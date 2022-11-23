The Woods Golf Club imageView gallery

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$10.49

Pretzel Bites

$9.99

Chili Con Queso

$9.99

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Wings

$13.99

Fries/Tots

$5.99

Shrimp Wings

$11.49

Nachos Supreme

$12.99

Nashville Hot Cheese Curds

$10.49

Soups

Creamy Chicken & Wild Rice Soup

$3.99

Soup of the Day

$3.99

Chili

$3.99

Healthy Eats

Harvest Chicken Salad

$13.99

Taco Salad

$11.99

Salmon & Citrus Salad

$16.99

Asian Tuna Salad

$14.99

Side Salad

$5.99

Grilled Tuna Plate

$14.99

Veggie Burger

$10.99

BLT Salad

$12.99

Greek Salad

$9.99

Burgers

Garlic Burger

$11.99

Diablo Burger

$11.99

PB&J Burger

$11.99

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$11.99

Western Burger

$11.99

Patty Melt

$11.99

Beer Cheese Burger

$11.99

Brisket Burger

$12.99

Build Your Own Burger

$11.99

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken & Waffles Sandwich

$10.99

California BLT Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$12.99

Brisket Cubano

$12.99

Club Sandwich

$10.99

Turn Sandwich

$6.99

Wraps

Chipotle Tuna Wrap

$13.99

Chicken Club Wrap

$11.99

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$12.99

Smoked Brisket Wrap

$12.99

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Pizza

14" Pizza

$16.99

12" Pizza

$13.99

7" Pizza

$8.99

Friday Fish Fry

Perch Plate Before 4

$18.99

Friday 11-4 Only

Perch Plate After 4

$18.99

Friday 4-9 Only

Perch Sandwich Before 4

$13.99

Friday 11-4 Only

Perch Sandwich After 4

$13.99

Friday 4-9 Only

Grilled Salmon

$17.49

Friday 4-9 Only

Beer Battered Haddock

$16.49

Friday 4-9 Only

Baked Haddock

$16.49

Friday 4-9 Only

Shrimp Basket

$10.99

Friday Only

Kids' Menu

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99

Kids Pizza

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Food Specials

Saturday Prime Rib Special

$24.99

Saturday 4-9 Only

Thursday 1/2 Rack Rib Special

$17.99

Thursday 4-9 Only

Sunday 4-Piece Chicken Plate

$12.00

Sunday 11-7 Only

Lunch Special

$10.99

Add Ons

Extra Sauce

Add a Side

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

530 Erie Road, Green Bay, WI 54311

Directions

Gallery
The Woods Golf Club image

