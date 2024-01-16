Bars & Lounges
The Coffeeshop 21234 Catawba Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a specialty coffeeshop!
Location
21234 Catawba Ave, Cornelius, NC 28031
Gallery
