The Whitney House
666 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
Starters
Soup & Salads
Entrees
Desserts
N/A BEVERAGES
Water
Coffee
Decaf
Hot Tea
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Lemonade
Ginger Ale
Ice Tea
Root Beer
Arnold Palmer
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Cold Brew
Cranberry Juice
Fentimens Elderflower Soda
Orange Juice
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Soda
Health-Ade Kombucha
Tonic
TWH Cocktails
Café Martini
2.75 oz batch - 1 oz Watershed Vodka - .5 oz Bumbu - .5 oz Watershed Nocino - .5 oz Kahlua - .25 oz Pierre Ferrand Curacao 1.5 oz cold brew .25 oz simple syrup Build in shaker // Shake and strain into a chilled coupe // Garnish with 3 coffee beans BATCH: 12 oz Watershed Vodka 6 oz Bumbu 6 oz Nocino 6 oz Kahlua 3 oz Pierre Ferrand Curacao
Cranberry Orange Mimosa
1 oz cranberry orange simple ~ top with bubbles Build in flute // No garnish
Bloody Mary
1.25 oz Infused Vodka 5 oz bloody mary mix Build in zombie // Stir and garnish
Pomegranate Thyme Spritzer
A Kilt in the Quarter
2 oz batch -1.5 oz Johnnie Walker Black - .5 oz Hennessy VS Cognac .5 oz Giffard Orgeat .25 oz Lemon Juice 3 dashes Orange Bitters 2 dashes Angostura Bitters Build in shaker // Shake and strain into rocks glass over large cube // Garnish with orange twist BATCH: 24 oz Johnnie Walker Black 8 oz Hennessey
Aperol Spritz
Bee Well
2 oz Botanist Gin .5 oz lemon juice .25 oz honey simple 1 pinch turmeric ~ 2 oz ginger kombucha Build in shaker // Shake and strain into a zombie over fresh ice // Top with Kombucha and garnish with a lemon wheel
Carpe Diem
2 oz batch - 1.5 oz Woodford - .5 oz Cointreau .5 oz Orgeat 1 oz pineapple juice .5 oz lime juice Build in a shaker // Shake and strain into a chilled coupe // Garnish with a orange flag BATCH: 24 oz Woodford 8 oz Cointreau
Dark & Stormy
2 oz Goslings Black Rum .5 oz lime juice ~ 2 oz ginger beer Build in shaker (minus ginger beer) // Shake and strain into a highball over fresh ice // Top with ginger beer and garnish with lime wedge
New England Collins
2 oz batch - 1.5 oz Watershed Guild Gin - .5 oz Watershed Vodka .75 oz lemon juice .5 oz blueberry puree .25 oz lavender syrup ~ 2-3 oz soda water Build in shaker (minus soda) // Shake and strain into zombie over fresh ice // Top with soda and garnish with lemon wheel BATCH: 24 oz Guild Gin 8 oz Watershed Vodka
Old Friend
1.5 oz Watershed Bourbon 1.5 oz Aperol 1.5 oz Lillet Blanc Build in mixing glass // Stir and strain into a chilled coupe // Garnish with orange flag
Scottish Tea Party
1.5 oz Botanist Gin 1 oz Jasmine Green tea .75 oz ginger monin .75 oz lime juice 2 dashes Ango Build in shaker tin // Shake and strain into a rocks glass over a large cube // Garnish with orange twist
The Whitney Paloma
1.5 oz Cazadores Blanco .5 oz lime juice .5 oz passion fruit puree 1 pinch sea salt ~ 2-3 oz grapefruit soda Build in a shaker (minus soda) // Shake and strain into a highball glass over fresh ice // Top with soda and garnish with a lime wedge
TWH Aged Manhattan
2.5 oz barrel aged Manhattan - 2 oz Woodford Reserve - 1 oz Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth - 3 dashes Cherry Bitters Build in mixing glass // Stir and strain into a chilled coupe // Garnish with a Luxardo cherry
High North Spiced Margarita
3 oz barrel aged marg - 2 oz cazadores blanco - 1 oz cointreau - 1 oz lime juice - 1/8 oz St. George Spiced Pear 1 pinch smoked salt Build in shaker // Shake and strain into highball // Garnish with dehydrated lime and half salt rim
New York Minute
2.5 oz barrel aged cocktail -1.5 oz Cantera negra - .75 oz Campano antica sweet vermouth - .25 Luxardo liqueur - 2 dashes Ango Build in mixing glass // Stir and strain into a rocks glass over a large cube // Garnish with 2 Luxardo cherries
Dropout Soda
1.5 oz blackberry syrup .75 lemon juice 1 oz simple 3-4 sage leaves ~ 2-3 oz soda water Build in highball // Muddle, add large cube // Top with soda, stir, and garnish with sage leaf
Pamplemousses and Ginger Fizz
