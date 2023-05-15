Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Wing Company - Pembroke Pembroke New

No reviews yet

54 Union Chapel Road

Pembroke, NC 28372

Popular Items

10 pcs. Traditional or Boneless Wings

10 pcs. Traditional or Boneless Wings

$14.99

Your choice of wing sauce (up to two, 5 wings of each flavor)and dipping sauce!

5 pcs. Traditional or Boneless Wings

5 pcs. Traditional or Boneless Wings

$7.99

Your choice of wing sauce and dipping sauce!

Sm Fries

$3.49


*Appetizers

1/2 order of extreme nachos

1/2 order of extreme nachos

$9.99

The extreme nachos just too much? Enjoy this smaller option for a great meal for one or enough to share for two.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.99

This tangy, creamy dip tastes just like buffalo chicken wings in a bowl, served with hot tortilla chips.

Buffalo Shrimp

$9.99

Crispy breaded shrimp tossed in Wing Co. Medium sauce.

Cheese Fries

$7.29

Choose between seasoned buffalo chips or our Legendary Fries, smothered in our smooth and creamy queso or covered in melted shredded cheddar jack

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Fried Wisconsin cheese, served with marinara sauce.

Create Your Own Sampler

$15.49

PIck 3 of these; Mozzarella Sticks, Onion Rings, Fried Pickles, Buffalo Cauliflower, Fired Corn on the Cobb or Wing Co Fries Add 1 of these; 4 Boneless Wings, 4 traditional Wings, 2 pieces of our Southwest Eggrolls or Buffalo Chicken dip

Extreme Nachos

Extreme Nachos

$15.99

A Mountain of fresh corn tortilla chips, grilled chicken, chili, fresh melted queso, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, fire roasted salsa, green onions and fresh jalapenos

Fried Corn on the Cob

$5.99

Sweet yellow corn cobbettes deep fried, tossed in our signature wet Lemon Pepper and dusted with Dry Lemon Pepper

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Corn masa coated pickle chips prepared golden-crisp.

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$10.08

Our Legendary Fries covered in chili, queso, ranch, bacon, jalapenos, and sour cream

Onion Rings

$6.99

Sweet Spanish onions covered with a light, crunchy beer batter, served with sweet Thai ranch.

Southwest Eggrolls

Southwest Eggrolls

$11.99

Smoked chicken, black beans, corn and cheese, fresh-blended with spices and rolled in a crispy wrap served with sweet chili.

Spicy Cauliflower Bites

$8.49

Spicy breaded cauliflower bites battered with Aleppo Pepper breading, fried crisp and served with a side of ranch

Wing Co Quesadilla

$6.99

Grilled flour tortilla filled with fire roasted salsa, cheddar jack cheese and your choice of protein

Chips and Salsa

$4.99

5 Piece Snack

$9.99

5 wings - Boneless or traditional served with your choice of side.

*Salads

Asian Salad

$9.99

Mixed greens, asian slaw, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, crispy wonton strips tossed in ginger vinaigrette

Southwest Salad

$10.99

Salad Greens tossed in jalapeno ranch and topped with Cajun-dusted Chicken, grilled peppers and onions, guacamole, roasted corn, fire roasted salsa, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese and crispy tortilla strips

Wing Co House Salad

$8.99

Fresh mixed greens, tomato, onion, cucumber and Cheddar Jack cheese with your choice of protein .

*Wings

5 pcs. Traditional or Boneless Wings

5 pcs. Traditional or Boneless Wings

$7.99

Your choice of wing sauce and dipping sauce!

10 pcs. Traditional or Boneless Wings

10 pcs. Traditional or Boneless Wings

$14.99

Your choice of wing sauce (up to two, 5 wings of each flavor)and dipping sauce!

20 pcs. Traditional or Boneless Wings

$27.99

Your choice of wing sauce (up to two, 10 wings of each flavor) and dipping sauce!

35 pcs. Traditional or Boneless Wings

$44.99

Your choice of wing sauce (up to two, 12/13 wings of each flavor) and dipping sauce!

50 pcs. Traditional or Boneless Wings

$57.99

Chicken Tenders

Your choice of wing sauce and dipping sauce!

*Burgers

BABA Slamburger

BABA Slamburger

$14.99

Angus beef steak patty served on a brioche bun, topped with red onion, pickle chips, crispy bacon, Mozzarella cheese sticks, guacamole, fire roasted salsa and a fried egg...DANG! Served with Wing Co. fries.

BABA Mac N Cheesy

$13.99

Angus beef patty served on a brioche bun, topped with BBQ sauce, fresh macaroni and cheese, pickle chips, battered onion rings and crispy bacon...Holy smokes! Served with Wing Co. fries.

