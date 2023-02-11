Restaurant header imageView gallery

THICC Burger

466 Edgewood Ave Se

Inside of Sister Louisa's Church

Atlanta, GA 30312

Burgers & Sandwiches

OG THICC Burger

$14.00

4oz THICC beef patty, caramelized onions, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, THICC sauce

Big Boi

$16.00

Two THICC beef patties, cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, THICC sauce

Miss Piggy

$16.00

4oz THICC beef patty, cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, pickles, THICC sauce on buttery toast

Hollapeño

$15.00

4oz THICC beef patty, pepper jack, charred jalapeños, caramelized onions, lettuce, pickles, THICC sauce

Phatty Melt

$14.00

THICC beef patty, cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, THICC sauce

Screwburger

$14.00

Our version of the NYC bodega classic Chopped Cheeseburger. Lettuce, tomato, pickles, THICC sauce on a hoagie roll

ALL THE FRIES

THICC Fries

$5.00

Garlic THICC Fries

$6.00

Garlic, Parsley

Cheddar THICC Fries

$6.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

Crispy fries, beef chili, sharp cheddar and onion.

Screw Fries

$12.00

Crispy fries topped w/our chopped cheeseburger, THICC sauce

Sides + Munchies

Onion Rings

$6.00

Cauli Bites

$8.00

Crispy fried cauliflower bites

Sauces

THICC Sauce

$1.00

THICC Ranch

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$0.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 pm - 12:30 am
Wednesday6:00 pm - 12:30 am
Thursday6:00 pm - 12:30 am
Friday8:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday8:00 pm - 2:30 am
LA-Style burger joint - comforting, old school classics. We're inside of Sister Louisa's Church!

466 Edgewood Ave Se, Inside of Sister Louisa's Church, Atlanta, GA 30312

