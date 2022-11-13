Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thierry Atlan

review star

No reviews yet

436 West Broadway

New York, NY 10012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Macaron

2pc Macaron Box

2pc Macaron Box

$6.00

You have the option to choose your flavors or let our team make the selection for you!

4pc Macaron Box

4pc Macaron Box

$12.00

You have the option to choose your flavors or let our team make the selection for you!

12pc Macaron Box

12pc Macaron Box

$39.00

You have the option to choose your flavors or let our team make the selection for you!

25pc Macaron Box

25pc Macaron Box

$75.00

You have the option to choose your flavors or let our team make the selection for you!

50pc Macaron Box

50pc Macaron Box

$135.00

You have the option to choose your flavors or let our team make the selection for you!

21 pc Macaron Tower

21 pc Macaron Tower

$69.00

Looking for a center piece for your dessert table? Our macarons towers are the most refined way to showcase and taste our macarons collection.

45pc Macaron Tower

45pc Macaron Tower

$145.00

Looking for a center piece for your dessert table? Our macarons towers are the most refined way to showcase and taste our macarons collection.

Macaron Shells

Macaron Shells

$7.50

Made with freshly grind almonds, our macarons shells are the perfect snack!

15pc Macarons Box

15pc Macarons Box

$49.00

You have the option to choose your flavors or let our team make the selection for you!

Ice Cream

1 Scoop

1 Scoop

$5.50

Indulge in our delicious and homemade ice cream! Topped with a macarons shell.

2 Scoops

2 Scoops

$9.50

Indulge in our delicious and homemade ice cream! Topped with a macarons shell.

3 Scoops

3 Scoops

$12.50

Indulge in our delicious and homemade ice cream! Topped with a macarons shell.

Affogato

Affogato

$7.50

The affogato is composed of creamy homemade vanilla ice cream and a double shot of espresso. Topped with a macarons shell!

Pints

Pints

$15.00

You can now take our delicious and homemade ice cream home!

Chocolate

9pc Chocolate Box

9pc Chocolate Box

$27.00

You have the option to choose your flavors or let our team make the selection for you!

25pc Chocolate Box

25pc Chocolate Box

$65.00

You have the option to choose your flavors or let our team make the selection for you!

49pc Chocolate Box

49pc Chocolate Box

$120.00

You have the option to choose your flavors or let our team make the selection for you!

96pc Chocolate Box

96pc Chocolate Box

$275.00

This one of a kind 96 piece chocolate box is an assortment of all of our chocolates. From caramels to pure dark chocolate and flavorful ganaches, this grandiose box is the ultimate gift or treat. Each of our boxes come with a description of our chocolate bonbons.

16pc Caramel Box

16pc Caramel Box

$42.00

You have the option to choose your flavors or let our team make the selection for you!

Bars

Single Origin Dominican Republic Dark Chocolate Tablet 100%

Single Origin Dominican Republic Dark Chocolate Tablet 100%

$12.00

This intense dark chocolate tablet is a single origin for Dominican Republic and contains no sugar. Tasting notes are intense and bitter.

Blend From Africa Dark Chocolate Tablet 85%

Blend From Africa Dark Chocolate Tablet 85%

$12.00

This 85% dark chocolate tablet is a blend from several African country. Tasting notes are cocoa and wood.

Single Origin Venezuela Dark Chocolate 70%

Single Origin Venezuela Dark Chocolate 70%

$12.00

This single origin tablet is our most popular dark chocolate and is the perfect introduction to dark chocolate. Tasting notes are bittersweet and floral.

Single Origin Madagascar Dark Chocolate Tablet 64%

Single Origin Madagascar Dark Chocolate Tablet 64%

$12.00

This single origin tablet is one of Thierry's favorites chocolates in the world. Perfect as a snack or for baking for its bold flavors. Tasting notes are red berries and citrus.

Blend from Ecuador and Ghana Milk Chocolate Tablet

Blend from Ecuador and Ghana Milk Chocolate Tablet

$12.00

This milk chocolate tablet is the definition of what milk chocolate should taste like. Tasting notes are vanilla and malt.

Caramelia Milk Chocolate Tablet

Caramelia Milk Chocolate Tablet

$12.00

This milk chocolate has a singular taste of salted caramel and is a crowd pleasure. Tasting notes are salted caramel and milk.

Vanilla Infused White Chocolate Tablet

Vanilla Infused White Chocolate Tablet

$12.00

This white chocolate tablet is infused with fresh vanilla from Madagascar. Tasting notes are warm milk and vanilla.

Milk Chocolate M&M's Bar, 6pc

Milk Chocolate M&M's Bar, 6pc

$12.50

Our delicious milk chocolate paired with mini M&M's will please the entire family!

Milk Chocolate Pearl Bars, 6pc

Milk Chocolate Pearl Bars, 6pc

$12.50

Those delicious milk chocolate bars are made with two types of chocolate covered crisps to provide you with a mix of flavor and taste.

Dark Dried Fruit Bars, 5pc

Dark Dried Fruit Bars, 5pc

$15.00

This dark chocolate bar is made with dried strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries.

Dark Dried Fruit & Nuts Bars, 5pc

Dark Dried Fruit & Nuts Bars, 5pc

$15.00

This dark chocolate bar is made with candied oranges and hazelnuts.

Dark Chocolate Bars, 4pc

Dark Chocolate Bars, 4pc

$9.50

This dark chocolate bar is made from a subtle mix of cocoa beans to provide you with a balanced chocolate that is neither too sweet, nor too bitter.

Vanilla Infused White Chocolate Bars, 4pc

Vanilla Infused White Chocolate Bars, 4pc

$9.50

Indulge in our delicious vanilla infused white chocolate bars, made from scratch in our kitchen. The infusion of vanilla gives a kick to the white chocolate. We use fresh vanilla to make those bars, providing you with the best and purest taste.

Milk Chocolate Bars, 4pc

Milk Chocolate Bars, 4pc

$9.50

This milk chocolate bar is the perfect balance between sweet and creamy.

Grab & Go

Assortment box, 5 tubes

Assortment box, 5 tubes

$60.00

Our Assortment Box is the best way to discover our handcrafted range of Grab & Go items.

Dark Almond Clusters

Dark Almond Clusters

$9.00+

Our dark almond clusters are finely cut almonds covered in dark chocolate.

Milk Almond Clusters

Milk Almond Clusters

$9.00+

Our milk almond clusters are finely cut almonds covered in milk chocolate.

Pistachio Almond Clusters

Pistachio Almond Clusters

$9.00+

Our pistachio almond clusters are finely cut almonds covered in white chocolate with natural pistachio aroma and caramelized pistachios.

Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds

Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds

$9.00+

Whole roasted almonds covered in dark chocolate and dusted with dark cocoa powder.

Milk Chocolate Covered Almonds

Milk Chocolate Covered Almonds

$9.00+

Whole roasted almonds covered in milk chocolate and dusted with milk cocoa powder.

Vegan Milk Chocolate Covered Almonds

Vegan Milk Chocolate Covered Almonds

$10.00+

Our Vegan Milk Chocolate Collection is made using rice powder instead of milk!

Orangette, 4oz

Orangette, 4oz

$9.00

Candied oranges dipped in dark chocolate.

Butterscotch Chocolate Covered Hazelnut, 3.25oz

Butterscotch Chocolate Covered Hazelnut, 3.25oz

$10.00

We use whole roasted hazelnuts covered in a deliciously infused butterscotch white chocolate to create this unique item. Handcrafted in our kitchen, our team of chocolatiers try to provide you with a unique experience with every bite.

Milk Chocolate Hazelnuts

Milk Chocolate Hazelnuts

$10.00+

Discover one of the team's favorite item! Our milk chocolate hazelnut are roasted hazelnuts covered in delicious milk chocolate. Crafted by our maitre chocolatier, this item is a hit on everyone who tries it.

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

$9.00+

Kona coffee beans covered in dark chocolate.

Dark Chocolate Barks

Dark Chocolate Barks

$12.00+

Using a beautifully crafted blend of dark chocolate, our dark barks are made with whole roasted almonds and candied oranges.

Milk Chocolate Barks

Milk Chocolate Barks

$12.00+

Our milk chocolate bark is made with whole roasted hazelnuts and dried apricots.

Hot Drinks

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00+

Made with freshly ground La Colombe Coffee.

Machiatto

Machiatto

$4.00

Double shot of espresso with a dollop of foam.

Cortado

Cortado

$4.00

Double shot of espresso with equal part of foamy milk.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Double shot of espresso with foam.

Flat White

Flat White

double shot of espresso with steamed milk.

Latte

Latte

$5.00+

Double shot of espresso with creamy foam.

Americano

Americano

$3.50+

Hot water topped with a double shot of espresso.

Signature Hot Chocolate

Signature Hot Chocolate

$6.50

Our delicious hot chocolate is Thierry's very own recipe. Made with different dark chocolates from around the world, this hot chocolate has notes of creamy cocoa

Tea

Tea

$3.50

We have partnered with Palais des Thes to provide you with handcrafted and delicious teas.

Palais Des Thes Metal Tins

Palais Des Thes Metal Tins

$24.00

Iced Drinks

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.50
Iced Cappuccino

Iced Cappuccino

$5.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.50

Mango, Pineapple, Papaya and Peach caffeine free iced tea.

Water and Juice

Evian Water

$2.75

San Pellegrino Water

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We offer high end chocolate, French macarons and delicious ice cream. All our products are made fresh daily in our kitchen in New Jersey.

Website

Location

436 West Broadway, New York, NY 10012

Directions

