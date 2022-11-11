THH Sandwiches (Bolsa Ave.) imageView gallery

THH Sandwiches (Bolsa Ave.)
9600 Bolsa Ave Ste A

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

9600 Bolsa Ave Ste A

Westminster, CA 92683

Popular Items

#27 CHAO CA / FISH PORRIDGE
NEM CUON / SAUSAGE ROLLS
BANH BO - WHOLE

BANH MI

#1 DAC BIET / HOUSE SPECIAL

#1 DAC BIET / HOUSE SPECIAL

$5.95
#2 THIT NUONG / GRILLED PORK

#2 THIT NUONG / GRILLED PORK

$5.95
#3 UC GA / CK BREAST

#3 UC GA / CK BREAST

$5.95
#4 XA XIU / BBQ PORK

#4 XA XIU / BBQ PORK

$5.95
#5 THIT NGUOI / VIET HAM

#5 THIT NGUOI / VIET HAM

$5.95
#6 CHA LUA / MEATLOAF

#6 CHA LUA / MEATLOAF

$5.95
#7 BI / PORK SKIN

#7 BI / PORK SKIN

$5.95
#8 NEM NUONG / SAUSAGE

#8 NEM NUONG / SAUSAGE

$5.95
#9 BM CHAY / VEGETARIAN TOFU

#9 BM CHAY / VEGETARIAN TOFU

$5.95
#10 RAU KHONG / VIET VEGGIES

#10 RAU KHONG / VIET VEGGIES

$4.50
#11 XIU MAI / MEATBALL

#11 XIU MAI / MEATBALL

$5.95
#12 CA MUOI/ SARDINES

#12 CA MUOI/ SARDINES

$5.95
#13 TRUNG / EGG

#13 TRUNG / EGG

$5.50
#14 BO / BEEF

#14 BO / BEEF

$5.95

#15 SPAM AND EGG

$6.25
#16 FISH CAKE // CHA CA

#16 FISH CAKE // CHA CA

$5.95

#17 TOM / FRIED SHRIMP

$7.50

#18 GA CHIEN / SWEET AND SPICY FRIED CHICKEN

$7.50

***BANH MI BO + PATE

$3.50

HANG BAN LE / APPETIZER

BAGUETTE / BANH MI KHONG

$1.75
GOI CUON / SPRING ROLLS

GOI CUON / SPRING ROLLS

$5.75
TOM CUON / SHRIMP SPRING ROLLS

TOM CUON / SHRIMP SPRING ROLLS

$5.75

BI CUON / PORK SKIN ROLLS

$5.75
BO BIA / SUMMER ROLLS

BO BIA / SUMMER ROLLS

$5.75
NEM CUON / SAUSAGE ROLLS

NEM CUON / SAUSAGE ROLLS

$5.75
GA UC CUON / CHICKEN ROLLS

GA UC CUON / CHICKEN ROLLS

$6.30
GOI CUON THIT NUONG / GRILL PORK ROLLS

GOI CUON THIT NUONG / GRILL PORK ROLLS

$6.30
GOI CUON DAU HU / TOFU ROLLS

GOI CUON DAU HU / TOFU ROLLS

$5.75

CHA GIO / EGG ROLL

$0.95
BANH BO - HALF

BANH BO - HALF

$3.50
BANH BO - WHOLE

BANH BO - WHOLE

$7.00

BANH BEO

$4.25

BANH DUC NHO

$6.05

BANH DUC LON

$11.25

BANH BAO GA (STEAMED CHICKEN BUN)

$1.55
BANH KHOAI MI NUONG

BANH KHOAI MI NUONG

$2.75

BANH DAY DAU (3 CAI)

$2.75

Credit Card Minimum

$0.50

Dau Cha Quay/chinese Donut

$2.00

BANH MI BO DUONG

$4.75

BAO NGUOI VIET

$0.25

BANH CHUNG LON

$25.00

BANH CHUNG NHO

$7.50

BANH TET LON

$23.00

GIO THU

$17.00

GIO BI

$6.75

GIO LUA LON

$15.50

DUA MON

$7.95

Lap Xuong

BANH DAY

$2.25

CHA BONG LON

$12.00

CHA BONG NHO

$6.00

BANH CUON

1lb BANH CUON NHAN THIT

1lb BANH CUON NHAN THIT

$6.75
1lb BANH CUON THANH TRI

1lb BANH CUON THANH TRI

$5.50
1lb BANH CUON TOM CHAY

1lb BANH CUON TOM CHAY

$9.25

5 PCS. TOFU / DAU HU

$1.50
CHA CHIEN (HALF) / FRIED MEATLOAF

CHA CHIEN (HALF) / FRIED MEATLOAF

$4.00
GIO LUA / STEAM MEATLOAF

GIO LUA / STEAM MEATLOAF

$7.50
CHA CHIEN ( WHOLE) / FRIED MEATLOAF

CHA CHIEN ( WHOLE) / FRIED MEATLOAF

$7.50

Banh Cuon 50/50

$6.25

HANG BAN PHAN / COMBO PLATES

#19 BANH CUON PHAN

#19 BANH CUON PHAN

$7.99
#20 BUN THIT NUONG NEM NUONG

#20 BUN THIT NUONG NEM NUONG

$8.49
#21 BUN THIT NUONG CHA GIO

#21 BUN THIT NUONG CHA GIO

$8.99
#22 BUN THIT NUONG

#22 BUN THIT NUONG

$8.49
#23 BUN GA XE

#23 BUN GA XE

$8.95

#24 COM GA Do/ CHICKEN RICE

$8.95

#25 COM THIT NUONG

$8.99
#26 BUN DAU HU

#26 BUN DAU HU

$7.99

BUN CHA GIO

$8.99

BUN CHA GIO NEM NUONG

$7.99
MI XAO GA TOM

MI XAO GA TOM

$9.99

Com Chien Phan

$7.49

COM SUONG / PORK CHOP WHITE RICE

$8.95

Tom Banh Cuon Phan

$8.25

Mi Xao Chay

$4.75

BANH BEO

$4.25

XOI / STICKY RICE

XOI DAU DEN

$3.65

XOI DAU PHUNG

$3.65

XOI KHUC

$3.85

XOI GAC

$3.65

XOI KEP

$3.85

XOI MAN NHO

$3.95

XOI LAP XUONG - NHO/SMALL

$4.25

XOI GA - NHO/SMALL

$4.25

XOI La Dua

$3.75

BANH TET CHUOI

$3.50

BUN/CHAO

THEM THIT CHAO / BUN

$2.25

#27 CHAO CA / FISH PORRIDGE

$7.99
#28 CHAO GA / CHICKEN PORRIDGE

#28 CHAO GA / CHICKEN PORRIDGE

$7.99
#29 CHAO LONG / INTESTINE PORRIDGE

#29 CHAO LONG / INTESTINE PORRIDGE

$7.99
#30 B. CANH GA / CHICKEN UDON

#30 B. CANH GA / CHICKEN UDON

$8.25
#31 B. CANH GIO / PORK UDON

#31 B. CANH GIO / PORK UDON

$8.25

#32 BUN THANG / COMBO VERMICELLI

$8.50
#33 BUN MOC / MEATBALL VERMICELLI

#33 BUN MOC / MEATBALL VERMICELLI

$8.50

#34 BUN RIEU / CRABCAKE VERMICELLI

$8.50
#35 BO KHO / BEEF STEW

#35 BO KHO / BEEF STEW

$8.95
#36 MI WON TON // WONTON NOODLE SOUP

#36 MI WON TON // WONTON NOODLE SOUP

$8.95

#37 CA RI / CHICKEN CURRY

$8.95

B. CANH TOM / SHRIMP UDON

$8.95

CHAO KHONG / PLAIN PORRIDGE

$5.50

B. CANH CHA HUYET

$8.25

Nuoc // DRINKS // Coffee

CAFE SUA DA

CAFE SUA DA

$3.50+

CAFE DEN DA

$3.50+
CAFE NONG

CAFE NONG

$3.25
TRA DA

TRA DA

$1.25+
TRA NONG

TRA NONG

$1.25
MILK TEA

MILK TEA

$3.75+
TRA THAI

TRA THAI

$4.00+

JASMINE PASSION

$3.25+
JASMINE MANGO

JASMINE MANGO

$3.25+
JASMINE STRAWBERRY

JASMINE STRAWBERRY

$3.25+

WATER BOTTLE

$1.00

Sua Dau Nanh

$1.50

SUONG SAO LONG

$1.50

COCONUT / NUOC DUA

$2.50+

SUONG SAO // HOT E

$4.10

SODA CAN

$1.00

7-UP BOTTLE

$1.75

CHYSANTHEMUM CAN

$1.50

REDBULL

$2.50

GATORADE

$2.00

MUNG BEAN DRINK (DAU XANH LA DUA)

$4.35

MUNG BEAN DURIAN (DAU XANH SAU RIENG)

$4.65

SAM BO LUONG

$4.99

NUOC CAM

$4.00+

THH SOYBEAN DRINK (SUA DAU NANH)

$1.65

DAU HU NUOC DUONG (TOFU)

$2.75

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$4.25

DA UA (YOGURT)

$2.50

Nuoc Mat

$2.75

SMOOTHIE

AVOCADO / BO

AVOCADO / BO

$5.50
STRAWBERRY / DAU

STRAWBERRY / DAU

$5.25
TARO / KHOAI MON

TARO / KHOAI MON

$5.25
YOGURT

YOGURT

$5.25
MUNG BEAN / DAU XANH

MUNG BEAN / DAU XANH

$5.25
RED BEAN / DAU DO

RED BEAN / DAU DO

$5.25
MANGO / XOAI

MANGO / XOAI

$5.25
HONEYDEW / DUA GANG

HONEYDEW / DUA GANG

$5.25
CAPPUCINO - SMALL

CAPPUCINO - SMALL

$5.25

PASSION FRUIT

$5.25

SAU RIENG

$5.50

Gift Card $25

$25.00

Gift Card $50

$50.00

MON TET

BANH CHUNG LON

$25.00

BANH CHUNG NHO

$7.50

BANH TET

$23.00

GIO THU

$17.00

GIO LUA LON

$15.50

DUA MON

$8.00

DUA MON LON

$15.50
Sunday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
9600 Bolsa Ave Ste A, Westminster, CA 92683

THH Sandwiches (Bolsa Ave.) image

