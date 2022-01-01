Chicken
Barbeque
Sandwiches
THE WING SHACK ATL 495 Whitehall Street, Atlanta GA
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 pm - 6:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 pm - 6:00 am
Restaurant info
Visit us online at www.TheWingShackATL.com Thank you for your business!
Location
495 Whitehall Street, Atlanta, GA 30303
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tom, Dick & Hank - TDH Downtown
4.4 • 910
191 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurant
Graffiti Atlanta / Wats Crackin Seafood
No Reviews
349 DECATUR STREET UNIT E ATLANTA, GA 30312
View restaurant