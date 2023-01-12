T.H.I.N.K. Coffee - Harkrider
2125 Harkrider Street
Conway, AR 72034
Double Shot Espresso
Contemplator
Brainiac
Brain Wave
Recollection
Hot Recollection - Small
Dark/White Chocolate Mocha
Hot Recollection - Medium
Dark/White Chocolate Mocha
Hot Recollection - Large
Dark/White Chocolate Mocha
Iced Recollection - Small
Dark/White Chocolate Mocha
Iced Recollecton - Medium
Dark/White Chocolate Mocha
Iced Recollection - Large
Dark/White Chocolate Mocha
PhD
Brain Buzz
Lightbulb
Brain Freeze
Gear Turner
Concentrator
Conclusion
Earl Grey Crème
Green Pomegranate
Matcha
Chai Tea Latte
Strawberry Smoothie
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Blueberry Pomegranate Smoothie
Liquid Lightning (Red Bull)
Steamer
Cream Shaker
Water
Day Dream
Day Dream - Small
Dark chocolate + Salted Caramel + Vanilla Cold Brew, topped with Half-n-Half *only available iced
Day Dream - Medium
Dark chocolate + Salted Caramel + Vanilla Cold Brew, topped with Half-n-Half *only available iced
Day Dream - Large
Dark chocolate + Salted Caramel + Vanilla Cold Brew, topped with Half-n-Half *only available iced
Frozen Tux
Frozen Tux - Small
A blended white chocolate Brain Freeze with chocolate chips! Whip cream on request!
Frozen Tux - Medium
A blended white chocolate Brain Freeze with chocolate chips! Whip cream on request!
Frozen Tux - Large
A blended white chocolate Brain Freeze with chocolate chips! Whip cream on request!
Love Potion #9
Hot Love Potion #9 - Small
White Chocolate + raspberry latte!
Hot Love Potion #9 - Medium
White Chocolate + raspberry latte!
Hot Love Potion #9 - Large
White Chocolate + raspberry latte!
Iced Love Potion #9 - Small
White Chocolate + raspberry latte!
Iced Love Potion #9 - Medium
White Chocolate + raspberry latte!
Iced Love Potion #9 - Large
White Chocolate + raspberry latte!
Lucky Latte
Hot Lucky Latte - Small
White chocolate + irish cream latte!
Hot Lucky Latte - Medium
White chocolate + irish cream latte!
Hot Lucky Latte - Large
White chocolate + irish cream latte!
Iced Lucky Latte - Small
White chocolate + irish cream latte!
Iced Lucky Latte - Medium
White chocolate + irish cream latte!
Iced Lucky Latte - Large
White chocolate + irish cream latte!
Mind Reader
The Daisy Bates
The Daisy Bates - Small
A vanilla + brown sugar iced latte with chocolate macadamia nut cold foam! *only available iced
The Daisy Bates - Medium
A vanilla + brown sugar iced latte with chocolate macadamia nut cold foam! *only available iced
The Daisy Bates - Large
A vanilla + brown sugar iced latte with chocolate macadamia nut cold foam! *only available iced
Clark Griswold
Hot Clark Griswold - Small
T.H.I.N.K.'s classic peppermint mocha!
Hot Clark Griswold - Medium
T.H.I.N.K.'s peppermint mocha!
Hot Clark Griswold - Large
T.H.I.N.K.'s classic peppermint mocha!
Iced Clark Griswold - Small
T.H.I.N.K.'s classic peppermint mocha!
Iced Clark Griswold - Medium
T.H.I.N.K.'s classic peppermint mocha!
Iced Clark Griswold - Large
T.H.I.N.K.'s classic peppermint mocha!
Aunt Bethany
Hot Aunt Bethany - Small
Our sweetest drink for our sweetest aunt! White chocolate + vanilla + salted caramel + brown sugar + cinnamon, topped with whipped cream!
Hot Aunt Bethany - Medium
Our sweetest drink for our sweetest aunt! White chocolate + vanilla + salted caramel + brown sugar + cinnamon, topped with whipped cream!
Hot Aunt Bethany - Large
Our sweetest drink for our sweetest aunt! White chocolate + vanilla + salted caramel + brown sugar + cinnamon, topped with whipped cream!
