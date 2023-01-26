- Home
Juniper's & SpokeEasy at the Wildflower Inn
2059 Darling Hill Road
Lyndonville, VT 05851
Buffalo Style & VT Blue Cheese
Buffalo sauce marinated chicken, Jasper Hill Blue Cheese, a mozzarella and provolone blend with a ranch and buffalo sauce base!
Classic Pepperoni and Cheese
Nothing screams pizza pie like pepperoni! So we simply use pepperoni and a mozzarella and provolone blend on top of our house-made marinara.
Prosciutto & VT Goat Cheese
We pair the VT Creamery's tangy goat cheese wonderfully with salty prosciutto on the pie along with crisp red onions, baby spinach, and a mozzarella and provolone blend that rests on top of fresh garlic and olive oil base.
Pesto Roasted Reds & 'Chokes
We use VT Fresh's basil pesto as a base then top it with roasted red peppers and our house-marinated artichoke hearts along with a mozzarella and provolone blend.
Truffled Mushroom
This simple pizza packs a large mushroom punch with sautéed mushrooms, our house-made Boursin cheese, mozzarella, and provolone blend and white truffle oil.
Nuthin' but the Cheese
Mozzarella and provolone blend over our house-made marinara. Need I say more?
Meat!!!
We pile on the Italian style sweet sausage, spicy pepperoni and VT made meatballs to this pie. Complimented by our house-made marinara crispy wood fired house made crust and a mozzarella and provolone blend, this pie is sure to please the caveman residing in us all!
Pizza and Can
Cocktails
Berry awesome
bloody mary
blushing mimosa
Blushing vermonter
Capital of Vermont
Cosmopolitan
Cranberry daiquiri
crazy mint mojito
Gin crumble
Going for gold
Green mountain state
Heavens bench marg
Specialty Cocktail
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Makin maple
Manhattan
Maple walnut old fashiond
mimosa
Moscow Mule
Nuts & berries
Old Fashioned
Screwdriver
Tequila Sunrise
The wildflower
Tom Collins
Upside down pineapple martiniti
Martini
White Russian
Wicked dark n stromy
Makin Maple
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 am
The Wildflower Restaurant and Pub's new menu features something for everyone. We are proud to use local farm fresh ingredients whenever possible. We have a full bar with exclusive specialty cocktails, an extensive wine list, and local Craft Beers. We have one of the best views in Vermont. Come and try us for dinner, you'll be delighted. Seasonal outdoor dining on beautiful days! Serving Dinner Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday 5 pm-9 pm Saturday 11 am-9 pm and Sunday 5 pm-9 pm.
2059 Darling Hill Road, Lyndonville, VT 05851