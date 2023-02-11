THICC Burger
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|6:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Friday
|8:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|8:00 pm - 2:30 am
LA-Style burger joint - comforting, old school classics. We're inside of Sister Louisa's Church!
Location
466 Edgewood Ave Se, Inside of Sister Louisa's Church, Atlanta, GA 30312