Wing Burger

$11.99

Angus beef steak patty, crispy chicken tenders, tossed in your favorite flavor, melted Cheddar Jack, golden onion rings with crispy lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with Wing Co. fries.

Build Your Own

$10.99

Angus beef steak patty or chicken breast (grilled or fried). Served with Wing Co. fries.

Veggie Burger

$9.99

Veggie burger made of corn and black beans served on a grilled brioche bun topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and guacamole. Served on a grilled brioche bun with our legendary fries.

Turkey Burger

$10.99

A healthier choice, try this antibiotic free burger option topped with fresh guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onion and melted Provolone. Served on a grilled brioche bun with our legendary fries.

Here's The Beef

$14.49

You can stop asking where the beef is. YOU FOUND IT! 2 Angus beef steak patties with cheese, thick-cut bacon, onion rings, lettuce, tomato and pickles. Served with Wing Co. fries.

*Tacos

Crispy Chicken Tacos

$9.99

Corn tortillas filled with crispy chicken, roasted corn and peppers, mixed greens, Cheddar Jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and salsa, served with creamy coleslaw.

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$9.99

Corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken, roasted corn and peppers, mixed greens, Cheddar Jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and salsa, served with creamy coleslaw.

Fish Tacos

$9.99

Corn tortillas filled with fish, roasted corn and peppers, mixed greens, Cheddar Jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and salsa, served with creamy coleslaw.

Shrimp Tacos

$9.99

Corn tortillas filled with shrimp, roasted corn and peppers, mixed greens, Cheddar Jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and salsa, served with creamy coleslaw.

Steak Tacos

$9.99

Corn tortillas filled with steak, roasted corn and peppers, mixed greens, Cheddar Jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and salsa, served with creamy coleslaw.

Veggie Tacos

$9.99

Corn tortillas filled with grilled veggies, roasted corn and peppers, mixed greens, Cheddar Jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and salsa, served with creamy coleslaw.

*Sandwiches

BLT

$7.99

Thick-cut hickory-smoked bacon, cool, crisp lettuce, garden-fresh tomatoes and mayonnaise on grilled Texas toast. Served with Wing Co. fries.

Boomin'Shrimp Po' Boy

$10.49

A crispy breaded pile of shrimpy goodness, served with crisp lettuce and ripe tomatoes and a drizzle of Boom Boom Sauce on a sub roll. Served with Wing Co. fries.

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

A full half pound of crispy breaded fishy goodness, served on a brioche bun with fresh lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce. Served with Wing Co. fries.

Patty Melt

$10.49

Angus beef steak patty on Texas toast, finished with grilled onions and Provolone cheese. Served with Wing Co. fries.

Ribeye Sandwich

$13.99

Juicy ribeye steak on grilled Texas toast with lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, mayonnaise and your choice of cheese. Served with Wing Co. fries.

Texas Tender Sandwich

$9.99

Succulent chicken tenders, grilled or crispy, tossed in our Texas ranch flavor on grilled Texas toast. Served with Wing Co. fries.

Game Changer

Game Changer

$11.99

A full half pound all Angus beef hot dog served on a sub roll, topped with crispy bacon, tomato, jalapeno, chili, onions, queso cheese and mustard...Open wide!! Served with Wing Co. fries.

Tino's French Dip

Tino's French Dip

$10.99

Thin sliced roast beef poached in au jus, served on a brioche bun, topped with mayo, fresh herbs, garlic, grilled onions, Provolone cheese and a side of au jus for dipping...YUMMY! Served with Wing Co. fries.

Chicken Philly

$11.99

The original, with mushrooms, grilled peppers and onions and Provolone cheese with mayonnaise on a sub roll. Served with Wing Co. fries.

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.99

The original, with mushrooms, grilled peppers and onions and Provolone cheese with mayonnaise on a sub roll. Served with Wing Co. fries.

*Wraps

Wing Co Legendary Wrap

Wing Co Legendary Wrap

$9.99

Our wraps are made on a flour tortilla with fresh garden lettuce, tomato, onion, and a blend of Monterey cheese and Cheddar blend, with your choice of protein and one of our signature flavors. Served with Wing Co fries

Southwest Wrap

$9.99

Your Choice of protein grilled fajita style with grilled onions, peppers, sweet corn and cheddar jack cheese. Served with Wing Co Fries

Asian Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Lightly fried chicken, asian slaw, bell peppers, red onions, cucumbers and wonton strips served with a ginger vinaigrette. Served with Wing Co fries

Cheeseburger Wrap

$9.99

Top-quality, grilled Angus beef, chopped and wrapped in a flour tortilla with tomatoes, onion, lettuce, a blend of cheddar jack cheese and topped with our homemade code yellow spicy mustard sauce. Served with Wing Co fries

