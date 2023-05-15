The Wing Company - Pembroke Pembroke New
54 Union Chapel Road
Pembroke, NC 28372
*Appetizers
1/2 order of extreme nachos
The extreme nachos just too much? Enjoy this smaller option for a great meal for one or enough to share for two.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
This tangy, creamy dip tastes just like buffalo chicken wings in a bowl, served with hot tortilla chips.
Buffalo Shrimp
Crispy breaded shrimp tossed in Wing Co. Medium sauce.
Cheese Fries
Choose between seasoned buffalo chips or our Legendary Fries, smothered in our smooth and creamy queso or covered in melted shredded cheddar jack
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried Wisconsin cheese, served with marinara sauce.
Create Your Own Sampler
PIck 3 of these; Mozzarella Sticks, Onion Rings, Fried Pickles, Buffalo Cauliflower, Fired Corn on the Cobb or Wing Co Fries Add 1 of these; 4 Boneless Wings, 4 traditional Wings, 2 pieces of our Southwest Eggrolls or Buffalo Chicken dip
Extreme Nachos
A Mountain of fresh corn tortilla chips, grilled chicken, chili, fresh melted queso, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, fire roasted salsa, green onions and fresh jalapenos
Fried Corn on the Cob
Sweet yellow corn cobbettes deep fried, tossed in our signature wet Lemon Pepper and dusted with Dry Lemon Pepper
Fried Pickles
Corn masa coated pickle chips prepared golden-crisp.
Loaded Fries
Our Legendary Fries covered in chili, queso, ranch, bacon, jalapenos, and sour cream
Onion Rings
Sweet Spanish onions covered with a light, crunchy beer batter, served with sweet Thai ranch.
Southwest Eggrolls
Smoked chicken, black beans, corn and cheese, fresh-blended with spices and rolled in a crispy wrap served with sweet chili.
Spicy Cauliflower Bites
Spicy breaded cauliflower bites battered with Aleppo Pepper breading, fried crisp and served with a side of ranch
Wing Co Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with fire roasted salsa, cheddar jack cheese and your choice of protein
Chips and Salsa
5 Piece Snack
5 wings - Boneless or traditional served with your choice of side.
*Salads
Asian Salad
Mixed greens, asian slaw, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, crispy wonton strips tossed in ginger vinaigrette
Southwest Salad
Salad Greens tossed in jalapeno ranch and topped with Cajun-dusted Chicken, grilled peppers and onions, guacamole, roasted corn, fire roasted salsa, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese and crispy tortilla strips
Wing Co House Salad
Fresh mixed greens, tomato, onion, cucumber and Cheddar Jack cheese with your choice of protein .
*Wings
5 pcs. Traditional or Boneless Wings
Your choice of wing sauce and dipping sauce!
10 pcs. Traditional or Boneless Wings
Your choice of wing sauce (up to two, 5 wings of each flavor)and dipping sauce!
20 pcs. Traditional or Boneless Wings
Your choice of wing sauce (up to two, 10 wings of each flavor) and dipping sauce!
35 pcs. Traditional or Boneless Wings
Your choice of wing sauce (up to two, 12/13 wings of each flavor) and dipping sauce!
50 pcs. Traditional or Boneless Wings
Chicken Tenders
Your choice of wing sauce and dipping sauce!
*Burgers
BABA Slamburger
Angus beef steak patty served on a brioche bun, topped with red onion, pickle chips, crispy bacon, Mozzarella cheese sticks, guacamole, fire roasted salsa and a fried egg...DANG! Served with Wing Co. fries.
BABA Mac N Cheesy
Angus beef patty served on a brioche bun, topped with BBQ sauce, fresh macaroni and cheese, pickle chips, battered onion rings and crispy bacon...Holy smokes! Served with Wing Co. fries.
Wing Burger
Angus beef steak patty, crispy chicken tenders, tossed in your favorite flavor, melted Cheddar Jack, golden onion rings with crispy lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with Wing Co. fries.
