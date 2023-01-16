Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Whitney House

No reviews yet

666 High Street

Worthington, OH 43085

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Starters

Short Rib & Pierogies

$19.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Whipped Goat Cheese

$15.00

Loaded Potato Chips

$12.00

Skillet Corn Bread

$12.00

Smoked Salmon Dip

$16.00

Pan Roasted Antipasta

$17.00

Salads & Soups

Seasonal House Salad

$13.00

Heirloom Beet Salad & Goat Cheese

$13.00

Chicken & Brussels Sprouts Caesar

$19.00

Wild Salmon "Nicoise"

$23.00

Tomato Soup

$9.00

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Fish Sandwich

$19.00

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Braised Short Rib Sliders

$20.00

TWH Burger

$19.00

The Tavern Stack Burger

$21.00

Entrees

Gnocchi

$19.00

Seafood Pasta

$26.00

Pan Seared Walleye

$37.00

Braised Short Ribs

$43.00

Chile Rubbed Steak

$38.00

Sunday Supper

$23.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Pickled Veggies

$4.00

Chips

$4.00

6 Bean & Chanterelles

$6.00

Desserts

Seasonal Fruit Crisp

$10.00

Pretzel Cake

$13.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$12.00

Grown Up Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$8.00

Olive Oil Cake

$9.00

Birthday Bundt

$4.00

Scoop Vanilla

$3.00

Starters

Maple Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$9.00

Whipped Goat Cheese

$15.00

Loaded Potato Chips

$12.00

Skillet Corn Bread

$12.00

Smoked Salmon Dip

$16.00

Loaded Toast

$12.00

Soup & Salads

Seasonal House Salad

$13.00

Heirloom Beet Salad & Goat Cheese

$13.00

Chicken & Brussels Sprouts Caesar

$19.00

Wild Salmon "Nicoise"

$23.00

Tomato Soup

$9.00

French Onion Soup

$10.00

melted gruyere, seasoned croutons

Entrees

Brioche French Toast

$15.00

Egg Sandwich

$14.00

Quiche

$15.00

Belgian Waffle

$16.00

Eggs Benedict

$18.00

Farmer's Breakfast

$14.00

Steak & Eggs

$24.00

Braised Short Rib Hash

$19.00

TWH Burger

$19.00

The Tavern Stack Burger

$21.00

Sides

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Brunch Potatoes

$6.00

Bacon

$6.00

Toast & Jam

$4.00

Desserts

Seasonal Fruit Crisp

$10.00

Pretzel Cake

$13.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$12.00

Grown Up Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$8.00

Olive Oil Cake

$9.00

Birthday Bundt

$4.00

Scoop Vanilla

$3.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Water

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Fentimens Elderflower Soda

$5.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Grapefruit Soda

$5.00

Health-Ade Kombucha

$5.00

Tonic

$5.00

TWH Cocktails

Café Martini

$8.00

2.75 oz batch - 1 oz Watershed Vodka - .5 oz Bumbu - .5 oz Watershed Nocino - .5 oz Kahlua - .25 oz Pierre Ferrand Curacao 1.5 oz cold brew .25 oz simple syrup Build in shaker // Shake and strain into a chilled coupe // Garnish with 3 coffee beans BATCH: 12 oz Watershed Vodka 6 oz Bumbu 6 oz Nocino 6 oz Kahlua 3 oz Pierre Ferrand Curacao

Cranberry Orange Mimosa

$10.00

1 oz cranberry orange simple ~ top with bubbles Build in flute // No garnish

Bloody Mary

$11.00

1.25 oz Infused Vodka 5 oz bloody mary mix Build in zombie // Stir and garnish

Pomegranate Thyme Spritzer

$10.00

A Kilt in the Quarter

$13.00

2 oz batch -1.5 oz Johnnie Walker Black - .5 oz Hennessy VS Cognac .5 oz Giffard Orgeat .25 oz Lemon Juice 3 dashes Orange Bitters 2 dashes Angostura Bitters Build in shaker // Shake and strain into rocks glass over large cube // Garnish with orange twist BATCH: 24 oz Johnnie Walker Black 8 oz Hennessey

