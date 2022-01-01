Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

The Wool Factory

No reviews yet

1837 Broadway St

Charlottesville, VA 22902

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

SPECIALS

Feathered Friends Pack

$48.00

Bluestone Vineyards 2020 Odd Bird Fluture Wines 2020 'The Rooster' Norton Piquette VA Wine Month Harvest Party Celebration

Virginia Twist Pack

$48.00

Midland Construction 2020 Riesl-eng Quartzwood Farm 2020 Semi-Carbonic Tannat VA Wine Month Harvest Party Celebration

Red Wine

Amuse / 2019 / Joy Ting Wines

$31.00

Anjou Rouge / 2019 / Mary Taylor Wines

$18.90Out of stock

Vineyard : Saint Jean des Mauvrets Country/State : France Region : Anjou, Loire Valley ABV : 13.0% Mary Taylor is not quite a negociant, not quite a winemaker, think of her as an advocate, as an organizer, or as a union leader for small European farmers. She describes it best herself: Having worked with European wine for over two decades, I’ve come to love the nuance and diversity of Europe’s extraordinary wine regions, from the tiny villages of France and Italy, to the countryside vineyards of Portugal and Spain. As a result, I also love the European system of “place name” or “appellation,” which designates the geographical origin not just of wine, but cheese, olives, and butter as well. Tasting notes: 100% cabernet franc - strawberry, pink peppercorns, coriander, five-spice, grapefruit peel, orange rind, chalk

Beaujolais-Villages / 2020 / Joseph Drouhin

$21.00

Blaufrankisch / 2018 / Johan Vineyards

$34.00Out of stock

Bourgogne Pinot Noir / 2018 / Maison Shaps

$31.00

Bourgogne Pinot Noir / 2020 / Jacques Girardin

$29.00

Cab Franc / 2019 / Midland Construction

$36.00

Cab Franc / 2019 / Wool Factory Wines

$28.00

Cab Franc / 2020 / Herman J. Weimer

$31.00

Cab Franc / 2020 / Wool Factory Wines

$28.00

Cab Franc Reserve / 2019 / Two Mountain Winery

$24.00

Cantoalba Pinot Noir / 2020 / La Ronciere

$15.00

Carignan / 2020 / Dogwood & Thistle

$30.00

Chambourcin / 2019 / Wisdom Oak Winery

$18.00

Chinon 'Les Couteaux' / 2018 / Domaine Brocourt

$19.00

Dao Tinto / 2016 / Casa de Mouraz

$20.70Out of stock

Epifanio / 2020 / Epifanio Rivera

$23.00

EVS Windblown / 2019 / McPherson Cellars

$20.00

Foothills / 2020 / Early Mountain Vineyards

$23.00

Fteri Agiorgitiko / 2020 / Troupis Winery

$19.00

Gigi Red Blend / 2019 / Chisholm Vineyard

$27.00

Gran Tifeo Rosso / 2019 / Cenatiempo

$18.00

House Red Pinot Noir / NV / Brick House Wines

$34.00

Jongieux Mondeuse / 2019 / Eugene Carrel

$21.00

Jus de Gamay / 2018 / Complices de Loire

$17.00
Kind of Blue / 2016 / Clos Saron

$48.00

Vineyard : Clos Saron Country/State : CALIFORNIA Region : Clos Saron ABV : 13.4% Notes : Carignan (50%), Syrah (20%), Grenache (30%). Medium+ bodied, fragrant, rich in fruit and gentle in texture with bright flavors.

Kind of Blue / 2017 / Clos Saron

$55.00

Lagrein Muri-Gries / 2020 / Cantina Convento

$26.00

Licanten Carmenere / 2018 / La Ronciere

$19.00
Malbec / 2018 / Bedell Cellars

$18.90

Vineyard : Bedell Cellars Country/State : NEW YORK Region : North Fork of Long Island ABV : 11.5% Bedell Cellars is a leader in the Long Island AVA. They practically founded the region with their current winemaker, Richard Olsen-Harbich in 1986. They were the first New York winery to be certified sustainable and are the only North Eastern winery to use exclusively indigenous yeasts. A true maritime wine with smoky, kelp, hickory, and hazelnut aromas. On the palate the fruit is very bright with baked and roasted plums.

Meritage / 2017 / Rockbridge Vineyard

$24.00
Merlot / 2018 / Venica & Venica

$21.00

Vineyard : Venica & Venica Estate Country/State : ITALY Region : Collio, Friuli-Venezia-Giulia ABV : 13.5% There is an ocean of wine made in Friuli-Venezia-Giulia. Grave della Friuli is the most prolific of all DOC regions within the Friuli, but the Collio DOC is the most prestigious. Venica & Venica has been devoted to making prized wines from their prestigious vineyards since inception. Their merlot is one of their best - chocolatey, nutty, and minty. Like a three michelin star peppermint patty.

Nach / 2020 / Milan Nestarec

$27.90Out of stock
Petit Verdot / 2017 / Michael Shaps

$30.00

Vineyard : Michael Shaps Country/State : VIRGINIA Region : Monticello AVA ABV : 13.5% Notes : Petit Verdot. Two pumpovers daily with post fermentation maceration on the skins for over two weeks (averaging one month on the skins prior to pressing). Barrel aged in 40% new French oak for 18 months. Deep concentrated fruit and big tannin, along with a palate of floral, earthy, and dark berry notes.

Pinot Meunier / 2016 / Günther Steinmetz

$26.00

Pinot Noir / 2018 / Fossil Point Wines

$23.00

Pinot Noir / 2018 / Ox-Eye

$22.00

Pinot Noir / 2019 / BloodRoot Cellars

$34.00

BloodRoot Cellars Pinot Noir ABV: 13.8% Region: Sonoma County Fruit from Russian River Valley (46%), Sonoma Coast (28%), Marin County (12%), Anderson County (10%), Bennett Valley (4%).

Pinot Noir / 2019 / Dogwood & Thistle

$45.00

Pinot Noir / 2020 / Ankida Ridge Vineyards

$56.00

Pinot Noir / 2021 / Jezebel

$21.00

Shiraz Y Series / 2019 / Yalumba

$15.00
Soleil / 1995 / Taken From Granite

$68.00

Vineyard : Taken From Granite Country/State : CALIFORNIA Region : Sierra Foothills ABV : 12.5% Notes :

St. Emilion / 2018 / Leydet-Valentin

$50.40Out of stock

Syrah / 2018 / Two Mountain Winery

$23.00

Tannat / 2019 / Walsh Family Wines

$45.00
Tannat / 2020 / Dupuy Labranche Laffont

$21.00

Vineyard : Domaine Labranche Laffont Country/State : FRANCE Region : Madiran ABV : 14.1% Notes: 100% tannat all of which is made from old vine (some prephylloxera!) estate vineyards. Rather than taming the wine with with oak/time Christine uses concrete egg and partial whole-cluster, carbonic maceration to soften the wine making it plush and drinkable (although still obviously tannic/irony/leathery) in its young age. Tasting notes: Bruised plums, sweet pipe tobacco, cherry-wood, iron, gunpowder.

Tannat / 2020 / Quartzwood Farm

$25.00
The Rooster Norton Piquette / 2020 / Fluture Wines

$19.00

Vineyard : Chrysalis Vineyards Country/State : VIRGINIA Region : Middleburg, VA ABV : 7.2%

The Weird Ones Are Wolves / 2019 / Lightwell Survey

$31.00

Valençay / 2020 / Mary Taylor Wines

$24.00
Village / 1999 / Taken From Granite

$83.00

Vineyard : Renaissance Vineyard Country/State : CALIFORNIA Region : North Yuba, Sierra Foothills ABV : 13.2% Notes :

Vin Rouge / 2019 / Glen Manor

$29.00
Young Wine Chambourcin / 2020 / Early Mountain Vineyards

$21.00

Vineyard : Early Mountain Vineyards Country/State : VIRGINIA Region : Central Virginia Region ABV : 11-14% Notes : 90% Chambourcin and 10% Vidal Blanc. Light smooth tannins with fresh, bright and juicy fruit. Chillable Red, treat it like a Chardonnay; refreshing. This wine is reminiscent of Beaujolais made with Gamay

Zinfandel / 2015 / Easton Wines, Terre Rouge

$21.00

Vineyard : Easton Wines, Terre Rouge Country/State : CALIFORNIA Region : Amador County, Plymouth ABV : 14.5% Notes : This epitomizes fine Sierra Foothills Zinfandel, offering vibrant, briary raspberry, smoked pepper and wild sweet anise flavors that stretch out on the zesty finish. Drink now through 2023. A velvety texture and extremely concentrated black-fruit flavors make this full-bodied wine delicious to savor. It has beautiful big tannins that are well integrated, luxurious blackberry, sage and cedar flavors, plus great length on the finish.

Zinfandel / 2018 / Ancient Peaks

$21.00Out of stock

White Wine

Abymes Vin de Savoie / 2020 / Domaine Labbe

$16.00

Albarino / 2021 / Wisdom Oak Winery

$23.00

Albarino Verde / 2021 / Chrysalis Vineyards

$28.00

Albariño / 2019 / Pazo de Galegos

$25.00

Albariño / 2021 / Boden Young

$28.00

Albariño / 2021 / Rego do Sol

$21.00
Aligoté / 2019 / Maison Shaps

$26.00

Vineyard : Maison Shaps Country/State : FRANCE Region : Bourgogne ABV : 13.0% Notes : 100% Aligoté. Pre-press maceration for 6 hours, followed by barrel fermentation, sur-lie aging and full malolactic fermentation in older oak barrels. Creating an Aligoté richer, deeper, more aromatic. Bright fruit notes express citrus and honeysuckle, while palate has crisp varietal acidity and good balance and length that is attributed to pre-fermentation maceration.

Anjou Blanc / 2021 / Mary Taylor Wines

$17.00

Vineyard : Saint Jean des Mauvrets Country/State : France Region : Anjou, Loire Valley ABV : 13.5% Mary Taylor is not quite a negociant, not quite a winemaker, think of her as an advocate, as an organizer, or as a union leader for small European farmers. She describes it best herself: Having worked with European wine for over two decades, I’ve come to love the nuance and diversity of Europe’s extraordinary wine regions, from the tiny villages of France and Italy, to the countryside vineyards of Portugal and Spain. As a result, I also love the European system of “place name” or “appellation,” which designates the geographical origin not just of wine, but cheese, olives, and butter as well. Tasting notes: fresh honeycomb, beeswax, golden delicious apples, apricot, and vivacious acidity are the hallmarks of this wine.

Bel / 2020 / Milan Nestarec

$31.00

Chardonnay / 2018 / Ankida Ridge

$23.00

Chardonnay / 2020 / Fossil Point Wines

$20.00

Chardonnay / 2020 / King Family Vineyards

$29.00Out of stock

Chardonnay / 2020 / Midland Construction

$23.00

Chardonnay / Matchbook

$13.50

Dao Branco / 2020 / Casa de Mouraz

$23.00

Dry Riesling / 2020 / Red Tail Ridge

$20.00

Field Blend / 2021 / Guide Wines

$28.00

Furmint / 2021 / Kobal

$20.00

Gaillac Perle / 2020 / Mary Taylor Wines

$21.60Out of stock

Garganega Frizzante / NV / Monte Tondo

$11.20Out of stock
Godello Cuvée de O / 2018 / Avancia

$21.00

Good Karma Riesling / 2019 / Red Tail Ridge

$16.00

Granito Albariño / 2021 / Columna

$20.00Out of stock

Green Wine / Cardinal Point

$22.00

Gruner Veltliner / 2020 / Galen Glen

$21.00
Hintermen / 2019 / Lightwell Survey

$27.90Out of stock

Vineyard : Lightwell Survey Country/State : VIRGINIA Region : Shenandoah Valley AVA ABV : 12.1% Notes : Stomped whole clusters for a short, soft maceration before whole cluster pressing both varieties together. Co-fermented in neutral Hungarian and French oak 500L barrels. Aged for 14 months on the lees. Bottled 12/11/18 with no fining or tartrate stabilization.

Hopped Chardonnay / Cardinal Point

$25.00

Kerner / 2020 / Left Foot Charley

$19.00

Marany White / 2020 / Tomac

$40.00

Mes Amis / 2018 / Joy Ting

$23.00Out of stock

Moscato d'Asti / 2021 / Vietti

$18.00Out of stock
Mountain Plains White / 2017 / King Family Vineyards

$55.00

Vineyard : King Family Vineyards Country/State : VIRGINIA Region : Monticello AVA ABV : 13.3% Notes : Chard, Viognier, and Petit Manseng in equal parts. Ripe flavors, up-lifting acidity, and a sense of tension to the finish. Incorporating the distinct elements of each of these three grapes, our white Mountain Plains blend reflects the top selection of our best barrels.

