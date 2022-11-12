- Home
- /
- Buffalo
- /
- Riverside
- /
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- /
- Thin Man | Tappo Pizza
Thin Man | Tappo Pizza
No reviews yet
166 Chandler Street
Buffalo, NY 14203
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Pizza
Alla Vodka Pizza
House vodka sauce, thin red onions, porcini mushrooms, Italian sausage, ricotta salata, fresh oregano
Avocado Pizza***
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Berry Pizza***
Buffalo Chix Pizza
Chicken & Waffle Pizza (10/16 Brunch)
Chicken Souvlaki Pizza
Classic Breakfast Pizza***
Classic White Pizza
Don't Have A Cow, Man [V]
Drinking Buddy Pizza
4 cheeses - Mozzarella, parmesan, asiago, fontina, san marzano sauce and classic pepperoni
El Padrino Pizza
Tappo's house meatball, san marzano sauce, hot cherry peppers, whipped ricotta, basil, sesame seed crust
Hollywood John White Pizza
Black truffle parmesan crema, wild mushrooms, broccoli rabe, prosciutto di parma
Just A Cheese Pizza
Little Anthony White Pizza
Asiago crema, chicken sausage, fried hot peppers, spinach greens, garlic & rosemary
Marinara Pizza
San marzano sauce, garlic & oregano
Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza
Southwest Pizza***
Spinach Artichoke Pizza
Stinger Pizza (Bills Game)
Traditional Margarita Pizza
San marzano sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, fresh basil
Lighter Fare
5 For $5 Mozz Sticks
Bliss Rings
Thin Man Double IPA battered thick cut onion rings, Buffalo Pilsner honey mustard / Burning Money IPA cheese dip
Buffalo Wing Dip
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, creamy parmesan caesar dressing
French Fries
Fried Brussel Sprouts
Greek Salad
House Greens
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, artichoke hearts, chickpeas, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette
Loaded Tots
Marinated Olives
Chef's selection of olives seasoned with rosemary & lemon
Pretzel Bites
Spin Dip
Tater Tots
1/2 Off Pretzel Bites (Game On Only)
Fuller Fare
Breakfast Burrito***
Breakfast Sandwich (Bacon)***
Breakfast Sandwich (Sausage)***
Brew House Wings
Styles: Red Hot, Pilsner Honey Mustard, Black Francis BBQ, Garlic Parmesan
Chicken Finger Sub
Chicken Fingers & Fries
Chicken Parm Sub
Sausage Hoagie w/ Fries
Eggplant Parm Sub
Meatball Sub
Nashville Hot Sandwich
Stinger Sub (Bills Game)
Sweeter Fare
Sides
Side of Blue Cheese
Side of Ketchup
Side of Red Pepper
Side of Hot Sauce
Side of Basil Aioli
Side of Parm
Side of Ranch
Side of BBQ
Side of Caesar Dressing
Side of Grilled Chicken
Side of Crostini
Side of Meatballs
Side Of Scrambled Eggs
Side Of Scrambled Eggs
Side Of Minkey Brutal Hot Sauce
Merchandise
420 Papers
420 Papers EMPLOYEE
420 Shirt
420 Shirt EMPLOYEE
Gay Shirt
Glass - 13oz
Glass - 5oz
Glass - Stein
Glass - Willi Beacher
Glass - Wine
Minkey Day Hat
Minkey Day Hat Employee
Minkey Hot Sauce
Minkey Hot Sauce Employee
Minkey Shirt
Minkey Shirt Employee
Oktoberfest Shirts
Oktoberfest Shirts Employee
Pills Mafia Hats
Tin Tacker
Beer To Go
11 Day Power Play 4 PACK TO GO
Alternative Maltster 4 PACK TO GO
Big Joe 4 PACK TO GO
Bliss 4 PACK TO GO
Cherub BOTTLE TO GO
DDH Bliss Mosaic 4PACK TO GO
Decoy Family BOTTLE TO GO
El Jardinero 4 PACK TO GO
End Fun Times 4 Pack TO GO
Fall Is Elite 4 PACK TO GO
Fiddle Riddle 4 Pack TO GO
Genie Juice 4 PACK TO GO
Golden Boot 6 PACK TO GO
Kolsch vs Cancer 4 PACK TO GO
Merry Go Round 4 PACK TO GO
Minkey Sunrise 4 PACK TO GO
One Track Mind 4 PACK TO GO
Pills Mafia 12 PACK TO GO
Pills Mafia 4 PACK TO GO
Sci-Fi Hamster Wheel 4 Pack TO GO
Trial by Wombat 4 PACK TO GO
Trippel Jinx 4 PACK TO GO
Pizza (Copy)
Alla Vodka Pizza
House vodka sauce, thin red onions, porcini mushrooms, Italian sausage, ricotta salata, fresh oregano
Drinking Buddy Pizza
4 cheeses - Mozzarella, parmesan, asiago, fontina, san marzano sauce and classic pepperoni
El Padrino Pizza
Tappo's house meatball, san marzano sauce, hot cherry peppers, whipped ricotta, basil, sesame seed crust
Hollywood John White Pizza
Black truffle parmesan crema, wild mushrooms, broccoli rabe, prosciutto di parma
Little Anthony White Pizza
Asiago crema, chicken sausage, fried hot peppers, spinach greens, garlic & rosemary
Marinara Pizza
San marzano sauce, garlic & oregano
Traditional Margarita Pizza
San marzano sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, fresh basil
Taco Pizza - Beef
Red wine braised chicken breast and thighs with sweet peppers, tender onions, grated pecorino romano and parmigiano reggiano, arugula greens, mixed herbs
Taco Pizza - Chicken
Red wine braised chicken breast and thighs with sweet peppers, tender onions, grated pecorino romano and parmigiano reggiano, arugula greens, mixed herbs
Buffalo Chix Pizza
Lighter Fare (Copy)
Bliss Rings
Thin Man Double IPA battered thick cut onion rings, Buffalo Pilsner honey mustard / Burning Money IPA cheese dip
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, creamy parmesan caesar dressing
House Greens
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, artichoke hearts, chickpeas, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette
Marinated Olives
Chef's selection of olives seasoned with rosemary & lemon
Panzanella
Toasted bread, red onion, tomato, olives, pepperoncini, fresh herbs, pepperoncini vinaigrette
Pretzel Bites
French Fries
Stuffed Mushrooms
Chips & Salsa ***
Crab Dip
Fuller Fare (Copy)
Sausage Greens & Beans
Braised sweet Italian sausage, cannellini beans, escarole greens, mild hot peppers, green lentils, tomato/parmesan broth served with grilled crostini.
Brew House Wings
Styles: Red Hot, Pilsner Honey Mustard, Black Francis BBQ, Garlic Parmesan
Molten Mac & Cheese
Shroom Mac***
Sweeter Fare (Copy)
Cannoli
Sweet ricotta, hazelnut filling, chocolate chips, toasted almonds
Espresso Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae
Warm chocolate chip cookie over fresh brewed espresso, french vanilla ice cream, espresso caramel, honey roasted peanuts
CHEESECAKES TO GO
Cheesecake With Berry Sauce And Cannoli Crumble For Here
GF Dough (Copy)
Liquor (Copy)
Stoli Vodka
Zackariah Harris Bourbon
Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka
New Amsterdam Gin
Lockhouse Coffee
Loganberry Vodka
Flor De Cana Rum
Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum
Milagro Silver Tequila
Tully Irish Whiskey
Mimosa
LOFT Minkey Mosa
LOFT Pink Champ
LOFT Espresso
Wine (Copy)
Cabernet
Pinot Noir
Red Blend
Chardonnay
Pinot Grigio
Rose
Sauv Blanc
Prosecco
Cabernet Bottle
Pinot Noir Bottle
Red Blend Bottle
Chardonnay Bottle
Pinot Grigio Bottle
Rose Bottle
Sauv Blanc Bottle
Prosecco Bottle
Pinot Grigio Bottle
Chardonnay Bottle
Pinot Noir Bottle
Cabernet Bottle
Rose Bottle
Red Blend Bottle
Red Blend Bottle
Cabernet
Pinot Noir
Chardonnay
Pinot Grigio
Rose
Prosecco
Sauv Blanc
Red Blend
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Serving wood-fired pizzas and more for Thin Man Brewery's Barrel Room.
166 Chandler Street, Buffalo, NY 14203