Build Your Own
Angus beef steak patty or chicken breast (grilled or fried). Served with Wing Co. fries.
Veggie Burger
Veggie burger made of corn and black beans served on a grilled brioche bun topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and guacamole. Served on a grilled brioche bun with our legendary fries.
Turkey Burger
A healthier choice, try this antibiotic free burger option topped with fresh guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onion and melted Provolone. Served on a grilled brioche bun with our legendary fries.
Here's The Beef
You can stop asking where the beef is. YOU FOUND IT! 2 Angus beef steak patties with cheese, thick-cut bacon, onion rings, lettuce, tomato and pickles. Served with Wing Co. fries.
*Tacos
Crispy Chicken Tacos
Corn tortillas filled with crispy chicken, roasted corn and peppers, mixed greens, Cheddar Jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and salsa, served with creamy coleslaw.
Grilled Chicken Tacos
Corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken, roasted corn and peppers, mixed greens, Cheddar Jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and salsa, served with creamy coleslaw.
Fish Tacos
Corn tortillas filled with fish, roasted corn and peppers, mixed greens, Cheddar Jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and salsa, served with creamy coleslaw.
Shrimp Tacos
Corn tortillas filled with shrimp, roasted corn and peppers, mixed greens, Cheddar Jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and salsa, served with creamy coleslaw.
Steak Tacos
Corn tortillas filled with steak, roasted corn and peppers, mixed greens, Cheddar Jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and salsa, served with creamy coleslaw.
Veggie Tacos
Corn tortillas filled with grilled veggies, roasted corn and peppers, mixed greens, Cheddar Jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and salsa, served with creamy coleslaw.
*Sandwiches
BLT
Thick-cut hickory-smoked bacon, cool, crisp lettuce, garden-fresh tomatoes and mayonnaise on grilled Texas toast. Served with Wing Co. fries.
Boomin'Shrimp Po' Boy
A crispy breaded pile of shrimpy goodness, served with crisp lettuce and ripe tomatoes and a drizzle of Boom Boom Sauce on a sub roll. Served with Wing Co. fries.
Fish Sandwich
A full half pound of crispy breaded fishy goodness, served on a brioche bun with fresh lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce. Served with Wing Co. fries.
Patty Melt
Angus beef steak patty on Texas toast, finished with grilled onions and Provolone cheese. Served with Wing Co. fries.
Ribeye Sandwich
Juicy ribeye steak on grilled Texas toast with lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, mayonnaise and your choice of cheese. Served with Wing Co. fries.
Texas Tender Sandwich
Succulent chicken tenders, grilled or crispy, tossed in our Texas ranch flavor on grilled Texas toast. Served with Wing Co. fries.
Game Changer
A full half pound all Angus beef hot dog served on a sub roll, topped with crispy bacon, tomato, jalapeno, chili, onions, queso cheese and mustard...Open wide!! Served with Wing Co. fries.
Tino's French Dip
Thin sliced roast beef poached in au jus, served on a brioche bun, topped with mayo, fresh herbs, garlic, grilled onions, Provolone cheese and a side of au jus for dipping...YUMMY! Served with Wing Co. fries.
Chicken Philly
The original, with mushrooms, grilled peppers and onions and Provolone cheese with mayonnaise on a sub roll. Served with Wing Co. fries.
Philly Cheese Steak
The original, with mushrooms, grilled peppers and onions and Provolone cheese with mayonnaise on a sub roll. Served with Wing Co. fries.
