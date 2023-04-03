Restaurant header imageView gallery

Third Base Grill - Hanover

review star

No reviews yet

9502 Chamberlayne Road

Mechanicsville, VA 23116

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

FOOD

Appetizers

10 Wings

$12.95

20 wings

$25.25

30 wings

$36.65

50 wings

$57.25

Basket of Fries

$4.95

Basket of Onion Rings

$8.35

Basket of Tots

$4.95

10 Boneless Wings

$11.35

Boom Boom Shrimp

$10.35

1/2 lb. of delicious golden-brown fried shrimp tossed in our tangy Boom Boom sauce

Chicken Nachos

$12.85

Our grilled chicken, nacho cheese, lettuce, jalapenos and pico de gallo on top of a bed of homemade tortilla chips. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Chili Con Queso

$7.00

A mix of our homemade chili and nacho cheese served with tortilla chips

Chips and Salsa

$4.35

Corndog Nuggets

$7.35

10 corndog nuggets served with yellow mustard

Crab Dip

$12.55

Lump crab meat blended with a variety of spices and cheese. Served with tortilla chips

Fried Pickles

$7.25Out of stock

Fried pickle slices served with our homemade chipotle ranch

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.65

6 jalapeno peppers filled with cheddar cheese. Served with a side of ranch

Jeff Bacon Basket

$6.00

Kait's Krazy Fries

$11.15

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

5 mozzarella sticks served with marinara

Nachos

$10.35

Our homemade chili, nacho cheese, lettuce, jalapenos and pico de gallo on top of a bed of homemade tortilla chips. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Quesadilla

$9.35

Chicken, cheese and pico de gallo melted in a tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream

Sausage Dip

$8.35

Homemade sausage dip served with our homemade tortilla chips

TBG Chips

$7.85

A pile of our TBG potato chips topped with Old Bay seasoning. Served with our chipotle ranch sauce

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.35

Fresh romaine lettuce with shaved parmesan cheese and croutons

House Salad

$9.35

Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, croutons and cheddar cheese.

Side Caesar

$3.65

Side House Salad

$3.65

Taco Salad

$12.95

A heaping bed of romaine lettuce with homemade tortilla chips, topped with a taco seasoned grill chicken breast, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and jalapenos.

Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich

$10.25

Carolina-style, vinegar based BBQ served with coleslaw and your choice of sauce

Black and Blue Burger

$12.55

Our TBG Burger topped with blackening seasoning and blue cheese crumbles

BLT

$8.25

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on Texas toast

Bologna Burger

$10.25

1/2 inch thick bologna patty grilled perfectly and served on a toasted bun with melted cheddar cheese and sautéed onions

Breakfast Burger

$13.25

Our TBG Burger topped with American cheese, bacon and a fried egg.

Chicken Philly

$12.25

Grilled chicken with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and peppers on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo.

Chili Burger

$13.95

Our TBG Burger topped with homemade chili, crispy fried onion ring, jalapeno slices and cheddar cheese.

Crabby Patty

$15.25

Our TBG Burger topped with homemade crab dip and cheddar cheese

French Dip

$11.85

Fresh sliced roast beef piled high and smothered with sautéed onions and Swiss cheese. Served with a side of au jus

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Fried chicken served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and chipotle mayo.

Grilled Cheese

$8.65

American cheese melted on Texas toast with bacon and sliced tomato

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Grilled chicken breast served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and chipotle mayo

Hawaiian Burger

$12.25

Our TBG Burger topped with provolone cheese, a grilled pineapple slice and our homemade Teriyaki sauce

Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled chicken breast tossed in our homemade Teriyaki sauce on a toasted bun, topped with grilled pineapple, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion

On Fire Burger

$12.25

Our TBG Burger smothered with Pepper Jack cheese, jalapenos, bacon and our homemade hot sauce

Pastrami

$11.25

Pastrami piled on Rye bread with sautéed onions and Dijon mustard

Reuben

$11.65

Pastrami on rye with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing

Scotties Club

$10.25

A pile of turkey, ham and bacon on Texas Toast with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and our chipotle mayo

Steak and Cheese

$12.25

Grilled and chopped ribeye with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and peppers on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo

TBG Burger

$9.95

Our fresh, never frozen patty. Now build your own the way you want it!!

Wraps and More

Beer Brawts

$12.25

Two beer brawts soaked in Guiness topped with Dijon mustard

Big Daddy

$11.25

1/2 pounder!! 100% Angus beef hot dog, topped with chopped onions, ketchup and mustard

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing

Fingers and Fries

$10.65

Four chicken tenders fried and served with our choice of dippin' sauce

Fish and Chips

$12.25

Beer-battered cod, served with homemade tartar sauce and cole slaw

Fried Buff Wrap

$10.95

Crispy chicken tossed in our mild sauce with ranch dressing, lettuce and tomato

Fried Shrimp

$12.25

1/2 lb. of delicious, golden brown fried shrimp. Served with cocktail sauce

Grilled Buff Wrap

$10.95

Grilled chicken tossed in our mild sauce with ranch dressing, lettuce and tomato

Shrimp Wrap

$10.95

Our delicious fried shrimp topped with mild sauce and wrapped together with lettuce and tomato

Taco Salad Wrap

$12.65

Tilapia Wrap

$10.95

6 oz. filet of mild white fish grilled to perfection with lettuce, tomatoes, diced onions and tartar sauce

Kids Meals

Sydney's Corn Dog Nuggets

$5.95

Scarlett's Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Suzanna's Mac and Cheese

$5.95

Mason's Chicken Fingers

$5.95

Desserts

Funnel Fries

$7.95

Our delicious funnel fries topped with powdered sugar and chocolate syrup

Side Items

Grilled Chicken

$3.50

Side of Fries

$2.95

Side of Tots

$2.95

Mac and Cheese

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Oranges

$2.00

Side of TBG Chips

$3.00

Side of Onion Rings

$3.95

Side of Tortilla Chips

Side of Veggies

$2.95

MONDAY

Monday Specials

Monday BBQ

$7.75

Boneless Monday

$7.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Third Base Grill is a sports themed American family restaurant and bar that opened in New Kent county in 2011. Voted “Best Small Business in New Kent” in 2016, this place is where you want to be for your sports fun. With a new location open in Hanover county, you now have two great locations to head to for great food, awesome sports, and killer drinks. With sports on every tv, daily food and drink specials, this is the place you want to be! Come on in and see what everyone is talking about!

9502 Chamberlayne Road, Mechanicsville, VA 23116