Muscadet / Domaine Jean Aubron

$20.00

Octopus Albarino Piquette / 2021 / Fluture

$19.00

Odd Bird / 2020 / Bluestone Vineyards

$29.00

Pacherenc du Vic-Bilh Sec / 2016 / Labranche-Laffont

$26.00

Petit Manseng / 2019 / Michael Shaps

$30.00

Petit Manseng / 2019 / Midland Construction

$36.00

Petit Manseng / 2020 / Wool Factory Wines

$32.00

Plutôt / 2020 / Joy Ting Wines

$27.00

Riesl-eng / 2020 / Midland Construction

$23.00

Riesling / 2019 / Midland Construction

$31.00

Robola of Cephalonia 'R' / 2020 / Orealios Gaea

$16.00
Sauv Blanc / 2017 / Easton Wines, Terre Rouge

$18.90Out of stock

Vineyard : Easton Wines, Terre Rouge Country/State : CALIFORNIA Region : Sierra Nevada Foothills ABV : 14.2% Notes : Dry, crisp, pronounced minerality

Sauv Blanc / 2019 / Two Mountain Winery

$16.20Out of stock

Sauv Blanc / 2020 / Dogwood & Thistle

$25.00

Sauv Blanc / 2020 / OMNE

$18.00

Sauv Blanc / 2020 / Walsh Family Wines

$21.60Out of stock

Sauv Blanc / 2021 / Ancient Peaks

$19.00

Sauv Blanc / Di Lenardo

$15.00

Skin Contact Chardonnay / 2019 / Chisholm Vineyards

$34.00

Spatlese Riesling / 2016 / Schloss Vollrads

$25.00Out of stock
Spiral 36 / 2018 / Cowhorn

$29.00

Vineyard : Cowhorn Estate Country/State : Oregon Region : Applegate Valley ABV : 13.7%

Traminette / 2018 / Bluestone Vineyards

$21.00

Txakoli / 2020 / Itsasmendi

$21.00

Vermentino Reserve / 2020 / Barboursville Vineyards

$21.00

Vinho Verde / 2020 / Aviva

$15.00Out of stock

Vineyard: Aviva Vino Country: Portugal Region: Vinho Verde / Minho ABV: 12.0%

Viognier / 2018 / Bluestone Vineyards

$21.60Out of stock

Viognier / 2020 / Walsh Family Wine

$28.00

Viognier Y Series / 2021 / Yalumba

$14.00

Xarel-Lo / Diorama

$18.00
Young Wine Vidal Blanc / 2019 / Early Mountain Vineyards

$21.00

Vineyard : Early Mountain Vineyards Country/State : VIRGINIA Region : Shenandoah Valley AVA ABV : 12.5% Notes : Vidal Blanc is a hybrid grape variety that has tended to be a workhorse in Virginia as it has good durability to both heat and moist weather, and they tend to have higher volume of production per vine. The 'easy' route for the grape is to make semi-sweet to desert level wines and not really push the limit on experimentation. Inspired by the more bistro-styled and 'natural' wine makers, their 'Young Wine' series looks to make lower weight wines with less alcohol. Light peach and pear aromas with hints of cooling citrus zest and wet stones

Zutina / 2021 / Pomalo

$23.00

Sparkling Wine

Blanc de Blancs / Pierre Gimonnet

$60.00

Blanc de Blancs Brut / Ankida Ridge

$52.00

Brut de Noir Rose / NV / Cleto Chiarli

$21.00

BrutRosso / 2017 / Cantina della Volta

$24.00

BrutRosso 2017 Winery: Cantina della Volta Region: Lambrusco di Sorbara ABV: 12.5%

Capriccioso / 2021 / Vino dal Bosco

$28.00

Cava / Emendis

$16.00

Champagne Nature de Craie / Laherte Frères

$95.00

Chasselas Doré / 2021 / Vino dal Bosco

$28.00

Cremant de Bourgogne / NV / Maison Shaps

$40.00

Cremant du Jura / NV / Domaine Rolet

$27.00

Lambrusco Bianco / NV / Lini Oreste e Figli

$18.00

Lambrusco Rosso / NV / Lini Oreste e Figli

$18.00Out of stock

Noiret Methode Ancestrale / 2021 / Quartzwood

$24.00

Petillant Naturel White / 2021 / Early Mountain Vineyards

$29.00

Piquette / NV / Guide Wines

$22.00

Prosecco / NV / Ca' Furlan

$15.00

Pét-Nat / 2019 / Red Tail Ridge

$31.00

Pétillant Viognier / 2021 / Boden Young

$28.00

Rebel with a Cause / NV / Red Tail Ridge

$39.00

Rose "Zero" / 2018 / Midland Construction

$40.00

Secco / NV / Hillinger

$18.00

Vidal Methode Ancestrale / 2021 / Quartzwood

$21.00

Wild Miss Demi-Sec / NV / Henri Champliau

$20.00
Wool Factory Blanc de Blancs / NV / Thibaut-Janisson Winery

$34.00

Vineyard : Thibaut-Janisson Winery Country/State : VIRGINIA Region : Waynesboro ABV : 12.0% Notes : 100% Chardonnay. Méthode traditionnelle; Thibaut born into sparkling wine producing family in Champagne, France.

Rosé & Orange Wine

E'Leon'Or Rose / 2020 / Domaine des Herbauges

$16.00

Grenache Rose / 2021 / Fossil Point Wines

$19.00
Hoof & Lur Moschofilero / 2019 / Troupis

$22.00

Vineyard : Troupis Country/State : GREECE Region : Mantinia Plateau, Peloponnese ABV : 12.5% It’s Moschofilero as your Greek grandmothers remember it. They have taken time to research native yeast strains, research their effect on fermentation, and dissect how it impacts the final wine. It shows that making a ‘minimal intervention’ wine actually takes a lot of work. Hoof & Lur is Troupis’ winery homage to the wines native to high plateau of Mantinia for millennia. Main Tasting Notes: beignets with powdered sugar, and fresh blood orange on the nose. On the palate, dried apricot and bergamot.

Mittelbach Zweigelt / 2021 / Tegernseerhof

$15.00

Ramoro Pinot Grigio / 2020 / Lunaria

$18.00Out of stock

Rose / 2021 / One Stone

$18.00

Rosé / 2021 / Zillamina

$15.00Out of stock

Sangiovese Rose Y Series / 2021 / Yalumba

$16.00

Savoie Rose / 2021 / Domaine Carrel Eugene

$18.00

Strange Collapse / 2021 / Lightwell Survey

$26.00
The Butterfly Orange Viognier / 2020 / Fluture Wines

$23.40Out of stock

Vineyard : Chrysalis Vineyards Country/State : VIRGINIA Region : Middleburg, VA ABV : 13.4%

Uivo Renegado / 2021 / Folias de Baco

$23.00

Vin Gris / 2020 / Birichino

$21.00

Grapes: Grenache 62%, Mourvèdre 12% Cinsault 11%, Carignane 9%, Vermentino 6% 13% Alc

Virginia Rose Rosé / 2021 / Cunningham Creek Winery

$23.00

Young Wine Rosé / 2020 / Early Mountain Vineyards

$21.00Out of stock

Rose

$20.00

Fortified Wine

Bitte Wool Factory Vermouth

$26.00

Rosemont & Capitoline Vermouth

$26.00

Capitoline Dry Vermouth

$38.00

Capitoline White Vermouth

$37.00

Tall & Strong Apertif / Cunningham Creek Winery

$23.40

Cruz Del Mar Fino Sherry / 375ml / Cesar Florido

$15.00

Oloroso 15 Year Sherry / NV / El Maestro

$22.00

Can Wine

Chenin Blanc / 2021 / Lubanzi

$7.00Out of stock

Red Blend / 2020 / Lubanzi

$7.00

Waves Red / 2020 / Las Jaras Wines

$11.00

Waves White / 2021 / Las Jaras

$12.00

50% Grüner Veltliner, 30% Chenin Blanc, 20% Chardonnay

Vermútino Spritzer / The Wine Collective

$7.00+Out of stock

Cider

Charred Ordinary / Blue Bee Cider / 500ml

$15.00

Vineyard : Blue Bee Cider Country/State : VIRGINIA Region : Richmond ABV : 8.3% Notes : Heirloom variety apples to create an old-fashioned Virignia cider. Traditional tavern-style cider intended to mimic what the Virginia colonists imbibed. Similar to a Belgian sour or gose. Dry and sharp. Semi-sparkling, RS 0.5%

Orchard Potluck / Blue Bee Cider

$20.00

Made of Black Twig apples

Pomme Mary / Albemarle Ciderworks

$15.00

Rocky Ridge Reserve / Blue Bee Cider

$20.00

Virginia Hewes Crab / Albemarle Ciderworks

$25.00

We Are Not Noble / Troddenvale

$23.00

Wickson Crab / Albemarle Ciderworks

$22.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Wool Factory is a 12,000-sf hospitality destination located at The Historic Woolen Mills, a restoration of the 19th-century textile mill property located a mile from Downtown Charlottesville. The project features an expansive event space, Selvedge Brewing - a craft microbrewery, Broadcloth - an ingredient-driven restaurant, and The Workshop - a coffee and wine shop featuring Cou Cou Rachou pastries.

Website

Location

1837 Broadway St, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Directions

