Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

THH Sandwiches and Coffee - Garden Grove

394 Reviews

$

12055 Brookhurst St.

Garden Grove, CA 92840

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BANH MI

#1 DAC BIET / SPECIAL

#1 DAC BIET / SPECIAL

$5.95
#2 THIT NUONG / GRILL PORK

#2 THIT NUONG / GRILL PORK

$5.95
#3 UC GA / CK BREAST

#3 UC GA / CK BREAST

$6.15
#4 XA XIU / BBQ PORK

#4 XA XIU / BBQ PORK

$5.95
#5 THIT NGUOI / VIET HAM

#5 THIT NGUOI / VIET HAM

$5.95
#6 CHA LUA / MEATLOAF

#6 CHA LUA / MEATLOAF

$5.95
#7 BI / PORK SKIN

#7 BI / PORK SKIN

$5.95
#8 NEM NUONG / SAUSAGE

#8 NEM NUONG / SAUSAGE

$5.95
#9 BM CHAY / VEGGIE

#9 BM CHAY / VEGGIE

$5.95
#10 RAU KHONG / VIET VEGGIES

#10 RAU KHONG / VIET VEGGIES

$4.00
#11 XIU MAI / MEATBALL

#11 XIU MAI / MEATBALL

$5.95
#12 CA / SARDINE

#12 CA / SARDINE

$5.95
#13 TRUNG / EGG

#13 TRUNG / EGG

$5.25
#14 BO / LEMONGRASS BEEF

#14 BO / LEMONGRASS BEEF

$5.95

#15 SPAM AND EGG

$6.25
#16 CHA CA

#16 CHA CA

$6.25

#17 TOM / SHRIMP

$7.50

#18 GA CHIEN / FRIED CHICKEN

$7.50

Banh Mi Pate & Mayo

$3.95

BANH CUON

1 LB BANH CUON NHAN THIT

1 LB BANH CUON NHAN THIT

$7.15
1 LB BANH CUON THANH TRI

1 LB BANH CUON THANH TRI

$5.75
1 LB BANH CUON TOM CHAY

1 LB BANH CUON TOM CHAY

$9.25

5 PCS. TOFU / DAU HU

$1.40

BANH CONG / MUNG BEAN CAKE

$2.15

HANH CHAY 1 LBS/ FRIED SHALLOTS

$17.75

HANH CHAY 0.5 LBS/ FRIED SHALLOTS

$8.85
CHA CHIEN (WHOLE) / FRIED MEATLOAF

CHA CHIEN (WHOLE) / FRIED MEATLOAF

$7.95
CHA CHIEN ( HALF) / FRIED MEATLOAF

CHA CHIEN ( HALF) / FRIED MEATLOAF

$4.10
GIO LUA / STEAM MEATLOAF

GIO LUA / STEAM MEATLOAF

$7.95

GIO HUE

$7.95

GIO BI

$7.95

BANH TOM

$3.05

DUA MON LARGE

$16.25

HANG BAN PHAN / COMBO PLATES

BANH BEO

$4.25
#19 BANH CUON PHAN

#19 BANH CUON PHAN

$7.95
