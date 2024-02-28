Ultimate Lumpia Bowls LLC
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We serve some wicked good smash burgers and grilled sandwiches.
Location
508 Centurion Court, Grain Valley, MO 64029
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Captain's Sports Lounge - Grain Valley - 301 SW Eagles Parkway
No Reviews
301 SW Eagles Parkway Grain Valley, MO 64029
View restaurant
Martin City Brewing Pizza and Taproom - Station 7 Lee's Summit
No Reviews
9418 S MO Hwy 7 Lee's Summit, MO 64064
View restaurant
More near Grain Valley