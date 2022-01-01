- Home
The Wool Factory
1837 Broadway St
Charlottesville, VA 22902
SPECIALS
Red Wine
Amuse / 2019 / Joy Ting Wines
Anjou Rouge / 2019 / Mary Taylor Wines
Vineyard : Saint Jean des Mauvrets Country/State : France Region : Anjou, Loire Valley ABV : 13.0% Mary Taylor is not quite a negociant, not quite a winemaker, think of her as an advocate, as an organizer, or as a union leader for small European farmers. She describes it best herself: Having worked with European wine for over two decades, I’ve come to love the nuance and diversity of Europe’s extraordinary wine regions, from the tiny villages of France and Italy, to the countryside vineyards of Portugal and Spain. As a result, I also love the European system of “place name” or “appellation,” which designates the geographical origin not just of wine, but cheese, olives, and butter as well. Tasting notes: 100% cabernet franc - strawberry, pink peppercorns, coriander, five-spice, grapefruit peel, orange rind, chalk
Beaujolais-Villages / 2020 / Joseph Drouhin
Blaufrankisch / 2018 / Johan Vineyards
Bourgogne Pinot Noir / 2018 / Maison Shaps
Bourgogne Pinot Noir / 2020 / Jacques Girardin
Cab Franc / 2019 / Midland Construction
Cab Franc / 2019 / Wool Factory Wines
Cab Franc / 2020 / Herman J. Weimer
Cab Franc / 2020 / Wool Factory Wines
Cab Franc Reserve / 2019 / Two Mountain Winery
Cantoalba Pinot Noir / 2020 / La Ronciere
Carignan / 2020 / Dogwood & Thistle
Chambourcin / 2019 / Wisdom Oak Winery
Chinon 'Les Couteaux' / 2018 / Domaine Brocourt
Dao Tinto / 2016 / Casa de Mouraz
Epifanio / 2020 / Epifanio Rivera
EVS Windblown / 2019 / McPherson Cellars
Foothills / 2020 / Early Mountain Vineyards
Fteri Agiorgitiko / 2020 / Troupis Winery
Gigi Red Blend / 2019 / Chisholm Vineyard
Gran Tifeo Rosso / 2019 / Cenatiempo
House Red Pinot Noir / NV / Brick House Wines
Jongieux Mondeuse / 2019 / Eugene Carrel
Jus de Gamay / 2018 / Complices de Loire
Kind of Blue / 2016 / Clos Saron
Vineyard : Clos Saron Country/State : CALIFORNIA Region : Clos Saron ABV : 13.4% Notes : Carignan (50%), Syrah (20%), Grenache (30%). Medium+ bodied, fragrant, rich in fruit and gentle in texture with bright flavors.
Kind of Blue / 2017 / Clos Saron
Lagrein Muri-Gries / 2020 / Cantina Convento
Licanten Carmenere / 2018 / La Ronciere
Malbec / 2018 / Bedell Cellars
Vineyard : Bedell Cellars Country/State : NEW YORK Region : North Fork of Long Island ABV : 11.5% Bedell Cellars is a leader in the Long Island AVA. They practically founded the region with their current winemaker, Richard Olsen-Harbich in 1986. They were the first New York winery to be certified sustainable and are the only North Eastern winery to use exclusively indigenous yeasts. A true maritime wine with smoky, kelp, hickory, and hazelnut aromas. On the palate the fruit is very bright with baked and roasted plums.
Meritage / 2017 / Rockbridge Vineyard
Merlot / 2018 / Venica & Venica
Vineyard : Venica & Venica Estate Country/State : ITALY Region : Collio, Friuli-Venezia-Giulia ABV : 13.5% There is an ocean of wine made in Friuli-Venezia-Giulia. Grave della Friuli is the most prolific of all DOC regions within the Friuli, but the Collio DOC is the most prestigious. Venica & Venica has been devoted to making prized wines from their prestigious vineyards since inception. Their merlot is one of their best - chocolatey, nutty, and minty. Like a three michelin star peppermint patty.
Nach / 2020 / Milan Nestarec
Petit Verdot / 2017 / Michael Shaps
Vineyard : Michael Shaps Country/State : VIRGINIA Region : Monticello AVA ABV : 13.5% Notes : Petit Verdot. Two pumpovers daily with post fermentation maceration on the skins for over two weeks (averaging one month on the skins prior to pressing). Barrel aged in 40% new French oak for 18 months. Deep concentrated fruit and big tannin, along with a palate of floral, earthy, and dark berry notes.
Pinot Meunier / 2016 / Günther Steinmetz
Pinot Noir / 2018 / Fossil Point Wines
Pinot Noir / 2018 / Ox-Eye
Pinot Noir / 2019 / BloodRoot Cellars
BloodRoot Cellars Pinot Noir ABV: 13.8% Region: Sonoma County Fruit from Russian River Valley (46%), Sonoma Coast (28%), Marin County (12%), Anderson County (10%), Bennett Valley (4%).
Pinot Noir / 2019 / Dogwood & Thistle
Pinot Noir / 2020 / Ankida Ridge Vineyards
Pinot Noir / 2021 / Jezebel
Shiraz Y Series / 2019 / Yalumba
Soleil / 1995 / Taken From Granite
Vineyard : Taken From Granite Country/State : CALIFORNIA Region : Sierra Foothills ABV : 12.5% Notes :
St. Emilion / 2018 / Leydet-Valentin
Syrah / 2018 / Two Mountain Winery
Tannat / 2019 / Walsh Family Wines
Tannat / 2020 / Dupuy Labranche Laffont
Vineyard : Domaine Labranche Laffont Country/State : FRANCE Region : Madiran ABV : 14.1% Notes: 100% tannat all of which is made from old vine (some prephylloxera!) estate vineyards. Rather than taming the wine with with oak/time Christine uses concrete egg and partial whole-cluster, carbonic maceration to soften the wine making it plush and drinkable (although still obviously tannic/irony/leathery) in its young age. Tasting notes: Bruised plums, sweet pipe tobacco, cherry-wood, iron, gunpowder.
Tannat / 2020 / Quartzwood Farm
The Rooster Norton Piquette / 2020 / Fluture Wines
Vineyard : Chrysalis Vineyards Country/State : VIRGINIA Region : Middleburg, VA ABV : 7.2%
The Weird Ones Are Wolves / 2019 / Lightwell Survey
Valençay / 2020 / Mary Taylor Wines
Village / 1999 / Taken From Granite
Vineyard : Renaissance Vineyard Country/State : CALIFORNIA Region : North Yuba, Sierra Foothills ABV : 13.2% Notes :
Vin Rouge / 2019 / Glen Manor
Young Wine Chambourcin / 2020 / Early Mountain Vineyards
Vineyard : Early Mountain Vineyards Country/State : VIRGINIA Region : Central Virginia Region ABV : 11-14% Notes : 90% Chambourcin and 10% Vidal Blanc. Light smooth tannins with fresh, bright and juicy fruit. Chillable Red, treat it like a Chardonnay; refreshing. This wine is reminiscent of Beaujolais made with Gamay
Zinfandel / 2015 / Easton Wines, Terre Rouge
Vineyard : Easton Wines, Terre Rouge Country/State : CALIFORNIA Region : Amador County, Plymouth ABV : 14.5% Notes : This epitomizes fine Sierra Foothills Zinfandel, offering vibrant, briary raspberry, smoked pepper and wild sweet anise flavors that stretch out on the zesty finish. Drink now through 2023. A velvety texture and extremely concentrated black-fruit flavors make this full-bodied wine delicious to savor. It has beautiful big tannins that are well integrated, luxurious blackberry, sage and cedar flavors, plus great length on the finish.
Zinfandel / 2018 / Ancient Peaks
White Wine
Abymes Vin de Savoie / 2020 / Domaine Labbe
Albarino / 2021 / Wisdom Oak Winery
Albarino Verde / 2021 / Chrysalis Vineyards
Albariño / 2019 / Pazo de Galegos
Albariño / 2021 / Boden Young
Albariño / 2021 / Rego do Sol
Aligoté / 2019 / Maison Shaps
Vineyard : Maison Shaps Country/State : FRANCE Region : Bourgogne ABV : 13.0% Notes : 100% Aligoté. Pre-press maceration for 6 hours, followed by barrel fermentation, sur-lie aging and full malolactic fermentation in older oak barrels. Creating an Aligoté richer, deeper, more aromatic. Bright fruit notes express citrus and honeysuckle, while palate has crisp varietal acidity and good balance and length that is attributed to pre-fermentation maceration.
Anjou Blanc / 2021 / Mary Taylor Wines
Vineyard : Saint Jean des Mauvrets Country/State : France Region : Anjou, Loire Valley ABV : 13.5% Mary Taylor is not quite a negociant, not quite a winemaker, think of her as an advocate, as an organizer, or as a union leader for small European farmers. She describes it best herself: Having worked with European wine for over two decades, I’ve come to love the nuance and diversity of Europe’s extraordinary wine regions, from the tiny villages of France and Italy, to the countryside vineyards of Portugal and Spain. As a result, I also love the European system of “place name” or “appellation,” which designates the geographical origin not just of wine, but cheese, olives, and butter as well. Tasting notes: fresh honeycomb, beeswax, golden delicious apples, apricot, and vivacious acidity are the hallmarks of this wine.
