The Woodsman Tavern
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Opened 2011. Closed 2018. Open again in 2021. A Pacific Northwest-inspired restaurant and tavern, The Woodsman Tavern offers a warm respite where you can leave your troubles at the door and share a good meal of New American classics with friends & family.
Location
4537 Southeast Division Street, Portland, OR 97206
Gallery
