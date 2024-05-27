The Wine Shop at Rivergate
14142 Rivergate Parkway
Charlotte, NC 28273
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Bulgogi Lettuce Cups$17.00
Korean marinated beef topped with Asian slaw and sesame aioli
- Calamari$15.00
Served with sweet chili and spicy remoulade
- Charcuterie Board$28.00
Two meats and two cheeses with accompaniments
- Crab Cakes$18.00
Topped with spicy remoulade and pepper confit
- Crab Dip$18.00
Cheesy crab dip served with warm Cuban bread
- Fried Goat Cheese and Apples$12.00
Fried goat cheese and sliced apples with a red wine reduction
- Fried Green Tomatoes$9.00
Topped with melted pimento cheese
- Fried Shrimp$14.00
Served with spicy ranch
- Hummus$13.00
Chickpea hummus with roasted red peppers and lemon oil
- Old Truffle Fries$10.00
Fries tossed in truffle oil and parsley then topped with crumbled goat cheese
- PEI Mussels$17.00
Choice of garlic white wine, pimenton cream or fromage blue
- Pimento Cheese$11.00
Served hot or cold with toasted pita points
- Sesame Seared Tuna$15.00
Served with beer mustard, wasabi and ginger
- Truffle Fries$9.00
Fries tossed in herbed parmesan and served with truffle aioli
Salads
- House Salad$5.00+
Spring mix, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion and choice of dressing
- Caesar Salad$5.00+
Romaine, parmesan and crutons
- Wedge Salad$7.00+
Iceberg wedge, diced tomatoes, bacon, gorgonzola cheese and blue cheese dressing
- Mediterranean Salad$7.00+
Arugula, diced tomato, banana peppers, artichoke and red wine vinaigrette
- Fried Goat Cheese Salad$7.00+
Spring mix, diced tomatoes, sliced apples, fried goat cheese, balsamic reduction and balsamic vinaigrette
- Spinach Salad$7.00+
Spinach, strawberries, gorgonzola, walnuts and champagne vinaigrette
- Street Corn Salad$13.00
Romaine, Mexican street corn pico, tomatoes, cotija cheese and ranch dressing
- Grecian Cobb$19.00
Spinach, romaine, diced tomatoes, greek olives, red onions, feta cheese, cucumber, avocado, sauteed shrimp and citrus vinaigrette
- Salmon Salad$19.00
Spring mix, beets, crumbled goat cheese, almond slivers and balsamic vinaigrette
Flatbreads
- Margherita$14.00
Marinara, mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil
- Basil Pesto$14.00
Basil pesto sauce, mozzarella, artichokes and roasted red pepper
- Greek Vegetable$15.00
Garlic oil, mozzarella, black olives, artichokes, tomato, banana peppers, feta cheese and arugula
- Sausage & Banana Pepper$15.00
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, sliced italian sausage, banana peppers and honey sriracha
- Smoked Salmon$16.00
Garlic oil, mozzarella, capers and smoked salmon
- Wild Mushroom$16.00
Truffle oil, mozzarella, goat cheese and sauteed wild mushrooms
- Three Meat$16.00
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, chorizo, soppresatta and proscuitto
- Fig&Prosciutto FB$17.00
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola cheese