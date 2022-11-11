Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thick-N-Thin Brewing Co.

.18330 Sparks Dr Suite 301-303

Hagerstown, MD 21740

Order Again

Popular Items

Pint
TNT MEMBERSHIP

To-Go Cans

Warrior Wheat 6 packs

$12.00

Mix n Match 6 Packs

$12.00

Mix n Match 12 Packs

$24.00

Mix n Match 24 Packs

$40.00

Crowler

Bearskin

$16.00

Blood Lust

$16.00

Czech Mate

$15.00

DaySauce

$14.00

Fog Lord

$18.00

Grove & Hive

$16.00

Head Honcho

$15.00

Night Sauce

$14.00

OG HAZE

$16.00

Proper Fest

$14.00

Pumpkin Stout

$16.00

RoboTropic

$17.00

Senor Chapo crowler

$15.00

StayCation

$16.00

Super Serious

$16.00

Tangelistic

$16.00

The Pickler

$16.00

Warrior Wheat

$14.00

Wolfhaus

$14.00

Persian Cowboy

$14.00

Glassware

Taster

$4.00

Pint

$6.00

Stem

$8.00

Stein

$20.00

Merchandise

ASSORTED COLOR Tee

$16.00+

GREEN Jersey - SMALL

$17.00

GREEN Jersey - MEDIUM

$17.00

GREEN Jersey - LARGE

$17.00

GREEN Jersey -XL

$17.00

GREEN/WHITE BASEBALL T

GREEN Jersey - 2XL

$17.00

Green & White TSHIRT - SMALL

$17.00

Green & White TSHIRT - MEDIUM

$17.00

Green & White TSHIRT - LARGE

$17.00

Green & White TSHIRT - 2XL

$17.00

Pink Tee - SMALL

$17.00

Pink Tee - MEDIUM

$17.00

Pink Tee - LARGE

$17.00

Pink Tee -XL

$17.00

Pink Tee - 2XL

$17.00

T-N-T Workshirt SMALL

$29.00

TNT Workshirt- MED

$29.00

T-N-T Workshirt LARGE

$29.00

T-N-T Workshirt XL

$29.00

T-N-T Workshirt 2XL

$29.00

BLUE Jersey - SM

$17.00

BLUE Jersey -MED

$17.00

BLUE Jersey - LG

$17.00

BLUE Jersey - XL

$17.00

BLUE Jersey - 2XL

$17.00

Green Lightweight Hoodie

T-N-T Hat GREEN

$20.00

T-N-T Hat CAMO

$20.00

T-N-T Hat GREY

$20.00

T-N-T Hat BLACK

$39.00

TNT MEMBERSHIP

TNT MEMBERSHIP

$99.00

KEG DEPOSIT

DEPOSIT

$30.00

Tap Handle

$20.00

SIXTEL 1/6

ROBOTROPIC

$120.00

PROPER FEST

$115.00

WARRIOR WHEAT

$100.00

BEARSKIN

$100.00

GROVE AND HIVE

$120.00

FOG LORD

$120.00

HEAD HONCHO

$100.00

SENOR CHAPO

$100.00

WOLFHAUS

$120.00

CZECH MATE

$105.00

HALF 1/2

WARRIOR WHEAT

$185.00

DAY SAUCE

$165.00

ROBOTROPIC

$205.00

FOG LORD

$215.00

PICKLER

$160.00

BEARSKIN

$180.00

GROVE AND HIVE

$200.00

HEAD HONCHO

$180.00

SENOR CHAPO

$160.00

PROPERFEST

$160.00

WOLFHAUS

$165.00

CZECH MATE

$175.00

SODA / JUICE

WildCat

$4.00+

Seltzer

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.00+

Kombucha

$3.50+

Cold Brew

$5.00

Ginger Soda

$2.00+

Warrior Wheat

SINGLE

$4.00

6-PACK

$12.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$12.00

TNT Mimosa

$12.00

Lights Out

$10.00

Tangelistic Crush

$10.00

Pack A Punch

$10.00

Lumberjack

$10.00

Bourbon RootBeer

$10.00

BEETLE JUICE

$14.00

Howl of the wolf

$12.00

Seltzer n titos

$10.00

Kombucha

Kombucha 10oz

$7.00

Prosecco

Prosecco 5oz

$8.00

Wine

Syrah-Grenache 6oz

$7.00

Vin de France 6oz

$7.00

Vermentino-Viognier 6oz

$7.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info

Through it all, brew it all

Website

Location

.18330 Sparks Dr Suite 301-303, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

