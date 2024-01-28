- Home
They Say Harper Woods
17810 Vernier Road
Harper Woods, MI 48225
Food Menu
Starters
- 10 Piece They Say Wings$15.00
Our famous fried wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Our signature they say BBQ sauce, flaming hot, tangy zesty, sweet chili, or Cajun rub
- 20 Pieces They Say Wings$29.00
Our famous fried wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Our signature they say BBQ sauce, flaming hot, tangy zesty, sweet chili, or Cajun rub
- 40 Pieces They Say Wings$57.00
Our famous fried wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Our signature they say BBQ sauce, flaming hot, tangy zesty, sweet chili, or Cajun rub
- Chicken Tenders$13.00
5 freshly cut house battered chicken tenders served with a side of They Say sauce or ranch
- Quesadillas$13.00
12" flour tortilla layered with chicken and cheese. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa
- Loaded Potato Skins$13.00
6 potato skins filled with bacon and topped with blended cheese and green onions. Served with a side of sour cream
- Catfish Bites$13.00
Fried bite-size catfish covered in cornmeal, served with a side of tartar sauce
- They Say Trio$14.00
A sampler of the most popular items served with 2 chicken quesadillas, 2 potato skins, and 4 they say wings. No substitution
- Steak Bites$14.00
Bite-size marinated tenderloin tips sautéed with onions and mushroom
- They Say Pretzel$8.00
- Rib Snack$12.00
- Wing Ding Snack$12.00
- Mini Chili Dog$12.00
- TS Chili Nachos$12.00
- Lobster Roll$20.00
- Beef Sliders & Fries$12.00
Entrées
- Cajun Fettuccine Alfredo$15.00
Our housemade Cajun Alfredo sauce over fettuccine noodles, topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with a buttery dinner roll
- Fried Catfish$20.00
2 pieces of catfish filets served with fries, coleslaw, and a side of tartar sauce. No substitutions
- Grilled Salmon$26.00
8 oz chargrilled salmon choice of blackened or tossed in a sweet chili sauce. Served with a side of Dijon cream sauce and a choice of 2 solos
- Jumbo Shrimp$22.00
8 pieces jumbo shrimp battered and fried until golden brown served with fries and coleslaw. May be served as grilled scampi over a bed of rice with veggies. No substitutions
- Lamb Chops$35.00
1/2 rack of lollipop chargrilled chops served with the choice of 2 solos
- Rib Tip Dinner$16.00
Tender tips of ribs tossed in They Say BBQ sauce, served with fries and coleslaw. No substitutions
- Surf & Turf$42.00
Chargrilled ribeye seasoned and cooked to temperature. Lobster tail served fried or grilled with the choice of 2 sides
- They Say Pork Chop$21.00
A 10 oz bone-in chop with the option of fried or grilled. Served with the choice of 2 solos
- Turkey Chop$18.00
2 chops cooked either fried or grilled served with the choice of 2 solos
Pizza
- Pepperoni Flatbread$12.00
Marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese loaded with pepperoni
- Supreme Flatbread$14.00
Italian sausage, pepperoni, sautéed mushrooms, mozzarella, onions, green peppers, and marinara sauce
- Veggie Flatbread$14.00
Mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, broccoli with marinara sauce
- BBQ Chicken Flatbread$15.00
They Say sauce, mozzarella, topped with grilled chicken and green onions
- Seafood Alfredo Flatbread$17.00
Alfredo sauce with shrimp, crabmeat topped with onions, and green peppers
Lighter Side
- Caesar Salad$12.00
