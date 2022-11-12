Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Thin Man | Tappo Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

166 Chandler Street

Buffalo, NY 14203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pizza

Alla Vodka Pizza

$20.00

House vodka sauce, thin red onions, porcini mushrooms, Italian sausage, ricotta salata, fresh oregano

Avocado Pizza***

$20.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Berry Pizza***

$19.00

Buffalo Chix Pizza

$18.00

Chicken & Waffle Pizza (10/16 Brunch)

$20.00

Chicken Souvlaki Pizza

$20.00

Classic Breakfast Pizza***

$19.00

Classic White Pizza

$17.00

Don't Have A Cow, Man [V]

$25.00

Drinking Buddy Pizza

$18.00

4 cheeses - Mozzarella, parmesan, asiago, fontina, san marzano sauce and classic pepperoni

El Padrino Pizza

$19.00

Tappo's house meatball, san marzano sauce, hot cherry peppers, whipped ricotta, basil, sesame seed crust

Hollywood John White Pizza

$22.00

Black truffle parmesan crema, wild mushrooms, broccoli rabe, prosciutto di parma

Just A Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Little Anthony White Pizza

$19.00Out of stock

Asiago crema, chicken sausage, fried hot peppers, spinach greens, garlic & rosemary

Marinara Pizza

$16.00

San marzano sauce, garlic & oregano

Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Southwest Pizza***

$19.00

Spinach Artichoke Pizza

$19.00

Stinger Pizza (Bills Game)

$20.00Out of stock

Traditional Margarita Pizza

$17.00

San marzano sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, fresh basil

Lighter Fare

5 For $5 Mozz Sticks

$5.00

Bliss Rings

$12.00

Thin Man Double IPA battered thick cut onion rings, Buffalo Pilsner honey mustard / Burning Money IPA cheese dip

Buffalo Wing Dip

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, creamy parmesan caesar dressing

French Fries

$7.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Greek Salad

$10.00

House Greens

$10.00

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, artichoke hearts, chickpeas, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette

Loaded Tots

$12.00

Marinated Olives

$7.00

Chef's selection of olives seasoned with rosemary & lemon

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

Spin Dip

$9.00

Tater Tots

$7.00

1/2 Off Pretzel Bites (Game On Only)

$4.50

Fuller Fare

Breakfast Burrito***

$13.00

Breakfast Sandwich (Bacon)***

$11.00

Breakfast Sandwich (Sausage)***

$11.00

Brew House Wings

$17.00

Styles: Red Hot, Pilsner Honey Mustard, Black Francis BBQ, Garlic Parmesan

Chicken Finger Sub

$10.00

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$16.00

Chicken Parm Sub

$10.00

Sausage Hoagie w/ Fries

$12.00Out of stock

Eggplant Parm Sub

$10.00

Meatball Sub

$10.00

Nashville Hot Sandwich

$12.00

Stinger Sub (Bills Game)

$12.00Out of stock

Sweeter Fare

Cannoli

$5.00

Sweet ricotta, hazelnut filling, chocolate chips, toasted almonds

Espresso Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae

$7.00

Warm chocolate chip cookie over fresh brewed espresso, french vanilla ice cream, espresso caramel, honey roasted peanuts

Kids Scoop

Adult Scoop

$2.00

Peanut Butter Crunch Bar

$7.00

Specials

Family Salad - Caesar

$25.00

Family Salad - House

$30.00

Igloo Package (8 People)

$250.00

Sides

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of Ketchup

Side of Red Pepper

Side of Hot Sauce

Side of Basil Aioli

$0.50

Side of Parm

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of BBQ

$0.50

Side of Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side of Grilled Chicken

