T.H.I.N.K. Coffee - Greenbrier

43 South Broadview Street

Greenbrier, AR 72034

Order Again

Double Shot Espresso

Double Shot

$1.20

Contemplator

Contemplator - Small

$4.80

Latte with Special Creamy milk & Brown Sugar

Contemplator - Medium

$5.50

Latte with Special Creamy milk & Brown Sugar

Contemplator - Large

$6.20

Latte with Special Creamy milk & Brown Sugar

Brainiac

Brainiac - Small

$4.80

Iced Latte with Special Creamy milk & Brown Sugar

Brainiac - Medium

$5.50

Iced Latte with Special Creamy milk & Brown Sugar

Brainiac - Large

$6.20

Iced Latte with Special Creamy milk & Brown Sugar

Brain Wave

Brain Wave - Small

$4.10

Latte with Flavor

Brain Wave - Medium

$4.80

Latte with Flavor

Brain Wave - Large

$5.60

Latte with Flavor

Iced Brain Wave - Small

$4.10

Latte with Flavor

Iced Brain Wave - Medium

$4.80

Latte with Flavor

Iced Brain Wave - Large

$5.60

Latte with Flavor

Recollection

Recollection - Small

$4.10

Dark/White Chocolate Mocha

Recollection - Medium

$4.80

Dark/White Chocolate Mocha

Recollection - Large

$5.80

Dark/White Chocolate Mocha

Iced Recollection - Small

$4.10

Dark/White Chocolate Mocha

Iced Recollecton - Medium

$4.80

Dark/White Chocolate Mocha

Iced Recollection - Large

$5.80

Dark/White Chocolate Mocha

PhD

PhD - Small

$4.20

Caramel Macchiato

PhD - Medium

$5.20

Caramel Macchiato

PhD - Large

$6.30

Caramel Macchiato

Iced PhD - Small

$4.20

Caramel Macchiato

Iced PhD - Medium

$5.20

Caramel Macchiato

Iced PhD - Large

$6.30

Caramel Macchiato

Brain Buzz

Brain Buzz - Small

$4.20

Honey Cinnamon Latte

Brain Buzz - Medium

$5.20

Honey Cinnamon Latte

Brain Buzz - Large

$5.90

Honey Cinnamon Latte

Iced Brain Buzz - Small

$4.20

Honey Cinnamon Latte

Iced Brain Buzz - Medium

$5.20

Honey Cinnamon Latte

Iced Brain Buzz - Large

$5.90

Honey Cinnamon Latte

Lightbulb

Lightbulb - Small

$2.80

Americano

Lightbulb - Medium

$3.40

Americano

Lightbulb - Large

$4.00

Americano

Iced Lightbulb - Small

$2.80

Americano

Iced Lightbulb - Medium

$3.40

Americano

Iced Lightbulb - Large

$4.00

Americano

Brain Freeze

Brain Freeze - Small

$4.60

Blended Latte with Flavor

Brain Freeze - Medium

$5.60

Blended Latte with Flavor

Brain Freeze - Large

$6.60

Blended Latte with Flavor

Gear Turner

Gear Turner - Small

$2.00

Batch Brew coffee

Gear Turner - Medium

$2.50

Batch Brew coffee

Gear Turner - Large

$3.00

Batch Brew coffee

Concentrator

Concentrator - Small

$3.00

Red Eye (Batch Brew with espresso)

Concentrator - Medium

$3.80

Red Eye (Batch Brew with espresso)

Concentrator - Large

$4.40

Red Eye (Batch Brew with espresso)

Conclusion

Conclusion - Small

$3.70

Cold Brew

Conclusion - Medium

$4.20

Cold Brew

Conclusion - Large

$4.90

Cold Brew

Earl Grey Crème

Earl Grey Crème - Small

$2.60

Earl Grey Crème - Large

$3.80

Green Pomegranate

Green Pomegranate - Small

$2.60

Green Pomegranate - Large

$3.80

Brain Fog

Brain Fog - Small

$3.30

London Fog

Brain Fog - Large

$4.50

London Fog

Matcha

Matcha - Small

$4.00

Matcha Tea Latte

Matcha - Large

$6.10

Matcha Tea Latte

Iced Matcha - Small

$4.00

Matcha Tea Latte

Iced Matcha - Large

$6.10

Matcha Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte - Small

$3.50

Matcha Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte - Medium

$4.00

Chai Tea Latte - Large

$4.50

Iced Chai Tea Latte - Small

$3.50

Iced Chai Tea Latte - Medium

$4.00

Iced Chai Tea Latte - Large

$4.50

Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie - Small

$4.50

Strawberry Smoothie - Medium

$5.50

Strawberry Smoothie - Large

$6.50

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie - Small

$4.50

Strawberry Banana Smoothie - Medium

$5.50

Strawberry Banana Smoothie - Large

$6.50

Blueberry Pomegranate Smoothie

Blueberry Pomegranate Smoothie - Small

$4.50

Blueberry Pomegranate Smoothie - Medium

$5.50

Blueberry Pomegranate Smoothie - Large

$6.50

Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie - Small

$4.50

Mango Smoothie - Medium

$5.50

Mango Smoothie - Large

$6.50

Liquid Lightning (Red Bull)

Liquid Lightning - Small

$5.00

THINK's Red Bull

Liquid Lightning - Large

$7.00

THINK's Red Bull

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate - Small

$2.60

Hot Chocolate - Medium

$3.30

Hot Chocolate - Large

$3.70

Steamer

Steamer - Small

$2.60

Steamed milk + flavor

Steamer - Medium

$3.10

Steamed milk + flavor

Steamer - Large

$3.60

Steamed milk + flavor

Cream Shaker

Cream Shaker - Small

$3.20

Shaken milk + flavor

Cream Shaker - Medium

$3.70

Shaken milk + flavor

Cream Shaker - Large

$4.30

Shaken milk + flavor

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk - Small

$1.80

Chocolate Milk - Medium

$2.20

Chocolate Milk - Large

$2.80

Water

Water Cup

$0.30

Day Dream

Dark chocolate + Salted Caramel + Vanilla Cold Brew, topped with Half-n-Half *only available iced

Day Dream - Small

$4.00

Dark chocolate + Salted Caramel + Vanilla Cold Brew, topped with Half-n-Half *only available iced

Day Dream - Medium

$5.20

Dark chocolate + Salted Caramel + Vanilla Cold Brew, topped with Half-n-Half *only available iced

Day Dream - Large

$6.50

Dark chocolate + Salted Caramel + Vanilla Cold Brew, topped with Half-n-Half *only available iced

Frozen Tux

A blended white chocolate Brain Freeze with chocolate chips! Whip cream on request!

Frozen Tux - Small

$4.80

A blended white chocolate Brain Freeze with chocolate chips! Whip cream on request!

Frozen Tux - Medium

$5.70

A blended white chocolate Brain Freeze with chocolate chips! Whip cream on request!

Frozen Tux - Large

$6.70

A blended white chocolate Brain Freeze with chocolate chips! Whip cream on request!

Love Potion #9

White Chocolate + raspberry latte! *available hot, iced, or blended

Hot Love Potion #9 - Small

$4.00

White Chocolate + raspberry latte!

Hot Love Potion #9 - Medium

$5.20

White Chocolate + raspberry latte!

Hot Love Potion #9 - Large

$6.40

White Chocolate + raspberry latte!

Iced Love Potion #9 - Small

$4.00

White Chocolate + raspberry latte!

Iced Love Potion #9 - Medium

$5.20

White Chocolate + raspberry latte!

Iced Love Potion #9 - Large

$6.40

White Chocolate + raspberry latte!

Lucky Latte

White chocolate + irish cream latte! *available hot, iced, or blended

Hot Lucky Latte - Small

$4.00

White chocolate + irish cream latte!

Hot Lucky Latte - Medium

$5.20

White chocolate + irish cream latte!

Hot Lucky Latte - Large

$6.40

White chocolate + irish cream latte!

Iced Lucky Latte - Small

$4.00

White chocolate + irish cream latte!

Iced Lucky Latte - Medium

$5.20

White chocolate + irish cream latte!

Iced Lucky Latte - Large

$6.40

White chocolate + irish cream latte!

Mind Reader

Our Brainiac with coconut cold foam + caramel drizzle *Only available iced

Mind Reader - Small

$5.00

Our Brainiac with coconut cold foam + caramel drizzle *Only available iced

Mind Reader - Medium

$6.10

Our Brainiac with coconut cold foam + caramel drizzle *Only available iced

Mind Reader - Large

$7.20

Our Brainiac with coconut cold foam + caramel drizzle *Only available iced

The Daisy Bates

A vanilla + brown sugar iced latte with chocolate macadamia nut cold foam! *only available iced

The Daisy Bates - Small

$5.00

A vanilla + brown sugar iced latte with chocolate macadamia nut cold foam! *only available iced

The Daisy Bates - Medium

$6.00

A vanilla + brown sugar iced latte with chocolate macadamia nut cold foam! *only available iced

The Daisy Bates - Large

$7.20

A vanilla + brown sugar iced latte with chocolate macadamia nut cold foam! *only available iced

Clark Griswold

T.H.I.N.K.'s classic peppermint mocha!
Hot Clark Griswold - Small

$4.20

T.H.I.N.K.'s classic peppermint mocha!

