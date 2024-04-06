- Home
- /
- Port Saint Lucie
- /
- Think Greek - Port St. Lucie Blvd
Think Greek - Port St. Lucie Blvd
No reviews yet
644 SW Port St Lucie Blvd
Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
MENU
STARTERS
- Avgolemeno Soup$7.00
Homemade Greek lemon Chicken Soup 16 oz served with pita
- Dolamdes$7.50
(Vegan) (GF) Grape Leaves stuffed with rice & herbs
- Greek Flatbread$12.95
(Vegetarian) Flatbread topped with mozzarella, tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, & spinach aioli
- Chicken Greek Flatbread$16.95
Flatbread topped with mozzarella, tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, spinach aioli, & chicken
- Greek Flatbread with Lamb/Beef$17.95
Flatbread topped with mozzarella, tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, spinach aioli, & lamb/beef gyro meat
- Greek Honey Garlic Wings (10 per order)$15.95
Wings coated in homemade honey garlic sauce topped with feta
- Greek Nachos$10.75
Pita chips topped with lamb/beef gyro meat, tzatziki, spicy feta, tomatoes & onions
- Greek Quesadilla (Chicken)$11.50
Pita bread with mozzarella, feta, chicken, kalamata olives & tomatoes with tzatziki dipping sauce
- Greek Quesadilla (Lamb/Beef)$11.50
Pita bread with mozzarella, feta, lamb/beef, kalamata olives & tomatoes with tzatziki dipping sauce
- Gyropitakia® (Greek Wonton) (4 per order)$8.50
*AWARD WINNING* Housemade wontons stuffed with lamb/beef gyromeat, goat cheese cream cheese, dill, & chives served withtzatziki dipping sauce
- Loaded Greek Fries$10.50
Fresh cut fries topped with lamb/beef gyro meat, feta & tzatziki
- Loaded Hummus Fries$10.50
(Vegetarian) Fresh cut fries topped with hummus, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, & feta
- Spanakopita$8.50
(Vegetarian) Spinach & Feta Cheese in deep dish flaky Phyllo
- Spanakorizo Arancini$8.95
(Vegetarian) Spinach & feta rice balls served with a side of Greek tomato sauce
- Think Greek Feta Stix (6 per order)$9.25
(Vegetarian) Feta stix coated with Mike's Hot Honey wrapped in a wonton wrapper, fried to order with choice of dipping sauce
SPREADS
BY THE STICK
- Chicken Souvlaki Stick$5.25
Greek style chicken kebob served with pita & tzatziki
- Greek Chicken & Waffles$9.25
Greek fried chicken souvlaki stick served with a waffle & side of homemade sweet & spicy syrup
- Kotobacon Souvlaki Stick$5.50
Greek style bacon wrapped chicken kebob served with pita & tzatziki
- Pork Souvlaki Stick$5.00
Greek style pork kebob served with pita & tzatziki
PITA SANDWICH
- Lamb/Beef Gyro Sandwich$10.75
Lamb/beef gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, a couple of fries & tzaztiki wrapped in a pita
- Bifteki (Greek Style Meatball) Sandwich$10.50
Bifteki, lettuce, tomato, onion, a couple of fries & tzaztiki wrapped in a pita
- Chicken Gyro Sandwich$10.50
Chicken gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, a couple of fries & tzaztiki wrapped in a pita
- Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich$10.50
Chicken souvlaki meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, a couple of fries & tzaztiki wrapped in a pita
- Falafel Sandwich$10.50
(Vegetarian) Falafel, lettuce, tomato, onion, a couple of fries & tzaztiki wrapped in a pita
- Greek Burrito (Chicken)$12.95
Chicken, yellow rice,lettuce,tomato,onion, & tzaziki wrapped in a tortilla
- Greek Burrito (Lamb/Beef)$12.95
Lamb/beef gyro meat, yellow rice,lettuce,tomato,onion, & tzaziki wrapped in a tortilla
- Greek Philly (Chicken)$12.95
Chicken, sauteed onions, & peppers topped with mozzarella served openfaced style on a pita
- Greek Philly (Lamb/Beef)$12.95
Lamb/beef gyro meat, sauteed onions, & peppers topped with mozzarella served openfaced style on a pita
- Kotobacon Souvlaki Sandwich$11.50
Bacon wrapped chicken souvlaki meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, a couple of fries & tzaztiki wrapped in a pita
- Loukaniko (Greek pork Sausage) Sandwich$10.50
Loukaniko, lettuce, tomato, onion, a couple of fries & tzaztiki wrapped in a pita
- Pork Souvlaki Sandwich$10.50
Pork souvlaki meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, a couple of fries & tzaztiki wrapped in a pita
PITA SANDWICH COMBO (sandwich & side)
- Lamb/Beef Gyro Combo$14.75
Lamb/beef gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, a couple of fries & tzaztiki wrapped in a pita with choice of side
- Bifteki (Greek Style Meatball) Combo$14.50
Bifteki, lettuce, tomato, onion, a couple of fries & tzaztiki wrapped in a pita with choice of side
- Chicken Gyro Combo$14.50
Chicken gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, a couple of fries & tzaztiki wrapped in a pita with choice of side
- Chicken Souvlaki Combo$14.50
Chicken souvlaki meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, a couple of fries & tzaztiki wrapped in a pita with choice of side
- Falafel Combo$14.50
(Vegetarian) Falafel, lettuce, tomato, onion, tzaztiki and a couple of fries &wrapped in a pita with choice of side
- Kotobacon Souvlaki Combo$15.75
Bacon wrapped chicken souvlaki meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, a couple of fries & tzaztiki wrapped in a pita with choice of side
- Loukaniko (Greek pork Sausage) Combo$14.50
Loukaniko, lettuce, tomato, onion, a couple of fries & tzaztiki wrapped in a pita with choice of side
- Pork Souvlaki Combo$14.50
Pork souvlaki meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, a couple of fries & tzaztiki wrapped in a pita with choice of side
PLATTER
- Lamb/Beef Gyro Platter$16.50
Lamb/Beef gyro meat served with a side of pita bread & tzatziki. Your choice of side, & small Greek salad
- Bifteki (Greek Style Meatball) Platter$15.95
2 Bifteki served with a side of pita bread & tzatziki. Your choice of side, & small Greek salad
- Chicken Gyro Platter$15.95
Chicken gyro meat served with a side of pita bread & tzatziki. Your choice of side, & small Greek salad
- Chicken Souvlaki Platter$15.95
2 Chicken souvlaki sticks served with a side of pita bread & tzatziki. Your choice of side, & small Greek salad
- Falafel Platter$15.95
(Vegetarian) 5 Falafel fritters served with a side of pita bread & tzatziki. Your choice of side, & small Greek salad
- Kotobacon Souvlaki Platter$17.50
2 Kotobacon sticks served with a side of pita bread & tzatziki. Your choice of side, & small Greek salad
- Loukaniko (Greek pork Sausage) Platter$15.95
2 Loukaniko links served with a side of pita bread & tzatziki. Your choice of side, & small Greek salad
- Pork Souvlaki Platter$15.95
2 Pork souvlaki sticks served with a side of pita bread & tzatziki. Your choice of side, & small Greek salad
THE CLASSICS (Comes with a side and a small Greek salad)
- Moussaka Dinner$15.25
Layers of potato & eggplant, kyma (tradiotional Greek red meat sauce made with ground beef, cinnamon, cloves & nutmeg) topped with bechasmel cream sauce
- Pastitsio Dinner$15.25
Layers of pasta, kyma (tradiotional Greek red meat sauce made with ground beef, cinnamon, cloves & nutmeg) topped with bechasmel cream sauce
- Spankopita Dinner$15.25
(Vegetarian) Spinach & feta baked in deep dish flaky phyllo
FAMILY FEAST
- Small Family Feast (feeds approx 2-3 people)$46.95
Lamb/beef gyro meat, Chicken gyro meat, Chicken souvlaki, Pork souvlaki, Loukaniko, Bifteki, Pita, Tzatziki & your choice of side
- Large Family Feast (feeds approx 4-5 people)$57.95
Lamb/beef gyro meat, Chicken gyro meat, Chicken souvlaki, Pork souvlaki, Loukaniko, Bifteki, Pita, Tzatziki & your choice of side
SALAD
BOWLS
SIDES
- Fresh Cut Fries$5.25
(Vegan/GF) Seasoned with salt & oregano
- Lemon Potatoes$5.25
(Vegan/GF) Potatoes roasted in a traditional Greel lemon marinade
- Pita Chips$4.50
Fried to order Pita
- Side Greek Salad$6.95
(Vegetarian) Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Feta, Kalamata Olives, & Oregano (DOES NOT COME WITH PITA OR DOLMA)
- Spicy Yasou Fries$6.75
(Vegetarian/GF) Fresh cut fries topped with tzatziki & spicy feta
- Yasou Fries$6.25
(Vegetarian/GF) Fresh cut fries topped with tzatziki & feta
- Yellow Rice (GF)$5.25
(GF) Yellow rice topped with oregano
EXTRAS
- Extra Feta$4.00
- Extra Hummus$1.25
- Extra Tzatziki$1.25
- Extra Spicy Tzatziki$1.25
- Extra Olives$4.00
- Extra Spicy Mayo$1.25
- Extra Balsamic Dressing$1.25
- Extra Evoo Vinegrette$1.25
- Extra Think Greek Ketchup$1.25
- Extra Spicy Feta$4.00
- Extra Kitrini$1.25
- Extra Lamb/Beef Gyro Meat$6.25
- Extra Chicken Gyro Meat$5.95
- Extra Falafel$5.50
- Extra Bifteki$5.95
- Extra Pita$2.00
DESSERTS
- Baklava$5.50
Phyllo pastry filled with walnuts & almonds soaked in honey
- Baklava Brownie$6.00
Fudge brownie mixed and topped with baklava
- Baklava Brownie ala mode$7.00
Baklava brownie topped with baklava ice cream
- Baklava Cheesecake$7.50
Baklava crust with a creamy cheesecake filling
- Baklava Ice Cream$5.50
Vanilla ice cream mixed with baklava
- Choco Bako$7.25
Wontons stuffed with a baklava & chocolate hazelnut mixture fried to order witha side of chocolate sauce
- Chocolate Baklava$6.50
Milk & Semi sweet chocholate covered baklava
- Chocolate Hazelnut Baklava$6.50
Baklava stuffed with chocolate hazelnut spread
- Galaktoboureko$5.75
Phyllo filled with traditional Greek custard topped with a honey simple syrup
- Greek Cannoli$4.95
Greek style ricotta mixed with cinnamon, honey, cloves, & chocolate chips in a traditional cannoli shell
- Kataifi (2)$5.75
Shredded Phyllo filled with walnuts & soaked in honey
- Rizogalo$5.25
Greek style rice pudding
- Sweet Treat Feast$27.50
1 piece of baklava, 1 piece of chocolate covered baklava, 1 piece of baklava brownie, 1 baklava cheesecake, & 1 Greek cannoli
- Ekmek Kataifi$5.25
Layers of Kataifi baked until crispy & golden topped with a creamy thick custard, whipped cream & a cherry
- Kourabiedes