Third Cliff Bakery 3531 Washington St Ste 103

Focaccia Slab

$15.00

**Please note you can only order focaccia online 24 hours before pick up! This bread needs to proof overnight, same-day orders cannot be accommodated** Order an entire slab (12 slices) of our focaccia for pick up on Saturday or Sunday. We have a rotating selection of flavors, which currently includes: apple/cheddar/hot honey, and kalamata olive & rosemary (vegan). Serving suggestion: Enjoy bread on the day of pick up, wrap any leftovers tight in plastic wrap and re-toast to enjoy on Day 2. This item is for weekend pick up between 8am-3pm at Third Cliff Bakery (3531 Washington St. in Jamaica Plain). Orders are must be placed the day before pick-up.