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Bee Well

$12.00

2 oz Botanist Gin .5 oz lemon juice .25 oz honey simple 1 pinch turmeric ~ 2 oz ginger kombucha Build in shaker // Shake and strain into a zombie over fresh ice // Top with Kombucha and garnish with a lemon wheel

Carpe Diem

$12.00

2 oz batch - 1.5 oz Woodford - .5 oz Cointreau .5 oz Orgeat 1 oz pineapple juice .5 oz lime juice Build in a shaker // Shake and strain into a chilled coupe // Garnish with a orange flag BATCH: 24 oz Woodford 8 oz Cointreau

Dark & Stormy

$11.00

2 oz Goslings Black Rum .5 oz lime juice ~ 2 oz ginger beer Build in shaker (minus ginger beer) // Shake and strain into a highball over fresh ice // Top with ginger beer and garnish with lime wedge

New England Collins

$10.00

2 oz batch - 1.5 oz Watershed Guild Gin - .5 oz Watershed Vodka .75 oz lemon juice .5 oz blueberry puree .25 oz lavender syrup ~ 2-3 oz soda water Build in shaker (minus soda) // Shake and strain into zombie over fresh ice // Top with soda and garnish with lemon wheel BATCH: 24 oz Guild Gin 8 oz Watershed Vodka

Old Friend

$12.00

1.5 oz Watershed Bourbon 1.5 oz Aperol 1.5 oz Lillet Blanc Build in mixing glass // Stir and strain into a chilled coupe // Garnish with orange flag

Scottish Tea Party

$12.00

1.5 oz Botanist Gin 1 oz Jasmine Green tea .75 oz ginger monin .75 oz lime juice 2 dashes Ango Build in shaker tin // Shake and strain into a rocks glass over a large cube // Garnish with orange twist

The Whitney Paloma

$13.00

1.5 oz Cazadores Blanco .5 oz lime juice .5 oz passion fruit puree 1 pinch sea salt ~ 2-3 oz grapefruit soda Build in a shaker (minus soda) // Shake and strain into a highball glass over fresh ice // Top with soda and garnish with a lime wedge

TWH Aged Manhattan

$13.00

2.5 oz barrel aged Manhattan - 2 oz Woodford Reserve - 1 oz Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth - 3 dashes Cherry Bitters Build in mixing glass // Stir and strain into a chilled coupe // Garnish with a Luxardo cherry

High North Spiced Margarita

$12.00

3 oz barrel aged marg - 2 oz cazadores blanco - 1 oz cointreau - 1 oz lime juice - 1/8 oz St. George Spiced Pear 1 pinch smoked salt Build in shaker // Shake and strain into highball // Garnish with dehydrated lime and half salt rim

New York Minute

$14.00

2.5 oz barrel aged cocktail -1.5 oz Cantera negra - .75 oz Campano antica sweet vermouth - .25 Luxardo liqueur - 2 dashes Ango Build in mixing glass // Stir and strain into a rocks glass over a large cube // Garnish with 2 Luxardo cherries

Dropout Soda

$6.00

1.5 oz blackberry syrup .75 lemon juice 1 oz simple 3-4 sage leaves ~ 2-3 oz soda water Build in highball // Muddle, add large cube // Top with soda, stir, and garnish with sage leaf

Pamplemousses and Ginger Fizz

$6.00

1 oz grapefruit juice .5 oz OJ .5 oz ginger monin 4-5 basil leaves ~ 2-3 oz grapefruit soda Build in shaker (minus soda) // Shake and strain into zombie over fresh ice // Top with soda and garnish with a basil leaf and grapefruit peel

Bartender's Choice

$15.00

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

1 oz Aperol 2 oz soda water 3 oz house bubbles Build in goblet // Garnish with orange half moon

Aviation

$11.00

2 ounces gin 1/2 ounce Luxardo liqueur 1/4 ounce Crème de Violette 3/4 ounce lemon juice, freshly squeezed Build in shaker // Shake and strain into a chilled coupe // Garnish with Luxardo

Boulevardier

$11.00

1 oz Bourbon/Rye/Whiskey 1 oz Campari 1 oz Sweet Vermouth Build in stirring glass // Stir and strain into a chilled coupe or over ice in a rocks glass // Orange peel garnish

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

1.5 oz vodka .75 oz triple sec .5 oz lime juice .5 oz cranberry Build in shaker // Shake and strain into chilled coupe // Lime wedge garnish

Daquiri

$10.00

2 oz rum .75 oz lime juice 1 oz simple Build in shaker // Shake and strain into a chilled coupe // Garnish with a lime wedge

Dark & Stormy

$10.00

2 oz dark rum .5 oz lime juice ~ 2 oz ginger beer Build in shaker (minus ginger beer) // Shake and strain into a highball over fresh ice // Top with ginger beer and garnish with lime wedge

French 75

$10.00

1 oz gin .5 oz lemon juice .5 oz simple syrup ~1 oz bubbles Build in shaker (minus the bubbles) // Shake and strain into a flute // Top with bubbles and garnish with a lemon peel

Gibson

$10.00

2.5 oz vodka/gin .5 oz dry vermouth Build in stirring glass // Stir and strain into a chilled coupe // Garnish with cocktail onion

Gimlet Rocks

$10.00

2 oz vodka/gin .75 oz lime juice .5 simple syrup Build in shaker // Shake and strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass // Garnish with a lime wedge

Gimlet Up

$10.00

2 oz vodka/gin .75 oz lime juice .5 simple syrup Build in shaker // Shake and strain into a chilled coupe // Garnish with a lime wedge

Greyhound

$10.00

1.25 oz vodka ~ grapefruit juice Build in rocks glass // Garnish with grapefruit half moon

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

1.5 oz Jameson 1 oz heavy cream 1 packet sugar in the raw 1 French press coffee Build in footed mug (minus cream and coffee) // Stir until sugar is dissolved // Add coffee and serve with cream on the side

Lemon Drop

$10.00

1.5 oz vodka .75 oz triple sec .5 oz simple syrup .5 oz lemon juice Build in shaker // Shake and strain into a chilled coupe // Garnish with lemon peel (sugar rim optional)

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

.5 oz vodka .5 oz gin .5 oz tequila .5 oz rum .75 oz simple syrup .75 oz lemon juice ~1 oz coke Build in shaker (minus coke) // Shake and dirty dump into a zombie glass and top with coke // Garnish with a lemon wedge

Manhattan Rocks

$10.00

2 oz Bourbon/Rye/Whiskey 1 oz sweet vermouth 3 dashes Ango Build in stirring glass // Stir and strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass // Garnish with a Luxardo cherry

Manhattan Up

$10.00

2 oz Bourbon/Rye/Whiskey 1 oz sweet vermouth 3 dashes Ango Build in stirring glass // Stir and strain into a chilled coupe // Garnish with a Luxardo cherry

Margarita

$11.00

2 oz tequila .75 oz triple sec .5 oz simple 1 oz lime juice Build in shaker // Shake and dirty dump into a high ball // Garnish with a lime wedge (salt or sugar rim optional)

Martini Rocks

$10.00

2.5 oz vodka/gin ~ dry vermouth rinse ~ .25 - 1 oz olive juice Build in mixing glass (minus vermouth) // Rinse rocks glass with vermouth and discard excess // Stir and strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass // Garnish with lemon twist or olives For a dirty martini: Build in a shaker (minus vermouth and olive juice) // Rinse a rocks glass with vermouth and discard excess // Shake and strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass // Garnish with blue cheese stuffed or unstuffed olives

Martini Up

$10.00

2.5 oz vodka/gin ~ dry vermouth rinse ~ .25 - 1 oz olive juice Build in mixing glass (minus vermouth) // Rinse a chilled coupe and discard excess // Stir and strain into a chilled coupe // Garnish with lemon twist or olives For a dirty martini: Build in a shaker (minus vermouth and olive juice) // Rinse a chilled coupe with vermouth and discard excess // Shake and strain into a chilled coupe // Garnish with blue cheese stuffed or unstuffed olives

Mojito

$10.00

2 oz silver rum .75 oz lime juice .5 oz simple syrup 8-10 fresh mint leaves ~soda Build in shaker // Muddle mint with lime and simple, then add rum // Shake and dirty dump into a zombie glass // Top with soda and garnish with lime wedge

Mule

$10.00

1.25 oz vodka/whiskey/tequila .5 oz lime juice ~ ginger beer Build in rocks glass (minus ginger beer) // Ice and top with ginger beer // Garnish with lime wedge

Negroni

$10.00

1 oz gin 1 oz campari 1 oz sweet vermouth Build in mixing glass // Stir and strain into a chilled coupe or over fresh ice in a rocks glass // Garnish with orange peel

Old Fashioned

$11.00

2 oz bourbon/rye 1/2 packet of sugar in the raw 1 orange 1 luxardo cherry 3 dashes Ango Build in rocks glass (minus peel from orange slice) // Muddle, then ice and stir // Top with additional ice and garnish with orange twist

Rob Roy

$10.00

2 oz scotch 1 oz sweet vermouth 3 dashes Ango Build in stirring glass // Stir and strain into a chilled coupe or over fresh ice in a rocks glass // Garnish with a Luxardo cherry

Sazerac

$11.00

2 oz rye/cognac .25 oz simple syrup 4 dashes Peychaud's ~absinthe rinse Build in mixing glass (minus absinthe) // Rinse a chilled snifter with absinthe and discard excess // Stir and strain into rinsed snifter // Garnish with a lemon peel

Screwdriver

$11.00

1.25 oz vodka ~5 oz OJ Build in an iced high ball glass // Garnish with half moon orange slice

Sidecar

$10.00

2 oz cognac .75 oz triple sec .5 oz lemon juice Build in shaker // Shake and strain into a chilled, sugar rimmed coupe // Garnish with lemon peel

Tom Collins

$10.00

1.5 oz gin .5 oz lemon juice .5 oz simple ~2 oz club soda Build in shaker (minus soda) // Strain into zombie glass over fresh ice and top with soda // Garnish with lemon wedge

Vesper

$11.00

1.5 oz gin .5 oz vodka .25 Lillet Blanc Build in mixing glass // Stir and strain into chilled coupe // Garnish with lemon peel

Vieux Carre

$11.00

.75 oz rye .75 oz cognac .75 sweet vermouth .25 oz benedict 2 dashes Ango 2 dashes Peychaud's Build in mixing glass // Stir and strain in chilled coupe or over fresh ice in a rocks glass // Garnish with lemon peel

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

1.5 oz whiskey .75 oz lemon juice .75 oz simple syrup Build in a shaker // Shake and strain over fresh ice into a rocks glass // Garnish with a half orange wheel and Luxardo Cherry

White Russian

$10.00

1 oz kahlua 2 oz vodka 2 oz heavy cream Build in a shaker (minus cream) // Shake and strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass // Carefully layer cream on top with a bar spoon to serve