*Kids Meals

Kid Mac N Cheese

$5.99

traditional mac and cheese with your choice of Wing Co fries or Motts Applesauce and served with a soft drink

Kids Cheese quesadilla

$5.99

A cheese quesadilla with your choice of Wing Co fries or Motts Applesauce and served with a soft drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

American cheese on texas toast with your choice of Wing Co fries or Motts Applesauce and served with a soft drink

Kids Nuggets

$8.99

4 Boneless wings in your flavor of choice and 1 dipping sauce with your choice of Wing Co fries or Motts Applesauce and served with a soft drink

Kids Tenders

$5.99

2 hand battetred tenders in a flavor of your choice with your choice of Wing Co fries or Motts Applesauce and served with a soft drink

Kids Traditional

$8.99

4 traditional wings in a flavor of your choice with your choice of Wing Co fries or Motts Applesauce and served with a soft drink

*Sides

AppleSauce

$0.64

Motts Applesauce

Battered Fry

$3.29Out of stock

A crispier alternative to our tradional fries

Carrot Sticks

$1.99

10-15 carrot slices

Celery Sticks

$1.99

10-15 celery slices

Corn on the Cobb (2pcs)

$3.49

2 pieces of sweet yellow corn cobbettes deep fried, tossed in our signature wet Lemon Pepper and dusted with Dry Lemon Pepper

Dips (2)

$1.25

Flat Bread (2 Pcs)

$2.00

Lg Buffalo Chips

$7.49

Lg Creamy Cole Slaw

$5.29

Lg Fries

$5.49

Lg Mac N Cheese

$5.59

Lg Seasonal Veggies

$5.29

A mix of eggplant, squash, zucchini and onions

Side Salad

$3.99

Mixed greens with shredded cheese, red onion, tomato and cucumber with your choice of dressing

Sm Buffalo Chips

$3.99

Sm Creamy Cole Slaw

$3.29

Sm Fries

$3.49

Sm Mac N Cheese

$3.59

Sm Seasonal Veggies

$3.29

A mix of eggplant, squash, zucchini and onions

Stix

$1.99

A mix of 10-15 carrot and celery sticks. Served with your choice of dipping sauce

Sub Battered Fry

$1.99Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Texas Toast 2 Pc

$2.00

Waffle fries

$4.99Out of stock

*Desserts

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.99

Everything you love about Funnel Cakes but in a smaller fry-like pieces! Topped with powdered sugar

Dessert Toppings

Choose from Smuckers; chocolate, vanilla, raspberry, caramel or honey

*Soft Drinks

Cheerwine

$3.29

Cranberry Juice

$3.29

Diet Pepsi

$3.29

Dr. Pepper

$3.29

Gallon Lemonade

$4.99Out of stock

Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.99Out of stock

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$4.99Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$3.29

Mountain Dew

$3.29

Orange Juice

$3.29

Pepsi

$3.29

Pineapple Juice

$3.29

Pink Lemonade

$3.29

Red Bull Can

$4.99

Shirley Temple

$3.59

Sierra Mist

$3.29

Sunkist

$3.29

Tea

$3.29

Unsweet Tea

$3.29

Water

*Family Packs

35 Pc Family Pack

$54.99Out of stock

35 traditional or boneless wings in up to 4 flavors and 4 dipping sauces of your choice. Comes with your choice of 2 large sides and 1 gallon of sweet or unsweet tea

50 Pc Family Pack

$69.99Out of stock

50 traditional or boneless wings in up to 4 flavors and 6 dipping sauces of your choice. Comes with your choice of 2 large sides and one gallon of sweet or unsweet tea

100 Pc Family Pack

$124.99Out of stock

100 traditional or boneless wings in up to 4 flavors and 8 dipping sauces of your choice. Comes with your choice of 3 large sides and two gallon of sweet or unsweet tea

14 Pc Tender Family Pack

$34.99Out of stock

14 hand battered tenders in up to 3 flavors and 3 dipping sauces of your choice. Comes with your choice of 2 small sides and one gallon of sweet or unsweet tea

21 Pc Tender Family Pack

$58.89Out of stock

21 hand battered tenders in up to 3 flavors and 4 dipping sauces of your choice. Comes with your choice of 2 large sides and one gallon of sweet or unsweet tea

Double Wing Family Pack

$60.99Out of stock

20 wings, boneless or traditional and 10 hand battered tenders in your choice of 4 flavors with 4 dipping sauces, 2 large sides and 1 gallon of sweet or unsweet tea

*Family Platters

Hand Battered Tender Platter

100 pc Wing Platter

$104.89

50 pc Platter

$57.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
54 Union Chapel Road, Pembroke, NC 28372