Fresh chopped romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese
- Fried Chicken Salad$14.00
Fresh spring mix with diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and blended cheese. Topped with your choice of fried or grilled chicken breast
- Greek Salad$13.00
Fresh chopped romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, red beets, black olives, and red onions. Served with Italian dressing
- House Salad$12.00
Fresh spring mix topped with tomato, cucumbers, red onion, croutons, and mandarin oranges
- Salmon Burger$16.00
Grilled salmon topped with lettuce, tomato, and a spicy remoulade sauce, on an artisan bun. Served with your choice of a side house salad or fries
- Side Caesar$3.00
- Side House$4.00
- They Say Steak Salad$15.00
Blended iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with thinly sliced tender steak, fresh apples, dried cranberries, red onions, tomatoes, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with raspberry vinaigrette
- Turkey Burger$15.00
Seasoned turkey patty on an artisan bun topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Served with your choice of a side house salad or fries
Sandwiches
- Cornbeef Sandwich$14.00
Thinly sliced corned beef topped with Swiss cheese, on your choice of an onion roll or rye bread
- Jazz Burger$14.00
Tender ground steak patty on a fresh artisan bun topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles
- Terry's Favorite Burger$15.00
Lean steak burger on a fresh artisan bun layered with They Say sauce, bacon, pepper Jack cheese, and fried onion straws. Finished with lettuce and tomatoes
- They Say Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Juicy housemade battered fried chicken breast topped with a housemade sauce, tomato, onion, pickles, and lettuce
- Triple Decker Club Sandwich$14.00
Layers of roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and Swiss cheese. Served on your choice of wheat, white, or rye bread
- Philly Steak & Cheese Sandwich$16.00
Sides
Bar Menu
Liquor
- 1800 Silver$9.00
- 1942$20.00
- Absolut$9.00
- Bacardi$9.00
- Bailey's Irish Cream$7.00
- Basil Hayden Bourbon$10.00
- Belvedere$10.00
- Bombay Sapphire$8.00
- Bottle$25.00
- Bullet Bourbon Rye$8.00
- Bulliet Bourbon$8.00
- Canadian Club$7.00
- Captain Morgan$8.00
- Casamigo Anejo$12.00
- Casamigos$10.00
- Casamigos Anejo$14.00
- Casamigos Blanco$12.00
- Casamigos Reposado$13.00
- Chateau Riesling$5.00
- Chivas Regal$7.00
- Ciroc$10.00
- Ciroc - Peach$10.00
- Ciroc Apple$8.00
- Ciroc Pineapple$10.00
- Ciroc Red Berry$10.00
- Crown Apple$9.00
- Crown Royal$9.00
- Cīroc Coconut$10.00
- D'usse$10.00
- Don Anejo$350.00
- Don Julio$12.00
- Don Julio Reposado$14.00
- Don Julio Reposado - Double$40.00
- Don Rep Bottle$300.00
- Gentleman Jack$11.00
- Gentleman Jack*$9.00
- Gin$7.00
- Glenmorangie Scotch$10.00
- Good Times Pino Grigio Wed. Sp$5.00
- Grand Marnier$8.00
- Green Tea Shot$7.00
- Grey Goose$9.00
- Hennessy - Double$40.00
- Hennessy VS$10.00
- Hennessy XO - Double$100.00
- House Vodka$7.00
- Jack Daniel's$9.00
- Jack Honey$9.00
- Jameson's Irish Whiskey$9.00
- Johnny Walker Red$10.00
- Jose Cuervo$9.00
- Jose Cuervo Gold$6.00
- Ketel One$9.00
- Lemon Drop - Shooter$3.00
- Lemon Drop Shot$5.00
- Makers Mark$8.00
- Malibu Pineapple$8.00
- Malibu Rum$8.00
- Milagro$9.00
- Milagro Anejo$11.00
- Naud$8.00
- Patron Anejo$14.00
- Patron Gold$10.00
- Patron Silver$12.00
- Red Bull - Regular$4.00
- Remy 1738$11.00
