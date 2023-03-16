The Woodsman Tavern imageView gallery

The Woodsman Tavern

4537 Southeast Division Street

Portland, OR 97206

Appetizers

Pimento Cheese

$9.00

mama lils, ritz

White Bean Dip

$9.00

olive tapenade, triscuits

Onion Dip

$9.00

every onion, potato chips

All the Dips

$24.00

PNW Onion, Pimento Cheese, Purgatorio White Bean

Wedge Salad

$15.00

blue cheese, bacon, egg, pickled onion

Winter Chicory Salad

$13.00

radish, apple, herbs, sauv blanc vinegar, xvoo

Tinned Mussels

$14.00

sweet kombu, pickled onions, tarragon mustard, ken’s bread

Fries

$8.00

Mains

Tavern Burger

$19.00

Winter Dumplings

$28.00

celeriac puree, winter squash, mushroom, turnip

Opened 2011. Closed 2018. Open again in 2021. A Pacific Northwest-inspired restaurant and tavern, The Woodsman Tavern offers a warm respite where you can leave your troubles at the door and share a good meal of New American classics with friends & family.

