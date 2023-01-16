Thigs BBQ - Jacksonville 1722 Catherine Lake Road

A map showing the location of Thigs BBQ - Jacksonville 1722 Catherine Lake RoadView gallery

Plates

BBQ Chicken

$12.29

Applewood smoked chicken

BBQ Pork Plate

$11.99

Hand-chopped, vinegar based

BBQ Ribs

$15.99Out of stock

Applewood smoked ribs

Buffalo Shrimp

$16.99

Hand breaded, cooked fresh to order, and tossed in house made buffalo sauce

Buffalo Tenders

$12.99

Hand breaded, cooked fresh to order, and tossed in house made buffalo sauce

Catfish

$15.99

3 pieces of hand breaded and fresh fried catfish

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Hand breaded and cooked fresh to order.

Country Fried Chicken

$12.29

Hand breaded chicken breast cooked fresh to order

Country Fried Steak

$12.29

Fried Chicken

$12.99

Hand-breaded, choice of breast and wing or leg and thigh. Cooked fresh allow 25 minutes.

Hamburger Steak

$12.29

Smothered with choice of country or brown gravy and onions. Cooked fresh to order allow 20 minutes.

Loaded Spud

$11.99Out of stock

Baked potato topped with BBQ pork, sour cream, cheese, and our homemade BBQ rib sauce.

Pork Chops

$12.29Out of stock

Shrimp

$15.99

A generous portion of hand breaded shrimp cooked fresh to order

Smothered Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.79

Seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, cheese, & mushrooms.

Chicken and Pastry (special)

$11.99Out of stock

Chicken Salad (special)

$11.99Out of stock

Turkey and Dressing (special)

$11.99Out of stock

Salads

Side Salad

$4.29

Chopped iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Chopped iceberg lettuce topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheese, croutons, and fresh grilled chicken breast.

Tender Salad

$9.99

Chopped iceberg lettuce topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheese, croutons, and hand breaded fresh fried chicken breast tender.

Cobb Salad

$9.99

Fresh sliced turkey and ham, blue cheese crumbles, egg, and tomatoes served over chopped lettuce with your choice of dressing

Buffalo Tender Salad

$10.99

Chopped iceberg lettuce topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheese, croutons, and hand breaded fresh fried chicken breast tender tossed in homemade buffalo sauce.

Appetizers

Bang Bang Shrimp

$10.99

Hand breaded shrimp, fresh fried, and tossed in house made sweet thai chili sauce

Cheese Curds

$7.99

Fresh fried mozzarella cheese bites served with marinara sauce

Chicken Wings

$10.99

Deviled Eggs

$7.99Out of stock

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Hand breaded dill pickle chips fried fresh to order

Hot Wheels

$7.99

Hand breaded sliced jalapeños fried fresh to order and served with nacho cheese.

Nachos

$12.99

A generous portion of fresh fried flour tortillas topped with BBQ pork, diced tomatoes, onions, lettuce, sour cream, nacho cheese, and our homemade rib sauce.

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.99

Bacon Cheeses Fries

$7.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Hand breaded fresh portobello mushrooms fried fresh to order and served with your choice of sauce

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.99

A southern staple deep fried fresh to order and served with roasted red pepper sauce.

Onion Rings

$5.99

Burgers and Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich

$9.99

Big Happy

$10.99

2 fresh grilled hamburger patties topped with cheese, lettuce, and special sauce.

Black and Blue

$10.99

Fresh grilled hamburger with blackened seasoning topped with blue cheese crumbles and grilled onions.

BLT

$8.99

Fresh cooked bacon topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted bread

Buffalo Chicken Sand

$11.49

Catfish Sandwich

$11.49

Fresh fried catfish filet with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce served on a bun

Club Sandwich

$11.29

Fresh sliced Turkey and ham with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Flour Burger

$8.99

Ground beef mixed with flour and onions, grilled and served on white bread with your choice of toppings

Fried Bologna

$8.99

Fresh sliced thick bologna deep fried to perfection.

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Grilled or Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Fresh seasoned and grilled chicken breast with your choice of toppings.

Hot Dog

$7.99

All beef hot dog deep fried and topped with mustard, ketchup, chili, and onions

Thigs Original Burger (build your own)

$9.99

Western Burger

$11.49

Fresh grilled hamburger topped with cheese, hand breaded fried onion straws, bbq sauce, and your choice of toppings.

Soup and Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Served with homemade vegetable beef soup

Kids Meals

Kids Tenders

$5.29

Kids Corndog

$5.29

Kids Burger

$5.29

Sides

Apple Sauce (in cup)

$3.79

Baked Beans

Brunswick Stew (special)

Out of stock

Cole Slaw

Collards

Out of stock

Cucumber Salad

Fried Okra

Fried Squash

Fries

Green Beans

Mac and Cheese

Mashed Potatoes

Potato Salad (special)

Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Baked Potato

$4.99Out of stock

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$6.29

Pineapple Cake

$6.29Out of stock

Layered Chocolate Cake

$6.29

Beverages

Soda

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

1/2 and 1/2 Tea

$2.49

Water

Coffee

$2.49

Juice

$2.99Out of stock

Milk

$2.99

Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.99

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$6.99

Gallon 1/2 and 1/2 Tea

$6.99

Shareables

LB BBQ Pork

$13.99

Fresh cooked and hand chopped daily

Whole Fried Chicken

$15.99

8 pieces of hand breaded chicken cooked fresh to order. Allow 25 minutes.

Family Pack BBQ

$25.99

1 pound of fresh cooked and hand chopped BBQ pork, 2 pint sides of your choice, and 1 dozen hushpuppies.

Family Pack Chicken

$26.99

Allow 25 minutes 8 pieces of hand breaded and fresh fried chicken, 2 pint sides of your choice, and 1 dozen hushpuppies

Combo Family Pack

$36.99

1 pound of fresh cooked and hand chopped BBQ pork, 8 pieces of hand bread and fresh fried chicken, 2 pint sides of your choice, and 1 dozen hushpuppies. Allow 25 minutes

1 Dozen Hushpuppies

$2.99

Skins

$7.99Out of stock

Merch

5oz swine wine

$4.99

16oz swine wine

$11.99

gallon swine wine

$39.99

TShirt

$21.99

Add Ons

5 oz Bowl Brown Gravy

$1.49

5oz Bowl Country Gravy

$1.49

Side Cheese

$0.99

Side Pickle

$0.99

Onions

$0.79

Side Jalapeño

$0.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

4 oz BBQ

$4.99

1 Piece Catfish

$6.49

Extra Dressing

$0.99

Bun

$0.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1722 Catherine Lake Road, Jacksonville, NC 28540

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

