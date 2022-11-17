Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Yayo Cafe Wynwood

review star

No reviews yet

1900 Northeast Miami Court

Miami, FL 33132

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Birria Yayo
Red Velvet Fried Oreos
Southwest Buffalo Chicken Yayo

All Day Brunch

Yayo Cakes & Grits

Yayo Cakes & Grits

$30.00

Fresh Maryland Jumbo Lump Crab & Grilled Salmon Cakes over Smoked Gouda Southern Style Grits

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$20.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken & Strawberry Red Velvet Waffles

Beef Birria Hash

Beef Birria Hash

$25.00

Slow Cooked Pulled Beef Birria over Fresh Cut Seasoned Potato Hash and topped With 2 Eggs Any Style

Yayos

Loaded Seafood Yayo

Loaded Seafood Yayo

$17.00

Grilled Maryland Jumbo Lump Crab, Jumbo Shrimp, Salmon, Mixed Peppers, Seafood Rice, and a 5 Cheese Blend in a Crispy Buttered Tortilla and served with House Made Yayo Sauce.

Beef Birria Yayo

Beef Birria Yayo

$15.00

Slow Cooked Pulled Beef Birria, Grilled Mixed Peppers, Onions, Jalepenos, Cilantro, and a 5 Cheese Blend in a Birria Dipped Buttered Tortilla and served with House Made Cilantro Lime Ranch and Birria Dipping Sauce.

Southwest Buffalo Chicken Yayo

Southwest Buffalo Chicken Yayo

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Mixed Peppers, Banana Peppers, Southwest Buffalo Seasoning Mix, and a 5 Cheese Blend in a Crispy Buttered Tortilla and served with Turkey Bacon and House Made Buffalo Ranch.

Tropical Veggie Yayo

Tropical Veggie Yayo

$12.00

Grilled Sweet Plantain, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomatoes, Mixed Peppers, and a 5 Cheese Blend in a Crispy Buttered Tortilla and served with Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce.

Hot Boxes

Buttermilk Fried Salmon Box

Buttermilk Fried Salmon Box

$15.00

Fresh Buttermilk Marinated Salmon battered in Seasoned Flour Fry Mix, deep fried golden brown, and served with House Made Sauce

Buttermilk Fried Jumbo Shrimp

Buttermilk Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$15.00Out of stock

Fresh Buttermilk Marinated Jumbo Shrimp battered in Seasoned Flour Fry Mix, deep fried golden brown, and served with House Made Sauce

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Box

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Box

$12.00

Fresh Buttermilk Marinated Chicken battered in Seasoned Flour Fry Mix, deep fried golden brown, and served with House Made Sauce

Seafood Stuffed Hush Puppies Box

Seafood Stuffed Hush Puppies Box

$17.00

Hand Crafted Fresh Maryland Jumbo Lump Crab, Jumbo Shrimp, and Salmon Stuffed Hush Puppies served with House Made Sauce.

Fries/Sides

Hand Cut Seafood Fries

Hand Cut Seafood Fries

$15.00

Hand Cut Seasoned Fries topped with Grilled Maryland Jumbo Lump Crab, Jumbo Shrimp, Salmon, Mixed Peppers, Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce, and House Made Yayo Sauce.

Hand Cut Birria Fries

Hand Cut Birria Fries

$12.00

Hand Cut Seasoned Fries topped with Slow Cooked Pulled Beef Birria, Grilled Mixed Peppers, Onions, Jalepenos, Cilantro, Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce, and Cilantro Lime Ranch

Hand Cut Loaded Fries

Hand Cut Loaded Fries

$8.00

Hand Cut Seasoned Fries topped with Turkey Bacon, Green Onions, a 3 Cheese Blend, and Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce.

Hand Cut Seasoned Fries

Hand Cut Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Hand Cut Fries tossed in Sea Salt, Cracked Pepper, Old Bay, and Malt Vinegar.

Sweets

Fried Rum Cake Bites

Fried Rum Cake Bites

$12.00

Deep Fried French Toast Battered Rum Cake Bites coated with Cinnamon Sugar and served with Fresh Strawberries and Caramel Sauce.

Red Velvet Fried Oreos

Red Velvet Fried Oreos

$10.00

Deep Fried Red Velvet Battered Double Stuffed Oreos coated with Cinnamon Sugar and served with Fresh Strawberries and Chocolate Sauce.

Beverages

House Made Tropical Yayo Punch

House Made Tropical Yayo Punch

$6.00

A Fresh Blend of Tropical Juices The Yayo Way.

House Made Yayo Limonada

House Made Yayo Limonada

$6.00

Fresh Squeezed Yayo Style Limonada and Sweet Tea Blend

Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$3.00

Bottled Fiji Water

DAILY SPECIAL

Today’s Special

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

South Florida’s Finest Soul Fusion Style Cafe! Serving High Grade Yayos Made From The Purest Ingredients! The Miami Area’s #1 Choice For All Day Brunch, House Made Sauces, Hand Cut Fries, and More! Everything Fresh From Scratch Daily!

Website

Location

1900 Northeast Miami Court, Miami, FL 33132

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Groovin' Bean - 801 NW 3av 104
orange star5.0 • 54
801 NW 3av 104 Miami, FL 33136
View restaurantnext
7th Cafe - 1951 NW 7th Ave, Unit 190
orange starNo Reviews
1951 NW 7th Ave, Unit 190 Miami, FL 33136
View restaurantnext
Esotico Miami - Esotico Miami
orange star4.0 • 368
1600 Northeast 1st Avenue Miami, FL 33132
View restaurantnext
Mike's Miami
orange starNo Reviews
555 Northeast 15th Street Miami, FL 33132
View restaurantnext
Nite Owl Drive-in
orange starNo Reviews
1400 NE 1ST AVENUE Miami, FL 33132
View restaurantnext
Miami Slice
orange starNo Reviews
1335 Northeast Miami Court Miami, FL 33132
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston