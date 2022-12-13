A map showing the location of The Wing Company CameronView gallery
American
Chicken

The Wing Company Cameron

863 Reviews

$$

1574 NC-87

Cameron, NC 28326

Appetizers

1/2 order of extreme nachos

$8.99

The extreme nachos just too much? Enjot this smaller option for a great meal for on eor enough to share for two.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.29

Buffalo Shrimp

$8.99

Cheese Fries

$6.29

Choose between seasoned buffalo chips or our Legendary Fries, smothered in our smooth and creamy queso or covered in melted shredded cheddar jack

Create Your Own Sampler

$13.99

Extreme Nachos

$13.69

A Mountain of fresh corn tortilla chips, grilled chicken, chili, fresh melted queso, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, fire roasted salsa, green onions and fresh jalapenos

Fried Corn (4 pcs)

$5.09

Sweet yellow corn cobbettes

Fried Pickles

$6.29

Loaded Fries

$9.08

Our Legendary Fries covered in chili, queso, ranch, bacon, jalapenos, sour cream and green onions

Mac N Cheese Bites

$6.99

Mozz Sticks

$6.99

Onion Rings

$6.29

Potstickers

$5.99Out of stock

Southwest Eggrolls

$8.99

Spicy Cauliflower Bites

$6.79

Wing Co Quesadilla

$6.99

Grilled flour tortilla filled with fire roasted salsa, cheddar jack cheese and your choice of protein

Chips and Queso

$5.99

Perfect Snack

$9.79

Burgers

BABA Mac N Cheesy

$12.99

BABA Slamburger

$12.99

Build Your Own Burger

$9.99

Here's The Beef

$12.29

Turkey Burger

$9.79

Veggie Burger

$9.99

Wing Burger

$10.99

Desserts

Fried Beignets

$5.99+

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.99

Raspberry White Chocolate Cheese Brulee

$5.19

Family Packs

35 Pc Family Pack

$51.49

50 Pc Family Pack

$63.99

100 Pc Family Pack

$124.99

14 Pc Tender Family Pack

$33.99

21 Pc Tender Family Pack

$51.69

Double Wing Family Pack

$54.99

Family Platters

Hand Battered Tender Platter

$35.49+

50 pc Wing Platter

$54.59

100 pc Wing Platter

$104.89

Party Sides

$19.99+

Party Dips

$3.99

Gallon Drink

$4.99

Dips

$0.69+

Flat Bread Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.99

Build Your Own Pizza

$8.49

Cheese Pizza

$8.49

Philly Pizza

$10.99

Veggie Pizza

$9.99

Kids Meals

Kid Mac N Cheese

$5.99

Kids Cheese quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Corn Dog

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Tenders

$5.99

Salads

Asian Salad

$8.99

Southwest Salad

$9.29

Wing Co House Salad

$6.99

Sandwiches

BLT

$7.29

Boomin'Shrimp Po' Boy

$8.99

Chicken Philly

$9.99

Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Patty Melt

$8.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.99

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Texas Tender Sandwich

$8.99

The Game Changer

$11.99

The Wingachanga

$10.99

Tino's French Dip

$10.49

Sauces

backdraft

$0.69+

bbq

$0.69+

blue cheese

$0.69+

boom boom

$0.69+

cajun

$0.69+

code yellow

$0.69+

creeper reaper

$0.69+

dry cajun

$0.69+

dry jerk

$0.69+

dry lemon pepper

$0.69+

french fry seasoning

$0.69+

garlic parm

$0.69+

gold

$0.69+

guacamole

$0.69+

hawaiian

$0.69+

honey mustard

$0.69+

hot

$0.69+

jalapeno ranch

$0.69+

lemon pepper

$0.69+

marinara

$0.69+

mayo

$0.69+

medium

$0.69+

mild

$0.69+

old bay

$0.69+

ranch

$0.69+

salsa

$0.69+

sour cream

$0.69+

sweet chili

$0.69+

sweet thai ranch

$0.69+

teriyaki

$0.69+

texas ranch

$0.69+

Sides

Carrot Sticks

$1.19

Celery Sticks

$1.19

Corn on the Cobb (2pcs)

$2.89

Dips

$0.69+

Lg Buffalo Chips

$5.29

Lg Creamy Cole Slaw

$5.29Out of stock

Lg Legendary Fries

$4.59

Lg Mac N Cheese

$5.59Out of stock

Lg Seasonal Veggies

$5.29

Side Salad

$3.59

Sm Buffalo Chips

$3.29

Sm Creamy Cole Slaw

$3.29Out of stock

Sm Legendary Fries

$2.99

Sm Mac N Cheese

$3.59Out of stock

Sm Seasonal Veggies

$3.29

Stix

$1.19

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Waffle Fries

$4.99Out of stock

Soft Drinks

Bang

$3.59

Bottle Diet Mt Dew

$0.99

Bottle Diet Pepsi

$0.99

Bottle Mountain Dew

$0.99

Bottle Pepsi

$3.75

Bottle Sunkist

$3.75

Bottle Water

$0.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.09

Dr. Pepper

$2.09

Gallon Lemonade

$4.99

Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.99

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$4.99

Mountain Dew

$2.09

Pepsi

$2.09

Pink Lemonade

$2.09

Root Beer

$2.09

Sierra Mist

$2.09

Sunkist

$2.09

Tea

$2.09

Unsweet Tea

$2.09

Water

Red Bull

$3.99

Kids Meal Drink

Orange Juice

$2.09

Pineapple Juice

$2.09

Cranberry Juice

$2.09

Ginger Ale

$2.09

Shirley Temple

$3.09

Soda Water

UP Charge Misc

2oz Queso

$0.69

6 oz Queso

$1.99

add cheese to small ff

$0.75

add cheese to large ff

$1.50

add cheese/bacon to small ff

$1.50

add cheese/bacon to large ff

$3.00

add chili

$0.75

add chili/cheese to small ff

$1.50

add chili/cheese to large ff

$3.00

add bacon to small ff

$0.75

add bacon to large ff

$3.00

add a patty

$3.99

add 2 tenders

$3.99

add shrimp (5)

$3.99

add steak

$3.99

add Make loaded

$3.99

pound of ranch

$4.99

Just Chips

$2.29

add egg

$0.75

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$2.29

Wings

10 Traditional

$13.99

20 Traditional

$25.99

35 Traditional

$41.99

10 Boneless

$13.99

20 Boneless

$25.99

35 Boneless

$41.99

4 Tenders

$8.49

7 Tenders

$13.89

10 Tenders

$18.99

Wraps

Asian Chicken Wrap

$8.99Out of stock

Cheeseburger Wrap

$8.99Out of stock

Southwest Wrap

$8.99Out of stock

Wing Co Legendary Wrap

$8.99Out of stock

Employee Menu

2 tenders w/ff

$2.50

4 boneless w/ff

$2.50

4 trad w/ff

$2.50

5 boneless

$2.50

5 trad

$2.50

bac, egg & cheese NO ff

$2.50

beignets 3 (6)

$2.50

cheese quesadilla w/ff

$2.50

fried pickles

$2.50

grilled wrap NO ff

$2.50

large buff chip

$2.50

large corn

$2.50

large fry

$2.50

lg mac n cheese w/ff

$2.50

mozz sticks

$2.50

onion rings

$2.50

side salad

$2.50

small fry loaded

$2.50

veggie quesadilla

$2.50

Tuesday Specials

House margarita

$3.00

Corona

$3.00

Corona Light

$3.00

House tequila

$2.00

LTO

Shrimp Basket

$9.99

Rootbeer Float

$4.00

Pretzel Bites

$4.99

Gas Tank Exchange

$20.00

Fried Okra

$4.99Out of stock

Buffalo Bison Burger

$14.99

BBQ Bison Burger

$14.99

Build Your Own Bison

$12.99

Fish N Chips

$14.99

Caesar Wrap

$8.99

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Shirt

Shirt

$7.00

Pool

$1.30
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1574 NC-87, Cameron, NC 28326

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