Vodka

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$10.00

OYO

$8.00

OYO Honey Vanilla

$9.00

Stoli Cucumber

$8.00

Tito's

$9.00

Watershed Vodka

$8.00

DBL Grey Goose

$22.00

DBL Ketel One

$20.00

DBL OYO

$16.00

DBL OYO Honey Vanilla

$18.00

DBL Stoli Cucumber

$16.00

DBL Tito's

$18.00

DBL Watershed Vodka

$16.00

Gin

Botanist

$13.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Watershed 4 Peel

$10.00

Watershed Guild

$12.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

DBL Botanist

$26.00

DBL Hendricks

$24.00

DBL Tanqueray

$18.00

DBL Watershed 4 Peel

$20.00

DBL Watershed Guild

$24.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Bumbu

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Diplomatico Mantuano

$10.00

Goslings

$9.00

Smith & Cross

$11.00

DBL Bacardi

$16.00

DBL Bumbu

$24.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$16.00

DBL Diplomatico Mantuano

$20.00

DBL Smith & Cross

$22.00

DBL Gosling's

$18.00

Tequila

Banhez Mezcal

$8.00

Cazadores Blanco

$9.00

Cazadores Reposado

$9.00

1800 Anejo

$12.00

Cantera Negra Reposado

$16.00

DBL Banhez Mezcal

$16.00

DBL Cazadores Blanco

$18.00

DBL Cazadores Reposado

$18.00

DBL 1800 Anejo

$24.00

DBL Cantera Negra Reposado

$32.00

Whiskey

SGL Angel's Envy

$15.00

SGL Basil Hayden

$13.00

SGL Buffalo Trace

$11.00Out of stock

SGL Crown Royal

$9.00

SGL Echo Rye

$14.00

SGL Elijah Craig Toasted

$16.00

SGL Four Rose's

$8.00

SGL Jack Daniels

$8.00

SGL Jameson

$8.00

SGL Knob Creek 12YR

$23.00

SGL Larceny BRL Proof

$18.00

SGL Maker's Mark

$10.00

SGL Old Grandad Bonded

$9.00

SGL OYO Michelone

$11.00

SGL Watershed Whiskey

$12.00

SGL Watershed Bonded

$15.00

Watershed Nocino Finished Bourbon

$20.00

SGL Weller Antique

$15.00

SGL Weller Special

$9.00

Widow Jane 10 Yr

$24.00

SGL Woodford Reserve

$11.00

SGL Angel's Envy Finished Rye

$28.00

SGL Bulleit Rye

$8.00

SGL Whistle Pig 6YR Rye

$15.00

SGL Willet Straight Rye

$22.00Out of stock

DBL Angel's Envy

$30.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$26.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$22.00

DBL Crown Royal

$18.00

DBL Echo Rye

$28.00

DBL Elijah Craig Toasted

$32.00

DBL Four Rose's

$16.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$16.00

DBL Jameson

$16.00

DBL Larceny BRL Proof

$36.00

DBL Knob Creek 12YR

$46.00

DBL Maker's Mark

$20.00

DBL Old Grandad Bonded

$18.00

DBL OYO Michelone

$22.00

DBL Watershed Whiskey

$24.00

DBL Watershed Bonded

$30.00

DBL Weller Antique

$30.00

DBL Weller Special

$18.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$22.00

DBL Angel's Envy Finished Rye

$56.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$16.00

DBL Whistle Pig 6YR Rye

$30.00

DBL Willet Straight Rye

$44.00

DBL Widow Jane 10 Yr

$48.00

DBL Watershed Nocino Finished

$40.00

Scotch/Cognac

Courvoisier

$10.00

Dewars

$8.00

Hennessy

$13.00Out of stock

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Laphroig 10YR

$18.00

Lagavulin 16YR

$26.00

Oban 14YR

$23.00

Tamdhu

$20.00

DBL Courvoisier

$20.00

DBL Dewars

$16.00

DBL Hennessy

$26.00Out of stock

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$26.00

DBL Laphroig 10YR

$36.00

DBL Lagavulin 16YR

$52.00

DBL Oban 14YR

$46.00

DBL Tamdhu

$40.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Absinthe

$12.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

B & B

$11.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Benedictine

$11.00

Branca Menta

$9.00

Campari

$11.00

Chambord

$11.00

Chartreuse, Green

$16.00

Chartreuse, Yellow

$16.00

Cherry Heering

$8.00

Cointreau

$13.00

Creme de Violette

$8.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Luxardo

$11.00

Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao

$7.00

Pimms Cup No. 1

$7.00

Rumchata

$7.00

St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram

$9.00

St. Germain

$7.00

Watershed Apple Brandy

$12.00

Watershed Nocino

$18.00

Otima port

$8.00

Bitters

$4.00

Firelands ice wine

$9.00

Calvados brandy

$10.00

DBL Absinthe

$24.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$16.00

DBL Aperol

$16.00

DBL B & B

$22.00

DBL Bailey's

$18.00

DBL Benedictine

$22.00

DBL Branca Menta

$18.00

DBL Campari

$22.00

DBL Chambord

$22.00

DBL Chartreuse, Green

$32.00

DBL Chartreuse, Yellow

$32.00

DBL Cherry Heering

$16.00

DBL Cointreau

$26.00

DBL Creme de Violette

$16.00

DBL Drambuie

$24.00

DBL Frangelico

$18.00

DBL Fernet Branca

$18.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$26.00

DBL Kahlua

$18.00

DBL Luxardo

$22.00

DBL Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao

$14.00

DBL Pimms Cup No. 1

$14.00

DBL Rumchata

$14.00

DBL St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram

$18.00

DBL St. Germain

$14.00

DBL Watershed Apple Brandy

$24.00

DBL Watershed Nocino

$36.00

White/Rosé

Pinot Grigio, Santa Cristina, Delle Venezie, Italy

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Wairau River, Marlborough, New Zealand

$10.00

Rosé, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Columbia Valley, Washington