1 oz grapefruit juice .5 oz OJ .5 oz ginger monin 4-5 basil leaves ~ 2-3 oz grapefruit soda Build in shaker (minus soda) // Shake and strain into zombie over fresh ice // Top with soda and garnish with a basil leaf and grapefruit peel
Bartender's Choice
Classic Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
1 oz Aperol 2 oz soda water 3 oz house bubbles Build in goblet // Garnish with orange half moon
Aviation
2 ounces gin 1/2 ounce Luxardo liqueur 1/4 ounce Crème de Violette 3/4 ounce lemon juice, freshly squeezed Build in shaker // Shake and strain into a chilled coupe // Garnish with Luxardo
Boulevardier
1 oz Bourbon/Rye/Whiskey 1 oz Campari 1 oz Sweet Vermouth Build in stirring glass // Stir and strain into a chilled coupe or over ice in a rocks glass // Orange peel garnish
Cosmopolitan
1.5 oz vodka .75 oz triple sec .5 oz lime juice .5 oz cranberry Build in shaker // Shake and strain into chilled coupe // Lime wedge garnish
Daquiri
2 oz rum .75 oz lime juice 1 oz simple Build in shaker // Shake and strain into a chilled coupe // Garnish with a lime wedge
Dark & Stormy
2 oz dark rum .5 oz lime juice ~ 2 oz ginger beer Build in shaker (minus ginger beer) // Shake and strain into a highball over fresh ice // Top with ginger beer and garnish with lime wedge
French 75
1 oz gin .5 oz lemon juice .5 oz simple syrup ~1 oz bubbles Build in shaker (minus the bubbles) // Shake and strain into a flute // Top with bubbles and garnish with a lemon peel
Gibson
2.5 oz vodka/gin .5 oz dry vermouth Build in stirring glass // Stir and strain into a chilled coupe // Garnish with cocktail onion
Gimlet Rocks
2 oz vodka/gin .75 oz lime juice .5 simple syrup Build in shaker // Shake and strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass // Garnish with a lime wedge
Gimlet Up
2 oz vodka/gin .75 oz lime juice .5 simple syrup Build in shaker // Shake and strain into a chilled coupe // Garnish with a lime wedge
Greyhound
1.25 oz vodka ~ grapefruit juice Build in rocks glass // Garnish with grapefruit half moon
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
1.5 oz Jameson 1 oz heavy cream 1 packet sugar in the raw 1 French press coffee Build in footed mug (minus cream and coffee) // Stir until sugar is dissolved // Add coffee and serve with cream on the side
Lemon Drop
1.5 oz vodka .75 oz triple sec .5 oz simple syrup .5 oz lemon juice Build in shaker // Shake and strain into a chilled coupe // Garnish with lemon peel (sugar rim optional)
Long Island Iced Tea
.5 oz vodka .5 oz gin .5 oz tequila .5 oz rum .75 oz simple syrup .75 oz lemon juice ~1 oz coke Build in shaker (minus coke) // Shake and dirty dump into a zombie glass and top with coke // Garnish with a lemon wedge
Manhattan Rocks
2 oz Bourbon/Rye/Whiskey 1 oz sweet vermouth 3 dashes Ango Build in stirring glass // Stir and strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass // Garnish with a Luxardo cherry
Manhattan Up
2 oz Bourbon/Rye/Whiskey 1 oz sweet vermouth 3 dashes Ango Build in stirring glass // Stir and strain into a chilled coupe // Garnish with a Luxardo cherry
Margarita
2 oz tequila .75 oz triple sec .5 oz simple 1 oz lime juice Build in shaker // Shake and dirty dump into a high ball // Garnish with a lime wedge (salt or sugar rim optional)
Martini Rocks
2.5 oz vodka/gin ~ dry vermouth rinse ~ .25 - 1 oz olive juice Build in mixing glass (minus vermouth) // Rinse rocks glass with vermouth and discard excess // Stir and strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass // Garnish with lemon twist or olives For a dirty martini: Build in a shaker (minus vermouth and olive juice) // Rinse a rocks glass with vermouth and discard excess // Shake and strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass // Garnish with blue cheese stuffed or unstuffed olives
Martini Up
2.5 oz vodka/gin ~ dry vermouth rinse ~ .25 - 1 oz olive juice Build in mixing glass (minus vermouth) // Rinse a chilled coupe and discard excess // Stir and strain into a chilled coupe // Garnish with lemon twist or olives For a dirty martini: Build in a shaker (minus vermouth and olive juice) // Rinse a chilled coupe with vermouth and discard excess // Shake and strain into a chilled coupe // Garnish with blue cheese stuffed or unstuffed olives
Mojito
2 oz silver rum .75 oz lime juice .5 oz simple syrup 8-10 fresh mint leaves ~soda Build in shaker // Muddle mint with lime and simple, then add rum // Shake and dirty dump into a zombie glass // Top with soda and garnish with lime wedge
Mule
1.25 oz vodka/whiskey/tequila .5 oz lime juice ~ ginger beer Build in rocks glass (minus ginger beer) // Ice and top with ginger beer // Garnish with lime wedge
Negroni
1 oz gin 1 oz campari 1 oz sweet vermouth Build in mixing glass // Stir and strain into a chilled coupe or over fresh ice in a rocks glass // Garnish with orange peel
Old Fashioned
2 oz bourbon/rye 1/2 packet of sugar in the raw 1 orange 1 luxardo cherry 3 dashes Ango Build in rocks glass (minus peel from orange slice) // Muddle, then ice and stir // Top with additional ice and garnish with orange twist
Rob Roy
2 oz scotch 1 oz sweet vermouth 3 dashes Ango Build in stirring glass // Stir and strain into a chilled coupe or over fresh ice in a rocks glass // Garnish with a Luxardo cherry
Sazerac
2 oz rye/cognac .25 oz simple syrup 4 dashes Peychaud's ~absinthe rinse Build in mixing glass (minus absinthe) // Rinse a chilled snifter with absinthe and discard excess // Stir and strain into rinsed snifter // Garnish with a lemon peel
Screwdriver
1.25 oz vodka ~5 oz OJ Build in an iced high ball glass // Garnish with half moon orange slice
Sidecar
2 oz cognac .75 oz triple sec .5 oz lemon juice Build in shaker // Shake and strain into a chilled, sugar rimmed coupe // Garnish with lemon peel
Tom Collins
1.5 oz gin .5 oz lemon juice .5 oz simple ~2 oz club soda Build in shaker (minus soda) // Strain into zombie glass over fresh ice and top with soda // Garnish with lemon wedge
Vesper
1.5 oz gin .5 oz vodka .25 Lillet Blanc Build in mixing glass // Stir and strain into chilled coupe // Garnish with lemon peel
Vieux Carre
.75 oz rye .75 oz cognac .75 sweet vermouth .25 oz benedict 2 dashes Ango 2 dashes Peychaud's Build in mixing glass // Stir and strain in chilled coupe or over fresh ice in a rocks glass // Garnish with lemon peel
Whiskey Sour
1.5 oz whiskey .75 oz lemon juice .75 oz simple syrup Build in a shaker // Shake and strain over fresh ice into a rocks glass // Garnish with a half orange wheel and Luxardo Cherry
White Russian
1 oz kahlua 2 oz vodka 2 oz heavy cream Build in a shaker (minus cream) // Shake and strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass // Carefully layer cream on top with a bar spoon to serve
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
SGL Angel's Envy
SGL Basil Hayden
SGL Buffalo Trace
SGL Crown Royal
SGL Echo Rye
SGL Elijah Craig Toasted
SGL Four Rose's
SGL Jack Daniels
SGL Jameson
SGL Knob Creek 12YR
SGL Larceny BRL Proof
SGL Maker's Mark
SGL Old Grandad Bonded
SGL OYO Michelone
SGL Watershed Whiskey
SGL Watershed Bonded
Watershed Nocino Finished Bourbon
SGL Weller Antique
SGL Weller Special
Widow Jane 10 Yr
SGL Woodford Reserve
SGL Angel's Envy Finished Rye
SGL Bulleit Rye
SGL Whistle Pig 6YR Rye
SGL Willet Straight Rye
DBL Angel's Envy
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Buffalo Trace
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Echo Rye
DBL Elijah Craig Toasted
DBL Four Rose's
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jameson
DBL Larceny BRL Proof
DBL Knob Creek 12YR
DBL Maker's Mark
DBL Old Grandad Bonded
DBL OYO Michelone
DBL Watershed Whiskey
DBL Watershed Bonded
DBL Weller Antique
DBL Weller Special
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Angel's Envy Finished Rye
DBL Bulleit Rye
DBL Whistle Pig 6YR Rye
DBL Willet Straight Rye
DBL Widow Jane 10 Yr
DBL Watershed Nocino Finished
Scotch/Cognac
Courvoisier
Dewars
Hennessy
Johnnie Walker Black
Laphroig 10YR
Lagavulin 16YR
Oban 14YR
Tamdhu
DBL Courvoisier
DBL Dewars
DBL Hennessy
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Laphroig 10YR
DBL Lagavulin 16YR
DBL Oban 14YR