Iced Aunt Bethany - Small
Our sweetest drink for our sweetest aunt! White chocolate + vanilla + salted caramel + brown sugar + cinnamon, topped with whipped cream!
Iced Aunt Bethany - Medium
Our sweetest drink for our sweetest aunt! White chocolate + vanilla + salted caramel + brown sugar + cinnamon, topped with whipped cream!
Iced Aunt Bethany - Large
Our sweetest drink for our sweetest aunt! White chocolate + vanilla + salted caramel + brown sugar + cinnamon, topped with whipped cream!
Cousin Eddie
Margo & Todd
Hot Margo & Todd - Small
Maple + brown sugar latte!
Hot Margo & Todd - Medium
Maple + brown sugar latte!
Hot Margo & Todd - Large
Maple + brown sugar latte!
Iced Margo & Todd - Small
Maple + brown sugar latte!
Iced Margo & Todd - Medium
Maple + brown sugar latte!
Iced Margo & Todd - Large
Maple + brown sugar latte!
Scott Calvin
Carol Calvin
The Charlie
Iced The Charlie - Small
Brown sugar, white chocolate, & cinnamon latte shaken with Contemplator milk!
Iced The Charlie - Medium
Brown sugar, white chocolate, & cinnamon latte shaken with Contemplator milk!
Iced The Charlie - Large
Brown sugar, white chocolate, & cinnamon latte shaken with Contemplator milk!
Hot The Charlie - Small
Brown sugar, white chocolate, & cinnamon latte shaken with Contemplator milk!
Hot The Charlie - Medium
Brown sugar, white chocolate, & cinnamon latte shaken with Contemplator milk!
Hot The Charlie - Large
Brown sugar, white chocolate, & cinnamon latte shaken with Contemplator milk!
Bernard the Elf
Iced Bernard the Elf - Small
Iced caramel latte with toasted marshmallow cold foam + graham cracker topping!
Iced Bernard the Elf - Medium
Iced caramel latte with toasted marshmallow cold foam + graham cracker topping!
Iced Bernard the Elf - Large
Iced caramel latte with toasted marshmallow cold foam + graham cracker topping!
Hot Bernard the Elf - Small
Hot caramel + toasted marshmallow latte with graham cracker topping!
Hot Bernard the Elf - Medium
Hot caramel + toasted marshmallow latte with graham cracker topping!
Hot Bernard the Elf - Large
Hot caramel + toasted marshmallow latte with graham cracker topping!
Judy the Elf
The Chet
Hocus Focus
Iced Hocus Focus - Small
Our classic Brainiac/Contemplator, but with pumpkin spice!
Iced Hocus Focus - Medium
Our classic Brainiac/Contemplator, but with pumpkin spice!
Iced Hocus Focus - Large
Our classic Brainiac/Contemplator, but with pumpkin spice!
Hot Hocus Focus - Small
Our classic Brainiac/Contemplator, but with pumpkin spice!
Hot Hocus Focus - Medium
Our classic Brainiac/Contemplator, but with pumpkin spice!
Hot Hocus Focus - Large
Our classic Brainiac/Contemplator, but with pumpkin spice!
THINK's Pumpkin Chai
Iced Pumpkin Chai - Small
Our chai tea latte with pumpkin spice!
Iced Pumpkin Chai - Medium
Our chai tea latte with pumpkin spice!
Iced Pumpkin Chai - Large
Our chai tea latte with pumpkin spice!
Hot Pumpkin Chai - Small
Our chai tea latte with pumpkin spice!
Hot Pumpkin Chai - Medium
Our chai tea latte but with pumpkin spice!
Hot Pumpkin Chai - Large
Our chai tea latte with pumpkin spice!
Mr. Pumpkinhead
Flannel Cure Cold Brew
Flannel Cure Cold Brew - Small
White chocolate cold brew with bourbon caramel cold foam! *available iced
Flannel Cure Cold Brew - Medium
White chocolate cold brew with bourbon caramel cold foam! *available iced
Flannel Cure Cold Brew - Large
White chocolate cold brew with bourbon caramel cold foam! *available iced
Cardigan Cold Brew
The Sleepy Hollow
The Headless Horseman
T.H.I.N.K. provides high-quality coffee drinks in a quick-serve drive-through that allows you to get the coffee you crave without the wait you hate.
2125 Harkrider Street, Conway, AR 72034