The Will & The Way

719 Toulouse St

New Orleans, LA 70130

Popular Items

*P* Gulf Shrimp
*P* Fries
*P* House Pickle Plate

SNACKS AT PEYCHAUD'S

Spiced Saltines Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Allium

*P* House Pickle Plate

$8.00

Fresno Chilis, Mirliton, Green Tomato, Cucumber GF, V Allergens: Allium, Nightshade

*P* Chicken Liver Pate

$13.00

Spiced Saltines Allergens: Allium, Dairy, Gluten, Nightshade

*P* Marinated Castelvetrano Olives

$10.00

Calabrian Chilis, Dill, Mint GF, V Allergens: Nightshade

*P* Natchitoches Meat Pies

$13.00

Green Tomato Buttermilk Ranch Allergens: Allium, Dairy, Gluten, NIghtshade

*P* Fries

$8.00

*P* Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$13.00Out of stock

*P* Gulf Shrimp

$13.00

*P* Sticky Ribs

$17.00

*P* Loaded Korean Hot Fries

$17.00

*P* Charcuterie

$45.00

*P* LA Hot Chicken

$21.00

*P* The Will & The Way Burger

$21.00

*P* Pimento Cheese Club

$16.00

Shirts

TWTW Cancer Awareness Tee

$30.00

HAVE ONE ON US

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
The Will & The Way

719 Toulouse St, New Orleans, LA 70130

