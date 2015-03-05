Restaurant header imageView gallery
Flat Earth Pizza Carson City

621 Reviews

$$

2010 E William St

Carson City, NV 89701

Popular Items

NEW YORK XL
OLD WORLD REGULAR
REG GREAT BAMBINO

STARTERS

6 SMOKED WINGS

$10.99

Smoked with hickory in our signature spices, served "dry-rubbed" or combined with our house sauces: flat earth whiskey bbq sauce - buffalo sauce (mild or extra spicy), pesto sauce.

12 SMOKED WINGS

$19.99

Smoked with hickory in our signature spices, served "dry-rubbed" or combined with our house sauces: flat earth whiskey bbq sauce - buffalo sauce (mild or extra spicy), pesto sauce.

24 SMOKED WINGS

$36.99

Smoked with hickory in our signature spices, served "dry-rubbed" or combined with our house sauces: flat earth whiskey bbq sauce - buffalo sauce (mild or extra spicy), pesto sauce.

CHEESY GARLIC BEER BUDDY BREAD

$10.99

Our house made creamy garlic sauce combined with mozzarella and Pecorino Romano spread on our pizza dough, baked to perfection on our wood-fired oven.

SALADS

SMALL HOUSE SALAD

$6.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, carrots, red cabbage, and croutons.

SMALL GREEK SALAD

$7.99

Artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, red onion, fresh tomato, feta cheese and croutons with crisp romaine lettuce served with our house-made maria's vinaigrette.

SMALL CAESAR SALAD

$6.99

Crisp romaine lettuce combined with our house-made caesar dressing, topped with shaved Parmigiano Reggiano and grated pecorino romano cheese and croutons.

SMALL TUSCANY SALAD

$7.99

Mixed greens, sliced green apples, crumbled blue cheese, toasted pecans, dried cranberries with our house-made strawberry balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

*BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

OLD WORLD INDIVIDUAL

$8.50

Fresh mozzarella and topped with imported Italian plum tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil and Pecorino Romano baked to perfection in our wood-fired brick oven and topped with fresh basil.

OLD WORLD REGULAR

$16.99

Fresh mozzarella and topped with imported Italian plum tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil and Pecorino Romano baked to perfection in our wood-fired brick oven and topped with fresh basil.

OLD WORLD XL

$21.99

Fresh mozzarella and topped with imported Italian plum tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil and Pecorino Romano baked to perfection in our wood-fired brick oven and topped with fresh basil.

NEW YORK REGULAR

$14.99

Imported Italian plum tomato sauce covered in shredded mozzarella, baked to perfection in our wood-fired brick oven.

NEW YORK XL

$19.99

Imported Italian plum tomato sauce covered in shredded mozzarella, baked to perfection in our wood-fired brick oven.

CALZONE

CALZONE

$13.99

*REGULAR SPECIALTY PIZZAS

REG FUNGUS AMUNGUS

$22.99

For mushroom lovers. An incredible pizza made with fresh homemade mozzarella, a delicious porcini mushroom cream sauce, freshly seasoned sliced mushrooms, and imported pecorino romano cheese.

REG GOODFELLA

$22.99

For the meat lovers! Fresh mozzarella, imported Italian plum tomato sauce with meatball, pepperoni, smoked sausage & pecorino romano.

REG GREAT BAMBINO

$22.99

Shredded mozzarella, Imported Italian plum tomato sauce with pepperoni, fresh onion, fresh seasoned mushroom, smoked sausage, black olives, fire-roasted bell peppers.

REG BUFFALO CHICKEN

$22.99

Imported provolone, fresh mozzarella, creamy buffalo sauce, rotisserie chicken, garnished with bruschetta tomatoes.

REG GARDEN OF EATIN

$22.99

For the veggie lovers. Fresh mozzarella, imported Italian plum tomato sauce, fire-roasted peppers, freshly seasoned mushrooms, artichoke hearts, and fresh onion.

REG 4 FORMAGGI

$20.99

Fresh mozzarella, our famous plum tomato sauce and a delicious blend of imported provolone, fontina, and pecorino romano.

REG HAWAIIAN LUAU

$22.99

Flat earth's house made whiskey bbq sauce covered in shredded mozzarella topped with a slow smoked pulled pork shoulder with pineapple and fresh tomato.

REG MEDITERRANEAN

$22.99

Shredded mozzarella, rotisserie chicken, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, tomato, black olives, red onion, fresh garlic, feta cheese with a creamy pumpkin seed basil pesto sauce.

REG CHICKEN FLORENTINE

$22.99

Our House Made Garlic White Sauce with Rotisserie Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Red Onion, Fresh Garlic, and Shredded Mozzarella.

REG BBQ CHICKEN & BACON

$22.99

Our House Made Flat Earth Whiskey BBQ Sauce with Rotisserie Chicken, Red Onion, Bacon, Tomatoes and Shredded Mozzarella.

*XL SPECIALTY PIZZAS

XL FUNGUS AMUNGUS

$29.99

For mushroom lovers. An incredible pizza made with fresh homemade mozzarella, a delicious porcini mushroom cream sauce, freshly seasoned sliced mushrooms, and imported pecorino romano cheese.

XL GOODFELLA

$29.99

For the meat lovers! Fresh mozzarella, imported Italian plum tomato sauce with meatball, pepperoni, smoked sausage & pecorino romano.

XL GREAT BAMBINO

$29.99

Shredded mozzarella, Imported Italian plum tomato sauce with pepperoni, fresh onion, fresh seasoned mushroom, smoked sausage, black olives, fire-roasted bell peppers.

XL BUFFALO CHICKEN

$29.99

Imported provolone, fresh mozzarella, creamy buffalo sauce, rotisserie chicken, garnished with bruschetta tomatoes.

XL GARDEN OF EATIN

$29.99

For the veggie lovers. Fresh mozzarella, imported Italian plum tomato sauce, fire-roasted peppers, freshly seasoned mushrooms, artichoke hearts, and fresh onion.

XL 4 FORMAGGI

$27.99

Fresh mozzarella, our famous plum tomato sauce and a delicious blend of imported provolone, fontina, and pecorino romano.

XL HAWAIIAN LUAU

$29.99

Flat earth's house made whiskey bbq sauce covered in shredded mozzarella topped with a slow smoked pulled pork shoulder with pineapple and fresh tomato.

XL 4 CANTONE

$39.99

You get to choose 4 separate specialty topping choices on the pie. We will separate them with our exclusive braided dough cross. Looks amazing and your toppings won't touch mine!

XL MEDITERRANEAN

$29.99

Shredded mozzarella, rotisserie chicken, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, tomato, black olives, red onion, fresh garlic, feta cheese with a creamy pumpkin seed basil pesto sauce.

XL CHICKEN FLORENTINE

$29.99

Our House Made Garlic White Sauce with Rotisserie Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Red Onion, Fresh Garlic, and Shredded Mozzarella.

XL BBQ CHICKEN & BACON

$29.99

Our House Made Flat Earth Whiskey BBQ Sauce with Rotisserie Chicken, Red Onion, Bacon, Tomatoes and Shredded Mozzarella.

DESSERTS

SMALL APPLE PIE

SMALL APPLE PIE

$11.99

Thinly Sliced Green Apples with brown sugar cinnamon crumble baked to perfection in our brick oven, topped with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream, caramel syrup, and powdered sugar. Share an unforgettable memory with someone tonight, try this one!

EXTRAS

RANCH DRESSING

$0.75

BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

$0.75

CEASAR DRESSING

$0.75

BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

$0.75

MARIA'S VINAIGRETTE

$0.75

OIL & VINEGAR

$0.75

BBQ

$1.00

MARINARA

$1.00

PESTO

$2.00

JALAPENO ON THE SIDE

$2.00

ANCHOVY ON THE SIDE

$3.00

BUFFALO MILD ON THE SIDE

$1.00

BUFFALO XTRA SPICY ON SIDE

$1.00

PEPPERONCINI ON THE SIDE

$2.00
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2010 E William St, Carson City, NV 89701

Directions

