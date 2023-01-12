Restaurant header imageView gallery

T.H.I.N.K. Coffee - Harkrider

review star

No reviews yet

2125 Harkrider Street

Conway, AR 72034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Double Shot Espresso

Double Shot

$1.20

Contemplator

Contemplator - Small

$4.80

Latte with Special Creamy milk & Brown Sugar

Contemplator - Medium

$5.50

Latte with Special Creamy milk & Brown Sugar

Contemplator - Large

$6.20

Latte with Special Creamy milk & Brown Sugar

Brainiac

Brainiac - Small

$4.80

Iced Latte with Special Creamy milk & Brown Sugar

Brainiac - Medium

$5.50

Iced Latte with Special Creamy milk & Brown Sugar

Brainiac - Large

$6.20

Iced Latte with Special Creamy milk & Brown Sugar

Brain Wave

Hot Brain Wave - Small

$4.10

Latte with Flavor

Hot Brain Wave - Medium

$4.80

Latte with Flavor

Hot Brain Wave - Large

$5.60

Latte with Flavor

Iced Brain Wave - Small

$4.10

Latte with Flavor

Iced Brain Wave - Medium

$4.80

Latte with Flavor

Iced Brain Wave - Large

$5.60

Latte with Flavor

Recollection

Hot Recollection - Small

$4.10

Dark/White Chocolate Mocha

Hot Recollection - Medium

$4.80

Dark/White Chocolate Mocha

Hot Recollection - Large

$5.80

Dark/White Chocolate Mocha

Iced Recollection - Small

$4.10

Dark/White Chocolate Mocha

Iced Recollecton - Medium

$4.80

Dark/White Chocolate Mocha

Iced Recollection - Large

$5.80

Dark/White Chocolate Mocha

PhD

Hot PhD - Small

$4.20

Caramel Macchiato

Hot PhD - Medium

$5.20

Caramel Macchiato

Hot PhD - Large

$6.30

Caramel Macchiato

Iced PhD - Small

$4.20

Caramel Macchiato

Iced PhD - Medium

$5.20

Caramel Macchiato

Iced PhD - Large

$6.30

Caramel Macchiato

Brain Buzz

Hot Brain Buzz - Small

$4.20

Honey Cinnamon Latte

Hot Brain Buzz - Medium

$5.20

Honey Cinnamon Latte

Hot Brain Buzz - Large

$5.90

Honey Cinnamon Latte

Iced Brain Buzz - Small

$4.20

Honey Cinnamon Latte

Iced Brain Buzz - Medium

$5.20

Honey Cinnamon Latte

Iced Brain Buzz - Large

$5.90

Honey Cinnamon Latte

Lightbulb

Hot Lightbulb - Small

$2.80

Americano

Hot Lightbulb - Medium

$3.40

Americano

Hot Lightbulb - Large

$4.00

Americano

Iced Lightbulb - Small

$2.80

Americano

Iced Lightbulb - Medium

$3.40

Americano

Iced Lightbulb - Large

$4.00

Americano

Brain Freeze

Brain Freeze - Small

$4.60

Blended Latte with Flavor

Brain Freeze - Medium

$5.60

Blended Latte with Flavor

Brain Freeze - Large

$6.60

Blended Latte with Flavor

Gear Turner

Gear Turner - Small

$2.00

Batch Brew coffee

Gear Turner - Medium

$2.50

Batch Brew coffee

Gear Turner - Large

$3.00

Batch Brew coffee

Concentrator

Concentrator - Small

$3.00

Red Eye (Batch Brew with espresso)

Concentrator - Medium

$3.80

Red Eye (Batch Brew with espresso)

Concentrator - Large

$4.40

Red Eye (Batch Brew with espresso)

Conclusion

Conclusion - Small

$3.70

Cold Brew

Conclusion - Medium

$4.20

Cold Brew

Conclusion - Large

$4.90

Cold Brew

Earl Grey Crème

Earl Grey Crème - Small

$2.60

Earl Grey Crème - Large

$3.80

Green Pomegranate

Green Pomegranate - Small

$2.60

Green Pomegranate - Large

$3.80

Brain Fog

Brain Fog - Small

$3.30

London Fog

Brain Fog - Large

$4.50

London Fog

Matcha

Matcha - Small

$4.00

Matcha Tea Latte

Matcha - Large

$6.10

Matcha Tea Latte

Iced Matcha - Small

$4.00

Matcha Tea Latte

Iced Matcha - Large

$6.10

Matcha Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte - Small

$3.50

Matcha Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte - Medium

$4.00

Chai Tea Latte - Large

$4.50

Iced Chai Tea Latte - Small

$3.50

Iced Chai Tea Latte - Medium

$4.00

Iced Chai Tea Latte - Large

$4.50

Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie - Small

$4.50

Strawberry Smoothie - Medium

$5.50

Strawberry Smoothie - Large

$6.50

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie - Small

$4.50

Strawberry Banana Smoothie - Medium

$5.50

Strawberry Banana Smoothie - Large

$6.50

Blueberry Pomegranate Smoothie

Blueberry Pomegranate Smoothie - Small

$4.50

Blueberry Pomegranate Smoothie - Medium

$5.50

Blueberry Pomegranate Smoothie - Large

$6.50

Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie - Small

$4.50

Mango Smoothie - Medium

$5.50

Mango Smoothie - Large

$6.50

Liquid Lightning (Red Bull)

Liquid Lightning - Small

$5.00

THINK's Red Bull

Liquid Lightning - Large

$7.00

THINK's Red Bull

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate - Small

$2.60

Hot Chocolate - Medium

$3.30

Hot Chocolate - Large

$3.70

Steamer

Steamer - Small

$2.60

Steamed milk + flavor

Steamer - Medium

$3.10

Steamed milk + flavor

Steamer - Large

$3.60

Steamed milk + flavor

Cream Shaker

Cream Shaker - Small

$3.20

Shaken milk + flavor

Cream Shaker - Medium

$3.70

Shaken milk + flavor

Cream Shaker - Large

$4.30

Shaken milk + flavor

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk - Small

$1.80

Chocolate Milk - Medium

$2.20

Chocolate Milk - Large

$2.80

Water

Water Cup

$0.30

Day Dream

Dark chocolate + Salted Caramel + Vanilla Cold Brew, topped with Half-n-Half *only available iced

Day Dream - Small

$4.00

Dark chocolate + Salted Caramel + Vanilla Cold Brew, topped with Half-n-Half *only available iced

Day Dream - Medium

$5.20

Dark chocolate + Salted Caramel + Vanilla Cold Brew, topped with Half-n-Half *only available iced

Day Dream - Large

$6.50

Dark chocolate + Salted Caramel + Vanilla Cold Brew, topped with Half-n-Half *only available iced

Frozen Tux

A blended white chocolate Brain Freeze with chocolate chips! Whip cream on request!

Frozen Tux - Small

$4.80

A blended white chocolate Brain Freeze with chocolate chips! Whip cream on request!

Frozen Tux - Medium

$5.70

A blended white chocolate Brain Freeze with chocolate chips! Whip cream on request!

Frozen Tux - Large

$6.70

A blended white chocolate Brain Freeze with chocolate chips! Whip cream on request!

Love Potion #9

White Chocolate + raspberry latte! *available hot, iced, or blended

Hot Love Potion #9 - Small

$4.00

White Chocolate + raspberry latte!

Hot Love Potion #9 - Medium

$5.20

White Chocolate + raspberry latte!

Hot Love Potion #9 - Large

$6.40

White Chocolate + raspberry latte!

Iced Love Potion #9 - Small

$4.00

White Chocolate + raspberry latte!

Iced Love Potion #9 - Medium

$5.20

White Chocolate + raspberry latte!

Iced Love Potion #9 - Large

$6.40

White Chocolate + raspberry latte!

Lucky Latte

White chocolate + irish cream latte! *available hot, iced, or blended

Hot Lucky Latte - Small

$4.00

White chocolate + irish cream latte!

Hot Lucky Latte - Medium

$5.20

White chocolate + irish cream latte!

Hot Lucky Latte - Large

$6.40

White chocolate + irish cream latte!

Iced Lucky Latte - Small

$4.00

White chocolate + irish cream latte!

Iced Lucky Latte - Medium

$5.20

White chocolate + irish cream latte!

Iced Lucky Latte - Large

$6.40

White chocolate + irish cream latte!

Mind Reader

Our Brainiac with coconut cold foam + caramel drizzle *Only available iced

Mind Reader - Small

$5.00

Our Brainiac with coconut cold foam + caramel drizzle *Only available iced

Mind Reader - Medium

$6.10

Our Brainiac with coconut cold foam + caramel drizzle *Only available iced

Mind Reader - Large

$7.20

Our Brainiac with coconut cold foam + caramel drizzle *Only available iced

The Daisy Bates

A vanilla + brown sugar iced latte with chocolate macadamia nut cold foam! *only available iced

The Daisy Bates - Small

$5.00

A vanilla + brown sugar iced latte with chocolate macadamia nut cold foam! *only available iced

The Daisy Bates - Medium

$6.00

A vanilla + brown sugar iced latte with chocolate macadamia nut cold foam! *only available iced

The Daisy Bates - Large

$7.20

A vanilla + brown sugar iced latte with chocolate macadamia nut cold foam! *only available iced

Clark Griswold

T.H.I.N.K.'s classic peppermint mocha!
Hot Clark Griswold - Small

Hot Clark Griswold - Small

$4.20

T.H.I.N.K.'s classic peppermint mocha!

Hot Clark Griswold - Medium

Hot Clark Griswold - Medium

$5.00

T.H.I.N.K.'s peppermint mocha!

Hot Clark Griswold - Large

Hot Clark Griswold - Large

$6.00

T.H.I.N.K.'s classic peppermint mocha!

Iced Clark Griswold - Small

Iced Clark Griswold - Small

$4.20

T.H.I.N.K.'s classic peppermint mocha!

Iced Clark Griswold - Medium

Iced Clark Griswold - Medium

$5.00

T.H.I.N.K.'s classic peppermint mocha!

Iced Clark Griswold - Large

Iced Clark Griswold - Large

$6.00

T.H.I.N.K.'s classic peppermint mocha!

Aunt Bethany

Our sweetest drink for our sweetest aunt! White chocolate + vanilla + salted caramel + brown sugar + cinnamon, topped with whipped cream!
Hot Aunt Bethany - Small

Hot Aunt Bethany - Small

$4.20

Our sweetest drink for our sweetest aunt! White chocolate + vanilla + salted caramel + brown sugar + cinnamon, topped with whipped cream!

Hot Aunt Bethany - Medium

Hot Aunt Bethany - Medium

$5.20

Our sweetest drink for our sweetest aunt! White chocolate + vanilla + salted caramel + brown sugar + cinnamon, topped with whipped cream!

Hot Aunt Bethany - Large

Hot Aunt Bethany - Large

$6.60

Our sweetest drink for our sweetest aunt! White chocolate + vanilla + salted caramel + brown sugar + cinnamon, topped with whipped cream!

Iced Aunt Bethany - Small

Iced Aunt Bethany - Small

$4.20

Our sweetest drink for our sweetest aunt! White chocolate + vanilla + salted caramel + brown sugar + cinnamon, topped with whipped cream!

Iced Aunt Bethany - Medium

Iced Aunt Bethany - Medium

$5.20

Our sweetest drink for our sweetest aunt! White chocolate + vanilla + salted caramel + brown sugar + cinnamon, topped with whipped cream!

Iced Aunt Bethany - Large

Iced Aunt Bethany - Large

$6.60

Our sweetest drink for our sweetest aunt! White chocolate + vanilla + salted caramel + brown sugar + cinnamon, topped with whipped cream!

Cousin Eddie

Steamed apple cider with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon!
Cousin Eddie - Small

Cousin Eddie - Small

$3.50

Steamed apple cider with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon!

Cousin Eddie - Medium

Cousin Eddie - Medium

$4.00

Steamed apple cider with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon!

Cousin Eddie - Large

Cousin Eddie - Large

$4.50

Steamed apple cider with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon!

Margo & Todd

Maple + brown sugar latte!
Hot Margo & Todd - Small

Hot Margo & Todd - Small

$4.20

Maple + brown sugar latte!

Hot Margo & Todd - Medium

Hot Margo & Todd - Medium

$5.00

Maple + brown sugar latte!

Hot Margo & Todd - Large

Hot Margo & Todd - Large

$6.00

Maple + brown sugar latte!

Iced Margo & Todd - Small

Iced Margo & Todd - Small

$4.20

Maple + brown sugar latte!

Iced Margo & Todd - Medium

Iced Margo & Todd - Medium

$5.00

Maple + brown sugar latte!

Iced Margo & Todd - Large

Iced Margo & Todd - Large

$6.00

Maple + brown sugar latte!

Scott Calvin

Hot white chocolate + creme de mint latte!
Scott Calvin - Small

Scott Calvin - Small

$4.20

HOT white chocolate + creme de mint latte!

Scott Calvin - Medium

Scott Calvin - Medium

$5.20

HOT white chocolate + creme de mint latte!

Scott Calvin - Large

Scott Calvin - Large

$6.40

HOT white chocolate + creme de mint latte!

Carol Calvin

ICED white chocolate + creme de mint latte!
Carol Calvin - Small

Carol Calvin - Small

$4.20

ICED white chocolate + creme de mint latte!

Carol Calvin - Medium

Carol Calvin - Medium

$5.20

ICED white chocolate + creme de mint latte!

Carol Calvin - Large

Carol Calvin - Large

$6.40

ICED white chocolate + creme de mint latte!

The Charlie

Brown sugar, white chocolate, & cinnamon latte shaken with Contemplator milk!
Iced The Charlie - Small

Iced The Charlie - Small

$4.50

Brown sugar, white chocolate, & cinnamon latte shaken with Contemplator milk!

Iced The Charlie - Medium

Iced The Charlie - Medium

$5.20

Brown sugar, white chocolate, & cinnamon latte shaken with Contemplator milk!

Iced The Charlie - Large

Iced The Charlie - Large

$6.40

Brown sugar, white chocolate, & cinnamon latte shaken with Contemplator milk!

Hot The Charlie - Small

Hot The Charlie - Small

$4.50

Brown sugar, white chocolate, & cinnamon latte shaken with Contemplator milk!

Hot The Charlie - Medium

Hot The Charlie - Medium

$5.20

Brown sugar, white chocolate, & cinnamon latte shaken with Contemplator milk!

Hot The Charlie - Large

Hot The Charlie - Large

$6.40

Brown sugar, white chocolate, & cinnamon latte shaken with Contemplator milk!

Bernard the Elf

Caramel latte with toasted marshmallow cold foam + graham cracker topping!
Iced Bernard the Elf - Small

Iced Bernard the Elf - Small

$4.20

Iced caramel latte with toasted marshmallow cold foam + graham cracker topping!

Iced Bernard the Elf - Medium

Iced Bernard the Elf - Medium

$5.40

Iced caramel latte with toasted marshmallow cold foam + graham cracker topping!

Iced Bernard the Elf - Large

Iced Bernard the Elf - Large

$6.60

Iced caramel latte with toasted marshmallow cold foam + graham cracker topping!

Hot Bernard the Elf - Small

Hot Bernard the Elf - Small

$4.20

Hot caramel + toasted marshmallow latte with graham cracker topping!

Hot Bernard the Elf - Medium

Hot Bernard the Elf - Medium

$5.40

Hot caramel + toasted marshmallow latte with graham cracker topping!

Hot Bernard the Elf - Large

Hot Bernard the Elf - Large

$6.60

Hot caramel + toasted marshmallow latte with graham cracker topping!

Judy the Elf

Santa's hot chocolate, with toasted marshmallow + cinnamon! (no espresso)
Judy the Elf - Small

Judy the Elf - Small

$3.00

Santa's hot chocolate, with toasted marshmallow + cinnamon! (no espresso)

Judy the Elf - Medium

Judy the Elf - Medium

$3.60

Santa's hot chocolate, with toasted marshmallow + cinnamon! (no espresso)

Judy the Elf - Large

Judy the Elf - Large

$4.20

Santa's hot chocolate, with toasted marshmallow + cinnamon! (no espresso)

The Chet

Our Brain Freeze with cookies & cream flavor, topped with whipped cream & caramel drizzle!
The Chet - Small

The Chet - Small

$4.30

Our Brain Freeze with cookies & cream flavor, topped with whipped cream & caramel drizzle!

The Chet - Medium

$5.70
The Chet - Large

The Chet - Large

$7.30

Our Brain Freeze with cookies & cream flavor, topped with whipped cream & caramel drizzle!

Hocus Focus

Our classic Brainiac/Contemplator, but with pumpkin spice!
Iced Hocus Focus - Small

Iced Hocus Focus - Small

$4.80

Our classic Brainiac/Contemplator, but with pumpkin spice!

Iced Hocus Focus - Medium

Iced Hocus Focus - Medium

$5.80

Our classic Brainiac/Contemplator, but with pumpkin spice!

Iced Hocus Focus - Large

Iced Hocus Focus - Large

$6.80

Our classic Brainiac/Contemplator, but with pumpkin spice!

Hot Hocus Focus - Small

Hot Hocus Focus - Small

$4.80

Our classic Brainiac/Contemplator, but with pumpkin spice!

Hot Hocus Focus - Medium

Hot Hocus Focus - Medium

$5.80

Our classic Brainiac/Contemplator, but with pumpkin spice!

Hot Hocus Focus - Large

Hot Hocus Focus - Large

$6.80

Our classic Brainiac/Contemplator, but with pumpkin spice!

THINK's Pumpkin Chai

Our chai tea latte with pumpkin spice!
Iced Pumpkin Chai - Small

Iced Pumpkin Chai - Small

$3.80

Our chai tea latte with pumpkin spice!

Iced Pumpkin Chai - Medium

Iced Pumpkin Chai - Medium

$4.50

Our chai tea latte with pumpkin spice!

Iced Pumpkin Chai - Large

Iced Pumpkin Chai - Large

$5.20

Our chai tea latte with pumpkin spice!

