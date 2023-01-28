Restaurant header imageView gallery

Third Coast Spice Cafe

783 Reviews

$$

761 Indian Boundary Rd Ste 6

Chesterton, IN 46304

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO Omelet
Durango Chicken
Side Sausage, Ham, Bacon

Omelets / Eggs

Third Coast Omelet

$13.50

Peppered Bacon, Caramelized Onion, Avocdo, Tomato, Sharp Cheddar

Southwest Omelet

$13.50

Ham, Roasted Garlic, La Mesa Mushroom, Poblano Pepper Sauce and Jack Cheese

Florentine Omelet

$13.50

Spinach, Balsamic Tomatoes, Caramelized Onion, Asiago Cheese

Mediterranean Omelet

$13.50

Kalamata Olive Relish, Artichoke Hearts, Caramelized Leeks, Spinach, Feta Cheese

BYO Omelet

$13.95

Build your personalized creation!

Happy Scramble

$11.95

2 Eggs Scrambled From Happy Cage Free Chickens

It's Easy Over Easy

$11.95

2 Eggs Over Easy Coming Right Up!

Sunny Side Up

$11.95

2 Eggs Sunny Side Up From the Happiest Chickens in America

Flapjacks

Mothers Day Weekend Get Flapjacked Special!!

$7.50Out of stock

The best buttermilk Flapjacks in town! Filled with Toasted Pecans, Cranberries and a hint of orange.

Blueberry Flapjack

$11.95+

Whole Blueberries cooked in the Flapjack

Buttermilk

$11.95+

Housemade Traditional Flapjacks

Chocolate Chip

$11.95+

Housemade Flapjacks with Chocolate Chips Inside

Small Flapjack

$6.50

Breakfast Bowls

Gravy Train Bowl

$12.95

Hash Browns, Scrambled Eggs, Sausage Gravy, Cheddar Cheese and a House Made Buttermilk Biscuit

David's Biscuits and Gravy

$6.75+

Housemade Biscuits, Creamy Pepper Thyme Infused Gravy with Breakfast Sausage

Organic Oatmeal

$9.95+

Thick Rolled Oats, Dairy Free and served with Choice of Honey, Maple Syrup or Brown Sugar.

Chili Bowl

$12.95

Hash Browns, Scrambled Eggs, Harvest Grain Toast, Chili La Mesa and Cheddar Cheese

Third Coast Breakfast Specials

Belgium Waffle

$11.50Out of stock

Giant Waffle with Maple Syrup and Cinnamon Butter

Sunrise Commuter Sandwich

$8.95

Peppered Bacon, Cage Free Scrambled Eggs, Sharp Cheddar on Bit of Swiss Harvest Grain Toast

Yogurt and Granola

$9.25

Vanilla Yogurt & Crunchy Housemade Cinnamon-Maple-Pecan Granola

Archie's Special

$9.95

Bit of Swiss Harvest Grain Toast, Sauteed Spinach, Caramelized Onion, Balsamic Tomatoes and 2 Eggs Over Easy

Raspberry Cheesecake French Toast

$13.25

Raspberry Cream Cheese Stuffed Toast. Battered and Griddled Until Golden Brown. Drizzled with Raspberry Sauce and Served with Whipped Cream and Mape Syrup.

Hash Heaven

Corned Beef Hash

$12.95

Housemade Blend of Green Peppers, Onion, Corned Beef and Shredded Potatoes. Served with 2 Eggs Over Easy

Buffalo Hot Hash

$13.95

For those who like it Spicy! Bison, Diced Potatoes,Roasted Red Peppers, Jalapeno, Chili Powder, Cayenne and Black Pepper with 2 Happy Eggs Over Easy

Popeye Hash

$12.95

Spinach, Organic Brown Rice, Diced Potatoes, Onion and Spices to Pep You Up in the Morning! Served with 2 Eggs Over Easy From Super Happy Chickens.

Breakfast Sides

Side Sausage, Ham, Bacon

$3.95

Side Specialty Hash

$6.00

Side Curried Tofu Scramble

$4.25

Side Hash Browns

$3.95

Small Flapjack

$6.50

Small Blueberry Flapjack

$8.25

Small Chocolate Chip Flapjack

$8.25

Side Toast

$3.95

Gluten Free Toast Side

$4.95

2 Eggs Any Way

$3.75

1 Egg Any Way

$1.89

Griddle Sandwich

BLT

$11.75

Multigrain Bread, Tomato Slices, Peppered Bacon, Lettuce and Third Coast Dressing

Mayflower Madness

$12.75

Whole Wheat Bread, Smoked Turkey Breast, Cheddar, Peppered Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato Slices

Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich

$12.75

Sourdough Bread, Chicken Breast, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Bell Peppers, Feta, Hummus Spread.

Mom's Grilled Cheese

$11.25

Bit of Swiss Sourdough Bread, Herb Goat Cheese, Cheddar Cheese and Provolone Cheese

BYO Buffalo Burger

$13.75

Lean Bison Patty, Caramelized Onions, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes and a Pretzel Roll

Melt Buffalo

$13.25

Pumpernickel Bread, Bison Patty, Caramelized Onions, Third Coast Dressing and Swiss Cheese

Third Coast Reuben

$12.95

Pumpernickel Bread, Third coast Dressing, Swiss Cheese, Homemade Slaw, Corned Beef

The Peggy

$12.95

Smoked Turkey, Provolone, Balsamic Tomatoes, Spinach, Roasted Bell Pepper and Cilantro Lime Mayonnaise on a Pretzel Roll

Durango Chicken

$12.95

Grilled Sourdough Bread, Chicken Breast, Peppered Bacon, Roasted Poblano Sauce, Jack Cheese and Cilantro LIme Mayonnaise.

Savage Cabbage

$12.95Out of stock

Purple Cabbage Salad, Chicken breast, Sumac Dressing and Provolone Cheese on a Pretzel Roll

The Farmers Market

$12.75

Multigrain Bread, Portobello Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomatoes, Roasted Bell Peppers, Avocado, Provolone and Hummus Spread

Soup/Combo/Bowl

Cup and a Half Sandwich

$9.25

Cup and a Half Salad

$9.25

Half Sandwich / Half Salad

$10.95

Madras Coconut Curry

$12.95

Grilled Tofu and Roasted Seasonal Veggies in a Smooth amnd Savory Curried Coconut Sauce Over Organic Brown Rice.

Very Vegan Chili

$4.50+

3 Bean Smoky Tomato Chili

Third Coast Chili

$4.50+

Soup of the Day

$4.50+

Chili Vegan Quart

$14.00

Third Coast Chili Quart

$14.00

Soup of the Day Quart

$14.00

Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.95

Garlic Grilled Chicken, House Blend Greens, Peppered Bacon, Avocado, Hard Boiled Local Cage Free Egg, Green Onions, Tomatoes, Smoked Paprika Blue Cheese Cream

Salmon Salad

$12.25

Baby Kale, Spinach, Romaine, Organic Greens, Salmon, Roasted Carrot, Bell Peppers, Onion and Asiago Cheese. Tossed in Lemony Sumac Dressing,

Mediterranean Chicken Salad

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Organic Greens, House Blend Greens, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Red Peppers, Feta, Carrots, Olives, Hummius and our House Dressing

da Vinci

$12.95

Portobello Mushrooms, Organic Greens, House Blend Greens, Artichoke Hearts, Balsamic Tomatoes, Asiago Cheese, Pesto Dressing

The Purple People Eater

$12.95Out of stock

Purple Cabbage Salad with Broccoli, Red Onion, Tomato, Kale, Celery and Lemony Sumac Dressing

Sides

French Fries

$3.95

Carrot Sticks

$3.50

Potato Chips

$2.50

Dressings / Sauces

Hot Drinks

Hot Coffee

$2.79

Latte

$3.59

Cappuccino

$3.10

Matcha Tea

$3.50

Extra Espresso Shot

$1.39

Espresso - Single

$2.95

Espresso - Double

$3.59

Torani Shot

$0.75

Steamer

$3.25

Matcha Latte

$3.95

Steamed milk with Matcha Tea Powder

Golden Latte

$3.59

Steamed Milk with a blend of Honey, Tumeric, Lemon Grass and a touch of Black Pepper

Mocha Latte

$3.99

Steamed Milk with Espresso and Chocolate

S'more Latte

$4.25

Steamed Milk with Espresso, Chocolate and Marshmallow Syrup

Cinnamon Toast Latte

$4.25

Steamed Milk with Espresso, Chocolate and Marshmallow Syrup

Chai Latte

$3.59

Steamed Milk with Chai Tea

Americano

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Harney and Sons Hot Tea

$3.25

Two Leaves and a Bud Tea

$3.25

Torani Shot

Cold Drinks

Small Apple Juice 9 oz.

$2.95

Apple Juice 12 oz.

$3.25

Lg Apple Juice 16 oz.

$3.95

Kids Lemonade 12 oz

$2.29

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade made in house.

TC Lemonade 16 oz

$2.59

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade made in house.

Lemonade 24 oz

$3.95

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade made in house.

Dunes Sunset Iced Tea 16 oz.

$2.59

A unique blend of sbtly fruity, refreshing flavors with a rooibos tea base. Custom blended and brewed in house. Sugar Free and Caffeine Free.

Dunes Sunset Iced Tea 24 oz.

$3.55

A unique blend of sbtly fruity, refreshing flavors with a rooibos tea base. Custom blended and brewed in house. Sugar Free and Caffeine Free.

Dunes Cooler 16 oz

$3.55

1/2 Craft Lemonade and 1/2 Dunes Sunset Iced Tea

Dunes Cooler 24 oz

$3.95

1/2 Craft Lemonade and 1/2 Dunes Sunset Iced Tea

South Shore Punch 16 oz

$3.55

Craft Lemonade with Raspberry Syrup

South Shore Punch 24 oz

$3.95

Craft Lemonade with Raspberry Syrup

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice 9 oz

$3.00

If you Can imagine how sinshine would taste in a glass that is our orange juice. Squeezed right here, it is pure bliss.

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice 16 oz

$5.00

If you Can imagine how sinshine would taste in a glass that is our orange juice. Squeezed right here, it is pure bliss.

Carrot Zinger

$5.00

Freshly Juiced Blend of Carrot, Apple, Lime and Ginger

Iced Chai

$3.29

Cold Milk with Chai Tea

Iced Coffee

$2.79

Iced Latte

$3.29

Cold Milk with Espresso

Kids Chocolate Milk 12 oz

$3.25

Chocolate Milk 16 oz.

$3.95

Chocolate Milk 24 oz.

$4.25

Kid's MIlk 12 oz.

$2.25

Milk 16 oz

$3.00

Milk 24 oz

$3.50

Kid's Fountain Drink 12 oz

$1.99

Fountain Drink 16 oz

$2.79

Fountain Drink 24 oz.

$3.25

Italian Soda 16 oz.

$2.59

Torani Shot

Bottled Drinks

Izze Clementine

$2.79Out of stock

Izze Blackberry

$2.79

Izze Grapefruit

$2.79

Fair Trade Sasparilla

$3.50

Fair Trade Root Beer

$3.50

Fair Trade Blueberry

$3.50

Fair Trade Orange

$3.50

Reeds Ginger Brew

$2.79

Pelligrino

$3.25

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.50

Natural Ovens White Bread with Cheddar Cheese

Kids Grilled Ham and Cheese

$3.95

Natural Ovens White Bread with Ham and Cheddar Cheese

Kids Yogurt and Granola

$3.50

Vanilla Yogurt with House Made Maple Pecan Granola

Kid's Cobb

$4.95

Chicken Breast, Carrot Sticks, Celery, Tomato, Cucumber, Natural Ovens White Toast Points, Ranch Dressing

Kids Mini Buffalo Burger

$4.95

Half size Bison Patty with Natural Ovens White Toast Points, Tomato, Lettuce and French Fries

Tot Cake

$3.50

Small pancake with a smile!

One Egger

$4.50

One Egg Scrambled, Hash Browns, Multigrain Toast, with Bacon, Sausage or Ham

Kids French Toast

$3.50

Natural Ovens White Bread dipped in Egg Batter and Grilled, Whipped Crean and Maple Syrup

Kids Biscuits and Gravy

$4.95

Pint Size portion of Biscuits and Gravy

Egg in the Hole

$3.50

Bakery Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.25

Coconut Macaroons

$3.95

Flourless Chocolate Cookie

$3.95

Retail

Bit of Swiss Harvest Grain

$5.25

Bit Of Swiss Sourdough

$5.25

Bit of Swiss Pupernickel

$5.25

Bit of Swiss Italian

$5.25

Bit of Swiss Baguette

$3.95

Pretzel Bun 6 pack

$8.25

Gluten Free Loaf

$10.00

Breakfast Blend 12 oz

$10.95

Organic Peru 12 oz

$12.95

Organic Paris 12 oz

$12.95

Decaf 12 oz

$12.95

Espresso Bean 12 Oz.

$12.95

Scoville Brothers Hot Sauce

$4.95

Dunes Sunset Tea 3 oz

$9.95

Harney Box of Tea

$13.99

Two Leaves Box of Tea

$15.99

Coffee Mug

$7.95

Honey 20 oz

$8.95

Granola 12 oz

$7.95

Amish Eggs 1 DZ

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

New American Diner! Locally sourced Cage Free Eggs, Organic Oatmeal and Greens. Dog Friendly outside dining and a kid zone!

Location

761 Indian Boundary Rd Ste 6, Chesterton, IN 46304

Directions