Hot Clark Griswold - Medium

$5.00

T.H.I.N.K.'s peppermint mocha!

Hot Clark Griswold - Large

$6.00

T.H.I.N.K.'s classic peppermint mocha!

Iced Clark Griswold - Small

$4.20

T.H.I.N.K.'s classic peppermint mocha!

Iced Clark Griswold - Medium

$5.00

T.H.I.N.K.'s classic peppermint mocha!

Iced Clark Griswold - Large

$6.00

T.H.I.N.K.'s classic peppermint mocha!

Aunt Bethany

Our sweetest drink for our sweetest aunt! White chocolate + vanilla + salted caramel + brown sugar + cinnamon, topped with whipped cream!
Hot Aunt Bethany - Small

$4.20

Our sweetest drink for our sweetest aunt! White chocolate + vanilla + salted caramel + brown sugar + cinnamon, topped with whipped cream!

Hot Aunt Bethany - Medium

$5.20

Our sweetest drink for our sweetest aunt! White chocolate + vanilla + salted caramel + brown sugar + cinnamon, topped with whipped cream!

Hot Aunt Bethany - Large

$6.60

Our sweetest drink for our sweetest aunt! White chocolate + vanilla + salted caramel + brown sugar + cinnamon, topped with whipped cream!

Iced Aunt Bethany - Small

$4.20

Our sweetest drink for our sweetest aunt! White chocolate + vanilla + salted caramel + brown sugar + cinnamon, topped with whipped cream!

Iced Aunt Bethany - Medium

$5.20

Our sweetest drink for our sweetest aunt! White chocolate + vanilla + salted caramel + brown sugar + cinnamon, topped with whipped cream!

Iced Aunt Bethany - Large

$6.60

Our sweetest drink for our sweetest aunt! White chocolate + vanilla + salted caramel + brown sugar + cinnamon, topped with whipped cream!

Cousin Eddie

Steamed apple cider with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon!
Cousin Eddie - Small

$3.50

Steamed apple cider with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon!

Cousin Eddie - Medium

$4.00

Steamed apple cider with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon!

Cousin Eddie - Large

$4.50

Steamed apple cider with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon!

Margo & Todd

Maple + brown sugar latte!
Hot Margo & Todd - Small

$4.20

Maple + brown sugar latte!

Hot Margo & Todd - Medium

$5.00

Maple + brown sugar latte!

Hot Margo & Todd - Large

$6.00

Maple + brown sugar latte!

Iced Margo & Todd - Small

$4.20

Maple + brown sugar latte!

Iced Margo & Todd - Medium

$5.00

Maple + brown sugar latte!

Iced Margo & Todd - Large

$6.00

Maple + brown sugar latte!

Scott Calvin

Hot white chocolate + creme de mint latte!
Scott Calvin - Small

$4.20

HOT white chocolate + creme de mint latte!

Scott Calvin - Medium

$5.20

HOT white chocolate + creme de mint latte!

Scott Calvin - Large

$6.40

HOT white chocolate + creme de mint latte!

Carol Calvin

ICED white chocolate + creme de mint latte!
Carol Calvin - Small

$4.20

ICED white chocolate + creme de mint latte!

Carol Calvin - Medium

$5.20

ICED white chocolate + creme de mint latte!

Carol Calvin - Large

$6.40

ICED white chocolate + creme de mint latte!

The Charlie

Brown sugar, white chocolate, & cinnamon latte shaken with Contemplator milk!
Iced The Charlie - Small

$4.50

Brown sugar, white chocolate, & cinnamon latte shaken with Contemplator milk!

Iced The Charlie - Medium

$5.20

Brown sugar, white chocolate, & cinnamon latte shaken with Contemplator milk!

Iced The Charlie - Large

$6.40

Brown sugar, white chocolate, & cinnamon latte shaken with Contemplator milk!

Hot The Charlie - Small

$4.50

Brown sugar, white chocolate, & cinnamon latte shaken with Contemplator milk!

Hot The Charlie - Medium

$5.20

Brown sugar, white chocolate, & cinnamon latte shaken with Contemplator milk!

Hot The Charlie - Large

$6.40

Brown sugar, white chocolate, & cinnamon latte shaken with Contemplator milk!

Bernard the Elf

Caramel latte with toasted marshmallow cold foam + graham cracker topping!
Iced Bernard the Elf - Small

$4.20

Iced caramel latte with toasted marshmallow cold foam + graham cracker topping!

Iced Bernard the Elf - Medium

$5.40

Iced caramel latte with toasted marshmallow cold foam + gr