#20 BUN THIT NUONG NEM NUONG

#20 BUN THIT NUONG NEM NUONG

$8.50
#21 BUN THIT NUONG CHA GIO

#21 BUN THIT NUONG CHA GIO

$8.50
#22 BUN THIT NUONG

#22 BUN THIT NUONG

$8.50

BUN CHA GIO

$8.25

BUN CHA GIO NEM NUONG

$8.50
#23 BUN GA XE

#23 BUN GA XE

$8.95

#24 COM GA NUONG / CHICKEN RICE

$8.95
COM CHIEN / FRIED RICE

COM CHIEN / FRIED RICE

$5.50

#25 COM THIT NUONG

$8.95
#26 BUN DAU HU

#26 BUN DAU HU

$6.95

GOI NGO SEN / GOI SUA

$9.45

COM GA CON/ HALF CHICKEN WITH RICE

$8.95

COM SUON / PORK CHOPS WITH RICE

$8.95

XOI / STICKY RICE

XOI DAU DEN

$3.35

XOI DAU PHUNG

$3.35

XOI GAC

$3.65

XOI KEP

$4.25

XOI KHUC

$4.25

XOI MAN NHO

$4.25

XOI LAP XUONG - NHO/SMALL

$4.00

XOI GA - NHO/SMALL

$3.75

XOI DAU XANH

$3.35

XOI LA DUA

$3.65

HANG BAN LE / APPETIZER

BAGUETTE / BANH MI KHONG

$1.75
GOI CUON / SPRING ROLLS

GOI CUON / SPRING ROLLS

$5.75
TOM CUON / SHRIMP SPRING ROLLS

TOM CUON / SHRIMP SPRING ROLLS

$5.75

BI CUON / PORK SKIN ROLLS

$5.75
BO BIA / SUMMER ROLLS

BO BIA / SUMMER ROLLS

$5.75
NEM CUON / SAUSAGE ROLLS

NEM CUON / SAUSAGE ROLLS

$5.75
GA UC CUON / CHICKEN ROLLS

GA UC CUON / CHICKEN ROLLS

$6.30
GOI CUON THIT NUONG / GRILL PORK ROLLS

GOI CUON THIT NUONG / GRILL PORK ROLLS

$6.30
GOI CUON DAU HU / TOFU ROLLS

GOI CUON DAU HU / TOFU ROLLS

$5.50

GOI CUON BI CHAY

$6.00

BANH DUC / SHRIMP RICE CAKE

$6.05

BANH DUC HOP / LARGE RICE CAKE

$11.25

CHA GIO / EGG ROLL

$0.95
BANH BO - HALF

BANH BO - HALF

$3.50
BANH BO - WHOLE

BANH BO - WHOLE

$6.75
BANH KHOAI MI NUONG

BANH KHOAI MI NUONG

$2.75

BANH GIO

$2.75
BANH BAO HEO / PORK STEAM BUN

BANH BAO HEO / PORK STEAM BUN

$2.75

BANH MI BO DUONG

$4.50

CAT NHO BANH CUON / LBS

$0.75

DUA CHUA (32OZ)

$6.60

BANH BAO GA - CHICKEN STEAM BUN

$1.70

RUOC ( SMALL )

$6.85

RUOC ( MEDIUM )

