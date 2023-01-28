- Home
- /
- Chesterton
- /
- Third Coast Spice Cafe
Third Coast Spice Cafe
783 Reviews
$$
761 Indian Boundary Rd Ste 6
Chesterton, IN 46304
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Omelets / Eggs
Third Coast Omelet
Peppered Bacon, Caramelized Onion, Avocdo, Tomato, Sharp Cheddar
Southwest Omelet
Ham, Roasted Garlic, La Mesa Mushroom, Poblano Pepper Sauce and Jack Cheese
Florentine Omelet
Spinach, Balsamic Tomatoes, Caramelized Onion, Asiago Cheese
Mediterranean Omelet
Kalamata Olive Relish, Artichoke Hearts, Caramelized Leeks, Spinach, Feta Cheese
BYO Omelet
Build your personalized creation!
Happy Scramble
2 Eggs Scrambled From Happy Cage Free Chickens
It's Easy Over Easy
2 Eggs Over Easy Coming Right Up!
Sunny Side Up
2 Eggs Sunny Side Up From the Happiest Chickens in America
Flapjacks
Mothers Day Weekend Get Flapjacked Special!!
The best buttermilk Flapjacks in town! Filled with Toasted Pecans, Cranberries and a hint of orange.
Blueberry Flapjack
Whole Blueberries cooked in the Flapjack
Buttermilk
Housemade Traditional Flapjacks
Chocolate Chip
Housemade Flapjacks with Chocolate Chips Inside
Small Flapjack
Breakfast Bowls
Gravy Train Bowl
Hash Browns, Scrambled Eggs, Sausage Gravy, Cheddar Cheese and a House Made Buttermilk Biscuit
David's Biscuits and Gravy
Housemade Biscuits, Creamy Pepper Thyme Infused Gravy with Breakfast Sausage
Organic Oatmeal
Thick Rolled Oats, Dairy Free and served with Choice of Honey, Maple Syrup or Brown Sugar.
Chili Bowl
Hash Browns, Scrambled Eggs, Harvest Grain Toast, Chili La Mesa and Cheddar Cheese
Third Coast Breakfast Specials
Belgium Waffle
Giant Waffle with Maple Syrup and Cinnamon Butter
Sunrise Commuter Sandwich
Peppered Bacon, Cage Free Scrambled Eggs, Sharp Cheddar on Bit of Swiss Harvest Grain Toast
Yogurt and Granola
Vanilla Yogurt & Crunchy Housemade Cinnamon-Maple-Pecan Granola
Archie's Special
Bit of Swiss Harvest Grain Toast, Sauteed Spinach, Caramelized Onion, Balsamic Tomatoes and 2 Eggs Over Easy
Raspberry Cheesecake French Toast
Raspberry Cream Cheese Stuffed Toast. Battered and Griddled Until Golden Brown. Drizzled with Raspberry Sauce and Served with Whipped Cream and Mape Syrup.
Hash Heaven
Corned Beef Hash
Housemade Blend of Green Peppers, Onion, Corned Beef and Shredded Potatoes. Served with 2 Eggs Over Easy
Buffalo Hot Hash
For those who like it Spicy! Bison, Diced Potatoes,Roasted Red Peppers, Jalapeno, Chili Powder, Cayenne and Black Pepper with 2 Happy Eggs Over Easy
Popeye Hash
Spinach, Organic Brown Rice, Diced Potatoes, Onion and Spices to Pep You Up in the Morning! Served with 2 Eggs Over Easy From Super Happy Chickens.
Breakfast Sides
Griddle Sandwich
BLT
Multigrain Bread, Tomato Slices, Peppered Bacon, Lettuce and Third Coast Dressing
Mayflower Madness
Whole Wheat Bread, Smoked Turkey Breast, Cheddar, Peppered Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato Slices
Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich
Sourdough Bread, Chicken Breast, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Bell Peppers, Feta, Hummus Spread.
Mom's Grilled Cheese
Bit of Swiss Sourdough Bread, Herb Goat Cheese, Cheddar Cheese and Provolone Cheese
BYO Buffalo Burger
Lean Bison Patty, Caramelized Onions, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes and a Pretzel Roll
Melt Buffalo
Pumpernickel Bread, Bison Patty, Caramelized Onions, Third Coast Dressing and Swiss Cheese
Third Coast Reuben
Pumpernickel Bread, Third coast Dressing, Swiss Cheese, Homemade Slaw, Corned Beef
The Peggy
Smoked Turkey, Provolone, Balsamic Tomatoes, Spinach, Roasted Bell Pepper and Cilantro Lime Mayonnaise on a Pretzel Roll
Durango Chicken
Grilled Sourdough Bread, Chicken Breast, Peppered Bacon, Roasted Poblano Sauce, Jack Cheese and Cilantro LIme Mayonnaise.
Savage Cabbage
Purple Cabbage Salad, Chicken breast, Sumac Dressing and Provolone Cheese on a Pretzel Roll
The Farmers Market
Multigrain Bread, Portobello Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomatoes, Roasted Bell Peppers, Avocado, Provolone and Hummus Spread
Soup/Combo/Bowl
Cup and a Half Sandwich
Cup and a Half Salad
Half Sandwich / Half Salad
Madras Coconut Curry
Grilled Tofu and Roasted Seasonal Veggies in a Smooth amnd Savory Curried Coconut Sauce Over Organic Brown Rice.
Very Vegan Chili
3 Bean Smoky Tomato Chili
Third Coast Chili
Soup of the Day
Chili Vegan Quart
Third Coast Chili Quart
Soup of the Day Quart
Salad
Cobb Salad
Garlic Grilled Chicken, House Blend Greens, Peppered Bacon, Avocado, Hard Boiled Local Cage Free Egg, Green Onions, Tomatoes, Smoked Paprika Blue Cheese Cream
Salmon Salad
Baby Kale, Spinach, Romaine, Organic Greens, Salmon, Roasted Carrot, Bell Peppers, Onion and Asiago Cheese. Tossed in Lemony Sumac Dressing,
Mediterranean Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast, Organic Greens, House Blend Greens, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Red Peppers, Feta, Carrots, Olives, Hummius and our House Dressing
da Vinci
Portobello Mushrooms, Organic Greens, House Blend Greens, Artichoke Hearts, Balsamic Tomatoes, Asiago Cheese, Pesto Dressing
The Purple People Eater
Purple Cabbage Salad with Broccoli, Red Onion, Tomato, Kale, Celery and Lemony Sumac Dressing
Hot Drinks
Hot Coffee
Latte
Cappuccino
Matcha Tea
Extra Espresso Shot
Espresso - Single
Espresso - Double
Torani Shot
Steamer
Matcha Latte
Steamed milk with Matcha Tea Powder
Golden Latte
Steamed Milk with a blend of Honey, Tumeric, Lemon Grass and a touch of Black Pepper
Mocha Latte
Steamed Milk with Espresso and Chocolate
S'more Latte
Steamed Milk with Espresso, Chocolate and Marshmallow Syrup
Cinnamon Toast Latte
Steamed Milk with Espresso, Chocolate and Marshmallow Syrup
Chai Latte
Steamed Milk with Chai Tea
Americano
Hot Chocolate
Harney and Sons Hot Tea
Two Leaves and a Bud Tea
Torani Shot
Cold Drinks
Small Apple Juice 9 oz.
Apple Juice 12 oz.
Lg Apple Juice 16 oz.
Kids Lemonade 12 oz
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade made in house.
TC Lemonade 16 oz
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade made in house.
Lemonade 24 oz
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade made in house.
Dunes Sunset Iced Tea 16 oz.
A unique blend of sbtly fruity, refreshing flavors with a rooibos tea base. Custom blended and brewed in house. Sugar Free and Caffeine Free.
Dunes Sunset Iced Tea 24 oz.
A unique blend of sbtly fruity, refreshing flavors with a rooibos tea base. Custom blended and brewed in house. Sugar Free and Caffeine Free.
Dunes Cooler 16 oz
1/2 Craft Lemonade and 1/2 Dunes Sunset Iced Tea
Dunes Cooler 24 oz
1/2 Craft Lemonade and 1/2 Dunes Sunset Iced Tea
South Shore Punch 16 oz
Craft Lemonade with Raspberry Syrup
South Shore Punch 24 oz
Craft Lemonade with Raspberry Syrup
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice 9 oz
If you Can imagine how sinshine would taste in a glass that is our orange juice. Squeezed right here, it is pure bliss.
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice 16 oz
If you Can imagine how sinshine would taste in a glass that is our orange juice. Squeezed right here, it is pure bliss.
Carrot Zinger
Freshly Juiced Blend of Carrot, Apple, Lime and Ginger
Iced Chai
Cold Milk with Chai Tea
Iced Coffee
Iced Latte
Cold Milk with Espresso
Kids Chocolate Milk 12 oz
Chocolate Milk 16 oz.
Chocolate Milk 24 oz.
Kid's MIlk 12 oz.
Milk 16 oz
Milk 24 oz
Kid's Fountain Drink 12 oz
Fountain Drink 16 oz
Fountain Drink 24 oz.
Italian Soda 16 oz.
Torani Shot
Bottled Drinks
Kids Menu
Kids Grilled Cheese
Natural Ovens White Bread with Cheddar Cheese
Kids Grilled Ham and Cheese
Natural Ovens White Bread with Ham and Cheddar Cheese
Kids Yogurt and Granola
Vanilla Yogurt with House Made Maple Pecan Granola
Kid's Cobb
Chicken Breast, Carrot Sticks, Celery, Tomato, Cucumber, Natural Ovens White Toast Points, Ranch Dressing
Kids Mini Buffalo Burger
Half size Bison Patty with Natural Ovens White Toast Points, Tomato, Lettuce and French Fries
Tot Cake
Small pancake with a smile!
One Egger
One Egg Scrambled, Hash Browns, Multigrain Toast, with Bacon, Sausage or Ham
Kids French Toast
Natural Ovens White Bread dipped in Egg Batter and Grilled, Whipped Crean and Maple Syrup
Kids Biscuits and Gravy
Pint Size portion of Biscuits and Gravy
Egg in the Hole
Retail
Bit of Swiss Harvest Grain
Bit Of Swiss Sourdough
Bit of Swiss Pupernickel
Bit of Swiss Italian
Bit of Swiss Baguette
Pretzel Bun 6 pack
Gluten Free Loaf
Breakfast Blend 12 oz
Organic Peru 12 oz
Organic Paris 12 oz
Decaf 12 oz
Espresso Bean 12 Oz.
Scoville Brothers Hot Sauce
Dunes Sunset Tea 3 oz
Harney Box of Tea
Two Leaves Box of Tea
Coffee Mug
Honey 20 oz
Granola 12 oz
Amish Eggs 1 DZ
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
New American Diner! Locally sourced Cage Free Eggs, Organic Oatmeal and Greens. Dog Friendly outside dining and a kid zone!
761 Indian Boundary Rd Ste 6, Chesterton, IN 46304