mac/Brisket

$11.50

Mac & Cheese With Brisket and BBQ Sauce on top

Wings

Wings

$12.00+

Smoked & Deep Fried Wings

Kids Menu

Chicken Finger Meal

Chicken Finger Meal

$10.50

Chicken fingers with fries

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$7.50
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.50
Kids Ham & Cheese

Kids Ham & Cheese

$4.00
PBJ

PBJ

$3.50

Peanut butter & jelly on your choice of bread

Sides

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$6.25

French fries with a side of cheddar sauce sauce

Fries

Fries

$4.90
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$7.75

French fries topped with cheddar cheese sauce & bacon pieces

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

6 mozzarella sticks with a side of marinara

Old Bay Fries

Old Bay Fries

$5.20

French fries topped with Old Bay seasoning

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.00

Donations

Well Improvements

Well Improvements

$5.00+
Food Donation

Food Donation

$5.00+
Foster Well Fundraiser

Foster Well Fundraiser

$5.00+

Coffee Run Menu

Church Merchandise

Mask

Hat

T-Shirt

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
The Well Coffeehouse gives to local & global missions by serving children, families & people in need.

Website

Location

6949 Lancaster PIke, Hockessin, DE 19707

Directions