Bel / 2020 / Milan Nestarec
Chardonnay / 2018 / Ankida Ridge
Chardonnay / 2020 / Fossil Point Wines
Chardonnay / 2020 / King Family Vineyards
Chardonnay / 2020 / Midland Construction
Chardonnay / Matchbook
Dao Branco / 2020 / Casa de Mouraz
Dry Riesling / 2020 / Red Tail Ridge
Field Blend / 2021 / Guide Wines
Furmint / 2021 / Kobal
Gaillac Perle / 2020 / Mary Taylor Wines
Garganega Frizzante / NV / Monte Tondo
Godello Cuvée de O / 2018 / Avancia
Good Karma Riesling / 2019 / Red Tail Ridge
Granito Albariño / 2021 / Columna
Green Wine / Cardinal Point
Gruner Veltliner / 2020 / Galen Glen
Hintermen / 2019 / Lightwell Survey
Vineyard : Lightwell Survey Country/State : VIRGINIA Region : Shenandoah Valley AVA ABV : 12.1% Notes : Stomped whole clusters for a short, soft maceration before whole cluster pressing both varieties together. Co-fermented in neutral Hungarian and French oak 500L barrels. Aged for 14 months on the lees. Bottled 12/11/18 with no fining or tartrate stabilization.
Hopped Chardonnay / Cardinal Point
Kerner / 2020 / Left Foot Charley
Marany White / 2020 / Tomac
Mes Amis / 2018 / Joy Ting
Moscato d'Asti / 2021 / Vietti
Mountain Plains White / 2017 / King Family Vineyards
Vineyard : King Family Vineyards Country/State : VIRGINIA Region : Monticello AVA ABV : 13.3% Notes : Chard, Viognier, and Petit Manseng in equal parts. Ripe flavors, up-lifting acidity, and a sense of tension to the finish. Incorporating the distinct elements of each of these three grapes, our white Mountain Plains blend reflects the top selection of our best barrels.
Muscadet / Domaine Jean Aubron
Octopus Albarino Piquette / 2021 / Fluture
Odd Bird / 2020 / Bluestone Vineyards
Pacherenc du Vic-Bilh Sec / 2016 / Labranche-Laffont
Petit Manseng / 2019 / Michael Shaps
Petit Manseng / 2019 / Midland Construction
Petit Manseng / 2020 / Wool Factory Wines
Plutôt / 2020 / Joy Ting Wines
Riesl-eng / 2020 / Midland Construction
Riesling / 2019 / Midland Construction
Robola of Cephalonia 'R' / 2020 / Orealios Gaea
Sauv Blanc / 2017 / Easton Wines, Terre Rouge
Vineyard : Easton Wines, Terre Rouge Country/State : CALIFORNIA Region : Sierra Nevada Foothills ABV : 14.2% Notes : Dry, crisp, pronounced minerality
Sauv Blanc / 2019 / Two Mountain Winery
Sauv Blanc / 2020 / Dogwood & Thistle
Sauv Blanc / 2020 / OMNE
Sauv Blanc / 2020 / Walsh Family Wines
Sauv Blanc / 2021 / Ancient Peaks
Sauv Blanc / Di Lenardo
Skin Contact Chardonnay / 2019 / Chisholm Vineyards
Spatlese Riesling / 2016 / Schloss Vollrads
Spiral 36 / 2018 / Cowhorn
Vineyard : Cowhorn Estate Country/State : Oregon Region : Applegate Valley ABV : 13.7%
Traminette / 2018 / Bluestone Vineyards
Txakoli / 2020 / Itsasmendi
Vermentino Reserve / 2020 / Barboursville Vineyards
Vinho Verde / 2020 / Aviva
Vineyard: Aviva Vino Country: Portugal Region: Vinho Verde / Minho ABV: 12.0%
Viognier / 2018 / Bluestone Vineyards
Viognier / 2020 / Walsh Family Wine
Viognier Y Series / 2021 / Yalumba
Xarel-Lo / Diorama
Young Wine Vidal Blanc / 2019 / Early Mountain Vineyards
Vineyard : Early Mountain Vineyards Country/State : VIRGINIA Region : Shenandoah Valley AVA ABV : 12.5% Notes : Vidal Blanc is a hybrid grape variety that has tended to be a workhorse in Virginia as it has good durability to both heat and moist weather, and they tend to have higher volume of production per vine. The 'easy' route for the grape is to make semi-sweet to desert level wines and not really push the limit on experimentation. Inspired by the more bistro-styled and 'natural' wine makers, their 'Young Wine' series looks to make lower weight wines with less alcohol. Light peach and pear aromas with hints of cooling citrus zest and wet stones
Zutina / 2021 / Pomalo
Sparkling Wine
Blanc de Blancs / Pierre Gimonnet
Blanc de Blancs Brut / Ankida Ridge
Brut de Noir Rose / NV / Cleto Chiarli
BrutRosso / 2017 / Cantina della Volta
BrutRosso 2017 Winery: Cantina della Volta Region: Lambrusco di Sorbara ABV: 12.5%
Capriccioso / 2021 / Vino dal Bosco
Cava / Emendis
Champagne Nature de Craie / Laherte Frères
Chasselas Doré / 2021 / Vino dal Bosco
Cremant de Bourgogne / NV / Maison Shaps
Cremant du Jura / NV / Domaine Rolet
Lambrusco Bianco / NV / Lini Oreste e Figli
Lambrusco Rosso / NV / Lini Oreste e Figli
Noiret Methode Ancestrale / 2021 / Quartzwood
Petillant Naturel White / 2021 / Early Mountain Vineyards
Piquette / NV / Guide Wines
Prosecco / NV / Ca' Furlan
Pét-Nat / 2019 / Red Tail Ridge
Pétillant Viognier / 2021 / Boden Young
Rebel with a Cause / NV / Red Tail Ridge
Rose "Zero" / 2018 / Midland Construction
Secco / NV / Hillinger
Vidal Methode Ancestrale / 2021 / Quartzwood
Wild Miss Demi-Sec / NV / Henri Champliau
Wool Factory Blanc de Blancs / NV / Thibaut-Janisson Winery
Vineyard : Thibaut-Janisson Winery Country/State : VIRGINIA Region : Waynesboro ABV : 12.0% Notes : 100% Chardonnay. Méthode traditionnelle; Thibaut born into sparkling wine producing family in Champagne, France.
Rosé & Orange Wine
E'Leon'Or Rose / 2020 / Domaine des Herbauges
Grenache Rose / 2021 / Fossil Point Wines
Hoof & Lur Moschofilero / 2019 / Troupis
Vineyard : Troupis Country/State : GREECE Region : Mantinia Plateau, Peloponnese ABV : 12.5% It’s Moschofilero as your Greek grandmothers remember it. They have taken time to research native yeast strains, research their effect on fermentation, and dissect how it impacts the final wine. It shows that making a ‘minimal intervention’ wine actually takes a lot of work. Hoof & Lur is Troupis’ winery homage to the wines native to high plateau of Mantinia for millennia. Main Tasting Notes: beignets with powdered sugar, and fresh blood orange on the nose. On the palate, dried apricot and bergamot.
Mittelbach Zweigelt / 2021 / Tegernseerhof
Ramoro Pinot Grigio / 2020 / Lunaria
Rose / 2021 / One Stone
Rosé / 2021 / Zillamina
Sangiovese Rose Y Series / 2021 / Yalumba
Savoie Rose / 2021 / Domaine Carrel Eugene
Strange Collapse / 2021 / Lightwell Survey
The Butterfly Orange Viognier / 2020 / Fluture Wines
Vineyard : Chrysalis Vineyards Country/State : VIRGINIA Region : Middleburg, VA ABV : 13.4%
Uivo Renegado / 2021 / Folias de Baco
Vin Gris / 2020 / Birichino
Grapes: Grenache 62%, Mourvèdre 12% Cinsault 11%, Carignane 9%, Vermentino 6% 13% Alc
Virginia Rose Rosé / 2021 / Cunningham Creek Winery
Young Wine Rosé / 2020 / Early Mountain Vineyards
Cider
Charred Ordinary / Blue Bee Cider / 500ml
Vineyard : Blue Bee Cider Country/State : VIRGINIA Region : Richmond ABV : 8.3% Notes : Heirloom variety apples to create an old-fashioned Virignia cider. Traditional tavern-style cider intended to mimic what the Virginia colonists imbibed. Similar to a Belgian sour or gose. Dry and sharp. Semi-sparkling, RS 0.5%
Orchard Potluck / Blue Bee Cider
Made of Black Twig apples
Pomme Mary / Albemarle Ciderworks
Rocky Ridge Reserve / Blue Bee Cider
Virginia Hewes Crab / Albemarle Ciderworks
We Are Not Noble / Troddenvale
Wickson Crab / Albemarle Ciderworks
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
The Wool Factory is a 12,000-sf hospitality destination located at The Historic Woolen Mills, a restoration of the 19th-century textile mill property located a mile from Downtown Charlottesville. The project features an expansive event space, Selvedge Brewing - a craft microbrewery, Broadcloth - an ingredient-driven restaurant, and The Workshop - a coffee and wine shop featuring Cou Cou Rachou pastries.