Hot Pumpkin Chai - Small

Hot Pumpkin Chai - Small

$3.80

Our chai tea latte with pumpkin spice!

Hot Pumpkin Chai - Medium

Hot Pumpkin Chai - Medium

$4.50

Our chai tea latte but with pumpkin spice!

Hot Pumpkin Chai - Large

Hot Pumpkin Chai - Large

$5.20

Our chai tea latte with pumpkin spice!

Mr. Pumpkinhead

THINK's PSL!
Iced Mr. Pumpkinhead - Small

Iced Mr. Pumpkinhead - Small

$4.20

THINK's PSL!

Iced Mr. Pumpkinhead - Medium

Iced Mr. Pumpkinhead - Medium

$5.60

THINK's PSL!

Iced Mr. Pumpkinhead - Large

Iced Mr. Pumpkinhead - Large

$6.30

THINK's PSL!

Hot Mr. Pumpkinhead - Small

$4.20

Hot Mr. Pumpkinhead - Medium

$5.60

Hot Mr. Pumpkinhead - Large

$6.30

Flannel Cure Cold Brew

White chocolate cold brew with bourbon caramel cold foam!
Flannel Cure Cold Brew - Small

Flannel Cure Cold Brew - Small

$4.20

White chocolate cold brew with bourbon caramel cold foam! *available iced

Flannel Cure Cold Brew - Medium

Flannel Cure Cold Brew - Medium

$5.00

White chocolate cold brew with bourbon caramel cold foam! *available iced

Flannel Cure Cold Brew - Large

Flannel Cure Cold Brew - Large

$5.80

White chocolate cold brew with bourbon caramel cold foam! *available iced

Cardigan Cold Brew

White chocolate cold brew with pumpkin spice cold foam!
Cardigan Cold Brew - Small

Cardigan Cold Brew - Small

$4.30

White chocolate cold brew with pumpkin spice cold foam!

Cardigan Cold Brew - Medium

Cardigan Cold Brew - Medium

$5.10

White chocolate cold brew with pumpkin spice cold foam!

Cardigan Cold Brew - Large

Cardigan Cold Brew - Large

$5.90

White chocolate cold brew with pumpkin spice cold foam!

The Sleepy Hollow

Brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon latte with pumpkin cold foam!
The Sleepy Hollow - Small

The Sleepy Hollow - Small

$4.80

Brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon latte with pumpkin cold foam!

The Sleepy Hollow - Medium

The Sleepy Hollow - Medium

$5.80

Brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon latte with pumpkin cold foam!

The Sleepy Hollow - Large

$6.80

The Headless Horseman

Chocolate chip cookie dough Brain Freeze with whipped cream!
The Headless Horseman - Small

The Headless Horseman - Small

$5.00

Chocolate chip cookie dough Brain Freeze with whipped cream!

The Headless Horseman - Medium

The Headless Horseman - Medium

$6.00

Chocolate chip cookie dough Brain Freeze with whipped cream!

The Headless Horseman - Large

The Headless Horseman - Large

$7.00

Chocolate chip cookie dough Brain Freeze with whipped cream!

Food

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.50

Chocolate Muffin

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

T.H.I.N.K. provides high-quality coffee drinks in a quick-serve drive-through that allows you to get the coffee you crave without the wait you hate.

Location

2125 Harkrider Street, Conway, AR 72034

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hog Pen BBQ Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 64
800 Walnut St Conway, AR 72032
View restaurantnext
PattiCakes Bakery - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
1137 Front Street Conway, AR 72032
View restaurantnext
Pasta Grill (Conway)
orange star4.5 • 736
915 Front St Conway, AR 72032
View restaurantnext
Stoby's Express - 1310 Prince Street
orange starNo Reviews
1310 Prince St. Conway, AR 72032
View restaurantnext
Patticakes Bakery
orange star4.8 • 250
2106 Robinson Avenue Conway, AR 72034
View restaurantnext
Stoby's Restaurant - Conway
orange star4.5 • 343
805 Donaghey Conway, AR 72034
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Conway

Pasta Grill (Conway)
orange star4.5 • 736
915 Front St Conway, AR 72032
View restaurantnext
Stoby's Restaurant - Conway
orange star4.5 • 343
805 Donaghey Conway, AR 72034
View restaurantnext
Patticakes Bakery
orange star4.8 • 250
2106 Robinson Avenue Conway, AR 72034
View restaurantnext
Hog Pen BBQ Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 64
800 Walnut St Conway, AR 72032
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Conway
North Little Rock
review star
No reviews yet
Little Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Hot Springs National Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Batesville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Branson
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston