Thick and Thin Pizza & Restaurant

23062 Sandalfoot Plaza Drive

Boca Raton, FL 33428

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Chicken Wings (8 pc)

Medium 14" Pizza

$14.75

our flavorful tomato sauce topped with the traditional mozzarella cheese

Medium House Special 14"

$21.75

pepperoni, sausage, meatball, mushrooms, peppers, and onions

Medium Vegetarian 14"

$21.75

tomato, mushrooms, garlic, peppers, onions, and black olives

Medium White

$18.75

spreaded ricotta cheese, topped with romano and mozzarella

Large 16" Pizza

$16.75

our flavorful tomato sauce topped with the traditional mozzarella cheese

Large House Special 16"

$25.75

pepperoni, sausage, meatball, mushrooms, peppers, and onions

Large Vegetarian 16"

$25.75

tomato, mushrooms, garlic, peppers, onions, and black olives

Large White

$21.75

spreaded ricotta cheese, topped with romano and mozzarella

Square 16" x 16" Pizza

$20.75

our flavorful tomato sauce topped with the traditional mozzarella cheese

Thick House Special 16" x 16"

$29.75

pepperoni, sausage, meatball, mushrooms, peppers, and onions

Thick Vegetarian 16" x 16"

$29.75

tomato, mushrooms, garlic, peppers, onions, and black olives

Grandma's Pizza

$21.95

thin crusted pie, with crushed tomato, garlic, basil, provolone, and mozzarella

Caprese Pizza

$23.95

thin crusted pie, with fresh mozzarella, provolone, plum tomato, basil, & oil

Gluten Free 10" Pizza

Gluten-Free Crust Pizza 10” (small size)

$10.95

Cauliflower Crust Pizza 10” (small size)

$10.95

Calzone & Stromboli

Small Baked Calzone

$11.95

(Serves 1-2) filled w/ ricotta, mozzarella, & romana cheese

Small Stromboli

$12.95

(Serves 1-2) filled w/ pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, cheese

Pepperoni Roll

$12.95

(Serves 1-2) filled w/ pepperoni, mozzarella, and romano cheese

Large Baked Calzone

$24.95

(Serves 3-4) filled w/ ricotta, mozzarella, & romana cheese

Large Stromboli

$25.95

(Serves 3-4)filled w/ pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, cheese

Sausage Roll

$12.95

(Serves 1-2) filled w/ sausage, green peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese

Cold Subs

Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.95

Salami & Cheese Sub

$9.95
Italian Combo Sub

$10.95

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$10.95

Hot Subs

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$10.95

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$10.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$10.95

Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$10.95

Veal Cutlet Parmigiana Sub

$11.95

Veal & Peppers Sub

$11.95

Sausage & Peppers Sub

$10.95

Shrimp Parmigiana Sub

$13.95

Steak & Cheese Sub

$11.95
Steak Deluxe Sub

$13.95

Salads

Small Garden Salad

$5.45

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Black Olives

Large Garden Salad

$9.45

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Black Olives

Small Chef's Salad

$10.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Black Olives, with rolled Turkey, Ham, and Mozzarella Cheese

Large Chef's Salad

$16.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Black Olives, with rolled Turkey, Ham, and Mozzarella Cheese

Small Antipasto

$9.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Black Olives, Pepperoncini with rolled Ham, Salami, and Mozzarella Cheese

Large Antipasto

$15.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Black Olives, Pepperoncini with rolled Ham, Salami, and Mozzarella Cheese

Appetizers

Bowl of Soup

$5.25

Garlic Bread

$3.95
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$5.95

Garlic Rolls (3)

$1.95

Garlic Rolls (6)

$3.45

Garlic Rolls (12)

$6.25
Meatballs (3)

$9.95

Sausage (3)

$9.95

Fried Mozzarella (6)

$7.95

Mussels Marinara Appetizer

$12.95

Fried Calamari

$13.95
Chicken Wings (8 pc)

$11.95

Pasta Dishes

Pasta w/ Tomato Sauce Dinner

$13.95

Pasta w/ Marinara Dinner

$13.95
Pasta w/ Garlic & Oil Dinner

$14.95

Pasta w/ Sausage Dinner

$16.95

Pasta w/ Meatball Dinner

$16.95

Pasta w/ Meat Sauce Dinner

$16.95

Pasta w/ Clam Sauce Dinner

$18.95
Cheese Ravioli (6) Dinner

$16.95
Tortellini with Meat Sauce Dinner

$17.95

Tortellini alla Panna (alfredo) Dinner

$18.95
Gnocchi with Meat Sauce Dinner

$17.95

Gnocchi alla Panna (alfredo) Dinner

$18.95
Fettuccine Alfredo Dinner

$16.95

Baked Pasta Dishes

Baked Ziti Dinner

$15.95

Ziti Siciliano Dinner

$17.95
Stuffed Shells (4) Dinner

$16.95

Lasagna Dinner

$17.95
Manicotti (3) Dinner

$16.95

Baked Ravioli (6) Dinner

$17.95

Chef's Specialties

Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner

$17.95

finely sliced eggplant battered and baked with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner

$18.95

lightly breaded chicken cutlet baked with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese

Eggplant & Veal Combo Parmigiana Dinner

$21.95

layered veal and eggplant baked with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese

Veal Parmigiana Dinner

$20.95

lightly breaded veal cutlet baked with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese

Veal & Green Peppers Dinner

$19.95

veal chunks sauteed and cooked with peppers in tomato sauce

Chicken Cacciatore Dinner

$20.95

half chicken on the bone with mushrooms, peppers and onions in a light marinara sauce

Sausage Cacciatore Dinner

$20.95

sausage with mushrooms, onions and peppers in a light tomato sauce

Eggplant Rollatini Dinner

$19.95

eggplant stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, & romano, & baked

Chicken Francese Dinner

$19.95

lightly battered chicken in a light lemon, butter, and wine sauce

Veal Francese Dinner

$22.95

lightly battered veal in a light lemon, butter, and wine sauce

Chicken Marsala Dinner

$20.95

chicken lightly floured, in a mushroom, butter, and marsala wine sauce

Veal Marsala Dinner

$23.95

veal lightly floured, in a mushroom, butter, and marsala wine sauce

Thick & Thin House Special Dinner

$19.95

veal, eggplant, ravioli, & meatball topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella (no pasta)

Seafood Specialties

Mussels Marinara Dinner

$19.95

fresh mussels sautéed with garlic and cooked in our homemade marinara sauce

Calamari Marinara Dinner

$21.95

calamari sautéed with garlic and cooked in our homemade marinara sauce

Shrimp Marinara Dinner

$21.95

shrimp sautéed with garlic and cooked in our homemade marinara sauce

Shrimp Scampi Dinner

$21.95

shrimp sautéed in garlic, butter and wine sauce

Shrimp Parmigiana Dinner

$20.95

lightly breaded shrimp baked with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese

Seafood Platter

$28.95

shrimp, calamari, scallops, & mussels sautéed with garlic and cooked in marinara

Side Orders

Side Spaghetti

$8.95

Side Linguine

$8.95

Side Lasagna

$10.95

Side Ziti

$8.95

Side Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.95

Side Manicotti

$10.95

Side Baked Ziti

$10.95

Side Stuffed Shells