- Remy 1738 - Double$22.00
- Remy Martin VSOP$11.00
- Rum$7.00
- Stoli's Vodka$9.00
- Tanqueray - Double$28.00
- Tanquerey$9.00
- Tequila$7.00
- Tito's Vodka$9.00
- Top Shelf Amaretto$7.00
- Tres Agraves Tequila$8.00
- Well Amaretto$6.00
- White Tea Shot$7.00
- Woodford Reserve$12.00
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
- Bud Light$5.00
- Budweiser$5.00
- Bud Light Special$4.00
- Bud Light Platinum$5.00
- MGD$5.00
- Miller Lite$5.00
- Miller Light HH$5.00
- Heineken$7.00
- Stella Bottle$5.00
- Сorona$7.00
- Guinness$5.00
- Michelob Ultra$5.00
- Molson$5.00
- Modelo$6.00
- Coors Light*$5.00
- Sam Adams$5.00
- Red Stripe$7.00
- Smirnoff Ice$5.00
- O'Doul's$5.00
- Newcastle - Bottle$5.00
- Bud Lite Lime$5.00
- Modelo Draft$4.00
- Modela Negra$5.00
- Miller Light$5.00
- Bud Light Lime$5.00
- Michelob Ultra*$5.00
- Corona Special$5.00
- Sapporo$13.00
- Sapporo Bottle$10.00
- Angry Orchard$5.00
Mixed Drinks
- Absolut Martini$10.00
- Belvedere Martini$11.00
- Bloody Mary$8.00
- Blue M.F$10.00
- Casamigo Margarita$15.00
- Casamigos Anejo Margarita$16.00
- Chocolate Martini$10.00
- Cosmopolitan$9.00
- Don Julia Margarita$16.00
- Don Julio Anejo$15.00
- Don Julio Anejo Margarita$17.00
- Double Trouble$12.00
- Electric Lemonade$10.00
- Exotic Water$12.00
- Fuzzy Navel$6.00
- Golden Margarita$12.00
- Grey Goose Martini$11.00
- Hennessy Margarita$15.00
- Hennessy Sidecar$11.43
- Incredible Hulk$14.00
- Johnnie Vegas$9.00
- Ketel Mules$10.00
- Ketel One Martini$10.00
- Long Beach$10.00
- Long Island 2-Go$10.00
- Long Island Happy Hour$5.00
- Mai Tai$10.00
- Margarita$8.00
- Margarita Special$5.00
- Martini$9.00
- Mimosa$6.00
- Moscow Mule$10.00
- On The Border$15.00
- Patron Margarita$14.00
- Purple Rain$12.00
- River Walk$12.00
- S** on the Beach$8.00
- Special Martini$5.00
- Tequila Sunrise$7.00
- They Say Cocktail$8.00
- Tiki's Punch$10.00
- Tito's Martini$11.00
- Tito's Mules$10.00
- Top Long Island$15.00
- Tropical Long Island$12.00
- Twisted Hulk$10.00
- Washington Apple$8.00
- WeR1$15.00
- What a Peach$12.00
- White Tea Cocktail$10.00
- Blue M.F. Shot$5.00
- Blue Lagoon$8.00
Wine
- Madria Sangria Trad$8.00
- Madria Sangria Mos$8.00
- Bot Bartenura Moscato$32.00
- Reisling$30.00
- GL La Telle Cab Sauv$6.00
- GL La Terre Merlot$6.00
- GL La Terre Chardonnay$6.00
- GL La Terre White Zin$6.00
- GL Red Dia. Merlot$6.00
- La Telle Cab Special$4.00
- La Telle Merlot Special$4.00
- La Telle Chard Special$4.00
- La Telle White Zin Special$4.00
- Layer Cake Shiraz$6.00
Catering Menu
- Appetizer Buffet$550.00
Soft beverages included
- Bronze Buffet$750.00
Assorted desserts / soft beverages included
- Silver Buffet$875.00
Assorted desserts / soft beverages included
- Gold Buffet$995.00
Assorted desserts / soft beverages included
- They Say Platinum Buffet$125.00
Assorted desserts / soft beverages included
- Nacho Station$125.00
Includes seasoned beef, tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, blended cheese, guacamole, jalapeño peppers, salsa and sour cream
- Pasta Station$175.00
Includes fettuccine, penne pasta, steamed vegetables, marinara/ Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, diced tomato, grated garlic Parmesan cheese, chopped sausage and mushrooms
- Mashed Potato Martini$125.00
Diced chicken, garlic mash potato, green onions, sautéed mushrooms, diced ham, sour cream and shredded cheese
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
17810 Vernier Road, Harper Woods, MI 48225