$5.50

Side of Crostini

$1.00

Side of Meatballs

$10.00Out of stock

Side Of Scrambled Eggs

$3.00

Side Of Scrambled Eggs

$3.00

Side Of Minkey Brutal Hot Sauce

$0.50

Merchandise

420 Papers

$4.00

420 Papers EMPLOYEE

$2.00

420 Shirt

$25.00

420 Shirt EMPLOYEE

$13.00

Gay Shirt

$25.00

Glass - 13oz

$7.00

Glass - 5oz

$5.00

Glass - Stein

$10.00

Glass - Willi Beacher

$7.00

Glass - Wine

$7.00

Minkey Day Hat

$25.00

Minkey Day Hat Employee

$12.50

Minkey Hot Sauce

$12.00

Minkey Hot Sauce Employee

$5.00

Minkey Shirt

$25.00

Minkey Shirt Employee

$12.50

Oktoberfest Shirts

$20.00

Oktoberfest Shirts Employee

$10.00

Pills Mafia Hats

$30.00

Tin Tacker

$20.00

Beer To Go

11 Day Power Play 4 PACK TO GO

$12.49

Alternative Maltster 4 PACK TO GO

$10.99

Big Joe 4 PACK TO GO

$16.99

Bliss 4 PACK TO GO

$13.99

Cherub BOTTLE TO GO

$8.99

DDH Bliss Mosaic 4PACK TO GO

$16.99

Decoy Family BOTTLE TO GO

$9.99

El Jardinero 4 PACK TO GO

$15.99

End Fun Times 4 Pack TO GO

$16.99

Fall Is Elite 4 PACK TO GO

$14.99

Fiddle Riddle 4 Pack TO GO

$15.99

Genie Juice 4 PACK TO GO

$12.99

Golden Boot 6 PACK TO GO

$11.99

Kolsch vs Cancer 4 PACK TO GO

$12.99

Merry Go Round 4 PACK TO GO

$10.99

Minkey Sunrise 4 PACK TO GO

$14.99

One Track Mind 4 PACK TO GO

$11.99

Pills Mafia 12 PACK TO GO

$19.99

Pills Mafia 4 PACK TO GO

$9.99

Sci-Fi Hamster Wheel 4 Pack TO GO

$11.99

Trial by Wombat 4 PACK TO GO

$14.99

Trippel Jinx 4 PACK TO GO

$19.99

Combos

Game Day Special

$50.00

Pizza & Beer Pitcher

$30.00

Pizza & Wine

$30.00

Pizza, Beer, & Wings

$45.00

Pizza, Wine, & Wings

$45.00

Superbowl Special- 2 4 pack pills / 2 pizza TO GO

$39.99

Valentine's Special

$49.99

Play Off Special

$59.99

VIP Events

General Admission

$20.00

VIP

$80.00

(UPGRADE) GA > VIP

$40.00

Pizza (Copy)

Alla Vodka Pizza

$20.00

House vodka sauce, thin red onions, porcini mushrooms, Italian sausage, ricotta salata, fresh oregano

Drinking Buddy Pizza

$18.00

4 cheeses - Mozzarella, parmesan, asiago, fontina, san marzano sauce and classic pepperoni

El Padrino Pizza

$19.00

Tappo's house meatball, san marzano sauce, hot cherry peppers, whipped ricotta, basil, sesame seed crust

Hollywood John White Pizza

$22.00

Black truffle parmesan crema, wild mushrooms, broccoli rabe, prosciutto di parma

Little Anthony White Pizza

$19.00Out of stock

Asiago crema, chicken sausage, fried hot peppers, spinach greens, garlic & rosemary

Marinara Pizza

$16.00

San marzano sauce, garlic & oregano

Traditional Margarita Pizza

$17.00

San marzano sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, fresh basil

Taco Pizza - Beef

$15.00

Red wine braised chicken breast and thighs with sweet peppers, tender onions, grated pecorino romano and parmigiano reggiano, arugula greens, mixed herbs

Taco Pizza - Chicken

$15.00

Red wine braised chicken breast and thighs with sweet peppers, tender onions, grated pecorino romano and parmigiano reggiano, arugula greens, mixed herbs

Buffalo Chix Pizza

$18.00

Lighter Fare (Copy)

Bliss Rings

$12.00

Thin Man Double IPA battered thick cut onion rings, Buffalo Pilsner honey mustard / Burning Money IPA cheese dip

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, creamy parmesan caesar dressing

House Greens

$10.00

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, artichoke hearts, chickpeas, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette

Marinated Olives

$7.00

Chef's selection of olives seasoned with rosemary & lemon

Panzanella

$11.00

Toasted bread, red onion, tomato, olives, pepperoncini, fresh herbs, pepperoncini vinaigrette

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

French Fries

$7.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.00Out of stock

Chips & Salsa ***

$5.00Out of stock

Crab Dip

$10.00Out of stock

Fuller Fare (Copy)

Sausage Greens & Beans

$14.00

Braised sweet Italian sausage, cannellini beans, escarole greens, mild hot peppers, green lentils, tomato/parmesan broth served with grilled crostini.

Brew House Wings

$17.00

Styles: Red Hot, Pilsner Honey Mustard, Black Francis BBQ, Garlic Parmesan

Molten Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Shroom Mac***

$12.00Out of stock

Sweeter Fare (Copy)

Cannoli

$5.00

Sweet ricotta, hazelnut filling, chocolate chips, toasted almonds

Espresso Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae

$7.00

Warm chocolate chip cookie over fresh brewed espresso, french vanilla ice cream, espresso caramel, honey roasted peanuts

CHEESECAKES TO GO

$3.00Out of stock

Cheesecake With Berry Sauce And Cannoli Crumble For Here

$7.00Out of stock

GF Dough (Copy)

GF dough

$5.00

Liquor (Copy)

Stoli Vodka

$8.50

Zackariah Harris Bourbon

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka

$8.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$8.00

Lockhouse Coffee

$8.50

Loganberry Vodka

$8.50

Flor De Cana Rum

$8.00

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

$8.50

Milagro Silver Tequila

$8.50

Tully Irish Whiskey

$8.50

Mimosa

$7.00

LOFT Minkey Mosa

$9.00

LOFT Pink Champ

$8.00

LOFT Espresso

$10.00

Wine (Copy)

Cabernet

$7.00

Pinot Noir

$7.00

Red Blend

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Rose

$7.00

Sauv Blanc

$7.00

Prosecco

$7.00

Cabernet Bottle

$25.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$25.00

Red Blend Bottle

$25.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$25.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$25.00

Rose Bottle

$25.00

Sauv Blanc Bottle

$25.00

Prosecco Bottle

$25.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$25.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$25.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$25.00

Cabernet Bottle

$25.00

Rose Bottle

$25.00

Red Blend Bottle

Red Blend Bottle

$23.00

Cabernet

$7.00

Pinot Noir

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Rose

$7.00

Prosecco

$7.00

Sauv Blanc

$7.00

Red Blend

$7.00

Full Drafts (Copy)

LOFT Estate Reserve

$8.00

LOFT Pills

$6.50

LOFT Minkey

$7.00

Loft Sci Fi

$7.00

LOFT High Noon

$7.00

LOFT Blue Btl

$6.00

LOFT Blue Light Btl

$6.00

Loft Can Lagerkoller

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Serving wood-fired pizzas and more for Thin Man Brewery's Barrel Room.

Website

Location

166 Chandler Street, Buffalo, NY 14203

Directions

Gallery
Thin Man | Tappo Pizza image
Thin Man | Tappo Pizza image
Thin Man | Tappo Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Thin Man Brewery - Elmwood
orange star4.0 • 779
492 ELMWOOD AVE Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext
Resurgence Brewing Company
orange star5.0 • 5
55 Chicago St Buffalo, NY 14204
View restaurantnext
Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company - Wurlitzer
orange star4.3 • 752
908 Niagara Falls Blvd North Tonawanda, NY 14120
View restaurantnext
New York Beer Project - Lockport
orange star4.3 • 1,690
6933 S. Transit Rd. Lockport, NY 14094
View restaurantnext
Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company - Wilson
orange starNo Reviews
638 Lake Street Wilson, NY 14172
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Buffalo

PATS PIZZERIA
orange star4.1 • 326
544 Ontario Street Buffalo, NY 14207
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Buffalo
South Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Elmwood Village
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Main Street
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Westside
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Eastside
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
North Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston