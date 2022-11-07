- Home
Thick and Thin Pizza & Restaurant
23062 Sandalfoot Plaza Drive
Boca Raton, FL 33428
Popular Items
Medium 14" Pizza
Medium
our flavorful tomato sauce topped with the traditional mozzarella cheese
Medium House Special 14"
pepperoni, sausage, meatball, mushrooms, peppers, and onions
Medium Vegetarian 14"
tomato, mushrooms, garlic, peppers, onions, and black olives
Medium White
spreaded ricotta cheese, topped with romano and mozzarella
Large 16" Pizza
Large
our flavorful tomato sauce topped with the traditional mozzarella cheese
Large House Special 16"
pepperoni, sausage, meatball, mushrooms, peppers, and onions
Large Vegetarian 16"
tomato, mushrooms, garlic, peppers, onions, and black olives
Large White
spreaded ricotta cheese, topped with romano and mozzarella
Square 16" x 16" Pizza
Thick (Sicilian) 16" x 16"
our flavorful tomato sauce topped with the traditional mozzarella cheese
Thick House Special 16" x 16"
pepperoni, sausage, meatball, mushrooms, peppers, and onions
Thick Vegetarian 16" x 16"
tomato, mushrooms, garlic, peppers, onions, and black olives
Grandma's Pizza
thin crusted pie, with crushed tomato, garlic, basil, provolone, and mozzarella
Caprese Pizza
thin crusted pie, with fresh mozzarella, provolone, plum tomato, basil, & oil
Gluten Free 10" Pizza
Calzone & Stromboli
Small Baked Calzone
(Serves 1-2) filled w/ ricotta, mozzarella, & romana cheese
Small Stromboli
(Serves 1-2) filled w/ pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, cheese
Pepperoni Roll
(Serves 1-2) filled w/ pepperoni, mozzarella, and romano cheese
Large Baked Calzone
(Serves 3-4) filled w/ ricotta, mozzarella, & romana cheese
Large Stromboli
(Serves 3-4)filled w/ pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, cheese
Sausage Roll
(Serves 1-2) filled w/ sausage, green peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese
Cold Subs
Hot Subs
Salads
Small Garden Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Black Olives
Large Garden Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Black Olives
Small Chef's Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Black Olives, with rolled Turkey, Ham, and Mozzarella Cheese
Large Chef's Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Black Olives, with rolled Turkey, Ham, and Mozzarella Cheese
Small Antipasto
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Black Olives, Pepperoncini with rolled Ham, Salami, and Mozzarella Cheese
Large Antipasto
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Black Olives, Pepperoncini with rolled Ham, Salami, and Mozzarella Cheese
Appetizers
Pasta Dishes
Pasta w/ Tomato Sauce Dinner
Pasta w/ Marinara Dinner
Pasta w/ Garlic & Oil Dinner
Pasta w/ Sausage Dinner
Pasta w/ Meatball Dinner
Pasta w/ Meat Sauce Dinner
Pasta w/ Clam Sauce Dinner
Cheese Ravioli (6) Dinner
Tortellini with Meat Sauce Dinner
Tortellini alla Panna (alfredo) Dinner
Gnocchi with Meat Sauce Dinner
Gnocchi alla Panna (alfredo) Dinner
Fettuccine Alfredo Dinner
Baked Pasta Dishes
Chef's Specialties
Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner
finely sliced eggplant battered and baked with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
Chicken Parmigiana Dinner
lightly breaded chicken cutlet baked with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
Eggplant & Veal Combo Parmigiana Dinner
layered veal and eggplant baked with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
Veal Parmigiana Dinner
lightly breaded veal cutlet baked with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
Veal & Green Peppers Dinner
veal chunks sauteed and cooked with peppers in tomato sauce
Chicken Cacciatore Dinner
half chicken on the bone with mushrooms, peppers and onions in a light marinara sauce
Sausage Cacciatore Dinner
sausage with mushrooms, onions and peppers in a light tomato sauce
Eggplant Rollatini Dinner
eggplant stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, & romano, & baked
Chicken Francese Dinner
lightly battered chicken in a light lemon, butter, and wine sauce
Veal Francese Dinner
lightly battered veal in a light lemon, butter, and wine sauce
Chicken Marsala Dinner
chicken lightly floured, in a mushroom, butter, and marsala wine sauce
Veal Marsala Dinner
veal lightly floured, in a mushroom, butter, and marsala wine sauce
Thick & Thin House Special Dinner
veal, eggplant, ravioli, & meatball topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella (no pasta)
Seafood Specialties
Mussels Marinara Dinner
fresh mussels sautéed with garlic and cooked in our homemade marinara sauce
Calamari Marinara Dinner
calamari sautéed with garlic and cooked in our homemade marinara sauce
Shrimp Marinara Dinner
shrimp sautéed with garlic and cooked in our homemade marinara sauce
Shrimp Scampi Dinner
shrimp sautéed in garlic, butter and wine sauce
Shrimp Parmigiana Dinner
lightly breaded shrimp baked with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
Seafood Platter
shrimp, calamari, scallops, & mussels sautéed with garlic and cooked in marinara