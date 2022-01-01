THE WING SHACK ATL imageView gallery
Chicken
Barbeque
Sandwiches

THE WING SHACK ATL 495 Whitehall Street, Atlanta GA

No reviews yet

495 Whitehall Street

Atlanta, GA 30303

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey Burger
Sweet Potato Fries
Chopped Cheeseburger

Wings

8 PC Wings w Fries

$16.99Out of stock

8 Piece Chicken Wings with Fries

10 PC Wings

$19.99Out of stock

Chicken Wings

20 PC Wings

$39.99Out of stock

Chicken Wings

30 PC Wings

$56.99Out of stock

Chicken Wings

40 PC Wings

$79.99Out of stock

Chicken Wings

50 PC Wings

$94.99Out of stock

Chicken Wings

100 PC Wings

$189.99Out of stock

Chicken Wings

Burgers

Chopped Cheeseburger

$8.99

Chopped Ground Beef on a Hoagie Bun with Cheese Lettuce Onions Tomato and Pickle

Chopped Cheeseburger (Two)

$16.99

Chopped Ground Beef on a Hoagie Bun with Cheese Lettuce Onions Tomato and Pickle

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Fried Chicken Tenders on a Toasted Bun with Lettuce Tomato and Onion

Veggie Burger

$8.99

Black Bean Burger with Lettuce Tomato and Onion

Turkey Burger

$8.99

5 oz Turkey Burger with Cheese Lettuce Tomato and Onion

Cheeseburger

$8.99

5 oz Burger with Cheese Letter Tomato Onion and Pickle

Slap Ya Baby Momma Buger

$17.99

10 oz Cheeseburger with Lettuce Tomato Onion Pickle Bacon and Fried Egg

Slap Ya Momma Burger

$14.99

16 oz Cheeseburger with Lettuce Tomato Onion and Pickle

Hoagie

Steak Hoagie

$10.99Out of stock

Shredded Steak with Cheese Onion Banana Peppers and Mushrooms

Steak Hoagie w/ 6 Piece

$17.99Out of stock

Shredded Steak with Cheese Onion Banana Peppers and Mushrooms and a 6 Piece Chicken Wings

Chicken Hoagie

$9.99Out of stock

Chopped Chicken with Cheese Onion Banana Peppers and Mushrooms

Chicken Hoage w/ 6 Piece

$16.99Out of stock

Chopped Chicken with Cheese Onion Banana Peppers and Mushrooms and a 6 Piece Chicken Wings

Beyond Meat Hoagie

$13.99

Shredded Beyond Meat with Cheese Onion Banana Peppers and Mushrooms

Beyond Meat Hoagie w/ 6 Piece

$21.99

Shredded Beyond Meat with Cheese Onion Banana Peppers and Mushrooms and a 6 Piece Chicken Wings

Seafood

2 PC Perch w Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Lightly Batter in House Seasoned Flour and Fried Whiting served with a Side of Fries

2 PC Whiting

$8.50

Lightly Batter in House Seasoned Flour and Fried Whiting

2 PC Whiting w Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Lightly Batter in House Seasoned Flour and Fried Whiting served with a side of Fries

2 PC Whiting w/ 6 Piece

$16.99Out of stock

Lightly Batter in House Seasoned Flour and Fried Whiting served with a side of Fries and 6 Piece Chicken Wings

3 PC Perch w Fries

$11.99Out of stock

Lightly Batter in House Seasoned Flour and Fried Whiting served with a Side of Fries

3 PC Whiting w Fries

$11.99Out of stock

Lightly Batter in House Seasoned Flour and Fried Whiting served with a side of Fries

3 PC Whiting w/ 6 Piece

$18.99Out of stock

Lightly Batter in House Seasoned Flour and Fried Whiting served with a side of Fries and 6 Piece Chicken Wings