*Wraps
Wing Co Legendary Wrap
Our wraps are made on a flour tortilla with fresh garden lettuce, tomato, onion, and a blend of Monterey cheese and Cheddar blend, with your choice of protein and one of our signature flavors. Served with Wing Co fries
Southwest Wrap
Your Choice of protein grilled fajita style with grilled onions, peppers, sweet corn and cheddar jack cheese. Served with Wing Co Fries
Asian Chicken Wrap
Lightly fried chicken, asian slaw, bell peppers, red onions, cucumbers and wonton strips served with a ginger vinaigrette. Served with Wing Co fries
Cheeseburger Wrap
Top-quality, grilled Angus beef, chopped and wrapped in a flour tortilla with tomatoes, onion, lettuce, a blend of cheddar jack cheese and topped with our homemade code yellow spicy mustard sauce. Served with Wing Co fries
*Kids Meals
Kid Mac N Cheese
traditional mac and cheese with your choice of Wing Co fries or Motts Applesauce and served with a soft drink
Kids Cheese quesadilla
A cheese quesadilla with your choice of Wing Co fries or Motts Applesauce and served with a soft drink
Kids Grilled Cheese
American cheese on texas toast with your choice of Wing Co fries or Motts Applesauce and served with a soft drink
Kids Nuggets
4 Boneless wings in your flavor of choice and 1 dipping sauce with your choice of Wing Co fries or Motts Applesauce and served with a soft drink
Kids Tenders
2 hand battetred tenders in a flavor of your choice with your choice of Wing Co fries or Motts Applesauce and served with a soft drink
Kids Traditional
4 traditional wings in a flavor of your choice with your choice of Wing Co fries or Motts Applesauce and served with a soft drink
*Sides
AppleSauce
Motts Applesauce
Battered Fry
A crispier alternative to our tradional fries
Carrot Sticks
10-15 carrot slices
Celery Sticks
10-15 celery slices
Corn on the Cobb (2pcs)
2 pieces of sweet yellow corn cobbettes deep fried, tossed in our signature wet Lemon Pepper and dusted with Dry Lemon Pepper
Dips (2)
Flat Bread (2 Pcs)
Lg Buffalo Chips
Lg Creamy Cole Slaw
Lg Fries
Lg Mac N Cheese
Lg Seasonal Veggies
A mix of eggplant, squash, zucchini and onions
Side Salad
Mixed greens with shredded cheese, red onion, tomato and cucumber with your choice of dressing
Sm Buffalo Chips
Sm Creamy Cole Slaw
Sm Fries
Sm Mac N Cheese
Sm Seasonal Veggies
A mix of eggplant, squash, zucchini and onions
Stix
A mix of 10-15 carrot and celery sticks. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Sub Battered Fry
Sweet Potato Fries
Texas Toast 2 Pc
Waffle fries
*Desserts
*Soft Drinks
Cheerwine
Cranberry Juice
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Gallon Lemonade
Gallon Sweet Tea
Gallon Unsweet Tea
Ginger Ale
Mountain Dew
Orange Juice
Pepsi
Pineapple Juice
Pink Lemonade
Red Bull Can
Shirley Temple
Sierra Mist
Sunkist
Tea
Unsweet Tea
Water
*Family Packs
35 Pc Family Pack
35 traditional or boneless wings in up to 4 flavors and 4 dipping sauces of your choice. Comes with your choice of 2 large sides and 1 gallon of sweet or unsweet tea
50 Pc Family Pack
50 traditional or boneless wings in up to 4 flavors and 6 dipping sauces of your choice. Comes with your choice of 2 large sides and one gallon of sweet or unsweet tea
100 Pc Family Pack
100 traditional or boneless wings in up to 4 flavors and 8 dipping sauces of your choice. Comes with your choice of 3 large sides and two gallon of sweet or unsweet tea
14 Pc Tender Family Pack
14 hand battered tenders in up to 3 flavors and 3 dipping sauces of your choice. Comes with your choice of 2 small sides and one gallon of sweet or unsweet tea
21 Pc Tender Family Pack
21 hand battered tenders in up to 3 flavors and 4 dipping sauces of your choice. Comes with your choice of 2 large sides and one gallon of sweet or unsweet tea
Double Wing Family Pack
20 wings, boneless or traditional and 10 hand battered tenders in your choice of 4 flavors with 4 dipping sauces, 2 large sides and 1 gallon of sweet or unsweet tea
54 Union Chapel Road, Pembroke, NC 28372