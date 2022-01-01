Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

The Whiskey Shot

123 Reviews

$$$

209 Printers Alley

Nashville, TN 37201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Whiskey Shot Burger

Fresh Salads

House Salad

$12.00

Fresh Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, thinly sliced red onion and fresh cucumber

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken, fresh romaine lettuce, grated parmesan cheese and house made croutons tossed in our house made Caesar dressing

Gilled Chicken Salad

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast, fresh greens, croutons, tomatoes, onions, cucumber in your choice of dressing.

Appetizers

Smoked Brisket Nachos

$14.00

Fresh brisket smoked in cherry wood, house made whiskey cheese, avocado sour cream, pickled jalapeños, sliced green onion, and fresh cilantro.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Smoked Wings

$14.00

Chicken Wings smoked in cherry wood.

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.50

Extra Bread

$1.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00Out of stock

Burgers and Sandwiches

The Whiskey Shot Burger

$16.00

Fresh ground beef, yellow and white cheddar cheese, caramelized whiskey onions and mushrooms, pickles, shot sauce and bacon on toasted bun

The Classic Cheeseburger

$15.00

Fresh ground beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and shot sauce on a toasted bun

Chicken sandwich special

$16.00Out of stock

The Jalapeño Smashburger

$16.00

A fresh grilled patty with onions and mushrooms, Jalapeños and house BBQ on Texas toast

The Big Sexy Brisket Burger

$22.00

Two fresh ground patties, smoked brisket and house bbq sauce on Texas toast.

Entrees

Shrimp & Fries

$17.00

Lemon battered shrimp, and fries with a side of shot sauce.

Smothered Chicken

$21.00

A grilled chicken breast covered in mushrooms and onions and smothered in Big Bang cheese sauce. Served with fries

Big Bang Shrimp Wrap

$16.00

Lemon battered shrimp in a warm wrap with lettuce, tomato, onion, and shot sauce.

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

grilled chicken, Colby jack cheese, grilled peppers and onions.

Sweets

New York style cheesecake with your choice of fruit or caramel drizzle.

Fried Moon Pie

$11.00

Banana moon pie wrapped in puff pastry and fried to a crisp golden brown then topped with our house salted caramel and Vanilla Ice Cream

Dutch Apple Pie

$13.00

Dutch apple pie and a scoop of ice cream.

Cheese Cake

$9.00

Specials

$8 Heroes

$8.00

$8 luna azul

$8.00

$8 Jim beam

$8.00

$8 well rum

$8.00

$8 well gin

$8.00

$6 high noon

$6.00

$8 Deep Eddy

$8.00

$6 Deep Eddy Bomb

$6.00

$5 Fireball

$5.00

$6 Rumple

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Whiskey & Guns!

Location

209 Printers Alley, Nashville, TN 37201

Directions

Gallery
The Whiskey Shot image
The Whiskey Shot image
The Whiskey Shot image

Similar restaurants in your area

Corner Pub Downtown
orange star4.4 • 692
151 5th Ave. N Nashville, TN 37219
View restaurantnext
Cerveza Jack's Nashville - 135 2nd Ave N
orange star4.5 • 834
135 2nd ave N Nashville, TN 37201
View restaurantnext
Fleet Street Pub
orange star4.3 • 928
207 printers alley Nashville, TN 37201
View restaurantnext
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
104 5th Ave S Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Robert's Western World
orange starNo Reviews
416B Broadway Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Husk Nashville
orange starNo Reviews
37 Rutledge St Nashville, TN 37210
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Nashville

007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
orange star4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Peg Leg Porker Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 7,772
903 Gleaves St Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Standard At The Smith House
orange star4.8 • 2,241
167 Rosa L Parks Blvd Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
orange star4.1 • 1,494
114 8th Ave. S. Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Central BBQ - Nashville
orange star4.6 • 1,395
408 11th Ave N Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
orange star4.6 • 1,003
530 Church Street Nashville, TN 37219
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Hillsboro West End
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Sobro
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Sylvan Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
The Gulch
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
East End
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
South Nashville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Music Row
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston