The Wool Factory

Anjou Blanc / 2021 / Mary Taylor Wines

$17.00

Vineyard : Saint Jean des Mauvrets Country/State : France Region : Anjou, Loire Valley ABV : 13.5% Mary Taylor is not quite a negociant, not quite a winemaker, think of her as an advocate, as an organizer, or as a union leader for small European farmers. She describes it best herself: Having worked with European wine for over two decades, I’ve come to love the nuance and diversity of Europe’s extraordinary wine regions, from the tiny villages of France and Italy, to the countryside vineyards of Portugal and Spain. As a result, I also love the European system of “place name” or “appellation,” which designates the geographical origin not just of wine, but cheese, olives, and butter as well. Tasting notes: fresh honeycomb, beeswax, golden delicious apples, apricot, and vivacious acidity are the hallmarks of this wine.