$11.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Hanna, Russian River Valley, California

$13.00

Albariño, Fillaboa, Rías Baixas, Galicia, Spain

$13.00

Chardonnay, Maddalena, Monterey, California

$10.00

Chardonnay, Patz & Hall, Sonoma Coast, California

$19.00

Chardonnay, Chalk Hill, Russian River Valley, California

$13.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, Santa Cristina, Delle Venezie, Italy

$36.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Wairau River, Marlborough, New Zealand

$40.00

BTL Rosé, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Columbia Valley, Washington

$44.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Hanna, Russian River Valley, California

$52.00

BTL Albariño, Fillaboa, Rías Baixas, Galicia, Spain

$52.00

BTL Chardonnay, Maddalena, Monterey, California

$40.00

BTL Chardonnay, Patz & Hall, Sonoma Coast, California

$69.00

BTL Chardonnay, Chalk Hill, Russian River Valley, California

$52.00

BTL Sancerre, Château de Sancerre, Loire Valley, France

$44.00

BTL Chablis, Domaine William Fèvre, Burgundy, France

$49.00

BTL Chardonnay, Cakebread Cellars, Napa Valley, California

$69.00

Red

Pinot Noir, Acrobat, Oregon

$13.00

Pinot Noir, Davis Bynum, "Jane's Vineyard," Russian River Valley, California

$16.00

Red Blend, Sangre de Toro, "Original," Catalonia, Spain

$10.00

Toscana, Antinori, "Villa Antinori," Tuscany, Italy

$15.00

Bordeaux, Clarendelle, Bordeaux, France

$17.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Intrinsic, Columbia Valley, Washington

$15.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, J. Lohr, "Seven Oaks," Paso Robles, California

$11.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Rodney Strong, "Reserve," Sonoma County, California

$22.00

Red Blend, Kuleto Estate, "India Ink," Lake Napa Counties, California

$11.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Acrobat, Oregon

$52.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Davis Bynum, "Jane's Vineyard," Russian River Valley, California

$64.00

BTL Red Blend, Sangre de Toro, "Original," Catalonia, Spain

$40.00

BTL Toscana, Antinori, "Villa Antinori," Tuscany, Italy

$60.00

BTL Bordeaux, Clarendelle, Bordeaux, France

$68.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Intrinsic, Columbia Valley, Washington

$60.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, J. Lohr, "Seven Oaks," Paso Robles, California

$44.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Rodney Strong, "Reserve," Sonoma County, California

$79.00

BTL Red Blend, Kuleto Estate, "India Ink," Lake Napa Counties, California

$44.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Walt, "La Brisa," Sonoma Coast, California

$57.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Hess Collection, "Allomi," Napa Valley, California

$75.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Quilt, Napa Valley, California

$67.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Antica, "Townsend Vineyard," Napa Valley, California

$67.00

Bubbles

Veneto, Prosecco, Riondo, Italy

$9.00

Brut, Domaine Chandon, "étoile," Carneros, California

$13.00

BTL Veneto, Prosecco, Riondo, Italy

$36.00

BTL Brut, Domaine Chandon, "étoile," Carneros, California

$52.00

BTL Champagne, Brut Rosé, Nicolas Feuillatte, France

$79.00

Draft

North Coast Scrimshaw Pilsner

$6.00

Land Grant OH Sure IPA

$6.00

Weihenstephaner Hefeweizen

$6.00

Jackie O's Firefly Amber

$6.00

Bottles/Cans

Nocterra Trailbreak Helles Lager

$5.00

Wolf's Ridge Daybreak Cream Ale

$5.00

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$5.00

Rhinegeist Zappy Hard Cider

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Einbecker N/A

$4.00

Kids

Kids Pasta & Sauce

$9.00

Kid Salmon

$12.00

Kid Shrimp

$10.00

Kid Chicken Breast

$10.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kid Steak

$14.00

Kid Mini Burgers

$10.00

Kid Classic Breakfast

$9.00

eggs your way, bacon, toast

Kid Waffle Plate

$10.00

Ohio bacon, syrup side

Kid Ice Cream Sundae

$5.00

Root Beer Float

$7.00
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Making our mothers proud! The Whitney House pays homage to the homes from our past that welcome all with genuine hospitality.

