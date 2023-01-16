The Whitney House

Martini Rocks

$10.00

2.5 oz vodka/gin ~ dry vermouth rinse ~ .25 - 1 oz olive juice Build in mixing glass (minus vermouth) // Rinse rocks glass with vermouth and discard excess // Stir and strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass // Garnish with lemon twist or olives For a dirty martini: Build in a shaker (minus vermouth and olive juice) // Rinse a rocks glass with vermouth and discard excess // Shake and strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass // Garnish with blue cheese stuffed or unstuffed olives