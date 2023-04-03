Third Base Grill - Hanover

Restaurant info

Third Base Grill is a sports themed American family restaurant and bar that opened in New Kent county in 2011. Voted “Best Small Business in New Kent” in 2016, this place is where you want to be for your sports fun. With a new location open in Hanover county, you now have two great locations to head to for great food, awesome sports, and killer drinks. With sports on every tv, daily food and drink specials, this is the place you want to be! Come on in and see what everyone is talking about!

