Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies

Seattle Yoga Lounge and Café

28 Reviews

112 N Wenatchee Ave

Wenatchee, WA 98801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Acai Bowl
Harvest Bowl
Iced Lavender Hibiscus

Espresso

Proudly brewing Campos coffee, this espresso section of our menu is all about what our La Marzocco machine can make for you.

Americano

$3.25+

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Espresso

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Caramel Machiatto

$4.75+

Macchiato

$3.50+

Cortado

$3.50

Cubano

$3.50

Mocha

$4.75+

White Mocha

$4.75+

Seasonal

Cindy Lou Who

$5.00+

The Honey B

$4.75+

The Dirty Chai

$4.99+

The PSL

$4.75+

The Yeti

$5.25+

Bigfoot

$5.00+

Brown Sugar Latte

$5.25+

Salted Caramel Mocha

$5.00+

Lovely Lavender Latte

$5.50+

Egg Nog Latte

$5.00+

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Café Misto

$3.25+

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Specialty Beverages

The Sapling

$4.00+

The Logger

$4.50+

The Evergreen

$5.00+

Italian Soda

$4.00+

Seasonal

Egg Nog Latte

$5.00+

The Grinch

$3.75+Out of stock

The Honey B

$4.75+

The Dirty Chai

$4.99+

The PSL

$4.75+

The Yeti

$5.25+

Bigfoot

$5.00+

Loch Ness

$5.00+

Tea

Chai Tea Latte

$3.99+

Turmeric Thai Tea Latte

$3.99+

London Fog

$4.25+

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Iced Tea

$4.00+

Iced Arnold Palmer (Black Tea Lemonade)

$4.25+Out of stock

Iced Lavender Hibiscus

$4.50+

Iced Cucumber Mint Green

$4.25+Out of stock

Wellness Drinks

Back to Black w/ Vanilla

$4.99+Out of stock

Glow, Baby, Glow W/ Vanilla

$4.99+

Matcha Mind

$4.99+

On Point (Beet Root Latte) Cardamom syrup

$4.99+

Stay Golden (Turmeric) W/ Simple

$4.99+

Stress-Less (Mocha) W/ Hazelnut

$4.99+

REVUP

REVUP 16oz

$5.99

REVUP 20oz

$6.49

REVUP 24oz

$6.99

Smoothie

Berry Bomber

$8.99

Cocoa Banana

$8.99

Cold Brew Protein

$8.99

Spicy Tropical Green

$8.99

Spirulina Smoothie

$8.99

Green Smoothie

$8.99

Orange Dream

$8.99

Happy Camper (GF)

$8.99

Hitchhiker

$8.99

Acai-Me

$8.99

Pumpkin Power

$9.00

Espresso

Blended espresso

$5.00+

Blended White Mocha

$5.00+

Wellness

Wellness

$5.25+

Speacialty

Blended Logger

$5.00+

Blended Sapling

$5.00+

Blended Evergreen

$5.25+

Charcoal Lemonade

$5.00+

Food

ABC Toast

$7.00

Acai Bowl

$9.99

Avocado Toast

$7.00+

Bagels

$2.00
Bell Bowl

Bell Bowl

$10.99

This bowl is a base of Quinoa with a whole assortment of Veggies! Broccoli, Cauliflower, Brussel Sprouts, Bell Peppers and Sweet Potatoes. Seasoned with EVOO with Salt and Pepper.

Caprese Salad

$9.00

Harvest Bowl

$12.99

This bowl is a bowl with everything! A bed of greens and quinoa topped with Tomatoes and basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Corn, Black Beans, Avocado and Pesto. Grab one today!

Pesto Bowl

$10.99

This bowl has a bed of mixed greens and quinoa and is topped with salted Sweet Potatoes and Pesto. You can't go wrong here. Add avocado or a Hardboiled egg as an extra.

Quinoa Bowl

$10.99

This bowl is great mixture for a filling lunch. It comes with corn, black beans, avocado and a pesto dressing (green goddess coming back soon). Maybe add a hardboiled egg for some extra protein!

Overnight Grains

$5.00

Overnight oats and chia seeds soaked in coconut milk. Choose your topping either strawberry protein or Pineapple.

Waffle

Classic Maple Waffle

$8.50

Berry Waffle

$8.50

Chocolate Banana Waffle

$8.50

Glaze

Apple Fritters

$2.50

Madeleines

$0.50

Maple Bar

$2.50

Raspeberry Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Butter Bread

$1.25Out of stock

Old Fashioned

$1.50

Cinnamon Roll Skice

$2.50Out of stock

Muffin Top

$2.65

Fresh Juice

Roger Rabbit

$8.49

Popeye

$8.49

Orange You Happy

$6.49

Oatmeal

Classic

$3.79

Maple Brown Sugar

$3.79

Blueberry Hazelnut

$3.79

Apple Cinnamon

$3.79

Drinks

Boxed Water

$2.50

Taste Nirvana Coconut Water

$4.25

Kombucha

$5.33

San Pellegrino

$1.95

Dry Soda Lavender

$3.00

Dry Soda Cucumber

$3.00

Stumptown Cold Brew

$5.50

Snacks

Almond Butter Dark Chocolate Protein Puck

$3.70

Peanut Butter Almond Cranberry

$3.70

Sunflower Butter Coconut Almond

$3.70

Coffee

Carmelas

$16.00

Marcos

$17.00

Jackie Oh! Decaf

$19.00

Super Dank

$18.00

Ethiopia

$23.00

Whiskey Barrel Aged

$27.50

POW Deep Canister

$20.00

Instant Carmelas

$16.00

Instant POW Deep

$16.00

Instant Colombia

$16.00

Brunch

Quinoa Bowl Combo

$14.00

Pesto Bowl Combo

$14.00

Kuh Pre Zei Combo

$12.00

Avocado Toast 1/2 Order Combo

$10.00

Avocado Toast Full Order Combo

$16.00

Acai Bowl Combo

$12.00

Overnight Oats Combo

$11.00

Oatly Parfait Combo

$12.00

Overnight Oats

$8.00

Strawberry Oatly Parfait

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Whether you decide to have a seat and hang out or take it to go as you move on with your day. We are happy to serve you. Featuring amazing espresso, wellness drinks and smoothies. You are sure to find something to love.

Location

112 N Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee, WA 98801

Directions

Gallery
The Yogi Grind image
The Yogi Grind image
The Yogi Grind image
The Yogi Grind image

Similar restaurants in your area

Weeds Cafe - Cashmere WA
orange star4.5 • 318
201 Cottage Avenue Suite 5 Cashmere, WA 98815
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Wenatchee

Badger Mountain Brewing
orange star4.6 • 252
1 Orondo Ave Wenatchee, WA 98801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wenatchee
Ellensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Leavenworth
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Yakima
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Moses Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Yakima
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Maple Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Issaquah
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston