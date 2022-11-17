Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken

The Wing Boss

review star

No reviews yet

7820 Almeda Road

Houston, TX 77054

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Creole Boudin Roll
4 Boss Tenders + Fries
Loaded Boss Fries

BOSS WINGS

6 BONE-IN

$10.95

6 Wings (Bone-In, 1 Boss Sauce) + 1 Hawaiian Roll

8 BONE-IN

$14.95

8 Wings (Bone-In, 2 Boss Sauces) + 2 Hawaiian Rolls

12 BONE-IN

$16.95

12 Wings (Bone-In, 3 Boss Sauces) + 3 Hawaiian Rolls

18 BONE-IN FAMILY

$30.95

18 Wings (Bone-In, 3 Boss Sauces) + Large Cajun Fries + 6 Hawaiian Rolls

24 BONE-IN FAMILY

$42.95

24 Wings (Bone-In, 4 Boss Sauces) + Large Cajun Fries + 8 Hawaiian Rolls

36 BONE-IN PARTY

$63.95

Includes 4 wing sauces, fries, and rolls

6 BONELESS

$9.95

6 Wings (Boneless, 1 Boss Sauce) + 1 Hawaiian Roll

8 BONELESS

$13.95

8 Wings (Boneless, 2 Boss Sauces) + 2 Hawaiian Rolls

12 BONELESS

$15.95

12 Wings (Boneless, 3 Boss Sauces) + 3 Hawaiian Rolls

18 BONELESS FAMILY

$28.95

18 Wings (Boneless, 3 Boss Sauces) + Large Cajun Fries + 6 Hawaiian Rolls

24 BONELESS FAMILY

$38.95

24 Wings (Boneless, 4 Boss Sauces) + Large Cajun Fries + 8 Hawaiian Rolls

36 BONELESS PARTY

$60.95

CAULIFLOWER WINGS

$12.95

Vegan Fried Cauliflower (1 Boss Sauce): Soft and tender on the inside and crispy on the outside

SIDES/APPETIZERS

Cajun Fries

$3.95+

Combo Fries & Drink

$5.95

Fried Okra

$3.95+

Crispy fried Okra is always a treat! Bosses recommend Zesty Garlic Boss Sauce with this side.

Combo Fried Okra & Drink

$5.95

Dirty Rice

$3.95+

Combo Dirty Rice & Drink

$5.95

Loaded Boss Fries

$12.95

Seasoned Fries, 6oz. Chicken Breast, Shredded Cheese and Your Choice of Boss Sauce (1 Boss Sauce)

Creole Boudin Roll

$10.95

A perfect fusion of Chinese Egg Rolls and Creole Boudin

Extra Hawaiian Roll

$1.00+

Jalapeno Pepper

$0.95

Veggies (Carrots and Celery)

$1.95+

TENDERS/ KIDS MEAL

4 Boss Tenders + Fries

$10.95

4 Breaded Tenders (1 Boss Sauce) + Fries + 1 Hawaiian Roll

6 Boss Tenders + Fries

$12.95

6 Breaded Tenders (1 Boss Sauce) + Fries + 1 Hawaiian Roll

8 Boss Tenders + Fries

$16.95

8 Breaded Tenders (2 Boss Sauces) + Fries + 2 Hawaiian Rolls

Kids Tenders

$8.95

2 Crispy tenders and Fries.

Kids Boneless

$8.95

4 Boneless Wings, and Fries.

BURGERS/SLIDERS

Boss Specialty Chicken Burger

$14.95

Crispy Chicken on a Soft Bun + Wing Sauce + Cheese + Lettuce + Tomatoes + Pickle Slices + Fries

Boss Fried Chicken Burger

$12.95

Crispy Chicken on a Soft Bun + American Cheese + Lettuce + Tomatoes + Pickle Slices + Fries

Boss Grilled Chicken Burger

$14.95

Grilled Chicken on a Soft Bun + Swiss Cheese + Lettuce + Tomatoes + Pickle Slices + Fries

Plant Based Specialty Burger

Vegan Plant-Based Patty (Lettuce , Tomatoes, Sliced Pickles, Wing Sauce) and Fries.

Boss Chicken Sliders

$12.95

4 Crispy Chicken Sliders on Hawaiian Rolls (1 Boss Sauce on the Side)

BOSS SEAFOOD

Catfish Po-Boy

$14.95

Fried Catfish Po-Boy on Hoagie Bun + Lettuce + Tomato + Sliced Pickles

Shrimp Po-Boy

$14.95

Fried Shrimp Po-Boy on Hoagie Bun + Lettuce + Tomato + Sliced Pickles

Catfish Bites

$12.95+

Fried Shrimp & Fries

$12.95+

4 Boss Catfish Sliders

$14.95

4 Crispy Catfish Sliders on Hawaiian Rolls

Catfish Bites and Shrimp

$14.95+

Sauces

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Boss Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Zesty Honey Garlic

$1.00

Parmesan Garlic

$1.00

Regular BBQ

$1.00

Spicy BBQ

$1.00

Mango Habanero

$1.00

Mild Hot

$1.00

Extra Hot

$1.00

Hot Honey

$1.00

Hot Lemon Pepper

$1.00

The Boss Platter

6 Wings, 6 Boneless, 6 Catfish Bites, 6 Shrimp, 6 Hawaiian Rolls, and Large Fries.

Wings, Boneless, Catfish Bites, Shrimp, Fries, & Rolls

$55.95

6 Wings, 6 Boneless, 6 Catfish Bites, 6 Shrimp, 6 Hawaiian Rolls, and Large Fries.

DESSERTS

Cheesecake Brownie

$4.95

Classic New York cheesecake swirled into the top of a richly blended fudge brownie

Rocky Road Brownie

$4.95

Our slow melted chocolate is blended with the finest ingredients then topped with walnuts, peanut butter chips, and generously drizzled with chocolate

Cheesecake

$4.95

Boss Catering (Wings Only)

50 Boss Wings

$85.95

50 Wings (Bone-In or Boneless, 2 Boss Sauces)

75 Boss Wings

$127.95

75 Wings (Bone-In or Boneless, 3 Boss Sauces)

100 Boss Wings

$160.95

100 Wings (Bone-In or Boneless, 4 Boss Sauces)

SODA DRINKS

Lipton "Peach" Ice Tea

$2.95

Coca Cola

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Big Red

$2.95

Sunkist Orange

$2.95

Bottled Water

$1.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Red Bull

$3.95

Refill

$1.25

IMPORTED

HEINEKEN

$6.95

DOS EQUIS

$6.95

MODELO

$6.95

CORONA

$6.95

Stella Artois

$7.95

DOMESTIC

MILLER LITE

$5.95

BUDWEISER

$5.95

BUD LIGHT

$5.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the best wings in Texas!

Location

7820 Almeda Road, Houston, TX 77054

Directions

Gallery
The Wing Boss image
The Wing Boss image
The Wing Boss image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bonfire Wings-Blodgett
orange star3.0 • 1
2616 Blodgett Houston, TX 70004
View restaurantnext
LIT Chicken - Finn Hall
orange starNo Reviews
712 Main Street #106 Houston Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Sticky's Chicken
orange star4.9 • 191
2313 Edwards st HOUSTON, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Rey del Pollo - Telephone Rd
orange star4.1 • 202
6106 Telephone Rd Houston, TX 77087
View restaurantnext
Diablo Loco
orange starNo Reviews
6025 Richmond Ave. Houston, TX 77057
View restaurantnext
Mico’s Hot Chicken
orange star4.2 • 892
1603 N Durham Dr Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston