This restaurant does not have any images
Thiago's Italian Kitchen & Bar 609 Mill Street
609 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
FOOD
Appetizers
Calzone
Sandwiches
Pasta
Seafood
Kids
Dessert
Breakfast
Breakfast Sides
Bread
WINE
New Wine's
- Rebellious Savignon Blanc$6.00
- The Seeker Sauvignon Blanc$6.00
- The Seeker Rose$6.00
- Caposaldo Pinot Grigio$6.00
- The Seeker Chardonnay$6.00
- Caposaldo Moscato$6.00
- Caposaldo Peach Moscato$6.00
- St. Francis$6.00
- The Seeker Pinot Noir$6.00
- Norton 1895 Cabernet$6.00
- Tutto Mio Vino Rossodolce$6.00
- Caposaldo Chianti$7.00
Sangria
BEER
Bottle
Buckets
Can Cocktails
- Captain Morgan Sliced Strawberry$4.25
- Captain Morgan Sliced Mango$4.25
- Captain Morgan Sliced Pineapple$4.25
- Captain Morgan Sliced Passion Fruit$4.25
- Nutrul$4.25
- Absolute Vodka Cran Grape$4.25
- Absolute Vodka Cranberry$4.25
- Absolute Vodka Cran Pineapple$4.25
- Absolute Vodka Cran Raspberry$4.25
- Sunny D Vodka$4.25
Mimosa
LIQUOR
HOUSE COCKTAILS
COCKTAILS
- House Margarita$5.00
- Long Island$5.50
- Amaretto Sour$6.00
- Bahama Mama$7.00
- Bloody Mary$7.00
- Cosmo$6.00
- Fuzzy Leprechaun$6.50
- Fuzzy Navel$5.00
- Gimlet$7.00
- Long Island$6.50
- Liquid Marijuana$5.50
- Manhattan$7.00
- Margarita$6.50
- Martini$8.00
- Mojito$7.00
- Moscow Mule$6.00
- Old Fashion$7.00
- Screw Driver$5.00
- Sex on the Beach$5.50
- Tom Collins$5.50
- Tequila Sunrise$5.50
- White Russian$5.50
- Whiskey Sour$7.00
- Green Tea Shot$5.50
- Irish Car Bomb$7.50
- Jager Bomb$5.50
- Kamikaze$5.00
- Lemon Drop$5.00
- Little Beer$5.00
- Pickle Back$5.00
- Pineapple Upside Down$5.00
- Vegas Bomb$6.50
GIN
RUM
TEQUILA
VODKA
WHISKEY/BOURBON
LIQUEUR
WINTER COCKTAILS
New Cocktails
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Ciao!
Location
609 Mill Street, New Lexington, OH 43764
