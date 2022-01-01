Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches

Third Coast Pizza

177 Reviews

7820 Quivira Rd

Lenexa, KS 66216

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Pizza

10" BYO

$10.00

10" SPECIALTY

$15.00

12" BYO

$14.00

12" SPECIALTY

$19.00

14" BYO

$19.00

14" SPECIALTY

$23.00

Mini Byo

$5.50

Mini Specialty

$7.49

Appetizers

Chicken Strips

$6.99

Garlic Toast

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Wings

$11.99

Fries

$1.99

Soups

Beanless Chili

$4.99

Detroit-Style Cili

$4.99

Soup of the day

$4.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$3.99+

Chef Salad

$7.99

House Salad

$3.99+

Pastas

Fettucine Alfredo

$10.99

Manicotti

$10.99

Manicotti + Meat Sauce

$11.99

Spaghetti

$10.99

Spaghetti + Meat Sauce

$11.99

Third Coast Mac & Cheese

$10.99

Dogs/Sandwiches

French Dip

$10.99

Italian Beef

$11.99

Oven Baked Italian Sausage

$10.99

Oven Baked Meatballs

$10.99

The Chicago Dog

$7.99

The Detroit Coney

$7.99

The Italian

$10.99

The Philly

$11.99

The Veggie

$10.99

Kids Menu

K-Pasta

$5.50

Kid Dog

$5.50

Kid Chicken Strip

$5.50

Desserts

Dirt & Worms

$2.99

Carrot Cake

$5.99

Mommy's Cheesecake

$6.99

Ice Cream

$5.99

Extras

Side Mozz

$0.50

Specials

Pasta special

$8.99

Dog Special

$8.99

Pizza Spec

$8.99

Soda

Pepsi

$2.49
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Chicago inspired. Locally driven.

Website

Location

7820 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS 66216

Directions

Gallery
Third Coast Pizza image
Third Coast Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Zarda Bar-B-Q - Lenexa
orange star4.3 • 478
11931 W 87th Street Lenexa, KS 66215
View restaurantnext
Old Shawnee Pizza - Shawnee
orange star4.8 • 4,349
6000 Rogers Rd. Shawnee, KS 66203
View restaurantnext
Blind Box BBQ
orange star4.4 • 1,270
13214 W 62nd Terr Shawnee, KS 66216
View restaurantnext
Buffalo State Pizza Co. - Overland Park
orange starNo Reviews
7901 SANTA FE DRIVE OVERLAND PARK, KS 66204
View restaurantnext
Garozzo's Overland Park
orange star4.2 • 823
9950 COLLEGE BLVD OVERLAND PARK, KS 66210
View restaurantnext
WingStand by Jefferson's
orange starNo Reviews
5438 Johnson Drive Mission, KS 66205
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lenexa

Old Shawnee Pizza - Shawnee
orange star4.8 • 4,349
6000 Rogers Rd. Shawnee, KS 66203
View restaurantnext
Hawaiian Bros - Belton
orange star4.7 • 2,656
11600 Shawnee Mission Pkwy Shawnee, KS 66203
View restaurantnext
Blind Box BBQ
orange star4.4 • 1,270
13214 W 62nd Terr Shawnee, KS 66216
View restaurantnext
Tanner's Bar & Grill - 22374 W. 66th St.
orange star4.2 • 1,016
22374 W. 66th St. Shawnee, KS 66226
View restaurantnext
McLain's Market - Shawnee, KS
orange star4.7 • 349
5833 Nieman Rd Shawnee, KS 66203
View restaurantnext
Juan Jose's Taqueria
orange star4.7 • 56
13220 W 62nd Terrace Shawnee, KS 66216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lenexa
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Olathe
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Lees Summit
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston