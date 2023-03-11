Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

Third Cliff Bakery 3531 Washington St Ste 103

26 Reviews

3531 Washington St Ste 103

Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Popular Items

Focaccia Slab
Grapefruit Olive Oil Cake
Milk Bread


Weekend Pre-Order

We offer a limited selection of items that you can pre-order to pick up on the weekends. Please note - orders are cut off on noon the day before pick up.
Anadama Loaf

Anadama Loaf

$6.00Out of stock

Anadama bread is a traditional yeast bread of New England in the United States made with wheat flour, cornmeal, molasses. It's a great sandwich loaf and as delicious with PB&J as it is with ham & cheese. This item is for weekend pick up between 8am-3pm at Third Cliff Bakery (3531 Washington St. in Jamaica Plain). Orders are cut off on noon the day before pick-up.

Focaccia Slab

Focaccia Slab

$15.00

**Please note you can only order focaccia online 24 hours before pick up! This bread needs to proof overnight, same-day orders cannot be accommodated** Order an entire slab (12 slices) of our focaccia for pick up on Saturday or Sunday. We have a rotating selection of flavors, which currently includes: apple/cheddar/hot honey, and kalamata olive & rosemary (vegan). Serving suggestion: Enjoy bread on the day of pick up, wrap any leftovers tight in plastic wrap and re-toast to enjoy on Day 2. This item is for weekend pick up between 8am-3pm at Third Cliff Bakery (3531 Washington St. in Jamaica Plain). Orders are must be placed the day before pick-up.

Milk Bread

Milk Bread

$10.00

**Please note that pre-orders for bread must be in by noon the day before your pick-up** Milk Bread is a fluffy and tender white bread. It's made in the style of Japanese Milk Bread, using the tangzhong method borrowed from Chinese bun baking. The result is a golden exterior and springy white interior. Great for sandwiches, it makes a killer french toast as well. This item is for weekend pick up between 8am-3pm at Third Cliff Bakery (3531 Washington St. in Jamaica Plain). Orders are cut off on noon the day before pick-up.

Grapefruit Olive Oil Cake

Grapefruit Olive Oil Cake

$28.00

**Please note that orders for a whole grapefruit cake need to be placed by noon the day before desired pick up day! Orders placed after that time may be canceled if we cannot accommodate** This riff on an olive oil cake gets it light, citrus flavor from ruby red grapefruit zest. Serves 8-10 people. This item is for weekend pick up between 8am-3pm at Third Cliff Bakery (3531 Washington St. in Jamaica Plain). Orders are cut off on noon the day before pick-up.

Third Cliff All Star Platter

Third Cliff All Star Platter

$38.00

Baker's choice platter! Each platter includes dark chocolate chip cookies, peanut butter cookies, browned butter rice krispies. If you have a nut allergy please let us know because we can accommodate with another treat. This item is for weekend pick up between 8am-3pm at Third Cliff Bakery (3531 Washington St. in Jamaica Plain). Orders are cut off on noon the day before pick-up.

Third Cliff Granola

Third Cliff Granola

$9.75

Our original housemade granola! We almost always have plenty of granola available in store but if you're looking to stock up, pre-order and we'll put some aside for you.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Online ordering is for a limited selection of our items on Saturdays and Sundays only. Orders must be in by noon the day before pick up. Email hello@thirdcliffbakery.com with any questions. Cafe hours: Wed-Sun 8am-3pm

3531 Washington St Ste 103, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

