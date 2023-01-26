Juniper's & SpokeEasy at the Wildflower Inn

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appetizers

Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$9.00

Crab Cakes

$15.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.00

Fries

$6.00

Fried ravioli

$12.00

Sourdough bread boule

$8.00

Garlic Shrimp

$15.00

Cheddar horserdish dip

$12.00

Avocado toast

$12.00

Soup

French Onion au Gratin

$9.00

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Chicken Veggie Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Salads

Special Salad

$8.00+

Garden Salad

$6.00+

Roasted Beet Salad

$7.00+

Brussel Sprout Salad

$8.00+

Greek salad

$7.00+

Local 8oz Burgers

Bailey Hazen Blue Cheese Burger

$17.00

Garden Burger

$14.00

House Burger

$14.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Grown-Up Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Mac n cheese

$10.00

BLT

$10.00

Entrees

6 oz Filet

$25.00

Pan seared Atlantic Salmon

$26.00

Chicken Marsala

$21.00

Grilled 16oz Porkchop

$27.00

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

$20.00

Pan Roasted Duck Breast

$27.00

Shrimp Linguine

$22.00

Trout

$22.00

Soina special rare sos on side

$26.00

Spinach ravioli

$21.00

Fettuccine Alfredo with chicken

$22.00

Kids

Hot Dog

$6.00Out of stock

4oz Burger

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Chicken Tenders(2)

$6.00

Pasta and Butter

$6.00

Pasta with red sauce

$6.00Out of stock

Extra Sides

Fries

$5.00

Potato Chips

$5.00

Desserts

Creme Brule

$9.00

Chocolate chip cheesecake

$9.00

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Cobbler

$9.00

Ice cream

$5.00

Cinnamon roll cheesecake

$9.00

Cappuccino crumble

$10.00

Do not use this page

Surf and Turf

$37.00Out of stock

Specials

$21.00

Salmon Special

$24.00Out of stock

Fried goat cheese

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken special

$18.00Out of stock

Salad special

$7.00+Out of stock

Sonia Special

$25.00Out of stock

Lunch specials

Salad special

$7.00+

Nachos special

$13.00

Burger special

$16.00

Fish sandwich special

$15.00

Chips and salsa

$8.00

Jerked chicken sandwich

$15.00

Pizza

Buffalo Style & VT Blue Cheese

$14.00

Buffalo sauce marinated chicken, Jasper Hill Blue Cheese, a mozzarella and provolone blend with a ranch and buffalo sauce base!

Classic Pepperoni and Cheese

$14.00

Nothing screams pizza pie like pepperoni! So we simply use pepperoni and a mozzarella and provolone blend on top of our house-made marinara.

Prosciutto & VT Goat Cheese

$14.00

We pair the VT Creamery's tangy goat cheese wonderfully with salty prosciutto on the pie along with crisp red onions, baby spinach, and a mozzarella and provolone blend that rests on top of fresh garlic and olive oil base.

Pesto Roasted Reds & 'Chokes ​

$14.00

We use VT Fresh's basil pesto as a base then top it with roasted red peppers and our house-marinated artichoke hearts along with a mozzarella and provolone blend.

Truffled Mushroom

$14.00

This simple pizza packs a large mushroom punch with sautéed mushrooms, our house-made Boursin cheese, mozzarella, and provolone blend and white truffle oil.

Nuthin' but the Cheese

$12.00

Mozzarella and provolone blend over our house-made marinara. Need I say more?

Meat!!!

$14.00

We pile on the Italian style sweet sausage, spicy pepperoni and VT made meatballs to this pie. Complimented by our house-made marinara crispy wood fired house made crust and a mozzarella and provolone blend, this pie is sure to please the caveman residing in us all!

Pizza and Can

Pizza and Can

$15.00

Vodka

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut citron

$9.00

Barhill Vodka

$12.00

Green Mt. Lemon vodka

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Smuggs

$10.00

Stolli

$9.00

Svedka

$8.00

Titos

$9.00

Van-gough

$10.00

Well Vodka smirnoff

$8.00

Absoult vanilla

$9.00

Vt gold vodka

$11.00

Vodka DBL

Absolut citron DBL

$18.00

Absolut DBL

$18.00

Barhill Vodka DBL

$22.00

Grey Goose DBL

$20.00

Ketel One DBL

$20.00

Smuggs DBL

$20.00

Stolli DBL

$18.00

Svedka DBL

$16.00

Titos DBL

$18.00

Van-gough DBL

$20.00

Well Vodka DBL

$15.00

Absolute vanilla DBL

$19.00

Gin

Well Gin

$9.00

Barr hill

$14.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Tom cat

$15.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Hendricks

$12.00

STJ Dist Gin

$11.00

Gin DBL

Well Gin DBL

$18.00

Barr hill DBL

$24.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$20.00

Tom cat DBL

$22.00

Hendricks DBL

$24.00

Tanqueray DBL

$18.00

STJ Dist Gin DBL

$20.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Dun's elderflower

$11.00

Gosling's

$9.00

Kraken

$9.00

Malibu

$8.00

Dunks Maple Rum

$10.00

Pirate Dan VT Rum

$10.00

Scarlet IBI's Trinidad Rum

$10.00

Rum DBL

Bacardi DBL

$16.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$16.00

Dun's elderflower DBL

$22.00

Dunks Maple Rum DBL

$20.00

Gosling's DBL

$14.00

kraken DBL

$18.00

Malibu DBL

$16.00

Pirate Dan VT Rum DBL

$20.00

Scarlet IBI's Trinidad Rum DBL

$18.00

Tequila

Altos 100 Agare Plata

$9.00

Bribon Blanco

$11.00

Bribon blanco white

$9.00

Bribon Jalp

$7.50

Casamigos

$9.00

Corazon Anejo

$10.00

Don-Julio

$12.00

El Charro Silver

$9.00

Esplom

$9.00

Milagro

$12.00

Patron Orange

$11.00

Patron silver

$12.00

Peliton

$8.00

Peloton Dela Muerte

$9.00

Petron xo Cafe

$9.00

Tequila DBL

Well Tequila DBL

$10.00

Patron silver DBL

$24.00

Casamigos DBL

$18.00

Milagro DBL

$16.00

Esplom DBL

$14.00

Peliton DBL

$16.00

Bribon blanco DBL

$15.00

Bribon jalp DBL

$15.00

Patron xo cafe DBL

$18.00

Don-julio DBL

$22.00

Altos 100 Agare Plata DBL

$18.00

Patron Orange DBL

$22.00

Corazon Anejo DBL

$20.00

Peloton Dela Muerte DBL

$18.00

Bribon Blanco DBL

$22.00

El Charro Silver DBL

$18.00

Whiskey

Buffalo trace

$10.00

Crown apple

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jack daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

West Cook Single Malt Irish Whiskey

$10.00

Whiskey DBL

Buffalo trace DBL

$20.00

Crown apple DBL

$18.00

Crown Royal DBL

$18.00

Jack daniels DBL

$16.00

Jameson DBL

$19.00

Jim Beam DBL

$16.00

Knob Creek DBL

$20.00

Makers Mark DBL

$20.00

West Cork Single Malt Irish Whiskey DBL

$20.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Eagle rare burbon

$10.00

Dewars scotch

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black scotch

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

Bourbon cream

$9.00

Maple Smuggler Notch Bourbon

$10.00

Blantons Bourbon

$13.00

Michter's Bourbon

$11.00

Even WIlliams Bourbon

$9.00

Pinch Scotch 15 Year

$12.00

Single Malt Singleton

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Woodford Reserve double oaked

$18.00

Glenlivet 12 single malt scotch

$15.00

Tomatin 12 year single malt scotch

$15.00

Cardhu gold reserve single malt sccotch

$12.00

Bullet Bourbon 10 year

$12.00

Scotch/Bourbon DBL

Eagle rare DBL

$20.00

Dewars DBL

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$20.00

Johnnie Walker Red DBL

$20.00

Bourbon Cream DBL

$18.00

Maple Smuggler Notch Bourbon DBL

$20.00

Michter's Bourbon DBL

$22.00

Even Williams Bourbon DBL

$18.00

Pinch Scotch 15 year DBL

$24.00

Single Malt Singleton DBL

$30.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Campari

$9.00

peach schnapps

$7.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Godiva Chocolate

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Chambord

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

fireball

$7.00

bailey's

$9.00

Creme de Menthe

$7.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Dr Misillicuddy's Mint

$8.00

Hillet

$9.00

Hennesy

$10.00

Chantreuse

$9.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Sambvca

$10.00

Liqueurs/Cordials DBL

Campari DBL

$18.00

peach schnapps DBL

$14.00

Drambuie DBL

$20.00

Godiva Chocolate DBL

$20.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$22.00

Chambord DBL

$18.00

Kahlua DBL

$16.00

fireball DBL

$14.00

baildy's DBL

$16.00

Creme de Menthe DBL

$14.00

Disaronno DBL

$18.00

Dr. Misillicuddy's Mint DBL

$16.00

Hillet DBL

$18.00

Hennesy DBL

$20.00

Chantreuse DBL

$18.00

Frangelico DBL

$18.00

Cocktails

Apple Cider Mimosa

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Cranberry Margarita

$15.00

Earl Gray Martini

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Gingerlime Martini

$15.00

Heaven's Bench Margarita

$14.00

Hot apple cider with spiced rum

$9.00

Lavender Lemonade

$14.00

Maple whiskey sour

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Spiced Whiskey Sour

$13.00

Sunrise on Heaven's Bench

$14.00

Sunset in Vermont

$15.00

Sunset on Heaven's Bench

$15.00

VT Old Fashion

$15.00

Wildflower 75

$15.00

Canned Beer

Alexandr 10

$6.00

bbco Gose

$6.00

Blue Slushie

$6.00

Citizen cider CAN

$6.00

Focal Banger

$8.00

Heady topper CAN

$8.00

Labatt Blue

$4.00Out of stock

Labatt Light

$4.00

lawson kingdom trails CAN

$8.00

Little Sip

$7.00

Raspberry Whale Cake

$7.00

White Claw Blk Cherry

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

Kingdom Trails

$8.00

Citranade

$8.00

Milk Stout

$8.00

Brose Cider

$6.00

$4 Cans of Beer October

$4.00

Heady topper

$9.00

Dirty Mayor

$6.00

Hard ginger

$9.00

Pinecone

$7.00

Chickadee

$7.00

Citra friendly

$7.00

Side buisness

$7.00

Barn Buriner

$8.00

Delicious ipa

$8.00

3 little pigs

$8.00

Wayfinger

$7.00

Helles Lager

$6.00

Gourdy Pumpkin

$6.00

Dance Party

$6.00

Zero Gravity Green State Lager

$6.00

Green State Lager

$8.00

High noon

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Budlight BTL

$3.50

corona extra BTL

$3.50

Highlife

$3.50

Gunners

$6.00

Omni

$7.00

Draft Beer

Fiddlehead Aetherium White Ale

$7.00

Pint glass

$12.00

Red barn

$8.00

Monkey king hef

$7.00

Moove On Up Milk stout

$8.00

Woodstock inn pigs ear brown ale

$8.00

Switchback Ale

$7.00

First drop upper pass

$7.00

Fiddlehead IPA

$7.00

Red GLS

Newton skyside cab GLS

$16.00

Whiplash cabernet GLS

$10.00

Stellar Merlot GLS

$9.00

Cline pinot noir

$11.00

Reserva red puro malbec

$10.00

LA Manarine cote de rhone

$16.00

Red BTL

Newton skyside cab BTL

$58.00

Whiplash Cabernet BTL

$40.00

Rodney strong Cabernet 2019 BTL

$55.00

Stellar Organics Merlot BTL

$40.00

Cline cellars pinot noir BTL

$45.00

Red puro Reserva malbec BTL

$40.00

LA manarine cote du rhone BTL

$58.00

White GLS

Chandon brut champagne

$15.00

Famille Rose GLS

$11.00

Freixenet Prosecco

$10.00

Hybrid Chardonnay GLS

$10.00

LA Petite Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$10.00

Stemmari pinot grigio GLS

$10.00

Aroma sauvignon blanc

$11.00

Crusher un oaked Chardonnay

$11.00

White BTL

Famille Rose BTL

$50.00

LA petite Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$45.00

Hybrid Chardonnay BTL

$40.00

Stemmari Pinot Grigio BTL

$40.00

Daisy. Chardonary BTL

$40.00

House champagne BTL

$40.00

NA Beverages

Soda gun

$3.00

MOCKTAIL

$7.00

S. Pellegrino

$5.00

Maple soda

$3.50

Hot Apple Cider

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Gruvi Rosa na wine

$8.00

Gruvi prosecco na wine

$8.00

Sober carpenter organic session ipa

$6.00

Gruvi nitro mocha stout

$7.00

Chocolate milk

$3.50

Se!lzer and cranberry juice

$3.50

grab and go drinks

pepsi products

$3.00

diet pepsi

$3.00

sierra mist

$3.00

root beer

$3.00

lemonade

$3.00

brisk tea

$3.00

orange crush

$3.00

coconut water

$3.00

bottle water

$3.00

redbull

$3.00

drinks

tea

$3.00

coffee

$3.00

hot chocolate

$3.50

chocolate milk

$3.50

milk

$3.00

apple juice

$3.00

cranberry juice

$3.00

grapefruit juice

$3.00

tomato juice

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Hot apple cider

$3.50

Roy rogers

$3.50

Selzer and cranberry juice

$3.50

Cocktails

Berry awesome

$12.00

bloody mary

$15.00

blushing mimosa

$10.00

Blushing vermonter

$14.00

Capital of Vermont

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Cranberry daiquiri

$13.00

crazy mint mojito

$12.00

Gin crumble

$11.00

Going for gold

$12.00

Green mountain state

$15.00

Heavens bench marg

$15.00

Specialty Cocktail

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Makin maple

$15.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Maple walnut old fashiond

$15.00

mimosa

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Nuts & berries

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

The wildflower

$15.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Upside down pineapple martiniti

$14.00

Martini

$15.00

White Russian

$12.00

Wicked dark n stromy

$11.00

Makin Maple

$15.00

Football special

Pizza and canned beer

$15.00

House burger and canned beer

$17.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

The Wildflower Restaurant and Pub's new menu features something for everyone. We are proud to use local farm fresh ingredients whenever possible. We have a full bar with exclusive specialty cocktails, an extensive wine list, and local Craft Beers. We have one of the best views in Vermont. Come and try us for dinner, you'll be delighted. Seasonal outdoor dining on beautiful days! Serving Dinner Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday 5 pm-9 pm Saturday 11 am-9 pm and Sunday 5 pm-9 pm.

Website

Location

2059 Darling Hill Road, Lyndonville, VT 05851

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