DBL Tamdhu
Liqueurs/Cordials
Absinthe
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
B & B
Bailey's
Benedictine
Branca Menta
Campari
Chambord
Chartreuse, Green
Chartreuse, Yellow
Cherry Heering
Cointreau
Creme de Violette
Drambuie
Frangelico
Fernet Branca
Grand Marnier
Kahlua
Luxardo
Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao
Pimms Cup No. 1
Rumchata
St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram
St. Germain
Watershed Apple Brandy
Watershed Nocino
Otima port
Bitters
Firelands ice wine
Calvados brandy
DBL Absinthe
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
DBL Aperol
DBL B & B
DBL Bailey's
DBL Benedictine
DBL Branca Menta
DBL Campari
DBL Chambord
DBL Chartreuse, Green
DBL Chartreuse, Yellow
DBL Cherry Heering
DBL Cointreau
DBL Creme de Violette
DBL Drambuie
DBL Frangelico
DBL Fernet Branca
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Kahlua
DBL Luxardo
DBL Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao
DBL Pimms Cup No. 1
DBL Rumchata
DBL St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram
DBL St. Germain
DBL Watershed Apple Brandy
DBL Watershed Nocino
White/Rosé
Pinot Grigio, Santa Cristina, Delle Venezie, Italy
Sauvignon Blanc, Wairau River, Marlborough, New Zealand
Rosé, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Columbia Valley, Washington
Sauvignon Blanc, Hanna, Russian River Valley, California
Albariño, Fillaboa, Rías Baixas, Galicia, Spain
Chardonnay, Maddalena, Monterey, California
Chardonnay, Patz & Hall, Sonoma Coast, California
Chardonnay, Chalk Hill, Russian River Valley, California
BTL Pinot Grigio, Santa Cristina, Delle Venezie, Italy
BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Wairau River, Marlborough, New Zealand
BTL Rosé, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Columbia Valley, Washington
BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Hanna, Russian River Valley, California
BTL Albariño, Fillaboa, Rías Baixas, Galicia, Spain
BTL Chardonnay, Maddalena, Monterey, California
BTL Chardonnay, Patz & Hall, Sonoma Coast, California
BTL Chardonnay, Chalk Hill, Russian River Valley, California
BTL Sancerre, Château de Sancerre, Loire Valley, France
BTL Chablis, Domaine William Fèvre, Burgundy, France
BTL Chardonnay, Cakebread Cellars, Napa Valley, California
Red
Pinot Noir, Acrobat, Oregon
Pinot Noir, Davis Bynum, "Jane's Vineyard," Russian River Valley, California
Red Blend, Sangre de Toro, "Original," Catalonia, Spain
Toscana, Antinori, "Villa Antinori," Tuscany, Italy
Bordeaux, Clarendelle, Bordeaux, France
Cabernet Sauvignon, Intrinsic, Columbia Valley, Washington
Cabernet Sauvignon, J. Lohr, "Seven Oaks," Paso Robles, California
Cabernet Sauvignon, Rodney Strong, "Reserve," Sonoma County, California
Red Blend, Kuleto Estate, "India Ink," Lake Napa Counties, California
BTL Pinot Noir, Acrobat, Oregon
BTL Pinot Noir, Davis Bynum, "Jane's Vineyard," Russian River Valley, California
BTL Red Blend, Sangre de Toro, "Original," Catalonia, Spain
BTL Toscana, Antinori, "Villa Antinori," Tuscany, Italy
BTL Bordeaux, Clarendelle, Bordeaux, France
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Intrinsic, Columbia Valley, Washington
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, J. Lohr, "Seven Oaks," Paso Robles, California
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Rodney Strong, "Reserve," Sonoma County, California
BTL Red Blend, Kuleto Estate, "India Ink," Lake Napa Counties, California
BTL Pinot Noir, Walt, "La Brisa," Sonoma Coast, California
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Hess Collection, "Allomi," Napa Valley, California
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Quilt, Napa Valley, California
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Antica, "Townsend Vineyard," Napa Valley, California
Bubbles
Draft
Bottles/Cans
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Making our mothers proud! The Whitney House pays homage to the homes from our past that welcome all with genuine hospitality.
666 High Street, Worthington, OH 43085