$13.50

GIO CHAO QUAY

$2.00

BUN/CHAO

#27 CHAO CA / FISH PORRIDGE

#27 CHAO CA / FISH PORRIDGE

$8.25
#28 CHAO GA / CHICKEN PORRIDGE

#28 CHAO GA / CHICKEN PORRIDGE

$8.25
#29 CHAO LONG / INTESTINE PORRIDGE

#29 CHAO LONG / INTESTINE PORRIDGE

$8.50

CHAO TOM / SHRIMP PORRIDGE

$8.25

CHAO GIO / PORK PORRIDGE

$8.25
#30 B. CANH GA / CHICKEN UDON

#30 B. CANH GA / CHICKEN UDON

$8.50
#31 B. CANH GIO HEO / PORK UDON

#31 B. CANH GIO HEO / PORK UDON

$8.50

B. CANH TOM / SHRIMP UDON

$8.50

CHAO KHONG / PLAIN PORRIDGE

$5.50

#32 BUN THANG / COMBO VERMICELLI

$8.50
#33 BUN MOC / MEATBALL VERMICELLI

#33 BUN MOC / MEATBALL VERMICELLI

$7.75

#34 BUN RIEU / CRABCAKE VERMICELLI

$8.75
#35 BANH MI BO KHO / BEEF STEW WITH BAGUETTE

#35 BANH MI BO KHO / BEEF STEW WITH BAGUETTE

$8.95
#36 MI WON TON // WONTON NODDLE SOUP

#36 MI WON TON // WONTON NODDLE SOUP

$8.95
#37 GA RI / Chicken Curry

#37 GA RI / Chicken Curry

$8.95

COFFEE & TEA

CAFE SUA DA

CAFE SUA DA

$3.50+

CAFE DEN DA

$3.50+
CAFE NONG

CAFE NONG

$3.50
TRA DA

TRA DA

$1.35+

COMBO DRINK

$3.50
TRA NONG

TRA NONG

$1.35
MILK TEA

MILK TEA

$4.10+
TRA THAI

TRA THAI

$4.40+

RAU MA / PENNYWORTH

$4.40+
NUOC CAM

NUOC CAM

$4.50+
DA CHANH / LIMEADE - LON/LARGE

DA CHANH / LIMEADE - LON/LARGE

$4.50

JASMINE PASSION

$3.55+
JASMINE MANGO

JASMINE MANGO

$3.55+
JASMINE STRAWBERRY

JASMINE STRAWBERRY

$3.55+

SODA

$1.25

WATER BOTTLE

$1.25

SUA DAU NANH

$1.75

SOUNG SUA

$1.75

COCONUT / NUOC DUA

$2.75+

SODA CHANH / FRESH LIME SODA

$3.25+Out of stock
STRAWBERRY LEMONADE - LARGE

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE - LARGE

$4.95

PASSION FRUIT JUICE // NUOC CHANH DAY

$3.50+

THH SOYBEAN DRINK (SUA DAU NANH)

$1.65

GATORADE

$2.50

SMOOTHIE

AVOCADO / BO

AVOCADO / BO

$5.50
STRAWBERRY / DAU

STRAWBERRY / DAU

$4.85

SOURSOP / MANG CAU

$4.85
TARO / KHOAI MON

TARO / KHOAI MON

$4.85
YOGURT

YOGURT

$4.85
MUNG BEAN / DAU XANH

MUNG BEAN / DAU XANH

$4.85
RED BEAN / DAU DO

RED BEAN / DAU DO

$4.85
MANGO / XOAI

MANGO / XOAI

$4.85
HONEYDEW / DUA GANG

HONEYDEW / DUA GANG

$4.85
CAPPUCINO - SMALL

CAPPUCINO - SMALL

$4.85

PASSION FRUIT

$4.85

SAU RIENG

$5.50

Sell Gift Card

Gift Card $25

$25.00

Gift Card $50

$50.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12055 Brookhurst St., Garden Grove, CA 92840

Directions

Gallery
THH Sandwiches image
THH Sandwiches image
THH Sandwiches image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pickle Banh Mi Co. #1 - Brookhurst Street
orange starNo Reviews
12372 Brookhurst St. Garden Grove, CA 92843
View restaurantnext
Phuc Long Coffee and Tea USA - 12936 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
12936 Main St Garden Grove, CA 92840
View restaurantnext
Sunmerry Bakery - Garden Grove - Garden Grove
orange starNo Reviews
13902 Brookhurst Street Garden Grove, CA 92843
View restaurantnext
Tastea - Anaheim
orange starNo Reviews
1201 South Euclid St. Anaheim, CA 92804
View restaurantnext
Katsu Bar Bolsa
orange star4.5 • 70
9090 Bolsa Ave Westminster, CA 92683
View restaurantnext
THH Sandwiches - Westminster
orange star4.0 • 608
6926 Westminster Blvd Westminster, CA 92683
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Garden Grove

Sabroso! Mexican Grill
orange star4.5 • 3,394
13129 Harbor Boulevard Garden Grove, CA 92843
View restaurantnext
Royal Thai Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,229
13576 harbor blvd Garden Grove, CA 92843
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0245 - Garden Grove (Chapman)
orange star4.5 • 1,233
9811 Chapman Ave. Garden Grove, CA 92841
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 2521-Garden Grove Blvd
orange star4.0 • 1,017
8899 Garden Grove Blvd Garden Grove, CA 92844
View restaurantnext
The Wharf - Wharf GG
orange star4.2 • 753
12941 Main St Garden Grove, CA 92840
View restaurantnext
The Wild Crab - Wild Crab GG
orange star4.4 • 628
9730 Garden Grove Blvd Garden Grove, CA 92844
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Garden Grove
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Huntington Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Anaheim
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston