Brewpubs & Breweries
Gastropubs

Thin Man Brewery Elmwood

779 Reviews

$$

492 ELMWOOD AVE

Buffalo, NY 14222

Starters

Bacon Nubs

$7.00+

Honey Sriracha or Maple Brown Sugar

Pretzels

$8.00

Beer Cheese

Nachos

$12.00

Beer Cheese, Japs, pick, cheddar, mozzarella, sour cream, guac, pickled onions, cilantro

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

Chicken Wings (single)

$10.00

Choice of, mild, medium, hot, xtra hot, char beer BBQ, garlic parm, honey sriracha, secret house, or char teriyaki, served w/ celery, carrot & Bleu cheese

Chicken Wings (double)

$20.00

Quesadilla

$16.00

The Trough

$75.00

Cin-Sug Pretzel

$9.00

Beef Stew

$8.00

Soup Du Jour

$6.00

Fries

Straight Up

$7.00

Truffle

$10.00

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Spicy fried beer brined chicken, tossed in our Buffalo sauce and topped with blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.50

Fried beer brined chicken, topped with Swiss, bacon, ranch dressing, lettuce and tomato. Served on brioche bun.

Thin Man Burger

$12.00

Two patties, American cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion on a Brioche bun.

Buffalo Veggie Wrap

$14.00

Spicy, fried Trial by Wombat battered cauliflower bites stuffed into a hoagie roll with hot sauce, blue cheese dressing, lettuce and tomatoes.

Thin-Possible

$13.00

Brewer's Wrap

$15.00

Steak Sammy

$19.00

Whiskey Pulled Pork

$14.00

Hand-rubbed pulled pork, smoked over whiskey infused wood chips, topped with fried pickled red onions and slaw. Served on brioche bun.

Minkey Chicken Sammy

$14.00

Beer Braised Pot Roast Hoagie

$17.00

Double Stack Burger

$15.00

Salads

House Salad

$9.00

Lettuce blend, tomato, cucumber, pickled onion and carrot with balsamic vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine tossed in our house Caesar dressing topped with cherry tomatoes, bacon bits, Parmesan and pretzel croutons.

Side Salad

$6.00

Lettuce blend, tomato, cucumber, pickled onion, carrot with balsamic vinaigrette.

Minkey Salad

$12.00

Bowls

Korean Chx Bowl

$14.00

Taco Bowl

$14.00

Happy Hour

HH - Pretzels

$6.00

HH - Bacon Nubs

$7.00

HH - TM Burger

$7.00

HH - 5 Wings

$8.00

HH - Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

HH - Fries

$5.00

HH - Truffle Fries

$7.00

HH - Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.00

HH - Dessert Preztels

$8.00

HH - Salad

$6.00

Cider Brunch

Pineapple Hibiscus French Toast

$12.00

DDH PLT

$15.00

Apple Pie Waffle

$10.00
check markUpscale
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markCorkage Fee
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craft beer and pub fare.

Website

Location

492 ELMWOOD AVE, Buffalo, NY 14222

Directions

Thin Man Brewery image