4 PC Shrimp

$7.99Out of stock

Breaded and Fried Shrimp

8 PC Shrimp

$11.99Out of stock

Breaded and Fried Shrimp

8 PC Shrimp w Fries

$13.99Out of stock

Breaded and Fried Shrimp served with a Side of Fries

Shrimp Po'Boy w Fries

$13.99Out of stock

6 Butterflied Battered Shrimp with Lettuce Tomato Onion Pickle with House Remoulade Sauce on a Hoagie

Whiting Sandwich w Fries

$8.99Out of stock

Whiting Sandwich with Lettuce Tomato and Onions

Whiting Sandwich

$7.99

Fish Tacos

$12.00

3 Soft Tortillas Tacos with Fried Fish, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Cheese

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

3 Soft Tortillas Tacos with Fried Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Cheese

Salmon BLT Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Salmon with Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on Toasted Bread

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadillas

$9.10

12 inch Quesadillas with Shredded Colby Jack Cheese

Chicken Quesadillas

$9.99Out of stock

12 inch Quesadillas with Shreeded Chicken & Colby Jack Cheese

Steak Quesadillas

$12.99Out of stock

12 inch Quesadillas with Shredded Steak & Colby Jack Cheese

Shrimp Quesadiilas

$14.99Out of stock

12 inch Quesadillas with Shrimp and Shredded Colby Jack Cheese

Wraps

Chez Burger Wrap

$8.99

Cheeseburger Wrap with Lettuce Tomato Onions Cheese and Pickles

Chicken Wrap

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken Wrap with Shredded Lettuce Cheese and Tomatoes

Steak Wrap

$13.99Out of stock

Steak Wrap with Shreded Cheese Lettuce and Tomatoes

Shrimp Wrap

$16.99

Shrimp Wrap with Shredded Lettuce Cheese and Tomatoes

Rice Bowls

Veggie Rice Bowl

$8.99

Veggie Rice Bowl with Peas Carrots & Onions

Chicken Rice Bowl

$10.99Out of stock

Chicken Rice Bowl with Peas Carrots & Onions

Beef Rice Bowl

$12.99Out of stock

Beef Rice Bowl with Peas Carrots & Onions

Shrimp Rice Bowl

$13.99Out of stock

Shrimp Rice Bowl with Peas Carrots & Onions

Breakfast Sandwich

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.50

Fried Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Chicken Sausage and Fried Egg Sandwich

Steak Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$8.50Out of stock

Shaved Steak with Fried Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Turkey Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Turkey Bacon with Fried Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Sides

Large Fries

$3.50Out of stock

Seasoned French Fries

Small Fries

$2.50Out of stock

Seasoned French Fries

Onion Rings

$3.99Out of stock

Onion Rings

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00Out of stock

4 Mozzarella Sticks with A Side of Marinara Sauce

Okra

$4.00Out of stock

Fried Okra

Mac N' Cheese

$5.00

Baked Mac N Cheese

Rice

$5.00

2 Extra Ranch Dressings

$1.00

2 Extra Blue Cheese Dressings

$1.00

Baskets

Chicken Tender Basket w/Fries

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken Tenders with a side of French Fries

Drinks

Soda

$1.00

Can Soda

Martinellis Apple Juice

$3.00Out of stock

All Natural Fruit Juices

$6.00Out of stock

Mistic

$3.50Out of stock

Powerade

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Snapple

$3.00Out of stock

Bottle Water

$3.00Out of stock

Cup of Ice

$1.00Out of stock

DESSERTS

Deep Fried Oreos

$4.00Out of stock

6 Deep Fried Oreos

Cheesecake

$7.00

Banana Pudding

$7.00Out of stock

Homemade Banana Pudding

Sweet Potato Pie

$5.50Out of stock

Uncle Eddies Mini Pie

RETAIL ITEMS

MASK

$1.75
All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 4:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 pm - 4:00 am
Thursday9:00 pm - 4:00 am
Friday9:00 pm - 6:00 am
Saturday9:00 pm - 6:00 am
Visit us online at www.TheWingShackATL.com Thank you for your business!

Location

495 Whitehall Street, Atlanta, GA 30303

THE WING SHACK ATL image

